Let’s face it: if cats could talk, we’d probably never hear the end of their questions, and probably more than a few complaints, too. They’re already enigmas shrouded in mystery wrapped in a puzzle, so it could be fascinating to hear what was on their mind... or a living nightmare with us wishing for the sake of everything holy that they’d shut up.

A dedicated online community has been steadily gathering pics of all kinds of kitties that look just like they’re asking questions and, when we stumbled upon it, we just had to share with you. Not only are they adorably cute, they’re also purrfectly playful, so we had a feeling that fans of felines might enjoy the opposite of doomscrolling for a change.