This Pet Stylist Became A Viral Sensation Due To Adorable Dog Transformations (30 Pics)
Welcome to the fluffy side of the internet, where cute dogs get even cuter makeovers by a professional pet groomer.
A Korean pet stylist, Donghyuk Kim, has gained interest on the internet by sharing adorable dog transformations on his Instagram page. After visiting Kim's salon, pups can even be proud of their rear end, which is carefully shaped into round fluffy balls of absolute perfection. So, for your daily dose of cuteness, we invite you to review before and after images of Kim's clients and let us know in the comments which transformation was your favorite.
More info: Instagram
I think the pre-cut pup is so much more adorable. The post-cut pup looks like it had a bad run-in with PhotoShop.
Is that a dog or a Gremlin? Either way, I wouldn't feed it after midnight.
Oh no-- no, no, no. That pup was adorable before.
Don't like at all. Much prefer the original uncut pets.
Yeah, the after pic just makes them look like stuffed animals
Yikes, I didn't like most of these. The dogs were so much cuter and had so much more personality before. They just look like bizarre, poufy stuffed animal afterwards.
Yikes, I didn't like most of these. The dogs were so much cuter and had so much more personality before. They just look like bizarre, poufy stuffed animal afterwards.