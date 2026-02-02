“It’s Not Fair”: A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 Breaks Major Trend, But Fans Are Still Unhappy

ADVERTISEMENT

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 reached the midpoint of its story with the third episode, which received generally positive reactions.

The episode not only reveals details about Dunk and Egg’s fate but also breaks a major trend that initially upset some fans.

Despite this, not everyone is pleased with how the Game of Thrones spin-off is unfolding. Some fans voiced their displeasure on social media, criticizing one aspect that is unlikely to change anytime soon.

Highlights A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 ditches the show’s most controversial opening trend and quietly sets up Egg’s biggest reveal yet.

Fans called it the best episode so far, but immediately complained it was over way too soon.

With runtimes staying short, the spin-off makes a surprise release-day switch ahead of its next episode.

“It’s starting to grow on me, but the episodes are just too short. It’s not fair, honestly,” a fan said on X.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 breaks the opening scene trend

A young character sitting on a tree branch talking to a man below in a scene from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3.

Image credits: HBO

The series started the trend of graphic opening scenes with a defecation scene in the opening scene, which left several viewers unimpressed. Even franchise creator George R. R. Martin found it a bit unnecessary.

The second episode opened with a full frontal scene featuring Ser Arlan of Pennytree’s massive “knighthood” on display. While the scene was better received compared to the first episode’s cold open, some viewers still criticized its graphic nature.

The third episode features a simple opening scene that focuses on its two main characters, Dunk and Egg, which also foreshadows the reveal of Egg’s true identity as Aegon Targaryen later in the episode.

Breaking the trend of graphic opening scenes has seemingly impacted the show’s reception.

Fans are still unhappy with the series despite calling episode 3 its best entry

Characters from A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 watching an event, reflecting fan reactions to the major trend break.

Image credits: HBO

After mixed initial reactions to the new spin-off, the reception has grown steadily more positive with each passing episode. Several fans voiced their appreciation for the third episode on X after it became the show’s highest-rated episode on IMDB with a 9.2/10 score.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is 100/10 television,” one fan said.

Another user added, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms just gets better and better.”

Despite the praise, several viewers complained that the episodes were far too short for their liking, especially since the third one was the shortest one released so far at 31 minutes.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms promotional image featuring characters holding a sword from the HBO original series.

Image credits: TWEETORACLE

“Wish the episodes were longer, but I can’t wait for the next,” a fan commented.

A second person wrote, “Why are A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episodes only 30 mins long ?? HBO got this moving like a sitcom ffs.”

“AKnight of the Seven Kingdoms, being only 30 mins long per episode, should be a crime,” a third fan stated.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ next episode comes with a major change

Two characters from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 in medieval setting, fans reacting with mixed feelings.

Image credits: HBO

Despite the fan complaint, the episode runtime is almost certainly not going to change for the remainder of season 1. According to reports, the fourth, fifth, and sixth episodes all have an approximate runtime of 31 to 37 minutes each.

However, the spin-off series will make a major change to its release schedule for the upcoming fourth episode. While new episodes typically drop on Sundays, the next entry will be aired on Friday, February 6, 2026, to avoid a clash with Super Bowl LX.

A scene from Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 showing two characters in medieval attire on a rainy path.

Image credits: HBO

The fourth episode will also air slightly earlier than usual, as it is scheduled to premiere on HBO at 12:01 AM Pacific Time or 3:01 AM Eastern Time. The remaining two episodes will drop on Sunday, in the usual 10 PM ET time slot.

Following this week’s big reveal, the next few episodes will focus on Ser Duncan’s trial by seven, a sacred combat ritual that will decide the hedge knight’s fate.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently streaming on HBO Max.