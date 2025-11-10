Looking back, I'm actually amazed my peers and I even made it to adulthood. We'd do parkour on garage roofs, eat ants and other nasty things on dares, hang off passing cars with skateboards... basically, me-dad would've gone insane over me-son's antics. Incidentally, as it turns out, many other adults also reminisce about their own strange childhood behavior.

Whenever my wife gets upset about one of our children's latest pranks , I ask her practically the same question: "Listen, think back to when you were a kid! Didn't you or I do exactly the same thing, or even more recklessly?"

#1 I thought my stuffed animals had feelings and would get jealous if I didn’t sleep with them so I slept with all 30+ in my bed to keep them all happy

#2 I used to press on my bruises to see how long I could take the pain without flinching, (I still kinda do it)

#3 I collected leaves for some reason…and it was only certain ones too. Other kids had Pokémon cards, Hot wheels and stuff while I had leaves…😅😅

It all actually started with a video on Ryan Michaels' Instagram page, where the influencer encouraged commenters to share their strange behavior and habits from childhood, when people only realized later in life just how strange their actions and failures were. The video now has over 65K likes and hundreds of sincere revelations from various people, and we, the Bored Panda, are bringing you a selection of the most popular and interesting stories and comments from the resulting thread. So, settle in, it's about to get interesting!

#4 I literally used to be scared to share pillows because I thought my dreams could be trapped in it and it’d move into someone else’s head if they laid on my pillow.

#5 I used to collect rocks and when my mom told me to throw them i away i would just hide them because i tought that if i threw the rocks back outside they would get cold when winter would come and i tought they would be sad because first i would take then with me and give them a warm place to be and then i would just throw them away and i just tought what if i was the rock? How would i feel?

#6 I used to think I'm the only real person in this entire world and Everything else was a simulation

Let's start with the fact that kids have almost always done strange things - from prehistoric times to the present day. Well, perhaps today's children do fewer of these strange things and have fewer of these habits - but that's only because a significant portion of their lives is spent online. However, in a couple of decades, they'll have plenty to remember, too, I'm almost certain.

#7 I used to think when I used to be out my dolls were having a dance party in my house 😭😭💀

#8 If any game was loading lately I had to act like I don't care so that it will load faster lol? 😭

#9 I used to undress my dolls to see their melons and peach😭

Well, it's not just, or even primarily, a matter of hypothetical parental irresponsibility - it's simply how children learn about the world. By doing something strange, gaining their own experience, learning from their own mistakes, or from those of their friends. This has been the way we are since time immemorial; it's just the way we are now. "Of course, the price of such habits and mistakes used to be much higher before," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "It's enough to read any book about children, for instance, from the 19th century, to realize that children have always been incredibly curious -it's just that the risks have been significantly reduced today."

#10 I used to think I am the main character in this world 💀

#11 I could hide gum in my throat without swallowing it then I could cough it back out at will

#12 lowkey thought I coulda been a warewolf, I regret all of those life decisions.

According to the expert, this is a natural process of learning, where experience gained through one's own "experiments" is valued above all else. Even more so than experience gained from the mistakes of others, since children often tend to believe that nothing terrible will happen to them. "That's why adults sometimes find themselves completely stunned when children, faced with a negative example from one of their peers, repeat their mistake over and over," Irina says. "But this is simply that very childish notion of one's own invulnerability - when it seems that a friend's failure wasn't because it was actually impossible to do, but simply because they were unlucky or just clumsy. In many ways, this is where that elusive charm of childhood comes," Irina Matveeva concludes.

#13 I would always imagine my loved ones dying and start crying as a kid

#14 Proudly telling my dad I have 5 bf (they're crush)😭💀

#15 I used to wish for pain. I’d try to get hurt or break my bones in the hopes that someone would care about me like I saw them care for the others with broken bones. I never did end up breaking a bone. It never worked, but I’d try and try and try.

In fact, so much in our lives is the product of a "social contract" between adults, and children, who are often simply unaware of all these "boring conventions," repeatedly do things that just horrify them or make them blush years and years later. In any case, our childhood is our memory, and it’s, in one way or another, an integral part of us. Even our shameful actions, failures, and risky habits. They are what made our childhood this interesting. I do believe you have something similar under your belt as well - so please feel free to share it in the comments after reading this list.

#16 I ate sand it's just tasted good I even filtered it😭😭😭😭

#17 I was peer pressure into eating ants on the side of the road, but they tasted good. They have this weird lemon taste to them because of some acid or something in them. You can look it up probably

#18 whenever i got a headache or any other kind of pain i just hit myself harder in the place where it hurts, idk why, maybe it was some weird way of saying ‘it could be worse’??

#19 Bit my siblings toes

#20 Pulling out my teeth before they were ready (as a kid I wanted to. So I pulled our my front teeth bottom teeth)

#21 Talking to the wind and thinking it was telling me to form a group to take over the world then forming a group worshiping this voice 💀 Our main focus was to stop climate change and war then everyone left coz they thought it was a game.

#22 i would cry if the stitch of the sock was not lined up with my toes 😭 or if the sock was put on wrong and it was under instead of over

#23 Halfway swallow noodles then pull them out of my throat😔😔

#24 Eating paper 🙂

#25 Peeling the skin off of my lips until they bled due to boredom.

#26 i would eat rocks and chew on bottle caps

#27 I did geometry for fun😭

#28 I tored off the fly's wings 😃..

#29 Ate leaves idk they taste good 🤷‍♂️

#30 i ate glue

#31 I use to catch frog and put them in my mouth 👄

#32 I would always imagine myself dying and how my parents would cry and feel empty without me

#33 Set fire to my friends yard

#34 Between ages 8 and 11, I used to catch lizards, cockroaches, sparrows, rats, mice etc, (I'd injure them if there was a risk of them escaping) and feed them to some big red ants that lived in a sand-hole at the back of the house, in the yard. Mostly because I enjoyed watching the poor rodents, birds and insects get eaten alive bit by bit. I'd crouch for hours, just watching them. I read a book later, In my early teens, which said that animal torture in children is a trait of future serial killers 💀😬😬