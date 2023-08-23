 India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon’s South Pole | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon’s South Pole
22points
News

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon’s South Pole

Ignas Vieversys and
Ilona Baliūnaitė

In an unprecedented feat in space exploration history, India has just become the first nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s elusive south pole.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved this remarkable milestone with their mission, Chandrayaan-3, whose objective was to achieve the historic milestone of being the first spacecraft to successfully land on a lunar region believed to harbor significant water ice within its deep craters.

The spacecraft’s touchdown occurred approximately six weeks subsequent to its launch from a spaceport situated in Andhra Pradesh. The successful landing was met with jubilant cheers and applause at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, where mission control is located.

Not a couple of hours passed since India successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Image credits: Pixabay

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Image credits: The Indian Express

Chandrayaan-3 mission’s team will conduct experiments for two weeks to determine the mineral composition of the lunar surface

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Image credits: The Indian Express

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Image credits: The Indian Express

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Image credits: The Indian Express

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined a conference call at the space center to witness this historic event firsthand. He waved a small Indian flag as he watched Chandrayaan-3 make its triumphant descent onto lunar soil.

“This is the heartbeat of 1.4 billion people. This is the new India, the new beginning, the new thinking of the new efforts,” Modi said in his speech to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following the historic landing.

“This is a feature of the shine of India – we made a promise and we made it true on the surface of the moon.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates this historic achievement as “the heartbeat of 1.4 billion people”

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Image credits: The Indian Express

Following its successful touchdown, Chandrayaan-3 will remain operational for two weeks conducting various experiments aimed at determining the mineral composition of the moon’s surface which could lay the groundwork for a potential permanent base there in the future.

After a failed attempt nearly four years ago, India made history by becoming the first country to touch down near the little-explored South Pole region and joined the United States, the Soviet Union, and China in achieving a moon landing.

With enthusiasm, Modi concluded his speech by emphasizing that India’s triumphant lunar mission belongs to more than just India. “We can all aspire for the moon and beyond,” the Prime Minister said.

People congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation on its historic success

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

India Becomes First Country To Successfully Land Spacecraft On Moon's South Pole

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Ignas Vieversys
Ignas Vieversys
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Ignas is an editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Magazine Journalism. When he is not writing about video games or hunting for interesting stories, chances are that you will find Ignas at the movies.

Read more »
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Homepage
Next in News
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!! I saw the whole thing live!!!! We’re the first to land on the lunar South Pole!!!! Let’s gooo!!!

2
2points
reply
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what do celebrities think of this? Being the Bored Panda site I expect lots of vacuous posts about celebrities.

1
1point
reply
Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always this guy that does those things. I don’t want to see these things on bp. I want to see art, memes, and original things. I can go to other websites for that. Fûxk the celeb stuff.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes!! I saw the whole thing live!!!! We’re the first to land on the lunar South Pole!!!! Let’s gooo!!!

2
2points
reply
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But what do celebrities think of this? Being the Bored Panda site I expect lots of vacuous posts about celebrities.

1
1point
reply
Cosmologist wannabe
Cosmologist wannabe
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always this guy that does those things. I don’t want to see these things on bp. I want to see art, memes, and original things. I can go to other websites for that. Fûxk the celeb stuff.

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda