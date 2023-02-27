Real education happens when you blend information with entertainment. It’s one thing to give someone a dusty stack of esoteric books to read for homework, it’s something else entirely to present the info in an engaging, intuitive, and accessible way. Welcome to the wonderful world of information graphics, aka infographics!

The r/Infographics subreddit is an old online community that has an enduring love for infographics. Today, we’re featuring some of the best ones the community has shared. Scroll down to check ‘em out! They won’t just amuse you, you’ll end up learning lots, too.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Minimalist Infographic. Poisonous vs. Venomous

Minimalist Infographic. Poisonous vs. Venomous

reddit.com Report

19points
POST
Nonna_SoF
Nonna_SoF
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you bite it and you die it's poisonous. If it bites you and you die it's venomous. If you bite it and it dies you're venomous. If it bites you and it dies you're poisonous. If you bite each other and neither dies it's kinky.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

Leonardo Dicaprio's Dating History

Leonardo Dicaprio's Dating History

everywhere_anyhow Report

17points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The graph reminds me of the rise in prices (age of Leo) and our salaries (age of girlfriends).

14
14points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters

Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters

giuliomagnifico Report

17points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

However, a lot of waste is imported to the named countries from other countries.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

The r/Infographics online community has a long and storied history. Founded all the way back in July 2009, the subreddit will be celebrating its 14th birthday this summer!

Over the nearly decade and a half, the community has continued to remain relevant thanks in large part due to the interesting topic it focuses on, as well as its active community. At the time of writing, there were 221k members on r/Infographics.
#4

109 Billion People Have Lived And Died

109 Billion People Have Lived And Died

lllinayat Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#5

Sandworm Size Chart

Sandworm Size Chart

AncientInsults Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

If Only We Could Get One For Avocados

If Only We Could Get One For Avocados

R3333PO2T Report

15points
POST
View more comments

The sub’s moderators have even put together a handy-dandy infographic about what is and isn’t an infographic (talk about meta!). You can find it right over here. It should help you navigate the world of visual information a bit better.

In short, infographics are graphic visual representations of information, data, or knowledge. “These graphics present complex information quickly and clearly, such as in signs, maps, journalism, technical writing, and education. Do not post: brochures, flyers, posters, graphic images with swaths of text laid over them, three-page long images that simply add costs,” the mod team asks its members to focus on infographics and infographics alone.
#7

Decline Of Faith Amongst Young American Adults

Decline Of Faith Amongst Young American Adults

reddit.com Report

14points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That must be because God has no social media account.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

The Size And Location Of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

The Size And Location Of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch

NoComplaint1281 Report

12points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So we're able to track it and measure it... the question is, why aren't we cleaning it up?

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

How Many People Does It Take To Make A Blockbuster Film?

How Many People Does It Take To Make A Blockbuster Film?

earthlymonarch Report

12points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, I didn't realise that there were so many needed for visual effects!

4
4points
reply
View more comments

If you post things other than infographics, they’ll probably end up getting removed by the mods. For instance, if your infographic is just a picture of text, it’s gonna go. The mod team running the entire show stress that the visuals have to add something to the image.

If you transcribe all the text into a text post and get the exact same content, there’s no real point in posting it on the sub. In short, the visuals have to add some sort of info! What makes infographics, well, infographics is the importance of the visual aspects of the graphic: they’re not just for show, they are integral to the entire experience.
#10

American Insulin Prices Are Off The Charts

American Insulin Prices Are Off The Charts

Big_Maintenance_1789 Report

12points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not like people need insulin to survi... oh wait, they actually do!

8
8points
reply
View more comments
#11

The Best-Selling Music Artists Of All-Time

The Best-Selling Music Artists Of All-Time

Dremarious Report

11points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is Garth Brooks number 2? He's a decent country singer but he's no Johnny Cash. I can only name one of his songs and I'm not even sure it's his. Thunder Rolls if you're curious.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

What Happened To Green Cars?

What Happened To Green Cars?

100LittleButterflies Report

11points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Colored cars have all but disappeared! I googled the reason and it was basically "they don't sell." I miss color on the road!!

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Obviously, the subreddit is all about education and entertainment. There’s no room for self-promotion or actively promoting this or that company. Blatant promos get removed for the sake of fairness. r/Infographics isn’t a place for ads (well, aside from the ones that Reddit dumps on you in your feed, but that’s a whole other question entirely).
#13

Geography Terms

Geography Terms

MrJones- Report

10points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh man, I remember seeing this one from a geography book that was published in the 80s. Although the version I saw also had an isthmus.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

The Bruise Spectrum

The Bruise Spectrum

Dhorlin Report

10points
POST
Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've had several bruises that have gone through every single shade on this spectrum.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

The Wealthiest People Of History & What They Would Make In Today's Dollars

The Wealthiest People Of History & What They Would Make In Today's Dollars

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments

Now, infographics and guides aren’t necessarily one and the same, but there’s still a bit of overlap between them. Redditors are huge fans of visuals and graphics as a whole, no matter the specific category. Not long ago, Bored Panda interviewed the founder of the massively popular r/coolguides subreddit, a community of nearly 3.2 million members. The founder, u/dadschool shared how he changed his approach to having people post infographics on the sub dedicated to guides.
#16

Differences In When Europeans Eat Dinner

Differences In When Europeans Eat Dinner

redeggplant01 Report

9points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I normally have mine in between 5:30- 6:00

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

If New York City Were 100 People (Nytimes)

If New York City Were 100 People (Nytimes)

surfinThruLyfe Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#18

I Updated Our Famous Password Table For 2022

I Updated Our Famous Password Table For 2022

hivesystems Report

9points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, I will change my password from "admin" to "adminadminadmin", going from "instantly" to "100 years" :)))))

2
2points
reply
View more comments

The founder of r/coolguides explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview that he had quite a tough approach toward infographics when he founded the subreddit. Nowadays, he’s far more lax and tolerant when it comes to infographics and lets the community decide what direction it wants the group to go. So there's a lot more love for infographics than just on r/Infographics!
#19

Top 7 Richest People

Top 7 Richest People

sikeig Report

8points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not any more. Musk is out of the #1 spot and Arnault is in his place. Musk is currently #2. Also he is number two in a human waste sense too.

11
11points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

The Countries That Use The Most Toilet Paper

The Countries That Use The Most Toilet Paper

elviejozuloqi Report

8points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Indian subcontinent is not even on the list. Disturbing given the population.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#21

The Oldest Logos That Are Still In Existence Today (Based On Distinct Core Elements Still Being Used)

The Oldest Logos That Are Still In Existence Today (Based On Distinct Core Elements Still Being Used)

jaxsondeville Report

8points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So already in 1366, people were clever at marketing. Today, marketing is studied and quite popular.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

The secret to any good visual representation of info, whether it’s an infographic, guide, brochure, poster, or the unholy unity of all of the above, is clarity. You want to find the golden balance between giving your audience all the information that they need without overwhelming them or losing their attention.
#22

The Most Banned & Challenged Books Of The Last 8 Years

The Most Banned & Challenged Books Of The Last 8 Years

LuckyLaceyKS Report

7points
POST
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm pretty sure Orwell's "1984" is not pro-communism as the small icon suggests. LOL @ Harry Potter being labeled as "occult".

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#23

The Evolution Of Letters

The Evolution Of Letters

Lustikheimer Report

7points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why didn't anyone show me a picture like this in elementary school? It is really informative and explains a lot.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

The Longest-Running TV Shows Of All-Time

The Longest-Running TV Shows Of All-Time

Dremarious Report

7points
POST
Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This it so US centered. Ever heard of Coronation Street? Uninterrupted since December 1960. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coronation_Street

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Your infographics have to be as brief as possible without losing important data, and that means using the visuals to reflect a part of that info in an intuitive, accessible manner. However, what seems clear to you might be confusing to the regular Joe or Jill on the street.
#25

Lifespan Of Animals

Lifespan Of Animals

drbatookhanxx Report

7points
POST
irishgoatgirl
irishgoatgirl
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't know sea urchins lived for so long! That's incredible

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#26

Predominant Ancestry Of Population

Predominant Ancestry Of Population

HyggeHoney Report

6points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Didn't expect to see so many Italians in the deep south.

3
3points
reply
#27

Head Coverings Worn By Muslim Women

Head Coverings Worn By Muslim Women

heavenlydigestion Report

6points
POST
View more comments

So before you go order a thousand printed copies of your infographic, show it to some people: your friends, your colleagues, your family parrot even. Get some honest feedback about what works and what doesn’t. Do some editing and proofreading. Don’t be afraid to go back to the drawing table! Though try to avoid the massive trap that is perfectionism, too. Aim for creating a great infographic, not a ‘perfect’ one.
#28

Everything That's Owned By Amazon

Everything That's Owned By Amazon

Raz0rRamon Report

6points
POST
Lizzie Lola
Lizzie Lola
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have honestly never heard of most of these. 🙈

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Most Of The Worst Food Is Owned By 10 Companies

Most Of The Worst Food Is Owned By 10 Companies

RealisticExit Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#30

Timeline: The Domestication Of Animals

Timeline: The Domestication Of Animals

giuliomagnifico Report

5points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's pretty bold to claim that humans have domesticated cats. Everyone knows that the cat decided to become domesticated because people are useful.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

Which of these infographics did you find the most interesting and intriguing, dear Pandas? Which ones stood out to you the most from a purely visual perspective? What kinds of infographics would you love to see in the future? Share your thoughts in the comments.
#31

How To Make Saltwater Drinkable With Common Litter

How To Make Saltwater Drinkable With Common Litter

divestfromfossilfuel Report

5points
POST
RadiatorAnkleSpider
RadiatorAnkleSpider
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If it’s this simple… why isn’t this done on a much larger scale…

0
0points
reply
#32

8 Things You Should Never, Ever Flush Down Your Toilet

8 Things You Should Never, Ever Flush Down Your Toilet

giuliomagnifico Report

5points
POST
Alissa the Bored Fox
Alissa the Bored Fox
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just curious, but wouldn't the medicine just dissolve in the water?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Travel Etiquette Around The World

Travel Etiquette Around The World

James_Korbyn Report

5points
POST
#34

How Much People Eat

How Much People Eat

tarandfeathers Report

5points
POST
Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"What people eat" - first thing on the chart was a cat. That was f*cked up.

3
3points
reply
#35

80% Of Deaths Of Children Under Age Five Are Preventable

80% Of Deaths Of Children Under Age Five Are Preventable

thisisbillgates Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#36

Nine Ways To Imagine Jeff Bezos' Wealth

Nine Ways To Imagine Jeff Bezos' Wealth

giuliomagnifico Report

4points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And what do they do with this wealth besides hord it?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#37

Orgasm Percentages

Orgasm Percentages

Odd-Mycologist-4886 Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel disappointed.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life

inuetc Report

4points
POST
#39

The Oldest Building In Every U.S. State

The Oldest Building In Every U.S. State

Artemistical Report

4points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm from Europe and when I look at the buildings shown, the USA doesn't have any castles? Or I just don't understand the pictures.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

History Of Pandemics

History Of Pandemics

dartmaster666 Report

4points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is really out of date. Total for COVID-19 is about 7 million at this point. Not 4700. Also it's still ongoing.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#41

A Presidential Venn Diagram

A Presidential Venn Diagram

LoboDaTerra Report

4points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully one term. TFG still has a chance in 2024.

0
0points
reply
#42

Revenue Breakdown Of The Four Most Valuable Companies In The World:

Revenue Breakdown Of The Four Most Valuable Companies In The World:

sikeig Report

4points
POST
#43

Money Does Buy Happiness After All

Money Does Buy Happiness After All

Tinkerer221 Report

4points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Of course. Everyone knows that it's nicer to cry in your own car than in a bus.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#44

A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe

A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe

giuliomagnifico Report

4points
POST
#45

Contraceptive Methods Comparison (V2)

Contraceptive Methods Comparison (V2)

VintageGenious Report

4points
POST
#46

147 Words To Use Instead Of Very

147 Words To Use Instead Of Very

Mamrem Report

4points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You may call me very fat or obese both are fine

0
0points
reply
#47

Ideal Racing Lines

Ideal Racing Lines

chasmond Report

3points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did a track day years ago and they showed us something similar in the briefings

0
0points
reply
#48

'one Drop' Classification

'one Drop' Classification

Dhorlin Report

3points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By the "one drop rule" every human being on Earth is "black". Homosapiens evolved in Africa and the entire species was "black". There was never a perfect white race divorced or above the rest of the human species. That's racist BS that makes me very angry.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

We Could Fund Us…

We Could Fund Us…

sillychillly Report

3points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

The Least And Most Trusted News Sources In The Us (British Sources Are The Most Trusted By Americans)

The Least And Most Trusted News Sources In The Us (British Sources Are The Most Trusted By Americans)

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Saw a similar survey recently, but they put the Weather Channel at the top.

1
1point
reply
#51

Military Budget Of Various Countries In An Infograph

Military Budget Of Various Countries In An Infograph

reddit.com Report

3points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And people wonder how we got to $34 TRILLION in debt.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#52

[oc] Updated - The Most Famous Television Show Set In Every State

[oc] Updated - The Most Famous Television Show Set In Every State

Dremarious Report

3points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is Grey's Anatomy more popular than Twin Peaks? Maybe I'm just getting old.

0
0points
reply
#53

International Phonetic Alphabet In English By Tyler Neyens

International Phonetic Alphabet In English By Tyler Neyens

Cheshix Report

3points
POST
#54

Mythical Beasts Of Wales [oc]

Mythical Beasts Of Wales [oc]

NeilParkinsonMakes Report

3points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I didn't read the title and I'm thinking, what a strange map of Europe. 🤣

0
0points
reply
#55

Birth Years Of American Girls Named Karen

Birth Years Of American Girls Named Karen

Special_Agent_Whoa Report

3points
POST
#56

The Composition Of The Universe

The Composition Of The Universe

yamammiwammi Report

3points
POST
#57

The Most Misspelled Words In Every State

The Most Misspelled Words In Every State

RhetoricalObsidian Report

3points
POST
View more comments
#58

Global Beer Consumption

Global Beer Consumption

giuliomagnifico Report

3points
POST
James016
James016
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is "British during the football"? 😛