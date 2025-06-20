ADVERTISEMENT

The real magic of history isn’t always found in textbooks. Often, it’s tucked away in attics, folded into old books, or sealed in dusty envelopes hidden behind walls or under floorboards. It’s in the forgotten letters, diaries, and tiny mementos left behind by ordinary people, like you and I.

Their handwritten words and earthly belongings give us a glimpse into daily life, raw emotion, and deeply personal moments from long ago. Whether it’s a child's notebook that somehow found its way to a thrift store, or a heartbreaking letter to God stuck between the pages of a story book, these artefacts sometimes tell a richer tale than any history class ever could.

People have been sharing the most fascinating historical mementos they've happened to randomly discover. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best. Some are touching, others are funny, and then there are those that have a mysterious air about them. All are a reminder that history isn’t just about the famous. Sometimes, it’s the strangers and anonymous voices from the past that speak the straight to our hearts. Keep scrolling, upvote your favorites and think about what you might leave behind for someone to discover decades down the line.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Windshield Note

Handwritten note from one dad to another praising parenting skills, a heartfelt historical memento people randomly found.

permaculture Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    My Dad Works At An Elementary School And Found This In The Hallway:

    Hand-drawn comic strip on paper with characters and text, a unique historical memento people randomly found on wood table.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    136 Year Old Note Found On A Shingle When My Parents Renovated Their House

    Faded historical memento on a wooden plaque with handwritten text, preserved and framed as a rare found artifact.

    Text: “I was discharged from work on this house by McBride the Bulldog for being drunk only once, when he is drunk all the time. Carpenter Smith, Plymouth March 27, 1888”

    GlitteringWeird3670 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #4

    Found On The Classroom Floor

    Handwritten note expressing feelings and self-affirmation found among 80 historical mementos people randomly discovered.

    good4ubingbunny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Last Week I Discovered My Grandpa's Letters From WWII

    Hand-drawn vintage cartoon and handwritten letter, a historical memento people randomly found from 1942.

    He Was Stationed In Hawaii When Pearl Harbor Was Attacked In 1941 And Served In The Army Until 1945. These Have Been In A Box For Decades And I Wanted To Share Some Artistic Highlights.

    sugar_lace Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Found In Neighbor’s Yard

    Handwritten note about stolen plants found outdoors, part of historical mementos people randomly found in nature.

    InformationAble2808 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Spotted On A Walk, I’ll Be Thinking About This One

    Handwritten note found on a wooden bench, a historical memento expressing gratitude for saving a life, held down by a rock.

    merrygoldy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Found At O'hare Airport

    Handwritten note to flight attendants from parents during their kids' first flight, a unique historical memento found by travelers.

    ShepherdsWeShallB Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Is 54 Years Soon Enough? (Found At A Friend's House, Taped To The Inside Of A Heating Duct Grill)

    Handwritten historical memento dated 1971 mentioning Apollo 14 mission, taped inside an old container or casing.

    45and47-big_mistake Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Found On A Collected Airplane Food Tray By Flight Attendant

    Handwritten note urging someone in rows 10 to 12 to see a doctor, one of the historical mementos people randomly found.

    TheSoulOfTheRose Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #11

    Found A Girls Bucket List In A Book At Goodwill

    Handwritten colorful bucket list on lined paper, a unique historical memento people randomly found reflecting personal dreams and goals.

    LastBook7805 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #12

    Found Posted On A Nature Trail Entrance By Seattle

    Hand holding a found card warning about a man, one of the 80 historical mementos people randomly found outdoors.

    Funny_Classroom_9089 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Posted In The Entry Way Of An Antique Store

    Warning sign showing a woman described as very spooky, a humorous historical memento people randomly found in a public place.

    Corgithegreat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Found (Under) Wallpaper

    Handwritten note found under old wallpaper, a historical memento revealing past wallpaper quantity and pricing details.

    therankin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missyvanwinkle avatar
    Missy VanWinkle
    Missy VanWinkle
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I loved finding Easter eggs from previous renovators in the 100-year-old houses I did in St. Louis!

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #15

    While I Was In The Hospital, I Found A Note Hidden Inside A Crack In The Floor In My Room

    Handwritten note on lined paper with a drawn cat, offering kindness as a historical memento people randomly found.

    Ok_Sector_7661 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Found Behind The Fridge While Moving Apartments

    Stack of photos with a note asking to preserve these historical mementos found after 15 years of being lost.

    IronManHole Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Child’s Notebook At Thrift Store

    Child's handwritten note in a vintage diary, a unique historical memento people randomly found and preserved.

    Nearby-Cricket8233 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    I Found This In A Children’s Book At Goodwill :(

    Handwritten note found inside a book, a historical memento expressing grief over a loved one's death.

    taylorlaneee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #19

    Found Inside Dracula Cover At A Book Sale

    Handwritten letter inside a book found among historical mementos and old novels, revealing a personal message from 2001.

    uhohwhoisit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missyvanwinkle avatar
    Missy VanWinkle
    Missy VanWinkle
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't you hope he read it, he got it, and they had many more years of fun and understanding?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #20

    Found In The Snow On My Dog Walk

    Photo of a historical memento describing a handmade clock by a great grandfather with details about his life and craftsmanship.

    bethyGBow Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Bought A Truck Yesterday And Found This Tucked Between The Seats

    Hand holding a vintage business card featuring an old photo and a heartfelt message, a historical memento found randomly.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Found Proverb

    Hand holding a worn paper with a Turkish proverb, one of the historical mementos people randomly found on the ground.

    Glass_Scarcity5716 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #23

    Found Under My Cars Back Window Wiper

    Old paper with a hand-drawn star and a typed message saying "you'r did it," a unique historical memento found randomly.

    Aware-Potato-8298 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Found In A Trader Joe’s Parking Lot

    Handwritten note found on the ground, a historical memento reflecting personal thoughts about caring for others.

    Horror-Rub-6342 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Out Hunting And Saw The Lid Of A Tote…was Not Prepared 😢

    Clear plastic container with written memories and golf balls serving as historical mementos found outdoors among dry leaves.

    Grab_em_by_da_Busey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    j22nol213 avatar
    Jenna Kay
    Jenna Kay
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't read the letter. Could someone please tell me what it is? I have vision problems and it doesn't have enough contrast for me to be able to make it out. Thanks in advance!!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    S*icide Note Found Inside Of A Book I Thrifted

    Handwritten historical memento letter found in a car, reflecting a deep sisterly bond and memories shared.

    urbanexploringny Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Found This Little Notebook Ten Years Ago In A Puddle Near My Apartment

    Hand holding a small notebook with a pencil drawing of a face and a hand holding a rose, a historical memento found.

    chitinandchlorophyll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #28

    Found On An Oakland Sidewalk

    Handwritten letter found on pavement as a historical memento expressing hope, change, and love.

    MedicineMaxima Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Found Beside The Printer At A Public Library In Town

    Handwritten letter found among historical mementos, expressing personal thoughts and plans to reconnect with a loved one.

    _____brawler_____ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's terrifying. Hopefully she took it to the police to get a restraining order!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Found A Note In The Bathroom At A Restaurant

    Simple line drawing on yellow sticky note of a rat smoking a pipe below a framed picture and near a small potted plant historical mementos.

    meow-mein Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    1997 Scholastic Book Fair Receipt

    Vintage book order form with handwritten prices and titles, a historical memento people randomly found on a wooden table.

    CleverUsername006 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    xeniaharley_1 avatar
    Xenia Harley
    Xenia Harley
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These were great. As a teacher, I sometimes got free books which I used to stock my classroom or gave to kids who never got to order new books.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #32

    Found This Written On An Airplane Brochure Over 10 Years Ago. I Always Wonder What Happened To Them

    Handwritten note on a world map page detailing a 17,000-mile round trip, a personal story, and emotional memento.

    kat10111 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Found This Strangely Aggressive Note On My Walk In The Park Today…

    Yellow folded paper with cut-out words placed on grass, a quirky historical memento people randomly found outdoors.

    jessfromnewgirl-irl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    My Wife Found This In A "Budget Wedding Planning" Book While Thrifting

    Handwritten letter discussing wedding plans and budgeting, a unique historical memento people randomly found.

