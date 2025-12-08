ADVERTISEMENT

#1

Peter Often Forgets About Hind Legs

Fluffy tabby kitty with raised leg licking lips, sitting on a couch with a calm and curious expression.

trikem Report

12points
    #2

    Kitty Has A Question

    Black and white cat sitting on a brown blanket with one paw raised, appearing as if the kitty has question or is curious.

    johncraft2003 Report

    11points
    #3

    Extra Points For Style!⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

    Gray tabby kitty with golden eyes, raising a front paw above its head as if asking a question.

    Marbedar Report

    11points
    Let’s face it: if cats could talk, we’d probably never hear the end of their questions, and probably more than a few complaints, too. They’re already enigmas shrouded in mystery wrapped in a puzzle, so it could be fascinating to hear what was on their mind... or a living nightmare with us wishing for the sake of everything holy that they’d shut up.

    A dedicated online community has been steadily gathering pics of all kinds of kitties that look just like they’re asking questions and, when we stumbled upon it, we just had to share with you. Not only are they adorably cute, they’re also purrfectly playful, so we had a feeling that fans of felines might enjoy the opposite of doomscrolling for a change.

    #4

    Lord Fusco Blesses You ✋

    Black and white kitty sitting in a cozy bed by the window with one paw raised as if it has a question.

    protopigeon Report

    11points
    #5

    She Has 2 Questions!

    Kitty with a question poses adorably in a pink outfit lying on a fluffy gray blanket in a cozy room setting.

    Business-Benefit7042 Report

    11points
    #6

    Seen By My Girlfriend In A Cat Cafe

    White and gray cat stretching and relaxing on a gray couch with green cushions, capturing a kitty-has-question moment.

    Legitimate-Camp-9640 Report

    11points
    According to Catster, cats were first domesticated in the Near East around 9,500 years ago. Archaeological evidence from a Neolithic site in Cyprus, dating to approximately 7500–7200 BC, includes the burial of an African wildcat alongside a human, suggesting a close relationship between humans and cats at that time.

    Genetic studies indicate that all domestic cats descend from the Middle Eastern wildcat, Felis sylvestris lybica. These wildcats were attracted to early human settlements by the abundance of rodents, leading to a mutually beneficial relationship that eventually resulted in domestication and, ultimately, billions of cat memes
    #7

    Question For The People

    Fluffy black and white kitty sitting with one paw raised indoors, looking curious and relaxed on a soft surface.

    Possible-Pool-6806 Report

    11points
    #8

    Hot Sauce Has A Question

    Black and white kitty outdoors raising paw with curious expression in natural grass and sunlight setting.

    Cindytyne_NZ Report

    11points
    #9

    Where Is My Snack?

    Black and white kitty lying on bed stretching one paw up, looking curious and attentive under blanket.

    GArockcrawler Report

    10points
    Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory. Chandoha published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942-2018. Well worth checking out if cats are even remotely your favorite creature.

    “I relished the challenge of mak­ing photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” Chandoha wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photo­graphic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
    #10

    Mommy, Can I Have Another Treat?

    Kitty with curious expression raising paw as if to ask a question, sitting near holiday decorations.

    pinkcessdoll Report

    10points
    #11

    Excuse Me, Sir, Why Was I Shaved?

    Black fluffy kitty with shaved body sitting on a tray, looking attentively with a curious expression, kitty has question.

    reddit.com Report

    9points
    #12

    Skitty Appears To Have Forgotten Her Question

    Fluffy kitty with tongue out lounging on a chair with one paw raised as if the kitty has question.

    Alchemical_Hysteria Report

    7points
    So then, who exactly is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had over 2 million fans on Instagram, and she’s celebrated for her golden fur (she’s even been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though. 

    Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t resist. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while simultaneously supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
    #13

    Mom I Have Question

    Black and white cat sitting on a sofa with one leg raised, showing a curious and questioning pose for kitty has question.

    saarco Report

    6points
    #14

    Maze Has One Polite Inquiry, If You Have The Time

    Calico cat lying on red blanket with raised paw as if kitty has question, looking directly at the camera.

    Secure-Intention-854 Report

    6points
    #15

    Tux Is Really Hoping His Question Can Get Answered Because He's Been Raising His Toe Beans For A Hot Minute And Is Getting Impatient!

    Black and white kitty sitting with one leg raised on bed, looking curious with a question in a cozy bedroom.

    Prestigious_Set3630 Report

    6points
    Well, there you have it. There can simply be no arguing the fact that cats will forever remain the internet’s favorite animal. If they could talk, what do you reckon they’d say first? We’re guessing something like, “This food is lacking flair... and the service around here is frankly atrocious.”

    What do you think of the kitties asking questions in this list? Have you ever caught your cat begging to have their questions answered? Upvote your favorites and feel free to leave a comment if you can’t resist the cuteness!
    #16

    Excuse Me, Do You Know The Muffin Man?

    White and gray fluffy kitty raising paw while lounging in a gray cat tree hammock, showing a curious expression.

    saratonin22 Report

    6points
    #17

    The Dark Void Would Like To Ask A Quick Question

    Black kitty with bright eyes sitting on a bed, raising one paw as if the kitty has question or curiosity.

