Real education happens when you blend information with entertainment. It’s one thing to give someone a dusty stack of esoteric books to read for homework, it’s something else entirely to present the info in an engaging, intuitive, and accessible way. Welcome to the wonderful world of information graphics, aka infographics!

The r/Infographics subreddit is an old online community that has an enduring love for infographics. Today, we’re featuring some of the best ones the community has shared. Scroll down to check ‘em out! They won’t just amuse you, you’ll end up learning lots, too.