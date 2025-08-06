One Reddit user asked others on the platform to share the telltale signs that scream we should walk away from a position, even if there's an offer on the table. Below, you’ll find the red flags listed by disillusioned members of the workforce. Let the mind games begin!

There are many ways we, as candidates, can fail a job interview, like arriving late, wearing inappropriate clothing, or showing up without having done our homework about the employer. But focusing solely on our own performance is a mistake—the hiring managers might inadvertently reveal that the company isn't worth our time.

#1 One of my potential employers told me I had to shave my beard as it was “unprofessional.” I asked “do I look unprofessional,” in a full suit, tie, etc. “Um, uh no you don’t uh it’s just uh… company culture.”



Bullet dodged.

#2 "We like to hustle and not limit ourselves to regular office hours"



...NO THANK YOU.

#3 "You'll occasionally need to help out with sales calls"



Translation: Your entire job will be sales calls.

#4 They insist the job "requires someone with a thick skin.".

#5 When they try to offer you a salary that's lower than what they're offering. Like, the job ad says $50k-70k, but they try to offer you $40k.



AND they try to justify it by saying you're "not experienced enough." Except you ARE experienced enough, you might even have more than enough experience.

#6 As an HR person I’m gonna give you the best list you’ll ever find on when to run away from my job



I worked at Fortune 500 companies and in small Mom and pop shops. And worked with the EEOC and a Labor board commission on both sides. And I can tell you that if it’s a company that is trying to make money and even nonprofits, they are all the same.



1. We really like team players here.(they are going to take advantage of you.)



2. You were offered the job immediately to start tomorrow or that day.(no one else will put up with the bull c**p here and we need bodies.)



3. They do not post the job wage.(they’re trying to pay people less than what they can afford to.)



4. We have no wiggle room in our budget for salary.(that’s a lie because most people are afraid of confrontation and it works.)



5. They try to ask you how much you’re currently making before giving you an offer.(they are going to lowball you. And a company that doesn’t see your value from the beginning, never will)



6. We are like a family here.(they mean the dysfunctional a*****e kind.)



7. They beat and switch you for the job title and position available.(not only is kind of illegal. It shows integrity that’s going to continue on the.)



8. They are late to the interview interviews specifically the hiring manager.(this shows that the hiring managers are not communicating with HR properly or they don’t have time for interviews which means you’re training is also most likely going to be disc organized while you’re still accountable for everything.)



9. They ask you probing questions like what kind of music do you like to listen to?(if it’s a phone interview these questions to help them determine your race. And a potential discriminatory factor.)



10. They ask questions I’m related to the job like if you have a car (most people don’t know this is actually illegal. You’re only allowed to ask Job related questions as they directly relate to the job. Asking if someone has a car can be used as a discriminatory factor because cars are considered financial privileges. Always answer with I have reliable transportation, and if they ask you to elaborate, just reaffirm that I’ve always made it to where I need to go on time if you don’t have a car)



11. Any discriminatory or sexist question(this should go without saying)



12. Being the only person of your gender in the workplace.( this is usually the groundwork for a very biased situation or unfair treatment, and the worst part is that a lot of times when there are issues you get silenced because it turns into a boys or girls club. We’re outsiders are not believed. We’re taking seriously. I’ve worked in both fields and both men and women do it when they have a position of authority and power in the workplace.)



13. They start to ask you your availability outside of normal working hours that was not mentioned on the job description.(they’re trying to gauge your ability to work for free or overtime.)



14. They pushed back when you tried to negotiate your pay and even potentially pull the offer.(if this happens you 100% dodged the bullet. People that are not desperate for people don’t get offended with negotiating a salary or benefits.)



15. If the person giving the interview or the people around the building or in the building, looked depressed or look like they’re uninterested(this is an indicator of what you will look like I know what your life will be like working there)



16. Check their reviews on glass door prior to going to the interview.(most of them for our negative for every company because most people only leave a review when they’re angry, but it gives you an idea of what to potentially ask about in the interview.)



17. Ask them the average tenure of an employee at the company.(description idea of how long the average employee stays there because people usually don’t quit bad jobs. They quit bad management.)



18. Ask about promotion opportunities from within the company versus outside hires.( if they always hire management from outside the company just be aware that you’re probably going to never promote and will most likely need to find a new job if that’s your desire.)



