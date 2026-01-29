Sanctuary Rescues Disabled Lamb, Then Engineers A Way For Her To Move On Her Own (28 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Some animals get dealt a rough hand right from the start — and Kiki the sheep is one of them. Kiki was born unable to walk after the Cache Valley virus affected her before she was even born. She arrived at Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us! in Dartmouth, Massachusetts, when she was just 11 days old, and caring for a non-walking lamb has meant constant, hands-on support from day one.

But instead of treating Kiki’s disability like the end of her story, the sanctuary got creative. Her caregivers adapted a stroller into a motorized wheelchair and set it up so she could control it with a joystick positioned for head use. In other words, Kiki didn’t just get help with surviving; she found a way to move through the world on her own terms.

Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us! focuses on rescuing and providing lifelong sanctuary to farmed and domestic animals who are sick, neglected, or discarded, many of whom need ongoing medical attention, specialized diets, and daily extra care.

To learn more about Kiki and the other animals they’ve helped, visit the sanctuary’s website and Instagram for an in-depth look.

Kiki arrived at the sanctuary at just 11 days old, already fighting the odds

Disabled lamb resting next to a green frog-themed toy, highlighting sanctuary rescue and mobility engineering efforts.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

The Cache Valley virus affected her before birth, leaving her unable to walk

Disabled lamb wearing a red hat and scarf in the snow, rescued at a sanctuary and helped to move independently.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

From day one, her care wasn’t just “rescue”, it was a round-the-clock commitment

Disabled lamb resting on bedding inside a sanctuary with a handmade sign in the background expressing love and care.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Luckily, animal friends are aplenty at the sanctuary, and Beanie the dog was there with Kiki from day one

Dog resting its head gently on a disabled lamb rescued by a sanctuary to help her move on her own

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

A non-walking lamb needs constant comfort checks, pressure relief, and careful handling

Disabled lamb resting comfortably on cushions inside an inflatable blue bed at the sanctuary for mobility support.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

One of the biggest priorities is repositioning her often, otherwise she risks dangerous bloat and other health issues

Disabled lamb resting on a suspended hay bed inside a barn, with other goats nearby at the animal sanctuary.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

The team experimented with supportive setups until they found what worked best for Kiki

Disabled lamb resting in an inflatable bed beside two dogs lying in beds on a wooden floor indoors.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

But as she grew, the team at the sanctuary wanted to go beyond just ensuring her survival and aimed at improving her quality of life

Disabled lamb with custom mobility frame outdoors next to a small brown goat and a coffee mug on a table.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

That’s when the DIY engineering began, and by her first birthday, they had turned a stroller into a mobility solution

Disabled lamb in a custom mobility device with balloons, demonstrating sanctuary rescue and engineering for independent movement.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

From that point on, Kiki was ready to roll

Disabled lamb wearing goggles resting on a custom pink mobility device with colorful ribbons outdoors on stone steps.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Mobility meant freedom, rolling toward sunshine, fresh air, and her favorite hangout spots

Disabled lamb using a custom mobility device outdoors near a house, showcasing sanctuary rescue and engineered support.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Kiki’s newfound mobility allowed her caretakers to let her be a bit more adventurous

Disabled lamb wearing a yellow raincoat using a custom wheelchair to move independently on a farm.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

She could even fully embrace the holiday spirit

Disabled lamb in a mobility aid wearing a Santa hat inside a wooden shelter decorated for Christmas

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

But most importantly, it allowed Kiki to spend time with the other animals

Disabled lamb at a sanctuary uses a custom-made wheelchair to move and interact with other sheep.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Krinkle, her “adoptive” sheep brother, understands being different better than anyone

Disabled lamb using mobility aid outdoors at sanctuary, engineered to help her move independently and comfortably.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

With his extreme neck deformation, Krinkle, too, became proof that “special needs” doesn’t mean “less life”

Close-up of a disabled lamb wearing a custom harness engineered to help her move independently at a sanctuary.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Snippi the cat added another layer to the family — the kind of calm presence animals seem to trust

A disabled lamb resting comfortably with a fluffy cat, showcasing sanctuary care and engineered mobility support.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Kiki makes sure they all play nicely

Disabled lamb supported by a mobility device interacting with a cat and dog outdoors on a paved surface.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

But she still loves to spend time with Beanie the most

Disabled lamb resting next to a golden dog outside, showing a close bond at an animal sanctuary.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

The barn is a spot where all the animals come together, no matter their size

Disabled lamb resting on hay inside barn with another sheep nearby, showing sanctuary rescue and care environment.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Now the sanctuary has made sure they have Internet access and a place to watch their favorite shows

Two sheep and a duck resting on hay inside a shelter at a sanctuary rescuing disabled lambs.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Kiki embraced her life fully

Disabled lamb supported by a custom wheelchair, engineered by a sanctuary to help her move independently outdoors.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

And her ability to adapt has helped other animals feel more secure

Disabled lamb using a custom mobility cart at a sanctuary, enabling her to move independently on rough ground.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

So naturally, when a duck who couldn’t walk needed a friend, Kiki didn’t hesitate to become her best friend and favorite pillow

Disabled lamb resting on hay next to a black and white duck inside a barn at an animal sanctuary.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

As the sanctuary expanded, though, they thought Kiki deserved even more

Disabled lamb using a custom mobility device inside a barn with another lamb standing nearby at the sanctuary.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Which is how they came up with the motorized cart that’s set up so that Kiki can control it with a joystick

Disabled lamb resting on a custom-built mobility device engineered by a sanctuary to help her move independently outdoors.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Using her head to interact with the world was a skill she’d learned as a lamb, so understanding the joystick came naturally to her

Disabled lamb resting on a blanket next to a colorful toy, showing a moment from a sanctuary rescue and care.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!

Kiki now has the freedom to explore on her own and enjoy the sunsets she so loves watching

Disabled lamb resting in a custom-engineered mobile cart, allowing her to move independently on a grassy rural path.

Image credits: Don’t Forget Us, Pet Us!