Korean Artist Makes Real Works Of Art With Food (55 Pics) Interview With Artist
Making a delicious meal is already difficult enough. But what about visually appealing too? Maybe for some, it's too much to ask for, whereas others find joy and pleasure in it.
We invite you to meet Min Kyungjin, a 39-year-old artist from Korea who has become an expert in cute food art. On her Instagram account, Kyungjin shares her too-adorable-to-eat pieces that mimic dogs, cats, pandas, and other not animal-looking foods. Min told Bored Panda that some of her meals are even too cute for her: "I eat most of the dishes, but I can't eat the dishes that I like very much."
Well, without further ado, let's take a look at the marvelous food Min has crafted.
More info: Instagram | ohou.se
This post may include affiliate links.
Min shared how and when she began making these cute meals: “I have enjoyed watching various genres of movies, comic books, animations, and magazines since I was young. I wanted to express it as a dish. I started cooking my creative food in February this year.”
She also added: “I always cook for my loving family. I just put my taste in it.”
To add her flair to the food, Min said that she did not go to a university to study arts. She told us that it all comes from her creative mind: “I've imagined a lot since I was young. It's the same now as an adult. My cooking always comes from my imagination. I didn't study anything else.”
Having a natural talent for the arts is a gift no one should waste. We were wondering whether Min has a dream to turn her hobby into a job eventually. She wrote: “Rather than thinking that I will achieve something, I want to keep my current self for a long time. I'm so happy every day.”
Nowadays, Min Kyungjin has over 90k followers on her Instagram, and we are sure the audience is just at the beginning of growth. Pandas, don't forget to show Min some love if you enjoy what she does.
As her fanbase is growing, we were wondering what people's reactions to her artwork are. Min shared: “I’m interested and proud to share what I like with someone. People say that when they see my cooking, it makes them laugh and feel better. I like that response the best!”
I think this is the only one I could eat without feeling cruel :)
Very cute, beautiful and creative, good job!
These are lovely, I couldn't happily eat the animal ones though as they are too cute :)
Very cute, beautiful and creative, good job!
These are lovely, I couldn't happily eat the animal ones though as they are too cute :)