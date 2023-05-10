Curiosity is a powerful force that drives humans to explore the world around us. It's the reason why we ask questions and go into the unknown. And sometimes, it leads us to break or open things just to see what's inside, too.

In this list, Bored Panda gathered some of the most surprising and intriguing cross-sections that we could find. From the inside of a bowling ball to the inner workings of a cactus, these pictures are sure to stir up your interest. We've even "cut up" a mechanical calculator to show its complex mechanisms!

So sit back, relax, and continue scrolling to enjoy this fascinating journey through the unexpected contents of everyday objects.

#1

My Dog Finally Finished Her Favorite Toy Tonight, Only To Find There Was A Smaller, Even More Squeaky Toy Inside

My Dog Finally Finished Her Favorite Toy Tonight, Only To Find There Was A Smaller, Even More Squeaky Toy Inside

fluorescent_noir Report

#2

The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner

The Squeaker From Inside Her Dog Toy Has Declared Her The Winner

MissShananigansbong Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It would be amazing to have a collection of these over the years

#3

Cross-Section Of Several Different Cables

Cross-Section Of Several Different Cables

CHooTZ Report

giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i need this as a decorative piece

#4

The Inside Of A Cactus

The Inside Of A Cactus

Zavalac03 Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If I'm not wrong, these vessels are used to store and transport water. It's called xylem and it's present in every plant, but it's stronger and larger in cacti because of dry climate.

#5

The Inside Of My Inflatable Air Mattress

The Inside Of My Inflatable Air Mattress

-who_knows- Report

giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

interstellar presents: the parrallel universe!

#6

Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator

Inside Of A Mechanical Calculator

reddit.com Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's such a wonder humans could think about creating beauties like this and actually make it function

#7

Accidentally Cut Open A Cheap Kid's Baseball With My Lawn Mower

Accidentally Cut Open A Cheap Kid's Baseball With My Lawn Mower

Jamchampnate2000 Report

Kayjunmoon
Kayjunmoon
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like a health hazard. I wonder where that waste material originated.

#8

Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside

Opened Up A Lighter And There Was Just Another Lighter Inside

clumsyinsomniac Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A tiny lighter inside a fancy lighter

#9

A Cross-Section Of A Professional Painter's Palette (6 Months Deep)

A Cross-Section Of A Professional Painter's Palette (6 Months Deep)

wWOVOWw Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is an art piece in itself

#10

The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like A Really Fancy Apartment

The Inside Of This Guitar Looks Like A Really Fancy Apartment

VarneyKing Report

#11

This Is A Tree Burning From The Inside In Oregon, USA. Don’t Let The Rain Fool You

This Is A Tree Burning From The Inside In Oregon, USA. Don’t Let The Rain Fool You

Pyrovixen Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is is actually burning or does it appear to be burning?

#12

There Was A Bag Of Tiny Dice Inside My Bar Of Soap

There Was A Bag Of Tiny Dice Inside My Bar Of Soap

joekriv Report

#13

The Tigers On These Socks Look Like House Cats When Turned Inside Out

The Tigers On These Socks Look Like House Cats When Turned Inside Out

The_RockObama Report

#14

A Bowling Ball With Its Inside Exposed. I Found In The Woods

A Bowling Ball With Its Inside Exposed. I Found In The Woods

Imthasupa Report

#15

The Inside Of An HDMI Cable

The Inside Of An HDMI Cable

biwook Report

giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks like a fimo pendant

#16

The Inside Of An IKEA Desk Top

The Inside Of An IKEA Desk Top

Insanim8er Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun fact: this structure allows almost the same strength if the desk was fully filled and uses a lot less material! It's used in most cardboards.

8
#17

There Was A Billiard Ball Inside Of My Bocce Ball

There Was A Billiard Ball Inside Of My Bocce Ball

TheRealPinballWizard Report

#18

Cut In Half Cables Used In The Golden Gate Bridge

Cut In Half Cables Used In The Golden Gate Bridge

Michael_Scofield91 Report

#19

The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain

The Other Side Of A Fast Food Soda Fountain

trashd0gs Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always wondered about this

#20

The Wine I Ordered Online Came With A Tiny Set Of Dice Packaged Inside A Hollow Cork

The Wine I Ordered Online Came With A Tiny Set Of Dice Packaged Inside A Hollow Cork

Calliope719 Report

Bienlunée
Bienlunée
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is with the dice in several of these?

#21

My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard-Boiled Egg

My Sister Found This Tiny Egg Inside Her Hard-Boiled Egg

galafem Report

A C
A C
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gross. Not something I would have thought would gross me out...but (flipping stomach) ewww

#22

Repurposed. Kid's Halloween Snap-On Bracelet Cut Opened, Is Actually A Tape Measure

Repurposed. Kid's Halloween Snap-On Bracelet Cut Opened, Is Actually A Tape Measure

jrosati1 Report

Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This type were banned years ago because they're so dangerous. That metal tape measure can slash right through a child's delicate wrist with catastrophic results.

#23

What's Inside The Breast Implant?

What's Inside The Breast Implant?

KAMINSKYI Report

Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What we all already knew: a jellyfish

#24

The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg

The Inside Of This Golf Ball Looks Like A Boiled Egg

EndersGame_Reviewer Report

#25

Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon

Inside Of A Hose Looks Like A Water Balloon

bobberhom Report

#26

My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree

My Firewood Had A Pine Cone Inside The Tree

nzscion Report

RavenTheCat
RavenTheCat
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The cone is likely older then the tree. And the tree grew around it more then likely due to the sap causing it to stick

#27

Inside Of A CT Scanner Undergoing Maintenance

Inside Of A CT Scanner Undergoing Maintenance

radsman Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every single person involved in making this has my respect

#28

The Inside Of A Fire Alarm Is Just A Simple Switch

The Inside Of A Fire Alarm Is Just A Simple Switch

Silentwisdom91 Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I reckon it's not just a simple switch behind that grey board

#29

Inside Of The Dinosaur's Bone

Inside Of The Dinosaur's Bone

Proteon Report

#30

Cross-Section Of A Poppy Flower Before Blooming

Cross-Section Of A Poppy Flower Before Blooming

Mush4Brains- Report

giku T
giku T
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

alien vibes - colored version

#31

Cross-Section Of A Whale Rib

Cross-Section Of A Whale Rib

fjbruzr Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their bones are not as heavy as I thought. They're like bird bones, full of air pockets.

#32

Elephant's Foot

Elephant's Foot

sverdrupian Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like the bones of a human foot on tip toe.

#33

The Insides Of A Movie Theater Screen

The Insides Of A Movie Theater Screen

zackit Report

Ronstantin
Ronstantin
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just like with TVs: they are also watching YOU!

#34

The Inside Of A Bomb

The Inside Of A Bomb

Vkool Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Surprisingly simple for the destruction they cause

#35

Manual Focus Camera Lens

Manual Focus Camera Lens

DerB_23 Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that somebody invented and then created this, amazes me.

#36

Steel Core Inside A "Rubber" Bullet

Steel Core Inside A "Rubber" Bullet

I_walked_east Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
46 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why they hurt like f*ck. The rubber coating just prevents it from penetrating the skin.