    UrethralExplorer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I Work In An Er And Found This Note Stuck Behind The Soap Dispenser In One Of The Bathrooms

    Handwritten note offering naked bowling at bowling lanes for $35, a unique historical memento people randomly found.

    pm_me_ur_elderscroll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Have A Good Day

    Hand holding a Pokemon card with a handwritten mysterious message, one of the historical mementos people found.

    placebo92 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Found In A Target Parking Lot

    Torn handwritten note on lined paper with a personal message, one of the historical mementos people randomly found.

    GoonsAndGhouls Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Found On Several Telephone Poles In My Neighborhood

    Handwritten detective-themed drawing on paper pinned to wooden post, a unique historical memento people randomly found outdoors.

    radiofreenewport Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Found In A Thrift Store Book - An Uplifting Christmas Message From A Son To His Mother

    Handwritten historical memento from 1948 expressing appreciation to mother, found as a random historical keepsake.

    ohthesarcasm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Found On The Floor Of A Target. Reddit, Meet Carla Rose

    Person holding a worn photo card with a picture of a small dog, an interesting historical memento found randomly.

    Thorinandco Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Found This Note Inside The Mittens I Bought At Value Village

    Pair of vintage pink mittens on a wooden floor with a note saying boys will be boys is never an excuse, historical memento found.

    jesustaketheaxle Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Found On Someone’s Door

    Hand holding a crumpled note seeking a woman, a unique historical memento people randomly found in public.

    imvital Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Business Card

    Old vintage business card for Docter Dan, a historical memento showing unique services offered in past eras.

    AppropriateRate9529 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #44

    Found In Uncle’s Belongings After He Passed

    Detailed handwritten notes on paper with numbers and arrows, one of the 80 historical mementos people randomly found.

    Late-Lifeguard8192 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Child’s Diary I Found At Goodwill

    Child's handwritten note criticizing a teacher, a unique historical memento people randomly found in old notebooks.

    Jasminetea444 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    My Dad Who Was A Life Long Drug Addict Died A Few Days Ago. While Looking For Old Pictures I Found This Written On The Back Of The First Ever Photo Of Me As A Baby. 1998

    Handwritten historical memento note found randomly, showing personal thoughts and worn paper texture.

    Felwinter_II Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Found This Left Behind At My Library

    Handwritten note with a child’s drawing of a cat and a message, an unusual historical memento people randomly found.

    Silly-Slacker-Person Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Found In An Elevator Pit

    Handwritten note found on the ground describing a murder, a rare historical memento people randomly discovered outdoors.

    SereneAesthete Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Found In Central Park

    Handwritten note on blue paper with a cartoon dog party hat, one of 80 historical mementos people randomly found.

    OutrageousPrize247 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Clearly I Was An Unhinged 9 Year Old

    Handwritten list on aged paper showing a simple to-do schedule, an intriguing historical memento people randomly found.

    Defiant_Resident_973 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Found On Back Of Street Sign

    Child's drawing of a missing cat named Peaches, a historical memento people randomly found with a handwritten note.

    nobonesnoproblem Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Sticky Note In The Cover Of A Copy Of The Handmaids Tale I Took Out From The Library

    Sticky Note In The Cover Of A Copy Of The Handmaids Tale I Took Out From The Library

    river-nyx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    missyvanwinkle avatar
    Missy VanWinkle
    Missy VanWinkle
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Um, I think dear ol' Dad *has* done something. A LOT of somethings. Poor kiddo.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #53

    Racist 1938 Hallmark Card That Was Hidden In My Goodwill Purchase

    Vintage historical memento postcard showing a cartoon child with cheerful text found among old collectibles.

    PlogWithMe Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Found Last Year On The Sidewalk Outside My Apartment Building

    Handwritten yellow sticky note listing words like weed, voting, science, and chocolate, a historical memento people randomly found.

    33dots Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Found In Liverpool Street Station, London

    Hand holding a handwritten note with a poem, one of the historical mementos people randomly found.

    profqawagstaff Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Found This In The Baby Section Of Walmart

    Hand holding orange envelope with a note saying dear parent found among historical mementos on a store shelf.

    BogSwamp8668 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #57

    Found In Antique Mall Book

    Handwritten note inside a vintage book, dated 12/25/40, as a historical memento randomly found from the past.

    SolidPainting222 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Found In A Second Hand Book

    Vintage Amy Winehouse concert ticket held by a hand, a historical memento from a 2007 Brixton Academy show.

