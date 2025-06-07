Raise your hand if you ever believed that Red Bull really does give you wings... My 6-year-old has asked me a few times why he doesn't see people flying after they drink the energy drink. I've tried to explain that it's not true. But my words are a fact he just refuses to accept. Much like a grown man did back in 2004.

New York resident Benjamin Careathers took Red Bull to court for false advertising. And ended up proving his point. The company agreed to a $13 million settlement, despite maintaining that Red Bull’s marketing has always been "witty, truthful and accurate." A spokesperson claimed they only paid out to avoid the "unpredictability and high costs" of litigation.

The story is one of many random but interesting short tales you'll find on the Ironwiill Instagram page. The bio states that it's an elite page with the goal of helping you become the best version of yourself. And it must be doing something right because the account has clocked up more than 4 million followers since its launch.

Bored Panda has put together a list of their best posts and short stories. Grab a cup of coffee, or a Red Bull, and keep scrolling to take your mind off the day's negative news.