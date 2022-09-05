With the beginning of Covid, along with many others, I was looking for a job change. I decided to try my hand at going after my dream job of being a full-time artist! This journey has been so rewarding in the short time that I've been working for it. I was even fortunate enough to be interviewed on the radio for the first time!

My work combines acrylic painting and hand embroidery to create unique and colorful landscapes in a variety of sizes. I realize that I apparently like to create many lake/ocean-themed pieces for someone afraid of water.

The time it takes to create each one varies, depending on the size or type of scene, it can range from 4 hours to 14 for the larger pieces.

I really enjoy being able to make things with my hands, and the healing that it brings to me. I still have more to learn, but I hope you all enjoy them as well!

More info: frommkwithlove.com | Instagram