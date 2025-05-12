Leaves Of Legacy: Artists Unite For Penguin Rep Theatre By Painting Leaves

ADVERTISEMENT

Penguin Rep Theatre, a cornerstone of cultural life in the Hudson Valley, led by Artistic Director Joe Brancato and Executive Director Andrew Horn, is launching a unique and inspiring fundraising initiative: Leaves of Legacy, an art auction that blends creativity with community spirit. This event aims to support the theatre’s ongoing mission to produce high-quality performances while nurturing emerging talent.

Leaves of Legacy, coordinated by Aviva Sakolsky and Lisa D’Amico with the support of Vice President Fran Newman-McCarthy, has invited outstanding artists to donate original artworks—created on large solid wood leaves—centered around the theme of nature. These brilliant artworks are being auctioned both in person and online, with all proceeds going directly to Penguin Rep's artistic programming, community outreach, and infrastructure improvements.

In addition to the auction, there will be a public Leaves of Legacy art reception on June 25th, 6:00–7:30pm, at the Haverstraw King’s Daughters Library, 10 West Ramapo Road, Garnerville, New York. All are welcome. Attendees will also get a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Penguin Rep’s upcoming season, offering an engaging look at the creative forces driving this beloved theatre forward.

By participating in Leaves of Legacy, supporters not only contribute to the sustainability of one of the Hudson Valley’s most cherished cultural institutions—they also become part of a living legacy that celebrates the transformative power of the arts.

View the online auction at www.32auctions.com/penguinrep and make a difference.

Featured Artists: Aviva Sakolsky, Barbara Chen, Bonnie Bard, Daryn Seiden, Elaine Schloss, Elizabeth Lauri, Jack Milazzo, Jamey Jackson, Jeff Spindel, June Van Dunk, Kelsey Negron, Lilly Nin, Lisa D'Amico, Monica Belardi, Nicole Spata, Raquel Malta, Sandy Bandes, Suzanne Auer, Trine Giaever.