#37

This Is The Confetti Inside Of A Party Popper

This Is The Confetti Inside Of A Party Popper

reddit.com Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Alright imma go cut some things up right now. If I don't return tomorrow, know that my mom has killed me for destroying things

#38

I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square

I Cut Into A Cantaloupe And The Inside Was Square

alisonj143 Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's hip to be square

#39

One Of Our Chickens Just Laid A Jumbo Egg With Another Egg Inside

One Of Our Chickens Just Laid A Jumbo Egg With Another Egg Inside

86-your-enthusiasm Report

#40

Airplane Wheel

Airplane Wheel

Cropitekus Report

#41

Porcelain Toilet Base In The Plumbing Lab At George Brown College

Porcelain Toilet Base In The Plumbing Lab At George Brown College

reddit.com Report

#42

Cross-Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year-Old Stir Stick

Cross-Section Of Our Painter’s 1-Year-Old Stir Stick

infernal2ss Report

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

so satisfying... I want a time lapse of something like this (if you pandas have any please tell me them)

#43

The Inside Of A Piano

The Inside Of A Piano

snailsintherain Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So satisfyingly organized

#44

Inside Of This Tomato Looks Like A Perfect Strawberry

Inside Of This Tomato Looks Like A Perfect Strawberry

Calpa Report

#45

Statue Of Liberty

Statue Of Liberty

lyingahull Report

#46

The Die From The Inside Of A Magic 8-Ball

The Die From The Inside Of A Magic 8-Ball

MC_USS_Valdez Report

#47

The Sinkhole In Fukuoka. It Formed In Front Of Hakata Station And Took Two Days To Repair Everything

The Sinkhole In Fukuoka. It Formed In Front Of Hakata Station And Took Two Days To Repair Everything

SStapczynski Report

Francis
Francis
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i don't think it took two days to repair EVERYTHING. maybe it took two days to repair the cables? EDIT: i googled: it really only took two days to repair the hole :D that's amazing! (Video: https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2016/nov/15/japanese-workers-repair-road-48-hours-after-sinkhole-appears-video )

#48

What The Inside Of A Freestyle Soda Machine Looks Like

What The Inside Of A Freestyle Soda Machine Looks Like

ZGBetaHatwr Report

#49

The Stacked Layers Of Anodes And Cathodes Inside Of A Duracell Battery

The Stacked Layers Of Anodes And Cathodes Inside Of A Duracell Battery

9ShadesLeft Report

Arunika R.
Arunika R.
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember reading about this but now I forgot the mechanism behind it. Something to do with redox reactions I think

1
#50

A Friend Bought A N64 Game And Found This Inside

A Friend Bought A N64 Game And Found This Inside

goodpeopleskills Report

Anne Jones
Anne Jones
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Used by drug smugglers and got lost?

#51

Picked Up An Old Clam Beside A Lake In South Australia And Found A Small Colony Of Plants Inside, Living Off Of The Nutrients

Picked Up An Old Clam Beside A Lake In South Australia And Found A Small Colony Of Plants Inside, Living Off Of The Nutrients

gNomad88 Report

#52

Cross-Section Of Some Severe Termite Damage

Cross-Section Of Some Severe Termite Damage

carsbi Report

#53

The Inside Of A Pine Cone

The Inside Of A Pine Cone

SteveHarveysTalkingMustache Report

#54

This Cedar Wood That I Was Cutting Had Purple Inside

This Cedar Wood That I Was Cutting Had Purple Inside

Finn1118 Report

JoMeBee
JoMeBee
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too bad it was cut to firewood size. I bet some wood crafters would have loved using this...

#55

Roman Well

Roman Well

Cropitekus Report

bread lord
bread lord
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

are you sure it wasn't the... well y'know...

#56

Someone Smashed A Tee Marker At This Golf Course I’m Playing At And This Was Inside

Someone Smashed A Tee Marker At This Golf Course I’m Playing At And This Was Inside

Slarty_Barfast Report

HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Now collect seven and summon a dragon?

#57

This Is What The Inside Of Different Golf Balls Looks Like

This Is What The Inside Of Different Golf Balls Looks Like

thkoog Report

#58

A Cross-Section Of The Wire That Supplies Power To My House

A Cross-Section Of The Wire That Supplies Power To My House

Slartytempest Report

#59

Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross-Section

Pulled A Paper Wasp Nest From The Corner Of My Shed And It Left A Perfect Cross-Section