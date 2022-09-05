1k+views
I Changed My Job To Being A Full-Time Artist: 28 Pieces I Made
With the beginning of Covid, along with many others, I was looking for a job change. I decided to try my hand at going after my dream job of being a full-time artist! This journey has been so rewarding in the short time that I've been working for it. I was even fortunate enough to be interviewed on the radio for the first time!
My work combines acrylic painting and hand embroidery to create unique and colorful landscapes in a variety of sizes. I realize that I apparently like to create many lake/ocean-themed pieces for someone afraid of water.
The time it takes to create each one varies, depending on the size or type of scene, it can range from 4 hours to 14 for the larger pieces.
I really enjoy being able to make things with my hands, and the healing that it brings to me. I still have more to learn, but I hope you all enjoy them as well!
More info: frommkwithlove.com | Instagram
Polar Bear, Polar Bear. What Do You See? (8in.)
Desert Sunrise (8in.)
Care For A Swim? (14in.)
Dinos! (4in.)
Purple Rain (6in.)
🎵purple rain, in the canyons, that is where, I long to be, with my three, great companions, my backpack, my pony and me!🎶
Sailing In The Moonlight (14in.)
Oh my goddess, that is insane! That is beautiful! You are an incredible artist, that takes real talent.
These are incredible! I swear, half the people on Earth don't have your talent, these are amazing. Thank you so much for sharing them with us!
Way more than half don’t!
Thank you for sharing, they are beautiful
I took me a moment to figure out that they are half painted, half stitched. Love it!
