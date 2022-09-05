With the beginning of Covid, along with many others, I was looking for a job change. I decided to try my hand at going after my dream job of being a full-time artist! This journey has been so rewarding in the short time that I've been working for it. I was even fortunate enough to be interviewed on the radio for the first time!

My work combines acrylic painting and hand embroidery to create unique and colorful landscapes in a variety of sizes. I realize that I apparently like to create many lake/ocean-themed pieces for someone afraid of water.

The time it takes to create each one varies, depending on the size or type of scene, it can range from 4 hours to 14 for the larger pieces.

I really enjoy being able to make things with my hands, and the healing that it brings to me. I still have more to learn, but I hope you all enjoy them as well!

More info: frommkwithlove.com | Instagram

#1

MK Metten
#2

Polar Bear, Polar Bear. What Do You See? (8in.)

Polar Bear, Polar Bear. What Do You See? (8in.)

MK Metten
#3

Desert Sunrise (8in.)

Desert Sunrise (8in.)

MK Metten
Alias Delfs
Alias Delfs
10 months ago

It’s amazing 🤩

#4

MK Metten
#5

MK Metten
#6

Care For A Swim? (14in.)

Care For A Swim? (14in.)

MK Metten
#7

MK Metten
#8

Dinos! (4in.)

Dinos! (4in.)

MK Metten
#9

Purple Rain (6in.)

Purple Rain (6in.)

MK Metten
Pterodactyl in Disguise
Pterodactyl in Disguise
10 months ago

🎵purple rain, in the canyons, that is where, I long to be, with my three, great companions, my backpack, my pony and me!🎶

#10

Sailing In The Moonlight (14in.)

Sailing In The Moonlight (14in.)

MK Metten
Madeleine Flowers
Madeleine Flowers
10 months ago

Oh my goddess, that is insane! That is beautiful! You are an incredible artist, that takes real talent.

#11

Red Skies In The Morning... (10in.)

Red Skies In The Morning... (10in.)

MK Metten
#12

Friendly Forest Folk (14in.)

Friendly Forest Folk (14in.)

MK Metten
#13

MK Metten
#14

MK Metten
#15

MK Metten
#16

Little Mermaid (8in.)

Little Mermaid (8in.)

MK Metten
#17

MK Metten
#18

MK Metten
#19

MK Metten
#20

MK Metten
#21

MK Metten
#22

MK Metten
#23

MK Metten
#24

MK Metten
#25

MK Metten
#26

MK Metten
#27

Under The Sea (3in.)

Under The Sea (3in.)

MK Metten
#28

MK Metten
