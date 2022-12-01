Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants’ Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They’ve Made
24points
People1 hour ago

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants’ Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They’ve Made

Oleg Tarasenko and
Saulė Tolstych

History knows many uncompromising rivalries in various areas of human activity, so popular that they even entered folklore. Red Rose vs. White Rose, Catholics vs. Protestants, Magic vs. Bird, kids vs. parents, pedestrians vs. drivers, tenants vs. landlords…

The internet is full of stories about terrible landlords, and probably a lot of them have a rational basis, because guys who rent houses and apartments to other people often behave in absolutely disgusting ways. But what about the tenants? In fact, there are no fewer stories about nightmare tenants, and here is one of them.

Jeff Kowalczuk, a.k.a. TikToker its_principle, recently made a video in which he told how his tenants literally abused the house he had been renting out to them. The video went viral almost instantly, with over 6.1M views and almost 250K likes, and over 15K people shared it just to espouse what ‘nightmare tenants’ can actually do.

More info: TikTok

The author of the video came to inspect his house after his tenants moved out as their lease expired

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

So, Jeff rented out the house, and after the lease expired and the tenants moved out, he went to inspect the condition of the dwelling. What he saw literally shocked the man. No, of course, it’s not just the mountains of garbage around the house and inside it. After all, nobody’s perfect, and Jeff’s former tenants are no exception. The landlord was rather struck by the changes that people had made in his house.

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

It turned out that the tenants made some incredibly tasteless yet DIY-enthusiastic ‘renovations’

If on the move-in day, its interior was quite ordinary and cozy – there are actually thousands and thousands of such homes around the world – then move-out day exposed the incredible DIY enthusiasm of Jeff’s former tenants, coolly mixed with an almost complete lack of any artistic taste.

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

The walls in the rooms were repainted in bright and completely disgusting colors (and, apparently, the painter was doing their job for almost the first time in their entire life), fragments of wallpaper imitating brickwork were also randomly scattered over the walls, and the doors were ineptly (but with a clear desire) stylized as steampunk metal with rivets. And on top of all this, like a cherry on the cake, mountains of garbage and dirty dishes lay in complete disarray…

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

A real estate agent says she has never seen such ‘renovations’ in her entire life

“Of course, it happens that tenants turn out to be extremely unscrupulous, it happens that they make quite radical ‘renovations’ in a rented house, but I must admit that this is the first time I’ve seen such a combination,” says Yulia Shurinova, a real estate agent from Odessa, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for comments on this video. “It would be interesting, of course, to look at the lease agreement – are there such significant changes and the possibility of sanctions for them?”

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

“Usually tenants are more modest and the renovations they make don’t look like the landlord will now have to do a major overhaul in order to move in the next tenants. Perhaps the author of the video should contact his former tenants and try to settle everything at their expense. In any case, he has all the chance of success,” states Yulia.

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Image credits: its_principle

Most of the people in the comments also claim that it somehow just kept getting worse

Many commenters fully agree with the expert, only being completely surprised at the lack of any taste among the tenants. “Why did they have such bad taste OMG,” writes one of the people in the comments. “It somehow just kept getting worse,” notes the second one. “What in the DIY hell?” the third of the commenters asks quite a logical question.

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

However, the changes made by the residents led many commenters to obvious references in world popular culture. For example, the doors of the freezer reminded people of The Krusty Krab, and people in the comments called the overall impression of what they saw “medieval steampunk.” In any case, as one of the people in the comments summarizes, “personally I wouldn’t have rented to the Addams Family myself.”

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

Home Owner Shocked Checking The House After Tenants' Departure, Shows Horrific Transformations They've Made

@its_principle #landlord #tenantsfromhell #realestateinvesting ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

And now, in order to balance the impressions a little, let’s just remember one more tale – already more classic, about evil landlords. And besides, we, as always, would love to know what you think about this particular situation, so please feel free to write your own comments under this post.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Oleg Tarasenko
Oleg Tarasenko
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Oleg has master's degree in Economics he got long time ago in a city far, far away. Oleg also worked as a university teacher, sports writer and a BDSM* specialist for several IT companies.

After six years of making pub quizzez in Ukraine, Oleg joined Bored Panda team as a content creator. This panda (Pun? Duh!) is also a huge sports fan, being happy as a longtime member of WeDemBoys Community and Boston Celtics Nation as well.

During his downtime from work and parenting with three kids (twin daughters and a baby son), Oleg enjoys reading JKR, JRRT, GRRM and other respective abbreviations. Also interested in history and graphic design (and the history of graphic design too)...

Read more »
Saulė Tolstych
Saulė Tolstych
Author, BoredPanda staff

Saulė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with bachelor's degree in Multimedia and Computer Design. The thing that relaxes her the best is going into YouTube rabbit hole. In her free time she loves painting, embroidering and taking walks in nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

with every renovation i died a little inside

2
2points
reply
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

with every renovation i died a little inside

2
2points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda