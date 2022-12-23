10submissions
1week left
I Am A Jewelry Artist And These Are My Top 10 Creations Over 15 Years
Doing Jewelry for 15 years is a long time.
Looking back, here are some of the best Creations Orion Ivliev Jewelry. Let's hear you out, which ones are your favorites out of the 10 presented and why?
Here you can take a look at a 'Scented Jewlery' official video. And here you can find my previous posts!
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Trap Kapkan Rings, Silver, Gold
Rainy Cloud Eyewear
Rainy Cloud - Worn
Armor Piece
Scented Jewelry - Floral Face Piece
6. H.r Giger Inspired Shoes X New Balance
Chernobyl Inspired Bracelet
Heart - Gina Knuckle Rings
Plastic Spoon Facemask
Chess Pieces
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish