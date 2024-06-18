ADVERTISEMENT

Do you remember the adorable food creations by Min Kyungjin we showcased some time ago? We’re excited to share some of the most recent works by this talented artist, who dedicates her skills to crafting delicious snacks and meals that are also incredible pieces of art! If you missed our last post, now is your chance to catch up and see the earlier works of this Korean artist.

When we spoke to Min in the past, we gained some fascinating insights into her work, such as how she learned to turn food into cute-looking art and how people typically react to her creations. This time, we also asked her even more questions about her creative process and tips for others interested in making their own visually appealing dishes. So make sure to scroll down and read our full interview. Also, let us know which one of her meal creations looks the most delicious to you! Bon appétit!

