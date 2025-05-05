ADVERTISEMENT

If cute frogs having funny little moments and the most adorable food puns are your weakness, then Viviane Valenta’s Kawaii art might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.

Viviane Valenta, an artist and product designer, has always had art in her life. Growing up in a family of artists and musicians, becoming a creative herself felt like a natural path. Her work is deeply inspired by Japanese Kawaii aesthetics — clean, sweet, and full of soft colors. But beyond the charming visuals, there are deeper layers.

“It often touches on themes like loneliness, social pressure, mental health, climate anxiety, or the fear of not fitting in. It’s quiet storytelling with a gentle twist, something you can laugh at, relate to, or maybe send to a friend who ‘is literally this,’” she wrote.

So before we dive into the artist’s life, creative process, and more through the interview part, take a moment to jump in and enjoy the world she’s created.

More info: Instagram