19. Ask them what their favorite part about working at this job is.(if they’re direct response to this is PTO or a benefit and not an aspect of the environment or the job itself. It’s a form of escapism and it’s probably not a good sign.)



20. Anything more than two interviews( unless you’re interviewing for a position that makes six figures they’re just wasting your time. And most likely there is a different candidate that they’re wanting that they’re delaying for.)



21. Ask how many internal employees are applying for this position.(it gives you an idea of internal promotion as well as how desirable the position is as well as the likelihood of you getting the position.)



22. Any type of buzz words like synergy or vibe. (Just know you’re gonna be done with a lot of high school bull c**p.)



23. The personality and respect given by the people interviewing you (if they are narcissistic or pompous or anything of that nature don’t even bother because that’s most likely gonna be your manager and you’re gonna hate your job.)



24. We work hard and we play hard.(you were gonna be worked like a dog and then forced to go to a company gathering that no one but the managers wanted to go to where you’ll be forced to play games)



25. We’re getting it on the ground floor, we’re a start up or anything that sounds like they’ve just taken on a huge amount of business unlike what they’re used to.(you were about to be met with the most unorganized and chaotic environment that will not pay for even the therapy let alone the value you bring to the team or the stress of the situation.)



26. I think education is more valuable than experience even decades of it or they’re unwilling to change with the timeframe.( this is not always a bad thing but if you go to a place that’s still using paper for everything and it’s not a Government job nine times out of 10 they just never wanted to update technology which means they’re also gonna be using old practices and habits that no longer work.)

#7 I arrived early for an interview and the secretary screamed "you're late" upon seeing me when I was actually early (guess the other person bailed). Just shows you how you'll be treated going forward.

#8 I once answered a few questions at an interview (as a record store manager) and their third question was "When can we schedule a lie detector test?" Of course, not being an idiot, and knowing that this is against state law, I jumped at the chance, just for the experience.



By the time it was over, they thought I was the unabomber.

#9 A lot, I mean A LOT a lot of questions about handling interpersonal drama. Like, A LOOOOOOOOOTTTTTT.



One or two, fine. Primary focus of interview? There’s some s**t going on there that is just not worth the stress.

#10 When you walk into the office and you get a silent depressing feeling.

#11 "Yes, we offer remote work" but with crazy conditions to unravel, e.g. everyone is expected to sit in a video call ALL DAY (muted but camera on). And the person interviewing you goes: "In the office my colleagues can see me through the glass walls, to me this feels no different.".

#12 They say PTO is unlimited.



This means they absolutely have zero work life balance.

#13 Went to a job interview where they 1) lost my resume and application 2) complained that “no one wants to work nowadays” while shuffling g through applications (while i’m sitting in the job interview) 3) hired me on the spot 4) rescheduled my first day three times and 5) sent me home on my actual first day because they didn’t do any of my paperwork and told me to come back tomorrow



I did not come back tomorrow.

#14 Years ago, I had the worst job ever. I worked 80 hours a week for a narcissistic boss who delighted in pitting one employee against another. What I should have asked in the interview was, "how did this position open up"? I found out later that my predecessor had committed s*****e at work.

#15 “We’re like a family”



They badmouth one of their current employees to you



They say you have to buy anything from them or bring your own supplies “but you’ll be reimbursed”



They make you do any work for free as part of the interview process



They get weird about any clarifying questions you have



The interviewer does not speak the same language as you



They make any comments about your age or appearance.

#16 I was at a group test for a company and the person flat out told us that we are not allowed to have personal cell phones at work. Okay but then they proceeded to tell us that if someone called to get a hold of us by calling the company that they wouldn't pass on any messages.



I raised my hand and said I had a question. I asked them if someone called to let me know a loved one was in a serious car crash if they would let me know. He looked at me and said NO because I was there to work nothing else.



I stood up and started walking to the door, he asked me where I was going. I told him I am leaving, he was like we haven't started the test yet. I looked him in the eye and was told that nothing is more important than family and if you won't tell me if a loved one was in a crash then this is not a place for me.



As I was walking out there was a manager in the lobby, he asked me what was going on and I told him. He got upset and asked me to please stay and he will fix this. I said no thanks, if someone from HR tells you the job is more important than family I am done.