    TeaBreezy Report

    6points
    #18

    Archie Has Many Questions

    Orange kitty has question with paws raised, sitting on a gray surface against a plain wall background.

    IncomprehensibleHare Report

    6points
    #19

    Excuse Me

    Fluffy kitty stretching with one paw raised near a window with white blinds, curious and attentive in soft light.

    LRRPC Report

    6points
    #20

    Was Told My Kitty’s Pic Belongs Here!

    Ginger and white kitty sitting upright on a patterned couch with one back leg raised, appearing curious and attentive.

    twosixteen81 Report

    5points
    #21

    "Why Is One Of My Beans A Different Color?"

    Cat lying in a cozy hammock perch with paw raised, appearing curious against a dark sparkling curtain background.

    MichaelEmouse Report

    5points
    #22

    Do I Barge In When You're Cleaning Yourself?

    Calico kitty with green eyes sitting on a black leather couch with one leg raised in a curious pose.

    benwhill Report

    5points
    #23

    Multiple Questions!

    Two cats cleaning themselves on a window ledge with one raising a leg, showing a playful kitty has question pose.

    MJBooth55 Report

    5points
    #24

    The Entire Class Has Questions; Guy On The Left’s Question Is Especially Urgent

    Group of cats lying on their backs with legs raised, showing playful and curious kitty behavior outdoors.

    Elrond_Hubble Report

    5points
    #25

    Kitty Has A Question - Where Are We Going?

    Fluffy calico kitty lying inside an open suitcase with a curious expression, surrounded by travel items and a book nearby.

    DrBraveMoon Report

    5points
    #26

    He Has An Aggressive Blep And Urgent Question

    Black kitty with wide eyes and tongue out, wearing a collar with a ghost charm, raising a paw indoors.

    pinkwasabii Report

    5points
    #27

    I Volunteer Myself For The World

    Three kittens resting on a blue blanket, with one white kitty raising its paw as if it has a question.

    ClassyandSofty Report

    5points
    #28

    Do You Have To Get Up And Get The Laundry??

    White kitty with curious eyes stretching on a knitted blanket, showing playful and relaxed pose indoors.

    RevolutionaryBuy2526 Report

    5points
    #29

    But Will You Answer?

    Black and white kitty raising paw with curious expression, sitting on kitchen appliances with business cards below.

    loukd Report

    4points
    #30

    A Confused Question

    Calico kitty with green eyes lifting a paw as if it has a question while sitting near a cardboard box indoors.

    Spiritual-Control390 Report

    4points
    #31

    Toad 🐸

    Kitty has question as a fluffy tabby cat sits on a gray couch with one leg raised and looks curiously at the camera

    Fast_Passenger3411 Report

    4points
    #32

    Put Your Hand Up If You're Adorable ❤️

    Tabby kitten with curious eyes held gently in arms, showing raised paw as if the kitty has question to ask.

    LunaRaven8787 Report

    4points
    #33

    Has Two Question

    Kitty with a curious expression holding its tail while sitting on a cozy, patterned blanket with big round eyes.

    ParkingTicket8049 Report

    4points
    #34

    Kitty Has A Pointed Question

    A cat resting its paw on a man's face, illustrating a kitty has question moment in a cozy indoor setting.

    Ambitious_Common_153 Report

    3points
    #35

    She Had To Think On It

    Calico kitty sitting on bed with one paw raised, looking curious in a cozy bedroom setting.

    SplatDragon00 Report

    3points
    #36

    Yes?

    Black fluffy kitty with wide eyes raising a paw while sitting on a patterned bedspread indoors, showing curiosity.

    MsWhichIsIt Report

    3points
    #37

    I Wake Up Today And This Is The First Thing I See

    Tabby kitty in a curious pose on a yellow chair with a gray blanket, showing expressive eyes and raised leg.

    Least-Sheepherder-27 Report

    3points
    #38

    I May Have Assembled Him Incorrectly…

    Fluffy kitty with raised paws sitting by a window, looking curious and thoughtful in natural light indoors.

    Idoitallforcats Report

    3points
    #39

    Beanie Has A Question!

    Kitty with curious eyes raising a paw while sitting on a patterned mat in warm sunlight indoors.

    reddit.com Report

    3points
    #40

    Lotus The Pallas's Cat Has A Question

    Kitty with raised paw looks curiously through glass inside a cozy warm enclosure with natural elements.

    mesyeti_ Report

    3points
    #41

    Mlem

    Tiger stretching with one leg raised, showing a playful pose fitting for a kitty has question concept in nature.

    alasw0eisme Report

    3points
    #42

    Small Kitty Wants To Know If His Chin Smudge Is Acceptable

    Kitty with a raised paw looking curious and attentive while sitting on a person's lap indoors on a wooden floor.

    dieselengine9 Report

    3points
    #43

    Always With The Questions, This Cat!

    Tortoiseshell kitty sitting with one leg raised on a carpeted floor in a cozy indoor room setting.

    rossinskifam Report

    3points
