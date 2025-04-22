ADVERTISEMENT

Some products don't try to revolutionize your world or turn you into an Instagram influencer – they just want to make your daily battles a little less dramatic. Like that retractable folding stool that saves you from playing Cirque du Soleil every time you need something from the top shelf, or those spin pins that finally understand what your hair's been trying to tell you all these years. Each find steps in as your personal assistant, handling those small but persistent annoyances that pile up faster than laundry on a busy week.

Life throws enough curveballs without having to wage war against gaps in your mattress or wonder why your garbage bin smells like a crime scene. Enter your new support squad: bed gap fillers that stop your phone from taking mysterious journeys to the underworld, pie birds that prevent your baking from turning into horror shows, and silicone tape that fixes things you didn't even know could be fixed. These aren't flashy game-changers or trending must-haves – they're the quiet heroes that smooth out life's rough edges when nobody's looking.

Pie bird steam vent for easier baking, shown in an empty pie dish and inside a baked pie on a kitchen counter.

Review: "I had no idea that a pie bird was even a thing, but it is genuinely a crust-making miracle. Our pies never leak when using the pie bird, and what’s more- the bottom crust is PERFECT. Perfectly golden, perfectly flaky, never soggy. Every. Single. Time. My husband and I constantly wonder why pie birds aren’t more common- if you’re baking pies, YOU NEED THIS PIE BIRD." - Emily W.

Amazon.com

    #2

    Your Soap Will Last Longer And Your Shower Will Be Cleaner With This Bar Soap Gripper - A Simple Solution To A Slippery Problem

    Hand holding a soap bar with a blue grip to make life slightly less hard. Side view of soap resting on tub edge.

    Review: "We love these little soap attachments that make holding the bar of soap easier and keeps the bar dryer. I’ve switched over to all bar soap even bar shampoo and conditioner, no more plastic bottles and weird chemicals. If you have a bar of soap this will make it last longer and be less slippery." - Kelly R

    Amazon.com

    #3

    Say "Adios" To Those Pesky Flies And Maggots With This Garbage Guard Trash Can Insect Killer. Your Bin Will Be A No-Fly Zone!

    Trash bin odor filter on lid to make life easier by reducing smells.

    Review: "We did what someone else suggested, tied to container and has works fantastic. We had temperatures hit the 100 indices in May and started seeing lots of flies and maggots. YUCK!!! As soon as we attached this, it worked immediately. We are in Louisiana where it is hot as hell, and this had worked amazingly. We even use fly bags near area of garbage, but useless--they'd still get into container (even though has lid). Using this has changed our lives. So happy to find and will probably never be without it." - Gin

    Amazon.com

    Foam mattress topper being lifted; dog tucked in bed. Items to make life less hard.

    Review: "So tired of my regular pillows slipping down in between the mattress and bed frame. This works perfectly and helps my decorative pillow sit up better once bed is made. Great invention. Easy cover removal for cleaning" - Rebecca

    Amazon.com

    "Before-after of shoes cleaned, showing an easy way to make life less hard."

    Review: "This is my second time purchasing, love this stuff. Makes cleaning shoes so easy. The brush scrubs away dirt + other stains. Shoes smell and look great after. Good size, you only need a few drops for each shoe. 10/10 recommend." - Milly

    Amazon.com

    #6

    Because Nothing Says "Beach Vacation" Like Finding Sand In Every Crevice Of Your Body For Weeks, The Sandscreen Sand Removal Bag Is The Ultimate Solution For When You're Done Making Sandcastles

    Sandy foot before and after cleaning, showcasing an item designed to make life less hard by removing sand.

    Review: "This product smells very nice. It works well to get the sand off. My skin is smoother after removing the sand." - Crystal

    amazon.com Report

    #7

    Because Sunburns Are The Ultimate Vacation Souvenir (Said No One Ever), The Burt's Bees After Sun Lotion Is Like A Gentle Hug For Your Poor, Crispy Skin

    Before and after images showing a sunburned back and healed skin, illustrating a life hack for slightly less hard living.

