Here Are 20 Of My Dog Pics
The following are pictures of my dog (the family dog, but I'm obsessed with him). He's a pure Golden Retriever. His name is Jedda (Apparently, it's a girl's name; he's a boy)
The photos are of him, captured by me and my family.
He was born with a bit of fur sticking up that we call his mohawk; only by being saturated does it stick down.
Jedda Has A Complicated Relationship With Elmo, He Loves Him, So He Bites His Head
Foot Pic!
Spending Way Too Much Time Too Close To The Fire, Has Yet To Be Burnt
One Of The Family 'Pillows' He Claimed As His Own
He's Walking With Caution
He Likes Making Holes In His Toys And Sticking His Nose Through It
Puppy Pic!
There's A Ball Outside The Frame That Needed To Be Thrown
'his' Outside Couch That He Broke So The Humans Find It Uncomfortable To Sit On
He Liked To Play With Teddies (Numerous Old Teddies Have Been Harmed)
Surveying The Family Land
After Digging At The Beach
He Loves Laying In Puddles
