Review: "If your tired of working hard, sore muscles and no time for yourself cuz your consistency cleaning. You have to get this! I use this on my shower which has textured tiles and has always been a pain with mold. Above is years of not cleaning my front door and it only took me 20 min with a power drill and the yellow set. I am so happy about this product I just bout the black and red set. Not only that but I have injuries on my arm and ankle and this made it much easier to get my tasks done. Thank you for making my life simpler and chores easier so I can enjoy my life!" - Tori Koesterich

