These are responses from a Reddit thread posted years back, many of which are still funny and worthy of a disappointing headshake to this day.

As a job seeker , the queries you raise will likely leave an impression on the interviewer. They can make you stand out in the best or worst ways, and as you may read from these stories, it can be a bit of both.

Recruiters typically give candidates a chance to ask questions after the job interview . For the candidates, it’s their opportunity to learn more about the company and the position they’re applying for.

#1 I've never really had a terrible question asked at the end of a job interview, as most of the time we both have an idea of whether or not they're getting a job before I let the interview end.



The funniest was when an applicant who grew up in Utah asked, "So is every day Hawaiian shirt day?" (I live in Hawaii) I was amused, but also knew it was going to be a bit of a culture shock for her. Everyone who gets their work done early gets to leave early because we all love to go surfing around 3 or 4 in the afternoon.

#2 Legit this guy asked me "What did you have for dinner last night?"

I responded with "shepherd's pie".

He said - "ahh banging, cheese on top ?"



He got the job.

#3 I interviewed a gentleman older than I once who continuously asked who the boss was. I said I was the manager and left it at that. He wasn’t satisfied and went on and on about what a jerk the owner was. I own the company, started it from scratch. Said the owner screwed him out of a job once ( never applied before). So I was just finishing the interview out of curtesy and my own pettiness. As I asked when and where he met the owner I see my frantic husband walk in the front door and a few employees go with him. So I’m half listening to this guy ramble on about meeting in Vegas, and so much other nonsense, as an employee burst into the office and says that I’m needed up front.



I politely but quickly excuse myself to go out front to see my kid busted his nose bleeding everywhere.



I go back in and explain I would cut the interview short and said I needed to run my child to the ER. This POS thought saying “that’s why women make bad management “ was a smart choice. It wasn’t. First off I own this company from the idea to every last brick, I’ve never been to Vegas and you have never applied here. He stood dumbfounded and walked out.



The next week he called asking for status of his application 🤣😂.

#4 Ooooh I got a good one. I was doing a technical question for an engineer. We start really basic and then move on to moderate problems. This candidate was really struggling, it was clear it was not going to work out. As I try to move things along so that we might be able to wrap up early, the candidate asks “can you solve it wrong and I will tell you what’s wrong with your solution?”



My jaw must have dropped.

#5 A bit after the end of an interview and happened to a co-worker, but it deserves an honorable mention.



A guy stole the HR managers wallet from the orientation and bought beer with his credit card. Manager went to the store, got to see the tape, then went across the street to where the new hire was drinking the beer and demanded his wallet back. After denying it at first, the new hire eventualy gives the wallet back. He then asks the HR manager if he can keep his job.



He did not keep his job.

#6 Not as an interviewer, but the worst question I asked…



My first job interview ever. It went really well. I didn’t really understand how employment worked in general, and I was scared of getting locked into a multi-year contract. I’d previously been looking at the Air Force, which in my country has a minimum time commitment.



At the end, I wanted to ask about this. So of course I posed it as a hypothetical: “if I get the job am I allowed to leave after a couple of weeks if I change my mind?”



I immediately knew how much I’d messed up. The interviewers looked at each other and said, “well… yes…”.



Somehow I still got the job. I have no idea how.

#7 So what exactly does the job entail? (as we were about to shake hands). We'd just spent half an hour going over it in detail but it's fair to say she wasn't getting it anyway.

#8 What is the official policy regarding office romances.

#9 "What church do you attend?"



It was an IT job.

#10 “Do I need to quit my other job?”





She was currently applying for a full time job, while working a full time job. She went on to try to convince us that she’s so bored at her current job she could totally get away with doing this job at the other place.

#11 My aunt would ask "Do you have profit sharing or do you live off the blood of the workers?" According to my Father, she may not have actually wanted to get a job. She's the only woman I know who passed the bar, but never worked a day in her life.

#12 Not me, but my coworker: "so will it be a problem if I call out a lot?".

#13 Girl who used her status as a single mom the ENTIRE interview, during a group interview at a bank.



Very end: When do I start?



Interviewer: we will review candidates and contact the candidates we feel are qualified.



Her: yeah, okay, but I am a single mom, I need to know now so I can find a baby sitter.



Interviewer: Like I said..



Her: I didnt ask for lip I told you to tell me when I start



Them: If you qualify, you will be contacted



Her: your not listening to me, when do I start



Main big boss HR dude: You don't.



Girl: brain melts.







I got the job btw, but man, watching her go nuts over that was insane!

#14 I wouldn’t have to work with the public, right? (Asked for a receptionist job).

#15 "Do any women work here? They're attracted to me like bees to honey. I find it better to not work around them than to be hit on constantly."



He did not make it to the next round of interviews!

#16 I had a guy say "If I get the job, can I have a pay advance?"



