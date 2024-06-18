This Korean Food Artist Makes The Cutest Meals, And Here Are Her 80 New CreationsInterview With Artist
Do you remember the adorable food creations by Min Kyungjin we showcased some time ago? We’re excited to share some of the most recent works by this talented artist, who dedicates her skills to crafting delicious snacks and meals that are also incredible pieces of art! If you missed our last post, now is your chance to catch up and see the earlier works of this Korean artist.
When we spoke to Min in the past, we gained some fascinating insights into her work, such as how she learned to turn food into cute-looking art and how people typically react to her creations. This time, we also asked her even more questions about her creative process and tips for others interested in making their own visually appealing dishes. So make sure to scroll down and read our full interview. Also, let us know which one of her meal creations looks the most delicious to you! Bon appétit!
More info: Instagram | ohou.se
First, we were wondering how Min comes up with new ideas for her food designs. Asked if she has any favorite sources of inspiration, the artist said: “I usually collect images that I like and often browse through them for inspiration. These days, I'm very interested in marine life!”
We were also curious about Min’s creative process. The food artist explained how she designs a new piece: “For example, if I see an adorable baby octopus one day, I look for ingredients or cooking methods that can express the shape and texture of the octopus. I found that boba pearls are perfect for capturing that moist and smooth feel!
Once I find the method, I just execute it. Of course, there are times when I fail, but that's okay. I can try again another day or move on to something else since there are so many things I love.”
Kyungjin shared with us what is her favorite type of food to work with: “Recently, I've been into handmade Korean soup dumplings (sujebi). They taste great and offer a lot of creative possibilities.”
Next, we were eager to know how the artist manages to balance the visual appeal of her food creations with their taste and nutritional value. We learned that: “It's important that the image I want to express comes out well, but overly complicated or absurd methods often lack both taste and appeal. I try to stay within the realm of dishes that I know and love.”
Finally, we asked the artist to share some useful tips for beginners who want to start creating their own food art. Min kindly responded: “Let your imagination soar by enjoying good music, great movies, stunning artwork, cute animals, and mysterious ruins. Then, cook! It's okay to fail because you can always eat it! Enjoy the process!”