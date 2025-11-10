ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever my wife gets upset about one of our children's latest pranks, I ask her practically the same question: "Listen, think back to when you were a kid! Didn't you or I do exactly the same thing, or even more recklessly?"

Looking back, I'm actually amazed my peers and I even made it to adulthood. We'd do parkour on garage roofs, eat ants and other nasty things on dares, hang off passing cars with skateboards... basically, me-dad would've gone insane over me-son's antics. Incidentally, as it turns out, many other adults also reminisce about their own strange childhood behavior.

#1

Young child with bandaged hands hugging a teddy bear, illustrating random things people did as kids not exactly normal. I thought my stuffed animals had feelings and would get jealous if I didn’t sleep with them so I slept with all 30+ in my bed to keep them all happy

daionhale , EyeEm Report

I don't find this strange. I did this as a kid.

    #2

    Young girl sitting on a bed examining her elbow, reflecting on random things people did as kids that weren't normal. I used to press on my bruises to see how long I could take the pain without flinching, (I still kinda do it)

    your.eternalsunshine , freepik Report

    #3

    Smiling child holding colorful autumn leaves up to face, illustrating random things people did as kids that weren’t normal. I collected leaves for some reason…and it was only certain ones too. Other kids had Pokémon cards, Hot wheels and stuff while I had leaves…😅😅

    dartherot09 , volodymyr-t Report

    It all actually started with a video on Ryan Michaels' Instagram page, where the influencer encouraged commenters to share their strange behavior and habits from childhood, when people only realized later in life just how strange their actions and failures were.

    The video now has over 65K likes and hundreds of sincere revelations from various people, and we, the Bored Panda, are bringing you a selection of the most popular and interesting stories and comments from the resulting thread. So, settle in, it's about to get interesting!
    #4

    Young girl smiling and hugging a pillow, illustrating random things people did as kids that weren’t exactly normal. I literally used to be scared to share pillows because I thought my dreams could be trapped in it and it’d move into someone else’s head if they laid on my pillow.

    axnxlxze , freeograph Report

    #5

    Young child exploring rocks and pebbles on a beach, reflecting on random things people did as kids not exactly normal. I used to collect rocks and when my mom told me to throw them i away i would just hide them because i tought that if i threw the rocks back outside they would get cold when winter would come and i tought they would be sad because first i would take then with me and give them a warm place to be and then i would just throw them away and i just tought what if i was the rock? How would i feel?

    kissa_kingi , EyeEm Report

    I occasionally pluck a rock out of the water and throw it back further out. "Today is not your day."

    #6

    Young boy staring thoughtfully through a fence, reflecting on random things people did as kids that weren’t normal. I used to think I'm the only real person in this entire world and Everything else was a simulation

    a.salehin.s , freepik Report

    Let's start with the fact that kids have almost always done strange things - from prehistoric times to the present day. Well, perhaps today's children do fewer of these strange things and have fewer of these habits - but that's only because a significant portion of their lives is spent online. However, in a couple of decades, they'll have plenty to remember, too, I'm almost certain.
    #7

    A circle of assorted vintage dolls and stuffed toys on a tiled floor, evoking random childhood things. I used to think when I used to be out my dolls were having a dance party in my house 😭😭💀

    crochet_kitchen90 , ASphotofamily Report

    #8

    Two kids wearing headphones, sitting back to back on a couch playing with laptop and gaming device, childhood memories concept. If any game was loading lately I had to act like I don't care so that it will load faster lol? 😭

    glow.with.apu , freepik Report

    #9

    Various random baby dolls in diverse skin tones lying on beige and brown surfaces, representing childhood memories. I used to undress my dolls to see their melons and peach😭

    cheesy_kimbap_39 , freepik Report

    Well, it's not just, or even primarily, a matter of hypothetical parental irresponsibility - it's simply how children learn about the world. By doing something strange, gaining their own experience, learning from their own mistakes, or from those of their friends. This has been the way we are since time immemorial; it's just the way we are now.

    "Of course, the price of such habits and mistakes used to be much higher before," says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "It's enough to read any book about children, for instance, from the 19th century, to realize that children have always been incredibly curious -it's just that the risks have been significantly reduced today."

    #10

    Smiling child in a blue plaid shirt holding a plant, illustrating random things people did as kids now seen as unusual. I used to think I am the main character in this world 💀

    __withpj__ , freepik Report

    #11

    Child with freckles blowing a bubble with gum, illustrating random childhood things people now realize weren’t normal. I could hide gum in my throat without swallowing it then I could cough it back out at will

    shanunski , EyeEm Report

    #12

    Child dressed in a furry wolf costume with an intense expression, illustrating random things kids did that weren't normal. lowkey thought I coulda been a warewolf, I regret all of those life decisions.

    lil_blondshell , babycrab Report

    According to the expert, this is a natural process of learning, where experience gained through one's own "experiments" is valued above all else. Even more so than experience gained from the mistakes of others, since children often tend to believe that nothing terrible will happen to them.

    "That's why adults sometimes find themselves completely stunned when children, faced with a negative example from one of their peers, repeat their mistake over and over," Irina says.

    "But this is simply that very childish notion of one's own invulnerability - when it seems that a friend's failure wasn't because it was actually impossible to do, but simply because they were unlucky or just clumsy. In many ways, this is where that elusive charm of childhood comes," Irina Matveeva concludes.
    #13

    Young child crying outdoors wearing striped shirt, illustrating random things people did as kids not exactly normal behavior. I would always imagine my loved ones dying and start crying as a kid

    ayesha_the_hairdruid , user850788 Report

    #14

    Two kids smiling outdoors, showcasing childhood moments that people now realize weren’t exactly normal. Proudly telling my dad I have 5 bf (they're crush)😭💀

    minju_2113 , freepik Report

    #15

    Child lying on a couch with eyes closed while an adult gently comforts them, reflecting unusual childhood moments. I used to wish for pain. I’d try to get hurt or break my bones in the hopes that someone would care about me like I saw them care for the others with broken bones. I never did end up breaking a bone. It never worked, but I’d try and try and try.

    jocelyn_t_haines , freepik Report

    In fact, so much in our lives is the product of a "social contract" between adults, and children, who are often simply unaware of all these "boring conventions," repeatedly do things that just horrify them or make them blush years and years later.

    In any case, our childhood is our memory, and it’s, in one way or another, an integral part of us. Even our shameful actions, failures, and risky habits. They are what made our childhood this interesting. I do believe you have something similar under your belt as well - so please feel free to share it in the comments after reading this list.
    #16

    Toddler in yellow jacket playing with sand on the beach with an adult, illustrating random things people did as kids. I ate sand it's just tasted good I even filtered it😭😭😭😭

    md_dy4231 , freepik Report

    #17

    Close-up of ants crawling on a pipe and dry leaves, illustrating random things kids did that seem unusual now. I was peer pressure into eating ants on the side of the road, but they tasted good. They have this weird lemon taste to them because of some acid or something in them. You can look it up probably

    giggleswagg , www.freepik.com Report

    #18

    Young girl sitting indoors holding her head, reflecting on random things people did as kids that weren’t normal. whenever i got a headache or any other kind of pain i just hit myself harder in the place where it hurts, idk why, maybe it was some weird way of saying ‘it could be worse’??

    alan_is512 , freepik Report

    #19

    Young girl touching feet playfully on couch, representing random things people did as kids that weren’t exactly normal. Bit my siblings toes

    the_ultimate_rodrick_fan Report

    #20

    Young child holding a lost tooth and smiling, illustrating random things people did as kids that seem unusual now. Pulling out my teeth before they were ready (as a kid I wanted to. So I pulled our my front teeth bottom teeth)

    tenshi_7471 , EyeEm Report

    #21

    Young girl standing with arms outstretched on grass under clear blue sky, representing quirky things kids did. Talking to the wind and thinking it was telling me to form a group to take over the world then forming a group worshiping this voice 💀 Our main focus was to stop climate change and war then everyone left coz they thought it was a game.

    rayrayequestrian , freepik Report

    #22

    Children wearing festive and colorful socks, showcasing random things people did as kids that weren’t exactly normal. i would cry if the stitch of the sock was not lined up with my toes 😭 or if the sock was put on wrong and it was under instead of over

    biancca._reiter , bristekjegor Report

    #23

    Young girl eating spaghetti at home, showcasing a random childhood moment people only now realize wasn’t normal. Halfway swallow noodles then pull them out of my throat😔😔

    euphoria_ava_x , freepik Report

    #24

    Young child sitting outdoors holding a crumpled paper, reflecting on random things kids did that weren't normal. Eating paper 🙂

    aggy_8448 , EyeEm Report

    #25

    Close-up of dry, chapped lips being touched by fingers, illustrating random things people did as kids. Peeling the skin off of my lips until they bled due to boredom.

    cutie_sweaterpaws , EyeEm Report

    #26

    Colorful plastic bottle caps scattered randomly, representing odd childhood things people did that weren’t exactly normal. i would eat rocks and chew on bottle caps

    sh1rley.temple.ririi , EyeEm Report

    #27

    Notebook with kids’ drawings of shapes and math calculations surrounded by markers, glasses, and stationery on a green table. I did geometry for fun😭

    k.linnea.baker15 , freepik Report

    #28

    Close-up of a fly resting on a green leaf, illustrating random things people did as kids that weren’t exactly normal. I tored off the fly's wings 😃..

    alles.klar2290 , wirestock Report

    #29

    Young girl smiling outdoors, holding leaves, capturing random things people did as kids that weren’t exactly normal Ate leaves idk they taste good 🤷‍♂️

    lulumooq , prostooleh Report

    #30

    i ate glue

    ruuvi._.dr4ws Report

    #31

    I use to catch frog and put them in my mouth 👄

    isolationinflict Report

    #32

    I would always imagine myself dying and how my parents would cry and feel empty without me

    iamaloser_ouo Report

    #33

    Set fire to my friends yard

    _jillian_nc Report

    #34

    Close-up of a small lizard held gently in a person's hand, illustrating random things people did as kids. Between ages 8 and 11, I used to catch lizards, cockroaches, sparrows, rats, mice etc, (I'd injure them if there was a risk of them escaping) and feed them to some big red ants that lived in a sand-hole at the back of the house, in the yard. Mostly because I enjoyed watching the poor rodents, birds and insects get eaten alive bit by bit. I'd crouch for hours, just watching them. I read a book later, In my early teens, which said that animal torture in children is a trait of future serial killers 💀😬😬

    khen_grace_ , wirestock Report

    #35

    eating extremely poisonous plants and just sleeping it off😂

    muss_wl Report

