Doing Jewelry for 15 years is a long time.

Looking back, here are some of the best Creations Orion Ivliev Jewelry. Let's hear you out, which ones are your favorites out of the 10 presented and why?

Here you can take a look at a 'Scented Jewlery' official video. And here you can find my previous posts!

More info: Instagram

#1

Trap Kapkan Rings, Silver, Gold

#2

Rainy Cloud Eyewear

#3

Rainy Cloud - Worn

#4

Armor Piece

#5

Scented Jewelry - Floral Face Piece

#6

6. H.r Giger Inspired Shoes X New Balance

#7

Chernobyl Inspired Bracelet

#8

Heart - Gina Knuckle Rings

#9

Plastic Spoon Facemask

#10

Chess Pieces