So technically I didn't even have an interview even though they called me a couple times to come back and do the test. I told them I wasn't interested both times and never heard from them again.



Edit: this was about 2002 or 2003.

#17 When the job shouldn’t report to the ceo, But it reports to the ceo because he “likes to be hands on”.

#18 They hire you on the spot or seem super eager to offer you the role within a 10 min interview.

#19 When they ask if I have any questions for them, I ask "what do you like about working here?" If they take too long to answer or can't name anything, it's pretty much guaranteed I won't like working there.

#20 "We are a highly dynamic, fast paced environment where we look for employees to take initiative."



Basically they're gonna throw you into chaos without any help or proper training.





"We're family here."



No, you leverage emotional blackmail to boost productivity and profits.

#21 I was asked to review their company's latest brand video highlighting their past year's success, and all the great clients they worked with.



"Anything else you want to add?" I was asked after presenting my notes.



"That's everything," I said.



"So nothing else then," the VP of the company asked.



I felt pressed so I called out a mistake in the video (which was on their site, as well as published online, and across TV/CTV): "There's still filler text (Lorem Ipsum) in two spots I said."



Their CMO stood up and swore at me, calling me a liar. I calmy asked them to play back the video and pointed it out.



VP nods.



CMO storms out.



I got a job offer 3 days later.



I declined it based on the temperature tantrum. Their HR Director was dumbfounded at my reason.

#22 “We have many candidates who want this job...”



Psychological pressure that implies: you are replaceable, be grateful that you are being considered. This is a toxic power dynamic.

#23 Sales manager said that during our next interview he wants to see my customer list and how much business l will bring.



l got up, said no thanks, and left the interview never to return.

#24 My favourite question to ask is "What is the biggest challenge my role can face, and what kind of support do I have to access so I can navigate those challenges?"



If they respond with "oh, there are no challenges here, it's pretty easy" is a lie for one of two reasons. Either the interviewer KNOWS what the problems are at the job, and is lying to make the job look more attractive, OR they are unaware of what the challenges are because HR or management is so toxic that none of the employees will actually come to them for help.



Had a few jobs, once being a sales job that reposted the pain after 2 months answer that there are no problems therefore there is no support because it's just that simple. I refused the offer. Had another one actually have to stop, think for a minute before they answered and have me an example of a challenge and how they, the manager would help in that case. Sure, it could be a made up scenario, but tbh half the answers I give them are completely made up too (for those tell us about a time you had a problem with a manager/customer and how you dealt with it answers.)





Even a place like McDonald's has problems that an employee can face off the job.

#25 Them asking you for money.



Any job that requires you to pay them any kind of fee or reimbursement for supplies is a scam. Don’t walk away, run away.

#26 I went to an interview a few days ago.



They FLAT OUT told me “If you talk about your salary with other people here and you’re caught, you’ll be fired.”



Never went back. 😀.

#27 I work sales and twice I interviewed where they said they had to lay off their entire sales staff. I turned down the second interview both times. I’ve worked small companies that has a small sales team of 3, or 4 who quit around the same time. When your work buddy finds a better job it inspires other team members to do the same.

#28 "We'll start off with paying you 80%of the normal wage and after 6 months upon completion of the trialrun, you will receive a full wage!".

#29 When they expect you to treat a dead-end job like a career.

#30 During one of my interviews, as I was talking to the hiring manager, I could tell he’s a little sarcastic, power tripping, b***h. His assistant was sitting across from me and he looked depressed like he just wanted to quit on the spot. Sometimes the red flag is reading peoples body language on how the boss enters the room.

#31 They get your name wrong, they get your interview time wrong (that *they* scheduled!), they don’t show up on time for your new interview time, they ask during the interview “which position are you applying for again?”, they make it obvious they are distracted doing something else onscreen, and finally, all email communication is unprofessional with spelling errors and “lols”. Happened to me.



I turned down the second interview I was offered, and the response I got was that the team was “disappointed in my decision.” *lol*.

#32 I once showed up to an interview and they seemed surprised I was there, despite being my scheduled time to interview. It then took them an hour to track down the person who was supposed to interview me, and the secretary kept apologizing about how bad the office smelled because “something crawled into the ceiling and died and they haven’t got it removed yet”.



