“AITA For Not Telling My Roommates I Am The Landlord?”
“AITA For Not Telling My Roommates I Am The Landlord?”

Finding the right place to rent can be a challenge, but it’s often equally tough for landlords to find reliable tenants. Between potential issues like loud noise, missed payments, or messy habits, landlords sometimes struggle to maintain order in shared spaces. But what happens when a landlord gets good tenants but doesn’t disclose their true role?

In one case, a 28-year-old woman shared her story of secretly being her roommate’s landlord. She initially kept her ownership hidden to avoid deterring potential renters. However, after her roommates found out, they accused her of being strict and even of exploiting them financially. Keep reading to see how this landlord’s well-meaning secrecy led to a surprising and intense fallout.

    It’s not just tenants who can stir up trouble, landlords can be at fault too

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    A woman kept her landlord status secret to attract tenants but faced backlash when her roommates learned the truth, accusing her of strictness and financial exploitation

    Image credits: Svitlana Hulko / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Anonymous

    Renting is becoming more popular than home ownership, offering a more sustainable and flexible option for many

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    In recent years, more people are opting for rentals over buying a home. With housing prices soaring and interest rates climbing, home ownership just isn’t as accessible as it used to be. And when wages aren’t increasing at the same rate, the dream of buying a house feels out of reach for many.

    The rental market is growing fast and for a good reason. Right now, it’s estimated to increase from $2.6 trillion in 2023 to over $2.8 trillion in 2024. This rise reflects how many people are now looking to rent, whether it’s for flexibility or affordability.

    With the pandemic pushing many of us to work from home, a lot of people now need extra space for home offices, adding to the demand for rentals. It’s not just about finding a place to live; it’s about finding the right setup that can adapt to our new lifestyles.

    Finding the ideal rental can be tough, but it’s just as challenging for landlords to pick the right tenants. For a landlord, it’s not just about a signed lease and monthly payments,it’s about finding tenants who will genuinely care for the place. Renting out property is more than a transaction; it’s a relationship built on trust and mutual respect.

    Landlords have numerous responsibilities to manage before renting out a property

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Landlords want tenants who won’t leave messes, cause damage, or disrespect the home. After all, they’re handing over the keys to a big investment and hoping their property stays in good shape. Imagine a tenant who accidentally leaves the stove on or blasts music at odd hours, upsetting neighbors. 

    Being a landlord comes with a long list of responsibilities, from handling tenant requests to keeping up with maintenance. They also need to stay on top of legal matters, making sure the property is safe and up-to-code with functional plumbing and electrical systems. It’s a lot to juggle, so it makes sense that landlords are cautious.

    To keep things running smoothly, many landlords set clear house rules. These aren’t meant to be restrictive but to maintain a safe, respectful living environment for everyone involved. Boundaries like these can help prevent misunderstandings or issues down the road.

    In this particular case, the landlord chose not to disclose her ownership to the tenants. Though she intended to avoid awkwardness, the truth came out, leading her tenants to feel deceived. This story highlights how transparency plays a big role in building trust with tenants.

    Trust is essential in any relationship, and the tenant-landlord connection is no different. Ever had a landlord keep secrets from you, or maybe you have a rental story to share? Let us know in the comments below!

    Many people online felt the author wasn’t wrong for keeping her role as landlord private

    Others, however, believed she was being unfair by not being transparent with her tenants

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Read more »

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Read more »

    scortched_burn avatar
    JB
    JB
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In most Canadian provinces, if you share a kitchen you're not covered by protection in the Residential Tenancy Act, so lying about being the landlord would 100% be a d**k move.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    rhodaguirreparras avatar
    Pittsburgh rare
    Pittsburgh rare
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Besides the obvious fact that no one wants to live with their landlord, she sounds insufferable.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
