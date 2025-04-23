ADVERTISEMENT

History is full of big moments and famous figures, but sometimes it's the strange little overlaps that really make you scratch your head. You know, those moments where events line up in ways that seem just too bizarre to be mere chance. From the eerie parallels between presidents Lincoln and Kennedy to Mark Twain practically predicting the exact year of his own death (tied to Halley's Comet, no less!), some historical connections are downright spooky. We've collected 21 fascinating instances where history served up coincidences so weird, they almost make you wonder if someone's pulling the strings behind the scenes.