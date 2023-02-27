75 Awesome Infographics That Blend Information And Entertainment
Real education happens when you blend information with entertainment. It’s one thing to give someone a dusty stack of esoteric books to read for homework, it’s something else entirely to present the info in an engaging, intuitive, and accessible way. Welcome to the wonderful world of information graphics, aka infographics!
The r/Infographics subreddit is an old online community that has an enduring love for infographics. Today, we’re featuring some of the best ones the community has shared. Scroll down to check ‘em out! They won’t just amuse you, you’ll end up learning lots, too.
Minimalist Infographic. Poisonous vs. Venomous
Leonardo Dicaprio's Dating History
Highest Ocean Plastic Waste Polluters
The r/Infographics online community has a long and storied history. Founded all the way back in July 2009, the subreddit will be celebrating its 14th birthday this summer!
Over the nearly decade and a half, the community has continued to remain relevant thanks in large part due to the interesting topic it focuses on, as well as its active community. At the time of writing, there were 221k members on r/Infographics.
109 Billion People Have Lived And Died
Sandworm Size Chart
If Only We Could Get One For Avocados
The sub’s moderators have even put together a handy-dandy infographic about what is and isn’t an infographic (talk about meta!). You can find it right over here. It should help you navigate the world of visual information a bit better.
In short, infographics are graphic visual representations of information, data, or knowledge. “These graphics present complex information quickly and clearly, such as in signs, maps, journalism, technical writing, and education. Do not post: brochures, flyers, posters, graphic images with swaths of text laid over them, three-page long images that simply add costs,” the mod team asks its members to focus on infographics and infographics alone.
Decline Of Faith Amongst Young American Adults
The Size And Location Of The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
How Many People Does It Take To Make A Blockbuster Film?
Wow, I didn't realise that there were so many needed for visual effects!
If you post things other than infographics, they’ll probably end up getting removed by the mods. For instance, if your infographic is just a picture of text, it’s gonna go. The mod team running the entire show stress that the visuals have to add something to the image.
If you transcribe all the text into a text post and get the exact same content, there’s no real point in posting it on the sub. In short, the visuals have to add some sort of info! What makes infographics, well, infographics is the importance of the visual aspects of the graphic: they’re not just for show, they are integral to the entire experience.
American Insulin Prices Are Off The Charts
The Best-Selling Music Artists Of All-Time
How is Garth Brooks number 2? He's a decent country singer but he's no Johnny Cash. I can only name one of his songs and I'm not even sure it's his. Thunder Rolls if you're curious.
What Happened To Green Cars?
Colored cars have all but disappeared! I googled the reason and it was basically "they don't sell." I miss color on the road!!
Obviously, the subreddit is all about education and entertainment. There’s no room for self-promotion or actively promoting this or that company. Blatant promos get removed for the sake of fairness. r/Infographics isn’t a place for ads (well, aside from the ones that Reddit dumps on you in your feed, but that’s a whole other question entirely).
Geography Terms
Oh man, I remember seeing this one from a geography book that was published in the 80s. Although the version I saw also had an isthmus.
The Bruise Spectrum
I've had several bruises that have gone through every single shade on this spectrum.
The Wealthiest People Of History & What They Would Make In Today's Dollars
Now, infographics and guides aren’t necessarily one and the same, but there’s still a bit of overlap between them. Redditors are huge fans of visuals and graphics as a whole, no matter the specific category. Not long ago, Bored Panda interviewed the founder of the massively popular r/coolguides subreddit, a community of nearly 3.2 million members. The founder, u/dadschool shared how he changed his approach to having people post infographics on the sub dedicated to guides.
Differences In When Europeans Eat Dinner
If New York City Were 100 People (Nytimes)
I Updated Our Famous Password Table For 2022
Ok, I will change my password from "admin" to "adminadminadmin", going from "instantly" to "100 years" :)))))
The founder of r/coolguides explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview that he had quite a tough approach toward infographics when he founded the subreddit. Nowadays, he’s far more lax and tolerant when it comes to infographics and lets the community decide what direction it wants the group to go. So there's a lot more love for infographics than just on r/Infographics!
Top 7 Richest People
Not any more. Musk is out of the #1 spot and Arnault is in his place. Musk is currently #2. Also he is number two in a human waste sense too.
The Countries That Use The Most Toilet Paper
The Indian subcontinent is not even on the list. Disturbing given the population.
The Oldest Logos That Are Still In Existence Today (Based On Distinct Core Elements Still Being Used)
The secret to any good visual representation of info, whether it’s an infographic, guide, brochure, poster, or the unholy unity of all of the above, is clarity. You want to find the golden balance between giving your audience all the information that they need without overwhelming them or losing their attention.
The Most Banned & Challenged Books Of The Last 8 Years
The Evolution Of Letters
The Longest-Running TV Shows Of All-Time
Your infographics have to be as brief as possible without losing important data, and that means using the visuals to reflect a part of that info in an intuitive, accessible manner. However, what seems clear to you might be confusing to the regular Joe or Jill on the street.
Lifespan Of Animals
I didn't know sea urchins lived for so long! That's incredible
Predominant Ancestry Of Population
Didn't expect to see so many Italians in the deep south.
Head Coverings Worn By Muslim Women
So before you go order a thousand printed copies of your infographic, show it to some people: your friends, your colleagues, your family parrot even. Get some honest feedback about what works and what doesn’t. Do some editing and proofreading. Don’t be afraid to go back to the drawing table! Though try to avoid the massive trap that is perfectionism, too. Aim for creating a great infographic, not a ‘perfect’ one.
Everything That's Owned By Amazon
Most Of The Worst Food Is Owned By 10 Companies
Timeline: The Domestication Of Animals
It's pretty bold to claim that humans have domesticated cats. Everyone knows that the cat decided to become domesticated because people are useful.
How To Make Saltwater Drinkable With Common Litter
If it’s this simple… why isn’t this done on a much larger scale…
8 Things You Should Never, Ever Flush Down Your Toilet
Just curious, but wouldn't the medicine just dissolve in the water?
Travel Etiquette Around The World
How Much People Eat
"What people eat" - first thing on the chart was a cat. That was f*cked up.
80% Of Deaths Of Children Under Age Five Are Preventable
Nine Ways To Imagine Jeff Bezos' Wealth
And what do they do with this wealth besides hord it?
Orgasm Percentages
Ikigai: The Japanese Concept Of Finding Purpose In Life
The Oldest Building In Every U.S. State
History Of Pandemics
This is really out of date. Total for COVID-19 is about 7 million at this point. Not 4700. Also it's still ongoing.
A Presidential Venn Diagram
Hopefully one term. TFG still has a chance in 2024.
Revenue Breakdown Of The Four Most Valuable Companies In The World:
Money Does Buy Happiness After All
Of course. Everyone knows that it's nicer to cry in your own car than in a bus.
A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe
Contraceptive Methods Comparison (V2)
147 Words To Use Instead Of Very
Ideal Racing Lines
'one Drop' Classification
By the "one drop rule" every human being on Earth is "black". Homosapiens evolved in Africa and the entire species was "black". There was never a perfect white race divorced or above the rest of the human species. That's racist BS that makes me very angry.
We Could Fund Us…
The Least And Most Trusted News Sources In The Us (British Sources Are The Most Trusted By Americans)
Saw a similar survey recently, but they put the Weather Channel at the top.
Military Budget Of Various Countries In An Infograph
And people wonder how we got to $34 TRILLION in debt.
[oc] Updated - The Most Famous Television Show Set In Every State
How is Grey's Anatomy more popular than Twin Peaks? Maybe I'm just getting old.