So yeah there were some red flags for that place.

#33 The male interviewers not letting the female interviewer, who's literally on the same side of the table as them, get a word in.



I noped out of that one real quick.

#34 This one's for younger people. if you have to pay money out of pocket for it, it's probably not a job. if you have to pay for "training" or to cover the initial cost of something or other. it might be normal to pay for a uniform or something, but even that should be able to be deducted from your first paycheck or whatever.

#35 If you are serious about a job offer, the offer itself should be accompanied by the specific details of not just the pay, but the benefits as well. Health insurances and retirement plans are 25 percent or more of total compensation. I should not have to find out on my first day of work that you only offer exchange plans and do not offer premium support.



Acting crazy when I ask for details on all the types of compensation is a major red flag. "Competitive" is just not an acceptable answer. When you make an offer on a house does your tender letter say you are willing to make a "competive" amount without an actual number?



In any other situation you would be seen as an unserious tire kicker. Candidates deserve the same level of care and respect regarding the full financial impacts of what you are offering.

#36 They have you do a take home assignment that appear similar to free labor.

#37 When they don’t want to talk about pay, company culture, or why the previous person in the position left.

#38 This may be specific to IT but “let’s contract a little side assignment. The recruiter doesn’t have to know.”.

#39 When the interview is conducted by 4 separate hostile managers who dryly fire questions at you before you can finish answering the last question. "I'd gladly answer your question once I'm finished answering *her* question if I still thought I'd be interested in a position here. However, based largely on this interview process, I don't believe that's still the case. I can see myself out, thanks." True story.

#40 If they start talking about religion in your interview. I applied for a job at a chicken salad chain and they said “God is always watching you, but especially in our restaurant.”.

#41 If they do the office tour & a bunch of employees have only been working there less than a year. This very often means they treat employees like c**p and/or the job sucks.

#42 If they ask *what* your reliable transportation is. most states thats illegal because unless the job says "you must have a car" you do not need to know how you get to work.



Always means they'll skirt the law. big sign they're anti union too.

#43 When the job tuns out to be something else, compared to what was mentioned in the job ad.



I once went to an interview about a job that would end up with a degree in carpentry after working there under the supervision of a senior worker for a set time.



What they actually offered was the job of monitoring a production line that made kitchen worktops from recycled plastic.



I walked away.



Some years later, the company was in the headlines for having committed a massive environmental crime, releasing microplastic and all sorts of chemicals in the nature.

#44 We're a family here, expect to be guilt tripped, threatened, and having to work way outside the scope of what you were originally hired for.



We believe in giving 100%, 100% of the time. You better appear to be working even if there's nothing to do.



If it's a non emergency service and you're expected to be able to be "on call" at all times.



Flexible schedule, means your schedule not theirs.



They refuse to discuss wages or benefits, and act offended when you bring them up.

#45 “What position are you interviewing for?” This was for a long term acute care hospital. Then after I answered they were like for the SoCal hospital? I applied to one in Northern California. I was like nope if they can’t even get my basic application right the red flags came up immediately.

#46 Worst interview I ever had was for a “management“ position and they were very vague about the nature of the company.



I show up and am told my interview would be with one of the managers and he’d show me the job en route. Confused we exit the building and he shows me the products he sells door to door to people working in business: basically bugging people at work to try to sell them perfume or other c**p. Saying he buys the stuff cheap from the company and ‘the profit you can get is only capped by how high a price you can convince people to pay”



I said no thanks and left.

#47 The manager that was interviewing me was leaving. It turned out to be a huge red flag.

#48 The worst job of my life, after my interview I was talking with one of my prospective coworkers, and he told me "You don't want to work here." So, that.

#49 If they list sales as one of the duties of the job, no matter how many other things they list or how minor they claim the sales responsibilities will be, **the job is in sales**. That will be your main duty, guaranteed.

#50 First job interview I ever had the manager showed up 10 mins late (I was 15 mins early) and didn’t have papers together. I wasn’t even interviewed it was straight to signing papers to be hired. Other employees interrupted the “interview” several times there was an instance where an employee made a racially motivated joke to a coworker infront of customers and the managers response was “don’t scare him away i need this position filled” had to ask me my name twice and never referenced my name to any other employee. Safe to say I did not follow up with training like I was supposed to and i’m not ashamed of it.



