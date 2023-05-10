So, ready to check our misunderstood introvert quotes? To be fair, they aren’t only about the misunderstood part of our lives - there is also a fair share of funny introvert quotes on the hilarious hardships we have to endure in a world of extroverts. And although we understand that canceling plans at the last minute is a glorious affair, let’s not do it this time and continue to read these cool quotes that we’ve rounded up, okay? Give your vote to the best introvert quotes and share this article with anyone who might feel the same way as you do!

While quotes about introverts can come in all shapes and sizes, they usually manage to capture the essence of what it means to be an introvert pretty well. For example, many introvert quotes focus on our tendency to prefer solitude over socializing, and that’s only the truth. These quotes for introverts may also touch on the idea that introverts tend to be more introspective and reflective than their rambunctious counterparts. Basically, far superior to anyone else, amiright? One other great thing about introvert quotes is that they can also be funny, thought-provoking, or even a little bit kooky - just the same as we are!

Introvert quotes are like little life-saver rafts for introverts navigating a world full of extroverts. They're snippets of wisdom that capture the essence of our introverted mindset and help us to feel seen and appreciated in a world that sometimes feels like it's designed for the loud and outgoing. Yuck, right? And if you were in search of just the right kind of quotes on being an introvert, this is your ultimate list!

#1 “Quiet people have the loudest minds.” - Stephen Hawking

#2 “Better to keep quiet and let people think you’re an idiot than speak up and confirm it.” - Rodney Dangerfield

#3 “Introverts are word economists in a society suffering from verbal diarrhea.” - Michaela Chung

#4 “I don’t want to be alone. I want to be left alone.” - Audrey Hepburn

#5 “Lighthouses don’t go running all over an island looking for boats to save; they just stand there shining.” - Anne Lamott

#6 “Introverts crave meaning so party chitchat feels like sandpaper to our psyche.” - Diane Cameron

#7 “Silence is beautiful, not awkward. The human tendency to be afraid of something beautiful is awkward.” - Elliot Kay

#8 “My imagination functions much better when I don’t have to speak to people.” - Patricia Highsmith

#9 “Beware of those who seek constant crowds; they are nothing alone.” - Charles Bukowski

#10 “Loneliness is failed solitude.” - Sherry Turkle

#11 “A wise man once said nothing.” - Proverb

#12 “In an extroverted society, the difference between an introvert and an extrovert is that an introvert is often unconsciously deemed guilty until proven innocent.” - Criss Jami

#13 “Solitude matters and for some people it’s the air they breathe.” - Susan Cain

#14 "Wise men, when in doubt whether to speak or to keep quiet, give themselves the benefit of the doubt, and remain silent." - Napoleon Hill

#15 “You do not need to leave your room. Remain sitting at your table and listen. Do not even listen, simply wait, be quiet, still, and solitary. The world will freely offer itself to you to be unmasked, it has no choice, it will roll in ecstasy at your feet." - Franz Kafka

#16 “I restore myself when I’m alone.” - Marilyn Monroe

#17 “E-mail is far more convenient than the telephone. As far as I’m concerned, I would throw my phone away if I could get away with it.” - Tom Hanks

#18 “Sometimes quiet people really do have a lot to say… they’re just being careful about who they open up to.” - Susan Gale

#19 “A bore is someone who deprives you of solitude without providing you with company.” - Oscar Wilde

#20 “Most inventors and engineers I’ve met are like me. They’re shy and they live in their heads. The very best of them are artists. And artists work best alone…” - Steve Wozniak

#21 “I am rarely bored alone; I am often bored in groups and crowds.” - Laurie Helgoe

#22 “I’m very picky with whom I give my energy to. I prefer to reserve my time, intensity, and spirit exclusively to those who reflect sincerity.” - Dau Voire

#23 “There is a tremendous difference between alone and lonely. You could be lonely in a group of people. I like being alone. I like eating by myself. I go home at night and just watch a movie or hang out with my dog. I have to exert myself and really say, oh God, I’ve got to see my friends because I’m too content by myself.” - Drew Barrymore

#24 “Silence is only frightening to people who are compulsively verbalizing.” - William S. Burroughs

#25 “I think a lot, but I don’t say much.” - Anne Frank

#26 “People empty me. I have to get away to refill.” - Charles Bukowski

#27 “In order to be open to creativity, one must have the capacity for constructive use of solitude. One must overcome the fear of being alone.” - Rollo May

#28 “Please kindly go away, I’m introverting.” - Beth Buelow

#29 “Everyone shines, given the right lighting.” - Susan Cain

#30 “I am a minimalist. I like saying the most with the least.” - Bob Newhart

#31 “Let’s clear one thing up: Introverts do not hate small talk because we dislike people. We hate small talk because we hate the barrier it creates between people.” - Laurie Helgoe

#32 “Originality thrives in seclusion free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone—that is the secret of invention: be alone, that is when ideas are born.” - Nikola Tesla

#33 “When you’re an introvert like me and you’ve been lonely for a while, and then you find someone who understands you, you become really attached to them. It’s a real release.” - Lana Del Rey

#34 “I want to be alone… with someone else who wants to be alone.” - Dimitri Zaik

#35 “I talked to a calzone for fifteen minutes last night before I realized it was just an introverted pizza. I wish all my acquaintances were so tasty.” - Jarod Kintz

#36 “As a child, I suppose I was not quite normal. My happiest times were when I was left alone in the house on a Saturday.” - Charles Bukowski

#37 “I was just confused about why I was feeling overwhelmed all the time and trying to adjust to having people work for me. Surprisingly, I think if you’re known on the Internet, you’re probably an introvert.” - Felicia Day

#38 “For introverts, to be alone with our thoughts is as restorative as sleeping, as nourishing as eating.” - Jonathan Rauch

#39 "A happy life must be to a great extent a quiet life, for it is only in an atmosphere of quiet that true joy dares live." - Bertrand Russell

#40 “Whatever kind of introvert you are, some people will find you ‘too much’ in some ways and ‘not enough’ in others.” - Laurie Helgoe

#41 “When I am alone I can become invisible. I can sit on the top of a dune as motionless as an uprise of weeds until the foxes run by unconcerned. I can hear the almost unhearable sound of the roses singing.” - Mary Oliver

#42 “Most people in politics draw energy from backslapping and shaking hands and all that. I draw energy from discussing ideas.” - Al Gore

#43 “Wise men speak because they have something to say; Fools because they have to say something.” - Plato

#44 “Introverts dislike small talk, but we are fluent in the language of ideas and dreams.” - Michaela Chung

#45 “You may think I’m small, but I have a universe inside my mind.” - Yoko Ono

#46 “Love is essential, gregariousness is optional.” - Susan Cain

#47 “I think I’m a weird combination of deeply introverted and very daring. I can feel both those things working.” - Helen Hunt

#48 “I would rather sit on a pumpkin and have it all to myself than be crowded on a velvet cushion.” - Henry David Thoreau

#49 “I don’t hate people, I just feel better when they aren’t around.” - Charles Bukowski

#50 “My alone feels so good, I’ll only have you if you’re sweeter than my solitude.” - Warsan Shire

#51 “I prefer tongue-tied knowledge to ignorant loquacity.” - Margaret Donnano

#52 “People are always so boring when they band together. You have to be alone to develop all the idiosyncrasies that make a person interesting.” - Andy Warhol

#53 “What a commentary on our civilization, when being alone is considered suspect; when one has to apologize for it, make excuses, hide the fact that one practices it like a secret vice!” - Anne Morrow Lindbergh

#54 “People inspire you, or they drain you — pick them wisely.” - Hans F. Hansen

#55 “How much better is silence; the coffee cup, the table? How much better to sit by myself like the solitary sea bird that opens its wings on the stake? Let me sit here forever with bare things, this coffee cup, this knife, this fork, things in themselves, myself being myself.” - Virginia Wolf

#56 “I have to be alone very often. I’d be quite happy if I spent from Saturday night until Monday morning alone in my apartment. That’s how I refuel.” - Audrey Hepburn

#57 "You see things. You keep quiet about them and you understand." - The Perks of Being a Wallflower

#58 “Don’t underestimate me because I’m quiet. I know more than I say, think more than I speak, and observe more than you know.” - Michaela Chung

#59 “What if you love knowledge for its own sake, not necessarily as a blueprint to action? What if you wish there were more, not fewer reflective types in the world.” - Susan Cain

#60 “A good rule of thumb is that any environment that consistently leaves you feeling bad about who you are is the wrong environment.” - Laurie Helgoe

#61 “The highest form of love is to be the protector of another person’s solitude.” - Rainer Maria Rilke

#62 “Stay true to your own nature. If you like to do things in a slow and steady way, don’t let others make you feel as if you have to race. If you enjoy depth, don’t force yourself to seek breadth.” - Susan Cain

#63 “Introvert conversations are like jazz. Each player gets to solo for a nice stretch before the other player comes in and does his solo.” - Laurie Helgoe

#64 “Our culture made a virtue of living only as extroverts. We discouraged the inner journey, the quest for a center. So we lost our center and have to find it again.” - Anais Nin

#65 “After an hour or two of being socially on, we introvert need to turn off and recharge… This isn’t antisocial. It isn’t a sign of depression.” - Jonathan Rauch

#66 “Your solitude will be a support and a home for you, even in the midst of very unfamiliar circumstances, and from it, you will find all your paths.” - Rainer Maria Rilke

#67 “Blessed are those who do not fear solitude, who are not afraid of their own company, who are not always desperately looking for something to do, something to amuse themselves with, something to judge.” - Paulo Coelho

#68 “’Come out of your shell’ – that noxious expression which fails to appreciate that some animals naturally carry shelter everywhere they go and some humans are just the same.” - Susan Cain

#69 “I owe everything that I have done to the fact that I am very much at ease being alone.” - Marilynne Robinson

#70 “I’m self-sufficient. I spend a lot of time on my own and I shut off quite easily. When I communicate, I communicate 900 percent; then I shut off, which scares people sometimes.” - Björk

#71 “Don’t think of introversion as something that needs to be cured… Spend your free time the way you like, not the way you think you’re supposed to.” - Susan Cain

#72 “I don’t believe anything really revolutionary has ever been invented by committee… I’m going to give you some advice that might be hard to take. That advice is to work alone… Not on a committee. Not on a team.” - Steve Wozniak

#73 “Solitude has its own very strange beauty to it.” - Liv Tyler

#74 “As an introvert, you can be your own best friend or your worst enemy. The good news is we generally like our own company, a quality that extroverts often envy. We find comfort in solitude and know how to soothe ourselves.” - Laurie Helgoe

#75 “Your visions will become clear only when you can look into your own heart. Who looks outside, dreams; who looks inside, awakes” - C.G. Jung

#76 “I really like to stay in my nest and not move. I travel in my mind, and that’s a rigorous state of journeying for me. My body isn’t that interested in moving from place to place.” - Bell Hooks

#77 “Introverts are capable of acting like extroverts for the sake of work they consider important, people they love, or anything they value highly.” - Susan Cain

#78 “Alone had always felt like an actual place to me, as if it weren’t a state of being, but rather a room where I could retreat to be who I really was.” - Cheryl Strayed

#79 “You only know part of me. I am a universe full of secrets.” - Lupytha Hermin

#80 “An introvert may feel asocial when pressured to go to a party that doesn’t interest her. But for her, the event does not promise meaningful interaction. In fact, she knows that the party will leave her feeling more alone and alienated.” - Laurie Helgoe

#81 “Never fail to know that if you are doing all the talking you are boring somebody.” - Helen Gurley Brown

#82 “I am lonely, yet not everybody will do. I don’t know why, some people fill the gaps but other people emphasize my loneliness.” - Anais Nin

#83 “The more powerful and original a mind, the more it will incline towards the religion of solitude.” - Aldous Huxley

#84 “I’m indecisive because I see eight sides to everything.” - April Kepne

#85 “Study me as much as you like, you will never know me. For I differ a hundred ways from what you see me to be.” - Rumi

#86 "Loneliness is the poverty of self; solitude is the richness of self." - Mary Sarton

#87 “Every time we stomp down our introverted nature, we crush part of our soul in the process.” - Michaela Chung

#88 "I don’t have time for superficial friends, I suppose if you’re really lonely you can call a superficial friend, but otherwise, what’s the point?" - Courtney Cox