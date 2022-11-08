Making a delicious meal is already difficult enough. But what about visually appealing too? Maybe for some, it's too much to ask for, whereas others find joy and pleasure in it.

We invite you to meet Min Kyungjin, a 39-year-old artist from Korea who has become an expert in cute food art. On her Instagram account, Kyungjin shares her too-adorable-to-eat pieces that mimic dogs, cats, pandas, and other not animal-looking foods. Min told Bored Panda that some of her meals are even too cute for her: "I eat most of the dishes, but I can't eat the dishes that I like very much."

Well, without further ado, let's take a look at the marvelous food Min has crafted. 

More info: Instagram | ohou.se

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

sibatable Report

12points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Nooo I can't eat her bebes!!!

0
0points
reply

Min shared how and when she began making these cute meals: “I have enjoyed watching various genres of movies, comic books, animations, and magazines since I was young. I wanted to express it as a dish. I started cooking my creative food in February this year.”

She also added: “I always cook for my loving family. I just put my taste in it.”
#2

sibatable Report

12points
POST
#3

sibatable Report

9points
POST

To add her flair to the food, Min said that she did not go to a university to study arts. She told us that it all comes from her creative mind: “I've imagined a lot since I was young. It's the same now as an adult. My cooking always comes from my imagination. I didn't study anything else.”
#4

sibatable Report

8points
POST
#5

sibatable Report

8points
POST

Having a natural talent for the arts is a gift no one should waste. We were wondering whether Min has a dream to turn her hobby into a job eventually. She wrote: “Rather than thinking that I will achieve something, I want to keep my current self for a long time. I'm so happy every day.”
#6

sibatable Report

8points
POST
#7

sibatable Report

8points
POST

Nowadays, Min Kyungjin has over 90k followers on her Instagram, and we are sure the audience is just at the beginning of growth. Pandas, don't forget to show Min some love if you enjoy what she does.

As her fanbase is growing, we were wondering what people's reactions to her artwork are. Min shared: “I’m interested and proud to share what I like with someone. People say that when they see my cooking, it makes them laugh and feel better. I like that response the best!”
#8

sibatable Report

8points
POST
#9

sibatable Report

7points
POST
#10

sibatable Report

7points
POST
#11

sibatable Report

7points
POST
#12

sibatable Report

7points
POST
Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Soot Balls!

0
0points
reply
#13

sibatable Report

6points
POST
#14

sibatable Report

6points
POST
#15

sibatable Report

6points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think this is the only one I could eat without feeling cruel :)

0
0points
reply
#16

sibatable Report

4points
POST
Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Community Member
29 minutes ago

What do you think the teeth are made of? Garlic?

0
0points
reply
#17

sibatable Report

4points
POST
#18

sibatable Report

4points
POST
#19

sibatable Report

4points
POST
#20

sibatable Report

4points
POST
#21

sibatable Report

3points
POST
#22

sibatable Report

3points
POST
#23

sibatable Report

3points
POST
Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Ha! The bra!

0
0points
reply
#24

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#25

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#26

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#27

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#28

sibatable Report

2points
POST
Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Ha, the top right koalas face!

0
0points
reply
#29

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#30

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#31

sibatable Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#33

sibatable Report

2points
POST
Deborah Harris2
Deborah Harris2
Community Member
1 hour ago

Banana doggo for scale <3

0
0points
reply
#34

sibatable Report

2points
POST
#35

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#36

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#37

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#38

sibatable Report

1point
POST
Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Community Member
26 minutes ago

The little flowers are so pretty

0
0points
reply
#39

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#40

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#41

sibatable Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#43

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#44

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#45

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#46

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#47

sibatable Report

1point
POST
#48

sibatable Report

0points
POST
#49

sibatable Report

0points
POST
#50

sibatable Report

0points
POST
#51

sibatable Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

sibatable Report

0points
POST
#53

sibatable Report

0points
POST
Golden Godess
Golden Godess
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Ooh I love the greens

0
0points
reply
#54

sibatable Report

0points
POST
#55

sibatable Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!