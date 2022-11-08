Making a delicious meal is already difficult enough. But what about visually appealing too? Maybe for some, it's too much to ask for, whereas others find joy and pleasure in it.

We invite you to meet Min Kyungjin, a 39-year-old artist from Korea who has become an expert in cute food art. On her Instagram account, Kyungjin shares her too-adorable-to-eat pieces that mimic dogs, cats, pandas, and other not animal-looking foods. Min told Bored Panda that some of her meals are even too cute for her: "I eat most of the dishes, but I can't eat the dishes that I like very much."

Well, without further ado, let's take a look at the marvelous food Min has crafted.

More info: Instagram | ohou.se