70 Adorable Side-By-Side Comparisons Of Cats Now And When They Were Little, As Shared On This Online Community
Kittens on the internet are always welcome, some might say. Their cuteness is contagious and heartwarming; nevertheless, it takes a short time for a kitten to become a grown and developed cat, and they are just as adorable!
In a vk.com community called "Cat grows," cat owners share pictures of their loved ones when they were only babies, compared to more recently, showing how much they grew in such a short period of time. These before and after photographs highlight their character development and it is fun to see how they turned out to be.
More info: vk.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The look of someone who has successfully domesticated their human.