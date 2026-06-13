Who Is Kat Dennings? Kat Dennings is an American actress with a distinctive deadpan delivery and sharp comedic timing. Her expressive acting brings depth to both humorous and dramatic roles, captivating audiences across film and television. She consistently chooses projects that highlight her unique on-screen presence. Dennings first rose to widespread recognition for her role as Max Black in the popular CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls. Her portrayal of the quick-witted waitress captivated viewers, helping the show become a significant network success. Her work often showcases her signature bold red lipstick.

Full Name Kat Dennings Gender Female Height 5 feet 4.5 inches (164 cm) Relationship Status Married Andrew W.K. Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Homeschooled; Friends’ Central School Father Gerald J. Litwack Mother Ellen Judith Litwack Siblings Geoffrey S. Litwack, Debbie Litwack

Early Life and Education Katherine Victoria Litwack was born on June 13, 1986, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, the youngest of five children to Gerald J. Litwack, a molecular pharmacologist, and Ellen Judith Litwack, a poet and speech therapist. Her family, who is Ashkenazi Jewish, encouraged a home-schooled education. She graduated high school early at age fourteen and briefly attended Friends’ Central School for a half-day. This early academic completion allowed her to pursue acting full-time, moving with her family to Los Angeles to launch her career in the entertainment industry.

Notable Relationships Currently married to musician Andrew W.K., Kat Dennings publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2021, announcing their engagement shortly after. They exchanged vows in November 2023 at their Los Angeles home, following an unconventional dual proposal. Earlier, Dennings dated her 2 Broke Girls co-star Nick Zano from 2011 to 2014, and then singer Josh Groban from 2014 to 2016. She does not have any children.

Career Highlights Kat Dennings achieved widespread recognition for her starring role as Max Black in the CBS sitcom 2 Broke Girls, which aired for six seasons. This popular series, co-starring Beth Behrs, followed two waitresses pursuing a cupcake business and garnered significant viewership. Her acting career also prominently features her recurring role as Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with the movie Thor. She reprised the fan-favorite character in Thor: The Dark World, the Disney+ series WandaVision, and Thor: Love and Thunder. Dennings has also appeared in various films, including Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist and The 40-Year-Old Virgin. She continues to expand her filmography, recently starring in the sitcom Shifting Gears.