Empire State Building Daredevils Expose Security Lapse After Scaling 1,454-Foot Antenna To Hang “Cringe” Flag

ADVERTISEMENT

Daredevils Angela Nikolau, 33, and Ivan Kuznetsov, 32—known for appearing in Netflix’s 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story—climbed the 1,454-foot antenna of New York’s iconic Empire State Building on Wednesday, July 1, documenting the stunt on Instagram.

At the summit, the pair unfurled a banner that read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

Highlights Daredevils Angela Nikolau and Ivan Kuznetsov made a marriage proposal atop the Empire State Building’s 1,454-foot antenna.

They faced swift online ridicule as netizens labeled the message they displayed “cringe.”

They were arrested after their descent and could face trespassing charges.

The message is a slightly altered version of a quote by 19th-century British politician William Gladstone. It is also often misattributed to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix.

The couple was arrested by the NYPD following their safe descent and is expected to face relevant charges.

Online, on the other hand, the stunt was swiftly met with ridicule.

RELATED:

The stunt at the Empire State Building included a marriage proposal, as well as romantic gestures such as hugging and kissing

Image credits: angela_nikolau/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Nikolau and Kuznetsov, residents of East Orange, New Jersey, remained at the top of the landmark skyscraper for around 30 minutes after climbing at 12:30 before beginning their descent.

As they reached the viewing platform, Kuznetsov dropped to one knee and proposed to Nikolau, who said yes.

The couple was seen celebrating the moment with an embrace and a kiss.

Image credits: angela_nikolau/Instagram

Nikolau showed off her diamond ring on her Instagram story soon after. Her previous update on the platform, meanwhile, included a link to stream her and Kuznetsov’s stunt.

It was not immediately clear whether the pair had bought tickets to access the building’s highest deck, but a source soon told the New York Post they had not.

Image credits: CiggyNuts

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: republikan_hakr

They said that the duo breached a mesh gate on the 102nd floor—the highest publicly accessible floor—to reach the 103rd floor, which is used exclusively for maintenance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mesh gate and other security measures were recently installed between the floors in question to prevent trespassers from taking risky selfies.

Image credits: JoezMcfLy/X

An Empire State Building spokesperson also interacted with the Post following the incident, saying the matter was resolved with “the constructive and helpful coordination of the NYPD.”

Free will is a funny thing cuz why is this guy on top of the Empire State Building with a cape?flag? Why? pic.twitter.com/vhDc5KBviB — JoezMcfly🇩🇴 (@JoezMcfLy) July 1, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was at no time danger to tenants, visitors, and Empire State Building observation deck guests,” the spokesperson added.

The historic high-rise has two observation decks: one on the 86th floor and the other on the 102nd floor.

The daredevils’ displayed message was largely deemed ‘cringe’ by netizens

Image credits: Eyewitness News ABC7NY/YouTube

“Climbing a tower without a safety guard is not love but an attempt to commit s**cide and must be discouraged at all costs,” an X user said.

Another asked why anyone would “climb that high for just an average message to the world. I wish they had addressed the Epstein files.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MrPepperX

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: nic_og_c

A third agreed, writing, “They could have risked their lives for something better.”

“They wanted peace and somehow chose the most stressful way to advocate it,” a fourth pointed out,

Image credits: angela_nikolau/Instagram

Some, however, expressed admiration for the stunt.

“I am not gonna sit here and act like I’m not impressed,” the next remarked.

Jonathan Roman, a tourist visiting from Glasgow, Scotland, agreed with the latter sentiment, telling the Associated Press, “It’s crazy—it’s like being in the movies.”

Image credits: angela_nikolau/Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Roman said he and his 15-year-old son had tickets to go up to one of the observation platforms but arrived to find the building blocked off because of the antenna activity.

Still, he wasn’t disappointed, as he said the spectacle was “probably more exciting than going up.”

Incidents of individuals climbing the antenna and other high-risk areas of the Empire State Building have occurred before

BREAKING: Two people have climbed to the top of the Empire State Building in New York City, holding a banner from the skyscraper’s antenna reading, “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.” As of now it’s unclear how the pair reached the top of the… pic.twitter.com/rUPZ6nc1eK — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 1, 2026

In 1994, French urban climber Alain Robert—also known as the French Spider-Man- free-soloed the Empire State Building’s spire and antenna mast.

He completed the climb illegally and was arrested after descending the structure.

Image credits: lunaticnebula

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The New York Times/YouTube

His ascent was later officially recognized by Guinness World Records, contributing to his tally of skyscraper climbs, which includes attractions such as the Burj Khalifa, Cayan Tower, and Taipei 101.

In November 2023, musician Jared Leto climbed the building with permission to announce a world tour for his band, Thirty Seconds to Mars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TODAY/YouTube

Rather than starting from the ground floor, though, he began at the 86th-floor observation deck and ascended to the 104th floor, stopping at the base of the spire.

Leto’s ascent was secured and conducted with a safety harness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No doubt they are going to jail,” a netizen said about Nikolau and Kuznetsov

Image credits: HassanGrant4

Image credits: chrismachad0_

Image credits: karan_09kr

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: honorableDeji

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: el_hunk

Image credits: missasign

Image credits: MalloreCaldwell

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: alyssaxorain

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: America1stFeed

Image credits: Ologunoke

Image credits: frrazers

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: emeeliojohann