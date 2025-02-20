Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Katy Perry Under Fire As Family Of Evicted Veteran Condemns Her As ‘Unforgivable’
Celebrities, News

Katy Perry Under Fire As Family Of Evicted Veteran Condemns Her As ‘Unforgivable’

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry has been condemned as an ‘unforgivable’ and ‘entitled’ person after she launched a lawsuit regarding her $15 million mansion against an 85-year-old veteran who is on the brink of death and suffers from Huntington’s disease.

Back in 2020, Carl Westcott, then 80 years old, was discharged from the hospital following a six-hour back operation. Four days later, he decided to sell his 1930s estate in Montecito, California, to the singer for a whopping $11.25 million.

Highlights
  • Katy Perry is under fire for suing an 85-year-old veteran, who suffers from Huntington's Disease, over a $15 million mansion.
  • Westcott's family labels Perry as 'unforgivable' and 'entitled' over the legal battle.
  • Perry launched a counterclaim seeking $6 million in rent and damages from Westcott.
  • Westcott's health has deteriorated during this nearly four-year legal battle.

Only a short time passed before he tried to rescind his offer by sending an email to Berkshire Hathaway, saying he was still under the influence of his painkillers.

RELATED:

    Katy Perry has launched a lawsuit against 85-year-old Carl Westcott

    A woman in a white satin dress poses against a neutral background.

    Image credits: katyperry

    “The combination of his age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered Mr. Westcott of unsound mind,” argued his complaint.

    But this didn’t stop Perry and her partner, Orlando Bloom, from taking legal action.

    According to the Daily Mail, the two won a nearly four-year legal battle to keep the 9,000 square feet home in December 2023, which made Perry the legal owner of the property. She received her keys in 2024.

    The singer then launched a counterclaim against Westcott, seeking a whopping $6 million in back rent and other alleged damages.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Unsurprisingly, Westcott’s family was enraged.

    A woman in a black dress and a man in a tuxedo holding hands at a formal event.

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

    “It’s entitled celebrity behavior,” said 39-year-old Chart Westcott, the veteran’s son, to The Sun. “She has no sense of fair play, no empathy, zero empathy, quite the opposite,” adding that there was no real explanation for her actions “other than greed.” 

    “This is such a small deal to be worried about — I think it’s a matter of privilege — her lawyers and her business manager are dealing with it.” 

    He went on to describe Perry and Bloom as “unforgivable” with the way they’ve “conducted their affairs,” even though all of his family is “interested in a reasonable outcome for all involved.” 

    Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been described as “unforgivable” and “entitled” people

    Family members with a birthday balloon and a dog visit a veteran in bed, expressing discontent with Katy Perry.

    Image credits: kameronwestcott

    A veteran in a captain's hat with two children on a boat.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: kameronwestcott

    The Daily Mail reports that Westcott’s entire family plans to attend the LA Superior Court, where Perry will have to make her case in person following a ruling that she must give evidence to the upcoming damages trial.

    It was originally scheduled for November 2024, but Westcott’s lawyers were able to plead for an extension after Perry hired 25 experts to investigate the house, looking for any faults.

    Things first started in 2020 when Carl Westcott decided to put his home up for sale

    Black and white portrait of a man in a suit, related to evicted veteran's family statement.

    Image credits: Horatio Alger Association

    The singer’s team plans to argue that the property will need repairs for water damage, an oak tree that fell onto and damaged the building, and other maintenance issues that arose while the 40-year-old waited for her inevitable move. 

    This entire case, the Westcott family said, has made the veteran’s last days “exhausting.”

    In fact, it’s a “miracle” the 85-year-old has survived for this long, though he is currently “bedridden” at the hospital with his health constantly declining.

    Singer in a stylish white fur wrap against a black background.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: katyperry

    Carl Westcott grew up among the “poorest of the poor” in Mississippi—in a shotgun house without plumbing. His father didn’t have much education under his belt, resulting in Westcott being sent to a home for juvenile delinquents.

    However, he started to make a name for himself when he moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and built several successful companies, including selling cars and eventually opening his own dealerships. 

    “We didn’t have a car, and I always thought people with cars were wealthy,” he once stated. “In fact, I thought people with lawns were pretty remarkable.”

    Netizens were unimpressed by Perry’s lack of empathy

    Message saying, 'Celebrities are the worst people,' reflecting public criticism, linked to Katy Perry controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Brian Zarling saying "Horrible human beings!!!" in response to Katy Perry news.

    Comment critiquing Katy Perry, mentioning her treatment of vulnerable individuals.

    Social media comment criticizing Katy Perry amid controversy with an evicted veteran's family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text block criticizing Katy Perry's behavior related to veteran eviction.

    Sara Wilburn Brooke comments on Katy Perry's past controversies involving nuns.

    Bonnie Pierce's comment criticizing Katy Perry as ridiculous, highlighting controversy.

    Comment criticizing actions related to evicted veteran and karma.

    Comment criticizing Katy Perry and mentioning an evicted veteran.

    Chat message expressing views on decision-making for older people, related to a discussion on an evicted veteran's family.

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda