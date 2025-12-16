I've Photographed All The Most Beautiful Theatres And Concert Halls In Paris (31 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m Dimitri Bourriau, a professional photographer specializing in architectural photography.

I am pleased to present my new series, Théâtres parisiens – Lieux d’exception, dedicated to the most beautiful theaters and performance halls in Paris. This collection pays tribute to the city’s cultural and architectural heritage — from opulent interiors and intricate details to atmospheres where art and memory intertwine.

While everyone knows the Palais Garnier, few truly appreciate the richness and beauty of the many other theaters in Paris and its surrounding region. Yet their architecture is often breathtaking. Dimitri Bourriau has photographed nearly fifty of these exceptional stages. His perspective reveals compositions of almost perfect geometry, harmonious lines, and sumptuous décor, where every detail contributes to an impression of serene grandeur. He invites us to contemplate them in the silence before a performance, as works of art in their own right.

This series is part of a broader project featured in my project Parisian Theatres – Exceptional Venues, which gathers my complete photographic work devoted to the city’s most iconic stages.

More info: jahzdesign.com | Instagram

    Théâtre du Palais Royal

    Théâtre du Palais Royal

    Grand Rex

    Grand Rex

    Théâtre Impérial de Compiègne

    Théâtre Impérial de Compiègne

    Théâtre des Champs-Elysées

    Théâtre des Champs-Elysées

    Palais Garnier

    Palais Garnier

    Théâtre Mogador

    Théâtre Mogador

    Théâtre Marigny

    Théâtre Marigny

    Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet

    Athénée Théâtre Louis-Jouvet

    Théâtre Grévin

    Théâtre Grévin

    Le Trianon

    Le Trianon

    Théâtre National de l’Opéra Comique

    Théâtre National de l'Opéra Comique

    Cinéma Louxor

    Cinéma Louxor

    Théâtre de l’Odéon

    Théâtre de l'Odéon

    Casino De Paris

    Casino De Paris

    Théatre Hebertot

    Théatre Hebertot

    Le Palais Des Glaces

    Le Palais Des Glaces

    Théâtre Montansier

    Théâtre Montansier

    Théâtre de la Madeleine

    Théâtre de la Madeleine

    Comédie des Champs-Elysées

    Comédie des Champs-Elysées

    Théâtre Tristan Bernard

    Théâtre Tristan Bernard

    Salle Infinite – Le Grand REX

    Salle Infinite – Le Grand REX

    Théâtre Déjazet

    Théâtre Déjazet

    Le Bataclan

    Le Bataclan

    Théâtre le Ranelagh

    Théâtre le Ranelagh

    Théâtre des Bouffes Parisiens

    Théâtre des Bouffes Parisiens

    Conservatoire national supérieur d’art dramatique

    Conservatoire national supérieur d'art dramatique

    Théâtre Daunou

    Théâtre Daunou

    Folies Bergère

    Folies Bergère

    Théâtre des Variétés

    Théâtre des Variétés

    La Cigale

    La Cigale

    Théâtre Antoine

    Théâtre Antoine