    NumisAl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Found This While Walking To Work A Few Years Ago, Still Makes Me Laugh

    Worn photo of a man in a red jacket lying on grass, one of the historical mementos people randomly found.

    Wonky_Fox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Found At The Airport The Other Night

    Printed memorial photo found among historical mementos showing a young woman dated 2001 to 2024 on fabric background

    22brew Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Virginia Cemetery Find

    Handwritten note found among historical mementos, featuring a personal message written in blue ink on white paper.

    Limp-Acanthisitta538 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Found In A Book Of A Nursing Home That Lost Half The Residents Due To Covid

    Handwritten historical memento letter found randomly, featuring personal thoughts and ornate star decorations on aged paper.

    Extension_Editor1987 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Found This Abandoned On A Table In The Library

    Pink handwritten note repeatedly stating I use my strengths everyday, a historical memento people randomly found.

    lavender-witch Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cherylpersaud518 avatar
    Lily bloom
    Lily bloom
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they just chose to switch which hand they were wring with

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #64

    Found This On My Way Home From Highschool 15 Years Ago

    Handwritten historical memento letter expressing trust and emotions, found randomly and photographed on a wooden surface.

    Jinjoz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    A Gamecube With Extra Memory

    Handwritten note found among historical mementos expressing personal goals and aspirations with red heart drawings.

    evilmuffin0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    “You Are Worth So Much”. Found In The Parking Lot Of A Hospital

    Hand holding a note with encouraging words beside a rose and small white flowers, historical mementos people found.

    ManInThePandaMask Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Found On Sidewalk While Walking My Dog

    Handwritten note from a tenant named Max found among historical mementos, seeking connection over shared apartment smells.

    thatstoomuchmilk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    I'm Not Sorry

    Handwritten note found on grass near a yellow flower, a unique historical memento people randomly discovered.

    Zoh390 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #69

    Found In A Trader Joe’s Parking Lot

    Handwritten note with humorous roasts, an example of historical mementos people randomly found.

    theintuitivekitty Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Fallen Target Shopping List

    Handwritten to buy list on cardboard with items like hangers, concealer, eggs, and frozen veggies found as a historical memento.

    zebracigarettes Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Found In A Used Car I Bought

    Hand holding a small folded note with a date, one of the historical mementos people randomly found inside a car.

    SFDinosaur2019 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Found At A Museum After A Kids Outing. I Think They Were Supposed To Write Positive Notes. Honestly Feel The Same, Kid

    Handwritten note on yellow paper found as a historical memento expressing a sarcastic New Year wish for 2025.

    singingserpent Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #73

    My Mother-In-Law Found A Message In A Bottle Washed Up On The Beach This Weekend. East Coast

    Handwritten heartfelt letter reflecting on strength and loss, a unique historical memento people randomly found.

    heather4uu Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Found Card From A Grandma

    Hand-drawn granddaughter card with vintage postage stamps on a wooden table, a historical memento found randomly.

    quingofemoawareness Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Found In Oh-Shit Handle Of 2006 Honda Pilot. Little Olivia Left A Note With Instructions To Call When Found. Top Is Front, Bottom Is Back

    Worn handwritten note from a child dated 2002, a historical memento people randomly found and preserved.

    Hidalgo321 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Found Outside Of My Building

    Yellow lined paper with handwritten words found among historical mementos, resting on blue denim fabric background.

    Impressive_Ad8556 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #77

    Found On The Floor Of A Dive Bar Last Year. Now One Of My Most Prized Possessions

    Photo strip of a man making various facial expressions in front of different themed digital backgrounds.

    delicate_girl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    hooten-beth avatar
    Beth H
    Beth H
    Community Member
    Premium     17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This guy looks so familiar. I wonder if it was found in Seattle.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Welcome Home

    Handwritten note found inside an old book, a historical memento revealing a personal message from the past.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    Found On The Sidewalk

    Hand holding a yellow vintage smiley face note with the message God Loves You, a historical memento found outdoors.

    Alone-Side-7277 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Went To The Bathroom On A 9-Hour Flight, Came Back To Find This On My Seat

    Handwritten note with the message can I get your number found among historical mementos people randomly found.

    marzipona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!