ADVERTISEMENT

In this digital era dominated by perfection and beauty filters, Polish photographer Łukasz Spychała finds inspiration in vintage methods.

Łukasz’s female portraits and nude photographs are rooted in analog photography, often shot on film using cameras like the Mamiya RB67 Pro-S. His images evoke a distinctly artistic, cinematic, and nostalgic aesthetic.

Łukasz’s photography has earned international recognition and has won him several prestigious awards.

While we’ve left out nude images in the list below, you can still get a feel for his style of photography — and if you’d like to see more, check out his full collection on Instagram.

More info: Instagram | lukaszspychala.pl | Facebook | threads.com | x.com | bsky.app