    Review: "Best product ever for sunburns! No peeling or itching. Simply amazing!" - Carrie

    amazon.com , Carrie Report

    Wrinkle-removal method for t-shirts, showing a shirt before and after removing wrinkles.

    Review: "This product makes life so much simpler. Does a good job on most fabrics of quickly getting out wrinkles that occur from hanging in a tight closet, being folded, etc... I recommend." - Diane

    Amazon.com

    Daily hassles meet their match as we explore more ways to minimize life's constant friction points. From simple fixes to clever solutions, these next finds prove that sometimes the best improvements come from addressing the small stuff.

    #9

    Say Goodbye To Awkward Squatting And Hello To Comfortable Seating Anywhere With This Compact And Convenient Retractable Folding Stool

    Collapsible black stool with strap, shown next to a dollar bill for size, designed to make life less hard.

    Review: "Absolutely love these. I have purchased 7 total for myself and all my auscultation kids. My 300lb plus son had to stand on it to prove to his wife it is sturdy. Great purchase" - Lois Smith

    Amazon.com

    Hair styling tool shown in hand and securing a bun, designed to make life slightly less hard.

    Review: "This is my go-to hair tool to keep it out of my face. A must have for summer and works on all hair types. I give them away to students, friends, and colleagues. It doesn’t leave a dent or a headache. Absolute perfection!" - Abby S

    Curly girls, listen up! Your Curls Called And They Want These 17 Life-Changing Finds.

    Amazon.com

    #11

    Because Nobody Likes A Fuzzy Sweater (Least Of All, The Sweater Itself), The Lint Shaver Gives You A Helping Hand In Defeating The Dreaded Pilling And Fluff

    Red sweater before and after using a fabric shaver, making life slightly less hard by removing fuzz effortlessly.

    Review: "I needed a shaver for my clothes and clothes I get second hand. This shaver does the trick - clears off the pilling of the fabric without harming the fabric. It is light weight and easy to use. It works great!" - steve bulman

    amazon.com , steve bulman Report

    Onion slicer tool making kitchen tasks easier by aiding in cutting an onion.

    Review: "Great for cutting onions and holding all the sections together while slicing. Keeps fingers safely away. Handle is a bit small, it measures 2 and 3/4 inches wide at handle." - mary

    Finally, Someone Fixed These 23 Annoying Kitchen Problems! Unfortunately, onions conjuring up tears still have no cure.

    amazon.com Report

    #13

    Red Wine On The Carpet? No Problem! (Just Kidding, It's Always A Problem.) But Seriously, The Folex Instant Carpet Spot Remover Is Like A Magic Eraser For Your Most Epic Spills

    "Armchair cleaning product shows before and after results, reducing life's minor inconveniences."

    Review: "We have 3 dogs, two sons and a grandchild here. Folex is simply magic! It tackles any and all stains in carpet, upholstery and cloths. Just spray it on, let it sit and watch stains disappear. I recommend this to family, friends and colleagues constantly. Thank you Folex for making life with boys and dogs more manageable." - Amy H

    amazon.com , Cindiwasko-learnard Report

    Mineral Deposits Are The Ultimate Party Crashers (They Show Up Uninvited And Refuse To Leave), But The Hard Water Stain Remover Is Here To Kick Them Out For Good

    Before and after cleaning a foggy shower door to make life slightly less hard.

    Review: "Wow! Just wow! This was as easy it says and other reviews mentioned. Our shower glass is sparkling clean! I almost gave up hope and my back trying to get it back to its former glory. This is all you need and a little goes a long way. Worth every scent." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Jarrett Trtek Report

    #15

    Your Stainless Steel Bottle's Secret Life As A Bacterial Breeding Ground Is Over, Thanks To The Stainless Steel Bottle Cleaner

    "Before and after comparison of a pot cleaning method to make life less hard, showing dramatic improvement."

