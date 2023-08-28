Welcome to the fluffy side of the internet, where cute dogs get even cuter makeovers by a professional pet groomer.

A Korean pet stylist, Donghyuk Kim, has gained interest on the internet by sharing adorable dog transformations on his Instagram page. After visiting Kim's salon, pups can even be proud of their rear end, which is carefully shaped into round fluffy balls of absolute perfection. So, for your daily dose of cuteness, we invite you to review before and after images of Kim's clients and let us know in the comments which transformation was your favorite.

More info: Instagram