Curiosity is a powerful force that drives humans to explore the world around us. It's the reason why we ask questions and go into the unknown. And sometimes, it leads us to break or open things just to see what's inside, too.

In this list, Bored Panda gathered some of the most surprising and intriguing cross-sections that we could find. From the inside of a bowling ball to the inner workings of a cactus, these pictures are sure to stir up your interest. We've even "cut up" a mechanical calculator to show its complex mechanisms!

So sit back, relax, and continue scrolling to enjoy this fascinating journey through the unexpected contents of everyday objects.