43 Pics Of Adorable Kitties Who Have Questions And Are Demanding Answers
Peter Often Forgets About Hind Legs
Kitty Has A Question
Extra Points For Style!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Let’s face it: if cats could talk, we’d probably never hear the end of their questions, and probably more than a few complaints, too. They’re already enigmas shrouded in mystery wrapped in a puzzle, so it could be fascinating to hear what was on their mind... or a living nightmare with us wishing for the sake of everything holy that they’d shut up.
A dedicated online community has been steadily gathering pics of all kinds of kitties that look just like they’re asking questions and, when we stumbled upon it, we just had to share with you. Not only are they adorably cute, they’re also purrfectly playful, so we had a feeling that fans of felines might enjoy the opposite of doomscrolling for a change.
Lord Fusco Blesses You ✋
She Has 2 Questions!
Seen By My Girlfriend In A Cat Cafe
According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.
Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication and, ultimately, billions of cat memes
Question For The People
Hot Sauce Has A Question
Where Is My Snack?
Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory. Chandoha published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942-2018. Well worth checking out if cats are even remotely your favorite creature.
“I relished the challenge of making photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” Chandoha wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photographic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
Mommy, Can I Have Another Treat?
Excuse Me, Sir, Why Was I Shaved?
Skitty Appears To Have Forgotten Her Question
So then, who exactly is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had over 2 million fans on Instagram, and she’s celebrated for her golden fur (she’s even been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though.
Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t resist. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while simultaneously supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
Mom I Have Question
Maze Has One Polite Inquiry, If You Have The Time
Tux Is Really Hoping His Question Can Get Answered Because He's Been Raising His Toe Beans For A Hot Minute And Is Getting Impatient!
Well, there you have it. There can simply be no arguing the fact that cats will forever remain the internet’s favorite animal. If they could talk, what do you reckon they’d say first? We’re guessing something like, “This food is lacking flair... and the service around here is frankly atrocious.”
What do you think of the kitties asking questions in this list? Have you ever caught your cat begging to have their questions answered? Upvote your favorites and feel free to leave a comment if you can’t resist the cuteness!