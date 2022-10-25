Kittens on the internet are always welcome, some might say. Their cuteness is contagious and heartwarming; nevertheless, it takes a short time for a kitten to become a grown and developed cat, and they are just as adorable!

In a vk.com community called "Cat grows," cat owners share pictures of their loved ones when they were only babies, compared to more recently, showing how much they grew in such a short period of time. These before and after photographs highlight their character development and it is fun to see how they turned out to be.

More info: vk.com