    Review: "Holy moly! My husband has a coffee tumbler that’s been brown for years, no matter now long I soak or scrub it. So I thought I’d give these a shot. It was so bad, I had to do it twice but that mug is so clean now! 10/10" - MrsChad1216

    amazon.com , Thomas Report

    Plastic soda bottle with built-in straw cap, making life slightly less hard for easy drinking.

    Review: "It works great. I had older one but the lids just popped on and off and after a while they broke off. I like these so much better. Thank you for making these cool lids" - Jan B

    Amazon.com

    The pursuit of easier living continues with items that tackle those persistent everyday challenges. Whether preventing common problems or solving existing ones, these upcoming helpers demonstrate how the right tools can turn minor victories into major relief.

    "Before and after cleaning a glass stovetop, showing effective cleaning solutions to make life easier."

    Review: "This works so well! The before and after is incredible. I thought my stovetop was ruined but this brought it back to looking brand new. I recommend it to everyone!" - k.b

    amazon.com , k.b Report

    #18

    Because A Dirty Dishwasher Is Basically A Harbor For All The Leftovers' Ghosts, The Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner Is Like An Exorcism For Your Appliances

    "Dishwasher interior transformation, showing before and after cleaning to make life easier."

    Review: "I love the smell! For how well they work the price is worth it! It's super easy to clean with these. Now every package I've bought has been perfect for every affresh product!" - Whitney

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    #19

    Ditch The Telltale Signs Of A Clumsy Coffee Drinker With The Water Mark Remover Cloth , Because A Spotless Reputation Is Just A Wipe Away

    Before and after cleaning wood table, showing life slightly less hard with cleanup.

    Review: "I'm great at removing those water spots. I recommend keeping one of these on hand at all times." - Seth Onega

    amazon.com , ana Report

    Before and after cabinet restoration, showing a cleaner, polished wooden surface, making life slightly less hard.

    Review: "Used it once my other Polish ran out. Very easy to use and makes furniture look great and leaves a fresh smell." - George B. Watterson

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    #21

    Because Dirty Grout Is Basically A Crime Against Humanity, The Grout Pen Is The Ultimate Fix For When Your Bathroom Starts To Look Like A Biohazard Zone

    Before and after of a kitchen floor cleaning showing cleaner tiles, making life slightly less hard.

    Review: "Loved this.. thickness of grout paint is great for touch-ups. Very durable." - Harleyclassic

    amazon.com , Liz K Report

    "Before and after images showing reduced facial redness, making life slightly less hard."

    Review: "This was a big upgrade from what I was using, and the price isn't much more. Still moisturizing but does not leave a greasy film. Creamy and smells very subtle but elegant. Highly recommend!" - Carissa

    amazon.com , Bonnie Report

    #23

    Fluffy Laundry Without The Fluffy Price Tag? Yes, Please! The Silicone Dryer Balls Are Like A Spa Day For Your Clothes

    Green cactus-shaped hair catchers in hand, designed to make cleaning less hard.

    Review: "We have been using them for a little while and really noticed a difference with hair on our clothes. We are a family of 5 with a lot of long hair. These things really catch the hairs and I adore the color and design ♥️" - Lisa W.

    amazon.com , E & D Report

    #24

    Don't Stress About The Mess, I've Got This. Bathroom Cleaning Spray Will Make It Spotless.

    Laundry sink before and after cleaning, showing an easier way to tackle tough stains.

    Review: "I have asthma and many of the typical bathroom cleaners hurt my lungs. This one doesn't and it gets rid of soap scum just as well or better than the harsher spray cleaners. I like the refreshing smell it leaves, too." - Janet Patterson

    Amazon.com

    Before and after of a wrapped pipe repair, making life less hard by preventing leaks.

    Review: "Recommended by friend to buy after air compressor hose had a dry spot leak, stretched and wrapped tape around leak double layer and dang it worked no leaks under 150 psi and no bubbling!! Great stuff !! Get it for emergency and quick fixes!!" -Christopher

    Amazon.com

