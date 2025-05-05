From Adorable To Relatable: 31 Illustrations Of Food Puns And Cute Frogs By Viviane ValentaInterview With Artist
If cute frogs having funny little moments and the most adorable food puns are your weakness, then Viviane Valenta’s Kawaii art might be exactly what you’ve been looking for.
Viviane Valenta, an artist and product designer, has always had art in her life. Growing up in a family of artists and musicians, becoming a creative herself felt like a natural path. Her work is deeply inspired by Japanese Kawaii aesthetics — clean, sweet, and full of soft colors. But beyond the charming visuals, there are deeper layers.
“It often touches on themes like loneliness, social pressure, mental health, climate anxiety, or the fear of not fitting in. It’s quiet storytelling with a gentle twist, something you can laugh at, relate to, or maybe send to a friend who ‘is literally this,’” she wrote.
So before we dive into the artist’s life, creative process, and more through the interview part, take a moment to jump in and enjoy the world she’s created.
In an interview with Bored Panda, Viviane shared about herself:
“I’m a Berlin-based illustrator and comic artist with a soft spot for frogs, feelings, and funny little moments. I studied graphic design in Vienna and worked as a UX/UI designer and illustrator for a few years, but in 2020 I decided to focus fully on my own thing. That’s when I started my small business, creating cute character-based products, relatable comics, and slowly building a world around my art.”
As already mentioned, art has always been around in Viviane’s life. To help us learn what it means to her, she expanded: “Drawing helped me understand the world, express thoughts I couldn’t always put into words, and later on, connect with others. I never really had that moment of “deciding” to be an artist — it was more like realizing I’d never stopped being one.”
We were curious to learn more about Viviane’s creative process, to which she responded: “I draw almost every day — it’s how I function. Sometimes I sketch, sometimes I write down ideas for hours. I like putting myself in someone’s shoes, imagining what they’re feeling and turning that into something visual. A lot of my comics come from conversations with friends or followers. I also love visual puns and simple concepts that carry a bit more meaning. My very first product series was a collection of sushi cats — I made stickers because my friends asked me to, and when I put them online, I was surprised by how many people wanted them. That was the starting point for everything.”
Viviane also shared what she hopes for audiences to take away from her art.
“That it’s okay to feel weird, small, or different. A lot of people I know struggle with feeling alone, left out, or like they’re not doing life “right.” I hope my art can take a little bit of that weight off — even just for a moment. Whether it’s through a frog who needs a nap or a comic about burnout, I want people to feel a quiet sense of “oh… it’s not just me.””
Lastly, Viviane added: “If you’ve ever wanted to start something — art, a comic, a silly product — please do. It doesn’t need to be perfect to matter. My journey started with a sticker sheet and some doodles, and now I’m working on picture books for kids under 10, comics, and even a cozy indie game. You don’t need to follow the typical path to create something meaningful. Just start small and keep going.”