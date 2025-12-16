I've Photographed All The Most Beautiful Theatres And Concert Halls In Paris (31 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Dimitri Bourriau, a professional photographer specializing in architectural photography.

I am pleased to present my new series, Théâtres parisiens – Lieux d’exception, dedicated to the most beautiful theaters and performance halls in Paris. This collection pays tribute to the city’s cultural and architectural heritage — from opulent interiors and intricate details to atmospheres where art and memory intertwine.

While everyone knows the Palais Garnier, few truly appreciate the richness and beauty of the many other theaters in Paris and its surrounding region. Yet their architecture is often breathtaking. Dimitri Bourriau has photographed nearly fifty of these exceptional stages. His perspective reveals compositions of almost perfect geometry, harmonious lines, and sumptuous décor, where every detail contributes to an impression of serene grandeur. He invites us to contemplate them in the silence before a performance, as works of art in their own right.

This series is part of a broader project featured in my project Parisian Theatres – Exceptional Venues, which gathers my complete photographic work devoted to the city’s most iconic stages.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram

RELATED:

Théâtre du Palais Royal

Grand Rex

Théâtre Impérial de Compiègne

Théâtre des Champs-Elysées

Palais Garnier

Théâtre Mogador

Théâtre Marigny

Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet

Théâtre Grévin

Le Trianon

Théâtre National de l’Opéra Comique

Cinéma Louxor

Théâtre de l’Odéon

Casino De Paris

Théatre Hebertot

Le Palais Des Glaces

Théâtre Montansier

Théâtre de la Madeleine

Comédie des Champs-Elysées

Théâtre Tristan Bernard

Salle Infinite – Le Grand REX

Théâtre Déjazet

Le Bataclan

Théâtre le Ranelagh

Théâtre des Bouffes Parisiens

Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique

Théâtre Daunou

Folies Bergère

Théâtre des Variétés

La Cigale

Théâtre Antoine