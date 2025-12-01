ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no surprise that cats rule the internet. Whether they’re loafing, blepping, snoozing in impossibly awkward places, or catching a case of the 3AM zoomies, netizens can’t seem to ever get enough of their silly antics.

But did you know they’re marvels of evolution from the tips of their tails to the ends of their whiskers? One online community shares pics of cats giving their owners “attack eyes” and they’re pretty darn amusing. Pounce into this collection of the best!

More info: Reddit