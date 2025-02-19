ADVERTISEMENT

There is a profound magic in the smallest of moments, yet so often they slip by unnoticed. However, for Canary Islands-based photographer Jose Ruiz González, this is never the case. The artist has an extraordinary gift for capturing the remarkable within the everyday. Whether it’s a cloud resembling a hand-drawn sketch, the shadow of a building perfectly aligned with the horizon, or a bird soaring at the precise moment to complete a composition, Jose’s keen eye never misses the magic around him.

Through his minimalist approach, he ensures that nothing escapes his gaze. His photography illuminates the unexpected harmony hidden within spontaneous moments.

Each image tells a story of time, space, and that fleeting perfect moment that might otherwise have gone unnoticed.

More info: Instagram | josedesita.wordpress.com

#1

Abstract green surface captured by Jose Ruiz González, highlighting ordinary details with extraordinary texture and light.

    #2

    Heart-shaped peeling paint on a green wall, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #3

    Sand dune under a bright blue sky with delicate clouds, capturing extraordinary beauty in the ordinary landscape.

    #4

    Heart-shaped peeling plaster on a pink wall captured artfully by Jose Ruiz González.

    #5

    Shadow of a cyclist against a green wall, showcasing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #6

    Shadow of a tree on pavement with three vibrant red-orange flowers, capturing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #7

    Jose Ruiz González captures ordinary scene: green wall, blue sky, wires, and moon.

    #8

    A man in a striped shirt sits on sandy ground next to a striped wall, embodying Jose Ruiz González's artistic vision.

    #9

    Heart-shaped blue sky captured by Jose Ruiz González, highlighting the extraordinary within ordinary clouds.

    #10

    Artistic composition with a cloud above an orange wall and blue paint, capturing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #11

    Silhouettes of two people against a vibrant sunset showcase extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #12

    A cloud forms the "O" in "HOPE" against a yellow wall, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #13

    A woman in bright uniform sweeps the street in front of a mural, capturing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #14

    Stack of rocks beneath wispy clouds, showcasing extraordinary within the ordinary by Jose Ruiz González.

    #15

    Tree growing through a stone wall against a blue sky, showing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #16

    Chain-link fence with a wavy cloud pattern in the blue sky, showcasing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #17

    A cloud wisp aligns perfectly above a man's bald head, capturing extraordinary moments in ordinary settings.

    #18

    Man fishing under a vast blue sky with wispy clouds, exemplifying Ruiz González’s talent for capturing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #19

    Stacked stones under a small cloud, showcasing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #20

    Cloud aligned with a tall pole against a clear blue sky, capturing extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #21

    Cloud floating above a plain wall under a clear blue sky, artistically captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #22

    Heart-shaped damage on a red wall, capturing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #23

    Concrete stairs leading to a vibrant blue sky with a single cloud, captured by José Ruiz González.

    #24

    Ladder leaning on a white wall against a cloudy sky, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #25

    Red wall with a circle, cloud, and streetlamp; captured by Jose Ruiz González highlighting the ordinary extraordinary.

    #26

    Man in blue shirt walking towards ocean through alley, showcasing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #27

    Pathway leading up to a solitary cloud in the sky, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #28

    Man and boy seated by ocean waves, clouds above, capturing extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #29

    Peeling yellow paint on a pink wall forms a heart shape around a window, showcasing ordinary beauty captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #30

    Black cat on graffiti-covered wall against blue sky, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #31

    Person holding sky-patterned umbrella against a clear blue sky, exemplifying the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #32

    Razor on concrete, reflecting a rainbow, showcasing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #33

    Red fabric draped against a textured orange wall, capturing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #34

    Two white cats by a weathered wall, one peeking into a hole; masterful capture of the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #35

    A person in a yellow helmet stands in front of a wall, capturing the extraordinary in ordinary moments.

    #36

    Colorful letters reading "PASARA" against a blue sky, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #37

    Jose Ruiz González captures a young girl smiling on a vibrant urban backdrop.

    #38

    "Jose Ruiz González captures 'impossible' with a glass cup on a red background, creatively altering perspective."

    #39

    Elderly woman sitting on a bench with vibrant mural background, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #40

    Clothesline with shadows on colored surface, artistically captured by Jose Ruiz González, highlighting the extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #41

    Crinkled green and black packaging in a wall cavity, artfully captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #42

    Yellow and green geometric wall captured by Jose Ruiz González, showcasing extraordinary perspectives in the ordinary.

    #43

    Shadows on a stone pavement captured by Jose Ruiz González, illustrating the extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #44

    Ordinary scene with a small detail captured by Jose Ruiz González, featuring a chipped edge against a warm background.

    #45

    Yellow crane lift with workers capturing ordinary scenes, exemplifying Jose Ruiz González's style.

    #46

    Man near red vintage car in a garage, capturing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #47

    Shadows cast by a wooden structure on a green wall, with black bags piled on a wooden pallet, exemplifying extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #48

    Jose Ruiz González captures a unique shadow of a streetlamp on a building wall with barred windows.

    #49

    Woman in red walking past a red building with a "Caminito Tango" sign, capturing ordinary moments beautifully.

    #50

    Plastic chairs and a table against a graffiti wall, illustrating Jose Ruiz González's unique photography style.

    #51

    Two people standing on a painted crosswalk with bold red and white lines, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #52

    Crosswalk capture by Jose Ruiz González, highlighting ordinary moments with creative perspective.

    #53

    Two people in dress shoes walking across a colorful crosswalk, showcasing extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #54

    Sunburst mirror on tropical wallpaper background, showcasing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #55

    White vintage car parked in front of a wall with large "ARTE" graffiti; captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #56

    Two people sit on a beach with a long shadow cast across the sand, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #57

    A sky view through an arched window, capturing the extraordinary within the ordinary, by Jose Ruiz González.

    #58

    A man in a white tank top sits on smooth stones, holding a fishing rod, capturing the extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #59

    Shadow of a streetlamp on a warm orange wall, captured masterfully by Jose Ruiz González.

    #60

    Manhole cover aligned with yellow road stripe, showcasing extraordinary in the ordinary by Jose Ruiz González.

    #61

    Man in white tank top and cap stands by a vibrant outdoor advertisement; capturing the extraordinary in everyday life.

    #62

    Man with two fluffy white dogs near a green door, showcasing Jose Ruiz González's skill in capturing the extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #63

    Street art depicting a swimmer on a fence under a cloudy sky, exemplifying extraordinary within the ordinary.

    #64

    Window with bars against a beige wall, shadow cast below, embodying the extraordinary within the ordinary by Jose Ruiz González.

    #65

    Birds perched on intersecting wires against a blue sky, showcasing extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #66

    Jose Ruiz González captures a wall with peeling paint and a pile of white bags beneath a cloud-filled sky.

    #67

    Woman in pink outfit stands against a mosaic wall, captured by Jose Ruiz González, highlighting the extraordinary in the ordinary.

    #68

    White window shutters against a vibrant blue wall, embodying Jose Ruiz González's capture of the extraordinary.

    #69

    Yellow architectural detail against a bright blue sky, captured by Jose Ruiz González.

    #70

    Crack in a textured wall with a small branch, showcasing extraordinary details in ordinary surfaces.