No, he didn't get the job.

#17 A lady asked my boss what the dress code was. Completely normal, acceptable question.



But after my boss told her it was business causal she slams her feet on my boss’s desk and says “good, because this is the only pair of shoes I own and I’m only going to buy shoes that look like this”.

#18 If I drink , and when I said no asked if I would blow in the interlock system to start the truck.

#19 Are you going to run a background check?



Well, normally we don’t for entry level retail, but if you had any shot in hell of getting this job, I would now. He wasn’t getting the job anyway after he gleefully answered my question about difficult situations by recounting the most recent time he beat someone.



Don’t call us, we won’t call you.

#20 The candidate whipped out a notepad and started asking detailed questions about company structure.

#21 "How would you catch an employee stealing money and where might your gaps be"....granted the position was for fraud detection but this had nothing to do with the position. This was his only question and he grew frustrated that I wouldn't divulge specifics. Either he was planning on stealing or he was absolutely clueless. Hard pass...

#22 Technically the worst I guess, but also the funniest:



Candidate asked me what it would take for him to be doing my job in 3-4 years, I told him there's only one spot for my role and I'd either need to leave or have an accident.



He asked if I had any allergies.



I recommended him for the job.

#23 Do you have anyone under the age of 18 working here?



He made the hair on my neck stand up when he walked in, so the odds already weren’t in his favor. He also asked this as a minor was cleaning a table next to us.

#24 When I worked at the bullseye.



Them: “When do I give you my time off requests for the weeks of thanksgiving and Christmas?”

Me: this is a seasonal position….

#25 I interviewed a guy a few years back for an IT position, he was qualified but you could tell he had problems with social contact, he mumbled a lot, no eye contact, and he’d look literally anywhere but at me. Super nervous, but still seemed like a nice guy, just awkward. Before leaving he sheepishly asked ‘what’s the company jorts policy?’ He got hired a few days later and we all came to know him as ‘Jorts, from IT’.

#26 “Do you believe in UFOs” - it was a space related engineering job.

#27 Me: mid-30’s. Him: probably over 50. “If I get hired, will I have to work for a young punk like you?”.

#28 "When can he start?"





Asked by the *mother* of the 28 year old man I was interviewing for a tech position, who had insisted on being present for the interview, and who tried to answer every question for him.

#29 “I’m a Catholic. Does that have any relevance?“ It was a route delivery position. I didn’t answer. I just looked at him.

#30 I lost a job because I asked the HR rep.."but how do you like it here?"



Seriously, it was over... and I was over it, also.

#31 Asked about a company car and company credit card — it was a call center job.

#32 How long is the lunch hour?



… it’s one hour.





Ah okay.

#33 Work in finance. Had a guy fresh out of school ask if we could fudge the numbers if the boss asks us to.



That’s a big no.

#34 Once, at the end of an interview, I tried being funny and asked "do you know the Gingerbread Man?". I didn't get the job, granted, it was just for Chipotle, but it still haunts me to this day.

#35 I've had a 'What's the worst part about working here?'



Seems like a somewhat reasonable question, but it's like the reverse of 'what's your biggest weakness as a candidate?' No one on the panel is going to give you a straight answer, in part because they have to turn around and still work with the other people on the panel and in the same conditions.

#36 "how did I do?", I've been asked this multiple times. The real answer was you are a hard no every time. But the answer they get is normally along the lines of I need to talk wit the other interviewers and your recruiter will reach out soon.

#37 "Why should I want to work here?"



Something about the way he asked just seemed so cocky to me. He hadn't done very well on the rest of the interview and wanted me to sell him on why he should accept the offer from us. Then, when I tried to humor him with an answer, he countered everything I said.

#38 "So what was it about me that made you interested?"



I think the lawyers call that "assuming a fact not in evidence".

#39 I felt that the interview wasnt really going well and didnt think i would get the job. So I asked if they would like me to recommend ppl (friends that i knew were looking for similar jobs) that i felt would be perfect for the position i was applying for.



They said, sure, but why would you sabotage your own chances?



Somehow, I got hired for the job.

#40 "How long do I have to stay in this position before I can apply for other positions in the company?"



It's actually a legitimate question, but the way it was delivered just left me floored. This wasn't an entry-level job.

#41 “ Why is it that I got to the final round and my friends didn’t “.

#42 How soon can I book holidays?

#43 I was recently interviewing for an engineering position with one of my colleagues. The last question the guy asked was, "This isn't one of those vaccine and masks companies, is it?"



We make devices used to test for covid. It's a pretty heavily scientific company. He was barely scraping by the interview, but we were both considering pulling him through because we're filling a lot of positions.



At least he owned the libs, though.

#44 How much water is in the ocean, and they were not joking or anything. They expected a serious answer. My interview team (3 people) answered as best they could and then at the end the interviewee said, "You are all wrong it changes constantly due to the water cycle.".

#45 This one sticks out from when I used to work at a lab:



What kinds of things do you guys throw out in your dumpsters?

#46 "How do you drink your tea, loose leaf or tea bags?"



And



"What's your order at Long John Silver's?"



Same interview and same woman during an interview for an IT position.... Didn't get the job.

#47 Seriously I heard this one (second hand but immediately after), “Are those real?”, eying the interviewers breasts.



Answer was pause, goggle, gulp, “I think we’re done here”. I was called in to escort the guy out.

#48 Are you single?

#49 “You read my resume. Did you get the joke?”





I love MST3K as much as the next guy, and gave a solid “heh” at the “Intern, Gizmonic Institute” on his resume.



The rest of the panel did not.



He didn’t get the job.

#50 Instead of lying to you. I could be lying. For you?

#51 It wasn't so much a question as a statement. Candidate walks in and greets my boss and I then promptly states "I just want to let you know before we get started, I'm not sure I'm really interested in this position." My said "Great, I guess we are done here." Guy lost it saying we wasted his time...

#52 “Tell me a joke.”.

#53 It wasn't at the end of the interview, but an answer right at the beginning. We asked, "what attracted you to this job," and he said "mainly I'm looking for anything that gets me off night shift." I mean, props for honesty, but maybe at least make up something that tells me you've read the req.

#54 I had a guy ask if I was ok with the fact he wasn’t able to work around minors and that he was needing a job due to just getting out of jail.



I ran a store that employed 50% high schoolers at the time.



When I said no, he asked if I could switch shifts around so that he only worked with people 18+.



Honestly, up until that point he was well dressed, well spoken and seemed like a good fit. Made me question the 100’s of interviews I had done before that.

#55 I (male) was in the interview with a candidate (female) who was on layoff status, meaning they were preferred for re-hire over other candidates for some period after their not-for-cause termination, as a company policy.



The candidate wasn't terrible, but also not outstanding and completely wrong for the position. The biggest problem was her skill set really wasn't a match - she was a mechanical engineer, we needed software. But her layoff status ensured she would get an interview for any position she wanted to try for, enforced by H.R.



I can guess she could tell she wasn't a fit, I mean the questioning about software and her lack of practice in that area of engineering should have given the clue to anyone. She did have some interesting technical achievements in her area of mechanics. Up until the very end, I was internally wishing her success in finding something worthy of her expertise.



I guess she was also desperate, because as we were wrapping up, she leaned across the table we faced each other at, took my hand which was on a stack of papers, and said, "I'll do absolutely anything to get this job. Absolutely. Anything."



I immediately jumped up and opened the conference room door and asked my boss, who was outside down that hall a short distance, to step in and help me wrap up. My boss was confused but complied. I didn't mention a word about the last utterance from the candidate, and we escorted her out of the building as if nothing had happened. I told my boss afterward the why and he was totally understanding and supportive.



All I could think of, was the kind of crazy or desperate person who would make such an offer was also the sort who wouldn't shrink from accusing me of demanding what she was volunteering, and my word against hers. Win or lose that situation, and you've still lost.

#56 In an interview the HR person asked me if I had any questions. I asked what the compaines mission statement was. She did not know and had to look it up. Needless to say I did not get the job.

#57 Had an interviewee tell us on the final interview that they had done extremely well on and were likely to get an offer that he rented rooms in his house to college coeds and he’d have us over to party. Epic fail right there.

#58 Not a question, but I once had someone grab **my** purse and start digging through it. It was *not* a mistake, but a choice!



I completed the interview, but they did not get the job.

#59 "You don't have a lot of Indian people working here, do you?"



This was asked by a white dude at an interview at a tech company in Silicon Valley. Um. Bye.

#60 Not a question but one guy quoted Captain Picard to try and show he was a good leader.

#61 "Oh yeah?! ***WHY*** can't you start tomorrow?!".

#62 I had a job interview three weeks ago.



Near the end of my interview, I asked what exactly their expectations of me where when it came to the job.



When I heard I’d have a whole bunch of paper work to do after every job (Provisioning gas lines to new houses), I said,



“No thanks, I’ll do everything else bar that.. is there someone else who can do it?”



The looks the interviewers gave me was hilarious.

I start in 4 days and don’t have to do paper work.

#63 “So, if Friday is a work at home day, am I expected to be contactable?”.

#64 "Are all the women who work here hot?"



I was not leading the interview, merely taking notes. I crossed that man's name off on my notes.

#65 "Why am I getting paid less than others? Google said it was going to be more.".

#66 Accounting position interview for a small, fast paced office, She asked “If I get a call and need to leave, do I need to ask or tell someone?” Question after discussing the importance of a team environment. I am sure my facial expression answered that question.