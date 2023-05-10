127 Times People Broke Or Opened Things And Were Surprised By What They Found Inside (New Pics)
Curiosity is a powerful force that drives humans to explore the world around us. It's the reason why we ask questions and go into the unknown. And sometimes, it leads us to break or open things just to see what's inside, too.
In this list, Bored Panda gathered some of the most surprising and intriguing cross-sections that we could find. From the inside of a bowling ball to the inner workings of a cactus, these pictures are sure to stir up your interest. We've even "cut up" a mechanical calculator to show its complex mechanisms!
So sit back, relax, and continue scrolling to enjoy this fascinating journey through the unexpected contents of everyday objects.
My Dog Finally Finished Her Favorite Toy Tonight, Only To Find There Was A Smaller, Even More Squeaky Toy Inside
The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner
Cross-Section Of Several Different Cables
The Inside Of A Cactus
If I'm not wrong, these vessels are used to store and transport water. It's called xylem and it's present in every plant, but it's stronger and larger in cacti because of dry climate.
The Inside Of My Inflatable Air Mattress
Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator
It's such a wonder humans could think about creating beauties like this and actually make it function
Accidentally Cut Open A Cheap Kid's Baseball With My Lawn Mower
That looks like a health hazard. I wonder where that waste material originated.
Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside
A Cross-Section Of A Professional Painter's Palette (6 Months Deep)
The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like A Really Fancy Apartment
This Is A Tree Burning From The Inside In Oregon, USA. Don’t Let The Rain Fool You
There Was A Bag Of Tiny Dice Inside My Bar Of Soap
The Tigers On These Socks Look Like House Cats When Turned Inside Out
A Bowling Ball With Its Inside Exposed. I Found In The Woods
The Inside Of An HDMI Cable
The Inside Of An IKEA Desk Top
Fun fact: this structure allows almost the same strength if the desk was fully filled and uses a lot less material! It's used in most cardboards.
There Was A Billiard Ball Inside Of My Bocce Ball
Cut In Half Cables Used In The Golden Gate Bridge
The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain
The Wine I Ordered Online Came With A Tiny Set Of Dice Packaged Inside A Hollow Cork
My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard-Boiled Egg
Repurposed. Kid's Halloween Snap-On Bracelet Cut Opened, Is Actually A Tape Measure
This type were banned years ago because they're so dangerous. That metal tape measure can slash right through a child's delicate wrist with catastrophic results.
What's Inside The Breast Implant?
The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg
Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon
My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree
The cone is likely older then the tree. And the tree grew around it more then likely due to the sap causing it to stick
Inside Of A CT Scanner Undergoing Maintenance
Every single person involved in making this has my respect
The Inside Of A Fire Alarm Is Just A Simple Switch
Inside Of The Dinosaur's Bone
Cross-Section Of A Poppy Flower Before Blooming
Cross-Section Of A Whale Rib
Elephant's Foot
The Insides Of A Movie Theater Screen
The Inside Of A Bomb
Manual Focus Camera Lens
Steel Core Inside A "Rubber" Bullet
This Is The Confetti Inside Of A Party Popper
I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square
One Of Our Chickens Just Laid A Jumbo Egg With Another Egg Inside
Airplane Wheel
Porcelain Toilet Base In The Plumbing Lab At George Brown College
Cross-Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year-Old Stir Stick
The Inside Of A Piano
Inside Of This Tomato Looks Like A Perfect Strawberry
Statue Of Liberty
The Die From The Inside Of A Magic 8-Ball
The Sinkhole In Fukuoka. It Formed In Front Of Hakata Station And Took Two Days To Repair Everything
i don't think it took two days to repair EVERYTHING. maybe it took two days to repair the cables? EDIT: i googled: it really only took two days to repair the hole :D that's amazing! (Video: https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2016/nov/15/japanese-workers-repair-road-48-hours-after-sinkhole-appears-video )
What The Inside Of A Freestyle Soda Machine Looks Like
The Stacked Layers Of Anodes And Cathodes Inside Of A Duracell Battery
I remember reading about this but now I forgot the mechanism behind it. Something to do with redox reactions I think