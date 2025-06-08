“He’s Gonna Be Cell Mates With Diddy”: Jared Leto Hit With Inappropriate Underage Claims In New Exposé

ADVERTISEMENT

A new exposé on Requiem for a Dream star, Jared Leto, has been published and it accuses him of preying on underage girls for over a decade.

The actor, who was first called out by the New York Post for “liking them young” as early 2015, has again come under the white hot light of the internet thanks to an article citing complaints by numerous young women.

Highlights Leto targeted 16-year-olds when he was well into his 30s

Nine women have come forward accusing him of inappropriate behavior when they were still underage.

His behavior is said to have persisted for “decades.”

Airmail, a weekly newsletter founded by journos from the New York Times and Vanity Fair, writes that Leto’s interactions with the girls started as young as 16 when he asked them for their phone numbers.

These meetings would then devolve into late night phone calls and lurid emails with heavy s*xual undertones.

He was chatting up 16-year-old girls at the age of 36

Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

The New York Post’s article was slammed by Leto’s spokesperson as “recycled tabloid fodder” that was “demonstrably false,” but in its defense, it made a case with sightings of the then 33-year-old with the likes of Ashley Olsen and Lindsay Lohan who were both of age at that time—but only just.

The same cannot be said for model Laura La Rue, and eight other women Leto made advances at when they were still 16.

According to La Rue, she met Leto for this first time at an animal-rights benefit in Beverly Hills.

Image credits: jaredleto

Leto allegedly saw her from across the room and honed in on her like a heat seeking missile after staring at her so hard that her mother noticed.

Eventually he walked over to her. “He asked how old I was. I said, ‘I’m 16. How old are you?’” La Rue recounted.

He turned out to be 36 at the time but he took her number anyways—in front of her mother.

He paraded without clothes in front of 17-year-old girl at the age of 40

Image credits: allieteilz

The exchange resulted in regular correspondence and her visiting him at his home when she was in Los Angeles for work.

“I remember him teasing me the whole time I was there,” La Rue recalled.

“He was flirting with me. He’d lean in close, then pull away, like it was a game.”

Until one day during a visit he paraded in front of her completely n*ked.

Image credits: allieteilz

“I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” Airmail quoted her saying.

A representative for Leto rubbished the claims saying: “Their communications contain nothing s*xual or inappropriate,” and claimed that she applied for the role of Leto’s personal assistant.

La Rue Claims she never did.

Image credits: allieteilz

Airmail’s expose comes just a month after LA–based D.J. and music producer Allie Teilz reposted a 2012 post that read:

“You’re not really in L.A. until Jared Leto tries to force himself on you backstage… In a kilt.. And a snow hat.”

“I was assaulted and traumatized by this creep when I was 17,” Bored Panda reported her saying in another post.

“He knew my age and didn’t care. What he did was predatory, terrifying and unacceptable.”

Leto sent s*x toys and used condoms to cast members in 2015

Image credits: allieteilz

But Leto’s s*xual deviance is not limited to underage girls.

Speaking to a reporter for E! Insider, he was asked about the rats, bullets, and a lifeless hog that Leto had gifted his cast members on the set of Suicide Squad.

Leto, told the reporter that he had also given his fellow cast members–who included Will Smith, Cara Delevigne, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnamen, Viola Davis, and Joel Courtney—used condoms and other s*xual memorabilia.

“Who did you send used condoms to?” the reporter asked. “Oh everybody,” Leto confirmed.

Image credits: jaredleto

When Margot Robbie was questioned about Leto’s behavior, she said: “I got so many weird things, I can’t even begin to tell you.”

Social media is not surprised

A netizen who experienced the actor first-hand recalled a time when she went to a concert of his. There he called up only the youngest and most scantly dressed females from the crowd.

“The way he looked at them like a steak dinner,” the individual wrote in response to a Facebook post on the exposé.

Image credits: jaredleto

“These ‘rumors,’ which I thoroughly believe to be true, have persisted for DECADES!” wrote another, unsurprised.

To most netizens Leto getting outed was inevitable. One writer captured this sentiment when they wrote:

“I can’t believe he’s made it this long without serious consequences.”

To some it feels like the Jared Leto headline happens every year

Image credits: whinyrealist

Image credits: missangelkitten

Image credits: AlexComicsFan

Image credits: Abel_0888

Image credits: msbeastysix

Image credits: brain_tingle

Image credits: That_FinnyGuy

Image credits: g0tD1Bz

Image credits: misterorion_

Image credits: idkbutmaybengl

Image credits: GodzillaGuy29

Image credits: dork_kerm

Image credits: dripdrop672

Image credits: CLGreality9

Image credits: vandarte34