Edit: Forgot to mention the position I was hired for was NOT the one I applied for. The pay was significantly lower and when I mentioned it I was told that the application is just a general app and they fill what they need… that’s not what was advertised lmao.

#51 I went in for a job interview at a place my grandfather had worked, and subsequently retired from. When he was there, I knew the environment was great and management was also great.



I applied for pretty much the same position he had, just in a different building and scaled down a bit. I interviewed, and promptly got offered a maintenance job (paid less, longer hours but a 4 day work week), and the s**t was 2PM to midnight. I told the lady that wasn't what I was interviewing for at all, I was here for x position. She refused. I asked her why she was interviewing me for that position only to offer me something entirely different. She didn't have a response. I walked out.



On my way out, I ran into a few guys my grandfather had worked with, they remembered me, and told me to run. The new management apparently was driving the place into the ground and they couldn't keep people.



I since have gotten into the carpentry union and am much happier. Despite 2 layoffs because the industry isn't doing too hot at the moment.

#52 In my experience “How comfortable are you with ambiguity and juggling multiple priorities ?“ means they have no clue as to what they’re doing as a company.

#53 Had an interview scheduled for a specific time. I showed up ten minutes early and they had a line of seven people waiting for a single interviewer. One guy walked out and didn't seem very happy about his interview. I walked right back out the door. The main thing was I knew my time wasn't going to be respected. The disappointed man was just the icing on the cake.



I also had an interview where the receptionist had no idea that an interview was scheduled. Should have tipped me off that the staff were disorganized and there was a communication problem.

#54 I once had an interview that was a half mile walk from my house, great pay, great benefits, and I was killing it in the interview. Then one of them asked, "How well do you deal with conflict?" and his colleague piped up with, "People have major disagreements here pretty regularly, and it can get very emotionally charged."



I was *speechless.* Left the moment I could, and tried hard not to literally run out of the building.

#55 I learned very recently about the "coffee mug test", so that s**t right there would have me walk out. You offered me a drink, it's not my responsibility *during or immediately after the interview at the place I am unfamiliar with* to do anything with the cup once it's empty unless it's a disposable vessel that can be thrown away or taken with me.

#56 They won’t discuss salary or benefits.

#57 I once interviewed for "office assistant" where the interview seemed to center around my willingness and ability to make outbound sales calls.



I withdrew my interest and ended the interview after clarifying they were talking about the opening I had applied to, which said nothing about sales in listing.

#58 >How do you feel about working in a small work environment?





That means they're trying to operate with the least amount of employees as possible. Unless the pay is over $20/hour, since it's likely a hotel or motel and I believe that's minimum wage for that field in Los Angeles county, just don't unless you're ready to fight for your time off.

#59 I remember seeing someone recently post a picture of a "no contraception contract" given to them by an employer as part of a new hire packet.

#60 “Why don’t you take a seat on that black leather couch while I record you”.

#61 "Alright, one last thing. What if I told you that you could be your own boss AND work from home on your own terms? All you have to do is commit to our upline and....".

#62 I just had this in a tech interview - key things that concerned me were references to "fast paced work environment -- wearing many hats, pivoting priorities daily" and references to pushing really hard now for the benefit of later - sounded messy.

#63 When the interviewer can’t help but kiss his own a*s - That’s caustic narcissistic behavior on display.



When they don’t want to talk salary, or hone in too much on mine.



When it’s a panel interview and the goal of everyone is to trip you up, instead of asking genuine questions.

#64 When they say the night shift pay is 1 extra dollar.



Weekly happy meal, here I come!

#65 "This is an independent contractor position"



Unless im calling the shots and making enough to carry insurance/bonding i usually walk on these.



Don't get me wrong if its paying $60 an hour and up we can talk about 1099 gigs for sure but most only wanna pay you without helping pay your tax burden.

#66 '' We're more of a family here ''. From 12 years of hospitality usually means they are immediately ready to f**k you over, guilt trip you into never being sick or seeing family and think they are the best possible employer because they bought pizza and gave you a free beer after you worked a 74 hour week.

