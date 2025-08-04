This is Lloyd Cupp.



He was serving with the 3rd Armored Division overseas during World War II.



His mom (Dora) wrote to him often, but by September 21st 1944, she had not received a reply in over a month. Still unaware of any change, she wrote him another letter (swipe left) that day.



“Huckabay, Tex Sept. 21, 1944



Darling Son:



It was one month ago son, that you wrote your last letter that we’ve received from you. Maybe others are on the way but I doubt if you’ve had a chance to write anyone. But all our thoughts are there with you wherever you are. Somehow my faith still holds out, that you’ll come through it all and be with us some day and it sure can’t be too soon to suit your mom and the rest of us here at home.



We’re alright. Mrs. Ginace is able to be up most of the time and the babies are fine also. Just received a letter from Ruth. She’s getting on just fine but working hard. Lloyd, the old Flynn’s house is being torn down. So is the Abe Hicks house and the Tom Smiths garage will be wrecked soon.



So some of the old houses are coming down it seems. But they’ll be rebuilt elsewhere. That’s the way life is. It comes and goes. We have one life to live. The great hereafter comes my darling, and I want you to be ready to meet it when it comes as it will come to both you and me some day. Your mom will be waiting for you over there should I go first, as it’s natural I should.



I know you’ve gone through all the torments any one could go through. It’s been plenty hard and then some. More than most of us will ever know. But it’s something we can’t help. Neither you nor I, or the many other boys over there fighting for the liberty of the world.



May God Bless you Son, Always.



From Mother and all.“



What she didn’t know was that Lloyd had lost his life in combat on September 5th, just sixteen days earlier. He was 26 years old. The news had not yet reached her yet. Her letter would eventually be returned to her, marked with the word “Deceased.”



Dora, lived for another two decades. She passed away in 1964 at the age of 81.

