80 Historical Mementos People Randomly Found (New Pics)
The real magic of history isn’t always found in textbooks. Often, it’s tucked away in attics, folded into old books, or sealed in dusty envelopes hidden behind walls or under floorboards. It’s in the forgotten letters, diaries, and tiny mementos left behind by ordinary people, like you and I.
Their handwritten words and earthly belongings give us a glimpse into daily life, raw emotion, and deeply personal moments from long ago. Whether it’s a child's notebook that somehow found its way to a thrift store, or a heartbreaking letter to God stuck between the pages of a story book, these artefacts sometimes tell a richer tale than any history class ever could.
People have been sharing the most fascinating historical mementos they've happened to randomly discover. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. Some are touching, others are funny, and then there are those that have a mysterious air about them. All are a reminder that history isn’t just about the famous. Sometimes, it’s the strangers and anonymous voices from the past that speak the straight to our hearts. Keep scrolling, upvote your favorites and think about what you might leave behind for someone to discover decades down the line.
This post may include affiliate links.
Windshield Note
Dads need more of this. The world needs more of this.
My Dad Works At An Elementary School And Found This In The Hallway:
136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House
Text: “I was discharged from work on this house by McBride the Bulldog for being drunk only once, when he is drunk all the time. Carpenter Smith, Plymouth March 27, 1888”
What a piece of history. And carpenters don't change. LOL
Found On The Classroom Floor
Last Week I Discovered My Grandpa's Letters From WWII
He Was Stationed In Hawaii When Pearl Harbor Was Attacked In 1941 And Served In The Army Until 1945. These Have Been In A Box For Decades And I Wanted To Share Some Artistic Highlights.
Found In Neighbor’s Yard
Spotted On A Walk, I’ll Be Thinking About This One
Found At O'hare Airport
Is 54 Years Soon Enough? (Found At A Friend's House, Taped To The Inside Of A Heating Duct Grill)
Found On A Collected Airplane Food Tray By Flight Attendant
Found A Girls Bucket List In A Book At Goodwill
Found Posted On A Nature Trail Entrance By Seattle
Posted In The Entry Way Of An Antique Store
Found (Under) Wallpaper
I loved finding Easter eggs from previous renovators in the 100-year-old houses I did in St. Louis!
While I Was In The Hospital, I Found A Note Hidden Inside A Crack In The Floor In My Room
Found Behind The Fridge While Moving Apartments
Child’s Notebook At Thrift Store
I Found This In A Children’s Book At Goodwill :(
Found Inside Dracula Cover At A Book Sale
Don't you hope he read it, he got it, and they had many more years of fun and understanding?
Found In The Snow On My Dog Walk
Bought A Truck Yesterday And Found This Tucked Between The Seats
Found Proverb
Found Under My Cars Back Window Wiper
Found In A Trader Joe’s Parking Lot
Out Hunting And Saw The Lid Of A Tote…was Not Prepared 😢
S*icide Note Found Inside Of A Book I Thrifted
Found This Little Notebook Ten Years Ago In A Puddle Near My Apartment
Found On An Oakland Sidewalk
Found Beside The Printer At A Public Library In Town
That's terrifying. Hopefully she took it to the police to get a restraining order!
Found A Note In The Bathroom At A Restaurant
1997 Scholastic Book Fair Receipt
These were great. As a teacher, I sometimes got free books which I used to stock my classroom or gave to kids who never got to order new books.
Found This Written On An Airplane Brochure Over 10 Years Ago. I Always Wonder What Happened To Them
Found This Strangely Aggressive Note On My Walk In The Park Today…
My Wife Found This In A "Budget Wedding Planning" Book While Thrifting
I Work In An Er And Found This Note Stuck Behind The Soap Dispenser In One Of The Bathrooms
Have A Good Day
Found In A Target Parking Lot
Found On Several Telephone Poles In My Neighborhood
Found In A Thrift Store Book - An Uplifting Christmas Message From A Son To His Mother
Found On The Floor Of A Target. Reddit, Meet Carla Rose
Found This Note Inside The Mittens I Bought At Value Village
Found On Someone’s Door
Business Card
Found In Uncle’s Belongings After He Passed
Child’s Diary I Found At Goodwill
My Dad Who Was A Life Long Drug Addict Died A Few Days Ago. While Looking For Old Pictures I Found This Written On The Back Of The First Ever Photo Of Me As A Baby. 1998
Found This Left Behind At My Library
Found In An Elevator Pit
Found In Central Park
Clearly I Was An Unhinged 9 Year Old
Found On Back Of Street Sign
Sticky Note In The Cover Of A Copy Of The Handmaids Tale I Took Out From The Library
Um, I think dear ol' Dad *has* done something. A LOT of somethings. Poor kiddo.
Racist 1938 Hallmark Card That Was Hidden In My Goodwill Purchase
Found Last Year On The Sidewalk Outside My Apartment Building
Found In Liverpool Street Station, London
Found This In The Baby Section Of Walmart
Here's what's on the inside of the note. Note-6855e...38c340.jpg
Found In Antique Mall Book
Found In A Second Hand Book
Found This While Walking To Work A Few Years Ago, Still Makes Me Laugh
Found At The Airport The Other Night
Virginia Cemetery Find
Found In A Book Of A Nursing Home That Lost Half The Residents Due To Covid
Found This Abandoned On A Table In The Library
I hope they just chose to switch which hand they were wring with