The following are pictures of my dog (the family dog, but I'm obsessed with him). He's a pure Golden Retriever. His name is Jedda (Apparently, it's a girl's name; he's a boy)

The photos are of him, captured by me and my family.

He was born with a bit of fur sticking up that we call his mohawk; only by being saturated does it stick down.

#1

User avatar KatieMal
    #2

    Jedda Has A Complicated Relationship With Elmo, He Loves Him, So He Bites His Head

    User avatar KatieMal
    #3

    Foot Pic!

    User avatar KatieMal
    #4

    Spending Way Too Much Time Too Close To The Fire, Has Yet To Be Burnt

    User avatar KatieMal
    #5

    One Of The Family 'Pillows' He Claimed As His Own

    User avatar KatieMal
    #6

    He's Walking With Caution

    User avatar KatieMal
    #7

    User avatar KatieMal
    #8

    User avatar KatieMal
    #9

    He Likes Making Holes In His Toys And Sticking His Nose Through It

    User avatar KatieMal
    #10

    Puppy Pic!

    User avatar KatieMal
    #11

    There's A Ball Outside The Frame That Needed To Be Thrown

    User avatar KatieMal
    #12

    'his' Outside Couch That He Broke So The Humans Find It Uncomfortable To Sit On

    User avatar KatieMal
    #13

    User avatar KatieMal
    #14

    User avatar KatieMal
    #15

    He Liked To Play With Teddies (Numerous Old Teddies Have Been Harmed)

    User avatar KatieMal
    #16

    Boop

    User avatar KatieMal
    #17

    Surveying The Family Land

    User avatar KatieMal
    #18

    User avatar KatieMal
    #19

    After Digging At The Beach

    User avatar KatieMal
    #20

    He Loves Laying In Puddles

    User avatar KatieMal
