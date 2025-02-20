Katy Perry Under Fire As Family Of Evicted Veteran Condemns Her As ‘Unforgivable’

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry has been condemned as an ‘unforgivable’ and ‘entitled’ person after she launched a lawsuit regarding her $15 million mansion against an 85-year-old veteran who is on the brink of death and suffers from Huntington’s disease.

Back in 2020, Carl Westcott, then 80 years old, was discharged from the hospital following a six-hour back operation. Four days later, he decided to sell his 1930s estate in Montecito, California, to the singer for a whopping $11.25 million.

Highlights Katy Perry is under fire for suing an 85-year-old veteran, who suffers from Huntington's Disease, over a $15 million mansion.

Westcott's family labels Perry as 'unforgivable' and 'entitled' over the legal battle.

Perry launched a counterclaim seeking $6 million in rent and damages from Westcott.

Westcott's health has deteriorated during this nearly four-year legal battle.

Only a short time passed before he tried to rescind his offer by sending an email to Berkshire Hathaway, saying he was still under the influence of his painkillers.

RELATED:

Katy Perry has launched a lawsuit against 85-year-old Carl Westcott

Share icon

Image credits: katyperry

“The combination of his age, frailty from his back condition and recent surgery, and the opiates he was taking several times a day rendered Mr. Westcott of unsound mind,” argued his complaint.

But this didn’t stop Perry and her partner, Orlando Bloom, from taking legal action.

According to the Daily Mail, the two won a nearly four-year legal battle to keep the 9,000 square feet home in December 2023, which made Perry the legal owner of the property. She received her keys in 2024.

The singer then launched a counterclaim against Westcott, seeking a whopping $6 million in back rent and other alleged damages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unsurprisingly, Westcott’s family was enraged.

Share icon

Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

“It’s entitled celebrity behavior,” said 39-year-old Chart Westcott, the veteran’s son, to The Sun. “She has no sense of fair play, no empathy, zero empathy, quite the opposite,” adding that there was no real explanation for her actions “other than greed.”

“This is such a small deal to be worried about — I think it’s a matter of privilege — her lawyers and her business manager are dealing with it.”

He went on to describe Perry and Bloom as “unforgivable” with the way they’ve “conducted their affairs,” even though all of his family is “interested in a reasonable outcome for all involved.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been described as “unforgivable” and “entitled” people

Share icon

Image credits: kameronwestcott

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kameronwestcott

The Daily Mail reports that Westcott’s entire family plans to attend the LA Superior Court, where Perry will have to make her case in person following a ruling that she must give evidence to the upcoming damages trial.

It was originally scheduled for November 2024, but Westcott’s lawyers were able to plead for an extension after Perry hired 25 experts to investigate the house, looking for any faults.

Things first started in 2020 when Carl Westcott decided to put his home up for sale

Share icon

Image credits: Horatio Alger Association

The singer’s team plans to argue that the property will need repairs for water damage, an oak tree that fell onto and damaged the building, and other maintenance issues that arose while the 40-year-old waited for her inevitable move.

This entire case, the Westcott family said, has made the veteran’s last days “exhausting.”

In fact, it’s a “miracle” the 85-year-old has survived for this long, though he is currently “bedridden” at the hospital with his health constantly declining.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: katyperry

Carl Westcott grew up among the “poorest of the poor” in Mississippi—in a shotgun house without plumbing. His father didn’t have much education under his belt, resulting in Westcott being sent to a home for juvenile delinquents.

However, he started to make a name for himself when he moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and built several successful companies, including selling cars and eventually opening his own dealerships.

“We didn’t have a car, and I always thought people with cars were wealthy,” he once stated. “In fact, I thought people with lawns were pretty remarkable.”

Netizens were unimpressed by Perry’s lack of empathy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT