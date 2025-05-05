ADVERTISEMENT

If cute frogs having funny little moments and the most adorable food puns are your weakness, then Viviane Valenta’s Kawaii art might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Viviane Valenta, an artist and product designer, has always had art in her life. Growing up in a family of artists and musicians, becoming a creative herself felt like a natural path. Her work is deeply inspired by Japanese Kawaii aesthetics — clean, sweet, and full of soft colors. But beyond the charming visuals, there are deeper layers.

“It often touches on themes like loneliness, social pressure, mental health, climate anxiety, or the fear of not fitting in. It’s quiet storytelling with a gentle twist, something you can laugh at, relate to, or maybe send to a friend who ‘is literally this,’” she wrote.

So before we dive into the artist’s life, creative process, and more through the interview part, take a moment to jump in and enjoy the world she’s created.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cute frog illustration with blush and sweat drop under a pastel rainbow, featuring relatable food puns by Viviane Valenta.

vivianevalenta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

In an interview with Bored Panda, Viviane shared about herself:

“I’m a Berlin-based illustrator and comic artist with a soft spot for frogs, feelings, and funny little moments. I studied graphic design in Vienna and worked as a UX/UI designer and illustrator for a few years, but in 2020 I decided to focus fully on my own thing. That’s when I started my small business, creating cute character-based products, relatable comics, and slowly building a world around my art.”
RELATED:
    #2

    Cute frog illustration with relatable expression from food puns and cute frogs by Viviane Valenta artwork.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cute bear illustrations showing overworked and underpaid feelings in a relatable food puns and cute frogs style by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As already mentioned, art has always been around in Viviane’s life. To help us learn what it means to her, she expanded: “Drawing helped me understand the world, express thoughts I couldn’t always put into words, and later on, connect with others. I never really had that moment of “deciding” to be an artist — it was more like realizing I’d never stopped being one.”
    #4

    Cute frog illustration with food puns by Viviane Valenta showing tired expression and coffee cups.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cute frog illustration basking in the first ray of sun, part of food puns and frog art by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    We were curious to learn more about Viviane’s creative process, to which she responded:I draw almost every day — it’s how I function. Sometimes I sketch, sometimes I write down ideas for hours. I like putting myself in someone’s shoes, imagining what they’re feeling and turning that into something visual. A lot of my comics come from conversations with friends or followers. I also love visual puns and simple concepts that carry a bit more meaning. My very first product series was a collection of sushi cats — I made stickers because my friends asked me to, and when I put them online, I was surprised by how many people wanted them. That was the starting point for everything.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cute frog illustrations showing procrastination and productivity struggles in relatable food puns style by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cute frog illustrations showing food puns and relaxing moments, capturing relatable and adorable scenes by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Viviane also shared what she hopes for audiences to take away from her art.

    “That it’s okay to feel weird, small, or different. A lot of people I know struggle with feeling alone, left out, or like they’re not doing life “right.” I hope my art can take a little bit of that weight off — even just for a moment. Whether it’s through a frog who needs a nap or a comic about burnout, I want people to feel a quiet sense of “oh… it’s not just me.””

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Cute illustration of an animal character with a pun, combining food puns and cute frogs in whimsical artwork.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Cute koala illustration with a food pun, part of food puns and cute frogs illustrations by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Lastly, Viviane added: “If you’ve ever wanted to start something — art, a comic, a silly product — please do. It doesn’t need to be perfect to matter. My journey started with a sticker sheet and some doodles, and now I’m working on picture books for kids under 10, comics, and even a cozy indie game. You don’t need to follow the typical path to create something meaningful. Just start small and keep going.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cute frog illustrations expressing frustration over social media posts lost in the feed, featuring relatable food puns.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cute cosplay girl with food puns and adorable frogs in colorful illustrations by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Cute frog illustrations showing art block struggle with food puns by Viviane Valenta in a relatable comic style.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cute frog illustration with a pink bow and hearts, part of food puns and cute frogs by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cute frog illustrations showing relatable daily annoyances like Wi-Fi issues and tangled earphones in food pun art style.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cute frog illustrations depicting funny food puns and relatable convention artist experiences by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Cute frog illustrations featuring food puns with pho, dessert, coffee, and karaoke in a Vietnam starter pack style.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cute illustration of food puns featuring two adorable jelly characters with expressive faces by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Cute illustration of a food pun featuring a smiling bento box with adorable food characters by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cute bubble tea illustrations with food puns and adorable characters by Viviane Valenta in soft pastel colors.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Cute illustration of a resting bear with food pun theme, part of food puns and cute frogs artwork by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    Cute pink bunny illustration with food puns and adorable frogs by Viviane Valenta on a soft pink background

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cute food pun illustration featuring two smiling tomatoes with a heart, showcasing relatable food puns and cute frogs.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cute food pun illustration of a taco with a face and the phrase absolutely spect-taco-lar by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    Cute frog illustrations featuring food puns and Japanese culture in a colorful, relatable starter pack design.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cute illustrated girl reacting to adorable kitten in a comic style, featuring food puns and cute frogs by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cute illustration of food puns featuring a smiling pufferfish character with hearts, by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cute food pun illustration featuring adorable rice ball and ume with happy faces on a pink background.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Cute pizza illustration with heart-shaped toppings and food puns, part of adorable food puns and cute frogs art by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Cute frog illustration in a pink bowl with food pun about miso and tofu, showcasing food puns and cute frogs artwork.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Cute illustration of a pearl in a pink oyster with a heart, part of food puns and cute frogs by Viviane Valenta.

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Cute chocolate bar illustration with hearts, part of food puns and cute frogs illustrations by Viviane Valenta

    vivianevalenta Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!