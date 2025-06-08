Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“He’s Gonna Be Cell Mates With Diddy”: Jared Leto Hit With Inappropriate Underage Claims In New Exposé
Jared Leto with long hair and beard wearing a dark suit and pearl necklace amid inappropriate underage claims exposu00e9.
Celebrities, News

“He’s Gonna Be Cell Mates With Diddy”: Jared Leto Hit With Inappropriate Underage Claims In New Exposé

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

A new exposé on Requiem for a Dream star, Jared Leto, has been published and it accuses him of preying on underage girls for over a decade.

The actor, who was first called out by the New York Post for “liking them young” as early 2015, has again come under the white hot light of the internet thanks to an article citing complaints by numerous young women.

Highlights
  • Leto targeted 16-year-olds when he was well into his 30s
  • Nine women have come forward accusing him of inappropriate behavior when they were still underage.
  • His behavior is said to have persisted for “decades.”

Airmail, a weekly newsletter founded by journos from the New York Times and Vanity Fair, writes that Leto’s interactions with the girls started as young as 16 when he asked them for their phone numbers.

These meetings would then devolve into late night phone calls and lurid emails with heavy s*xual undertones.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    He was chatting up 16-year-old girls at the age of 36

    Jared Leto wearing a dark suit and pearl necklace, posing against a black backdrop amid underage claims exposé.

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

    The New York Post’s article was slammed by Leto’s spokesperson as “recycled tabloid fodder” that was “demonstrably false,” but in its defense, it made a case with sightings of the then 33-year-old with the likes of Ashley Olsen and Lindsay Lohan who were both of age at that time—but only just.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The same cannot be said for model Laura La Rue, and eight other women Leto made advances at when they were still 16.

    According to La Rue, she met Leto for this first time at an animal-rights benefit in Beverly Hills.

    Close-up of Jared Leto with braided hair and beard, facing camera outdoors with golden hour sunlight.

    Image credits: jaredleto

    Leto allegedly saw her from across the room and honed in on her like a heat seeking missile after staring at her so hard that her mother noticed.

    Eventually he walked over to her. “He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?’” La Rue recounted.

    He turned out to be 36 at the time but he took her number anyways—in front of her mother.

    He paraded without clothes in front of 17-year-old girl at the age of 40

    Young woman in red bikini emerging from pool, surrounded by blue railings, with clear water in the background.

    Image credits: allieteilz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The exchange resulted in regular correspondence and her visiting him at his home when she was in Los Angeles for work.

    “I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there,” La Rue recalled.

    “He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game.”

    Until one day during a visit he paraded in front of her completely n*ked.

    Social media post alleging Jared Leto as a persistent predator with inappropriate underage claims in Hollywood exposé.

    Image credits: allieteilz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” Airmail quoted her saying.

    A representative for Leto rubbished the claims saying: “Their communications contain nothing s*xual or inappropriate,” and claimed that she applied for the role of Leto’s personal assistant.

    La Rue Claims she never did.

    Screenshot of online messages discussing inappropriate underage claims involving Jared Leto and his alleged actions.

    Image credits: allieteilz

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Airmail’s expose comes just a month after LA–based D.J. and music producer Allie Teilz reposted a 2012 post that read:

    “You’re not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat.”

    “I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” Bored Panda reported her saying in another post.

    “He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

    Leto sent s*x toys and used condoms to cast members in 2015

    Electronic street sign in urban setting displaying abuse of power message amid claims involving Jared Leto and underage allegations.

    Image credits: allieteilz

    But Leto’s s*xual deviance is not limited to underage girls.

    Speaking to a reporter for E! Insider, he was asked about the rats, bullets, and a lifeless hog that Leto had gifted his cast members on the set of Suicide Squad

    Leto, told the reporter that he had also given his fellow cast members–who included Will Smith, Cara  Delevigne, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnamen, Viola Davis, and Joel Courtney—used condoms and other s*xual memorabilia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Who did you send used condoms to?” the reporter asked. “Oh everybody,” Leto confirmed.

    Jared Leto with beard and long hair in a striped room, related to inappropriate underage claims exposé.

    Image credits: jaredleto

    ADVERTISEMENT

     When Margot Robbie was questioned about Leto’s behavior, she said: “I got so many weird things, I can’t even begin to tell you.”

    Social media is not surprised

    A netizen who experienced the actor first-hand recalled a time when she went to a concert of his. There he called up only the youngest and most scantly dressed females from the crowd.

    “The way he looked at them like a steak dinner,” the individual wrote in response to a Facebook post on the exposé.

    Jared Leto shirtless taking a mirror selfie, with long hair and beard, related to inappropriate underage claims exposé.

    Image credits: jaredleto

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “These ‘rumors,’ which I thoroughly believe to be true, have persisted for DECADES!” wrote another, unsurprised.

    To most netizens Leto getting outed was inevitable. One writer captured this sentiment when they wrote:  

    “I can’t believe he’s made it this long without serious consequences.”

    To some it feels like the Jared Leto headline happens every year

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying no way, related to Jared Leto hit with inappropriate underage claims in new exposé.

    Image credits: whinyrealist

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Jared Leto hit with inappropriate underage claims in a new exposé.

    Image credits: missangelkitten

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from Radioactive AJ commenting on Jared Leto headlines mentioning inappropriate underage claims in new exposé.

    Image credits: AlexComicsFan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Abel questioning why Bella Ramsey gets more hate than Jared Leto amid inappropriate underage claims exposé.

    Image credits: Abel_0888

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Jared Leto related to inappropriate underage claims in a new exposé.

    Image credits: msbeastysix

    Tweet from user brain_tingle commenting on shocking news involving Jared Leto and inappropriate underage claims.

    Image credits: brain_tingle

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jared Leto and inappropriate underage claims in a recent exposé.

    Image credits: That_FinnyGuy

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet from user gotD1Bz discussing Jared Leto and inappropriate underage claims related to a tour bus incident.

    Image credits: g0tD1Bz

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Jared Leto and inappropriate underage claims in a recent exposé.

    Image credits: misterorion_

    Tweet criticizing Jared Leto, mentioning inappropriate underage claims and his reputation as a band member.

    Image credits: idkbutmaybengl

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing that Jared Leto is seen as creepy amid underage claims exposé.

    Image credits: GodzillaGuy29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Dork Kerm at 5:00 AM June 8, 2025, replying to PageSix with a comment about water and grass being wet and green.

    Image credits: dork_kerm

    Tweet discussing inappropriate underage claims involving Jared Leto in a controversial new exposé online.

    Image credits: dripdrop672

    Tweet screenshot discussing Jared Leto and inappropriate underage claims in a new exposé on social media.

    Image credits: CLGreality9

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post referencing Jared Leto and inappropriate underage claims involving Diddy.

    Image credits: vandarte34

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    1

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    Dave Malyon

    Dave Malyon

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Writer. Wordsmith. Internet Sleuth.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am surprised he is still walking about free. His behaviour has been an open secret for at least a decade.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am surprised he is still walking about free. His behaviour has been an open secret for at least a decade.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda