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Most of us use Google Street View for pretty ordinary reasons—checking directions, finding a restaurant, or getting a glimpse of a place before visiting. But every now and then, those little camera cars capture something completely unexpected.

From bizarre encounters and hilarious timing to people doing things that make absolutely no sense, Street View has accidentally documented some truly unforgettable moments. In this collection, we've rounded up some of the funniest and strangest images ever spotted on Google Street View. Keep scrolling, you never know what kind of comedy might be hiding around the next virtual corner.

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#1

I Found My Dog Living As A Street Dog On Google Street View, 1,300 Miles Away

A funny Google Street View photo featuring a sleeping dog next to a blue gate and a dark SUV.

My dog Maya is from Chapala, Mexico. I live in San Diego. She was rescued in Chapala, which is 1,300 miles away, in October 2020 with eight puppies (she was the mom). They estimated her age as two years old.

One weekend, I decided to check out Chapala on Google Street View, and I went to a date she theoretically could’ve been there. May 2019 had a batch of images of much of the town, which has 56,000 people. I spent hours, like 16 total hours. I was not expecting to find her because the chances of that are just incredibly low. I saw hundreds of dogs and some with superficial similarities. On day two of looking, I came across this street and boom, I immediately screamed. It’s one of those things where you know your dog well, and I just knew.

Based on her estimated age, she would’ve been about six months old here. I reached out to the rescue group in Chapala, and when they saw it, they said, “That’s Ivy!” which was her name while at the rescue.

All photos of her pre-2022 show she had a whiter right paw that gradually got more tan as she’s gotten older. In the photo of her next to the chain-link fence, which is the oldest confirmed photo of her, her right paw is clearly pretty white. Also, I know her resting pose isn’t incredibly unique, but it’s exactly how she rests the majority of the time (my other two have their own go-to resting poses as well). Not to mention, Maya has a floppy left ear. She can kind of stand it depending on how she’s lying down, but if she is standing it, it flops a bit at the midway point, exactly like this dog on Street View.

I’m 99% sure it’s her, and I fully recognize I had like a 5% chance of actually finding her at best. But… when you know, you just know.

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rustyscate avatar
Rusty’scate
Rusty’scate
Community Member
Premium 14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idk about that one

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    #2

    Falcon Catching Fish

    An osprey flying with a fish in its talons over a river, a bizarre Google Street View photo.

    rlew8508 Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Osprey? (So a hawk)

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    #3

    Blur Of Shame

    A funny Google Street View photo of a dog in motion blur on a grassy lawn with autumn leaves and a street sign.

    nympholeptics Report

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    Most of us have probably used Google Maps more times than we can count. Whether it's figuring out the fastest route to work, finding a new restaurant everyone keeps talking about, or trying not to get hopelessly lost in an unfamiliar city, it's become one of those apps we rely on without even thinking about it. But let's be honest—one of the most fun features has to be Google Street View.

    There's something oddly satisfying about virtually wandering through streets, peeking at neighborhoods, or checking out a place before you actually visit it. It almost feels like a little digital adventure. Interestingly, this now-beloved feature started with a pretty simple idea back in 2004, when Google co-founder Larry Page strapped a video camera onto a van to see if it was possible to create a 360-degree, ground-level map of the world. What began as a curious experiment eventually turned into one of the internet's most fascinating tools—and, as you'll soon see, one of its most unintentionally hilarious ones too.

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    #4

    Perfect Timing

    A funny Google Street View photo of a person jumping off a skateboard in a parking lot, blurring their face.

    olufsk Report

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    #5

    Bear Standing In The Middle Of A School Of Sockeye Salmon

    A funny Google Street View photo shows a bear submerged in water, surrounded by numerous red fish, likely fishing.

    Bipolar_Leprechaun_7 Report

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    #6

    Penguins

    A close-up funny Google Street View photo of two penguins on a sandy beach, with one looking directly at the camera with its mouth open.

    soil_nerd Report

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    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey Wilma, the party is on, bring over the sardines!

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    Google Street View officially launched on May 25, 2007, and at first, it was pretty modest. The very first images only covered five U.S. cities: San Francisco, New York, Las Vegas, Miami, and Denver. But even then, people were fascinated by the idea of virtually wandering through streets from the comfort of their homes. What started as a fun way to explore cities quickly became an incredibly useful tool for travelers, businesses, and curious internet users. Over the years, Street View grew from a handful of city blocks into a massive digital archive of the world. Today, you can explore places thousands of miles away with just a few clicks.

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    #7

    What In Tarnation

    A vast field filled with many scarecrows, a bizarre sight on Google Street View.

    Sir_Badtard Report

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    outipitkanen avatar
    Ode
    Ode
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a work of art called Hiljainen kansa (silent people) in Finland

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    #8

    Field Sobriety Test

    A funny Google Street View photo shows police officers and a blue car near Davis Pet Hospital.

    STLOliver Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why not just blow in the alcohol meter and be done with it?

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    #9

    Car Fire

    A funny Google Street View photo of a car on fire with a person trying to extinguish it, another man walking away.

    olufsk Report

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    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is fine. Everything is fine.

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    By 2008, Street View was ready to think bigger and go global. Google started expanding beyond the United States and quickly realized that cars couldn't reach every corner of the world. So, the company got creative. They introduced custom-built Street View Trikes, which are essentially giant camera systems mounted on three-wheeled bicycles. These allowed photographers to capture parks, historic landmarks, university campuses, and narrow streets where cars simply couldn't go. Suddenly, places that seemed impossible to map became accessible to millions of people online. It was the beginning of Street View's mission to document just about every kind of location imaginable.

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    #10

    Found Waldo At A Swedish Train Station

    A funny Google Street View image showing a person in a striped shirt walking on a train platform.

    Pizza-boy-37 Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Link ⤵️⤵️⤵️

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    #11

    Street Performance?

    A bizarre Google Street View capture of people performing acrobatic stunts on a vehicle in traffic.

    CivXcom Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Street performers are not all that rare in African countries on roads that tourists visit.

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    #12

    'hello There'

    A person in a frog costume stands next to a bicycle on a street with graffiti, a bizarre Google Street View photo.

    SlimyMelon Report

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    And things only got more interesting from there. In 2010, Google began creating some truly unusual vehicles to keep expanding its virtual world. Snowmobiles were used to map ski slopes and winter sports venues for the Olympics. Underwater camera systems were developed to capture coral reefs and marine environments. They even mounted cameras on camels to photograph remote desert regions that would have been difficult to access otherwise. At this point, Street View had become far more than a mapping tool—it was turning into a giant visual archive of our planet. Honestly, whoever first suggested putting cameras on camels deserves some kind of award.
    #13

    Found This Moment Captured And I Thought It Was Hilarious. Poor Little Thing

    A split image shows a man with two dogs, one in front and one behind him, a funny Google Street View photo.

    kapirotada Report

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    tyranamar avatar
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Tyranamar Seuss
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's not hilarious. Seeing a small dog being attacked by a big dog is not funny!

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    #14

    I Was Following The Nile

    A massive sandstorm engulfing a city, captured in a bizarre Google Street View photo.

    count-dank-fagot Report

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    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haboobs are no joke if you get caught in one.

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    #15

    Cyclist vs. Pedestrian In Passage Briquet, Paris

    A bizarre Google Street View photo showing a person seemingly floating on a bike down a street between buildings.

    Japie4 Report

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    rustyscate avatar
    Rusty’scate
    Rusty’scate
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The wizard of Oz?

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    Then came one of Street View's most ambitious inventions: the Trekker Backpack. Introduced in 2012, this 40-pound wearable camera system allowed hikers to map places that no vehicle could ever reach. Thanks to the Trekker, people can now virtually explore national parks, mountain trails, ancient ruins, and even parts of the Grand Canyon. Two years later, Google introduced another feature that many people absolutely loved: the "Time Travel" option on desktop. This allowed users to go back and view older Street View images, essentially turning the platform into a digital time capsule. You could suddenly see how neighborhoods, businesses, and even entire cities had changed over the years.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Unamused In Gramdo Brasil

    An upside-down jeep is seen in a forest, with a woman looking on, a bizarre sight from Google Street View.

    LostinZwoods Report

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    #17

    Grand Rapids, Mi

    A person walks past a house, captured in a funny Google Street View photo, under a large tree.

    Wonderful_Sea_5623 Report

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    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is a huge middle leg. Respect!

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    #18

    What Is He Doing? Santiago, Chile

    A person in a green alien costume holding a sign on a street in a funny Google Street View photo.

    Beyllionaire Report

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    By 2017, Street View received its first major hardware upgrade in nearly a decade. Google introduced high-definition cameras along with machine-learning technology that could automatically identify street signs, business names, and even opening hours. This made the maps more accurate and useful than ever before. Instead of simply showing pictures of streets, Street View was becoming smarter and more interactive. The technology behind it continued to improve, helping people navigate unfamiliar places, plan trips, and even revisit locations that held special memories. It’s amazing to think how far the project has come from a camera strapped to a van.
    #19

    Kevo Bus Stop, Finland

    A funny Google Street View photo of three people with one being lifted above a large dumpster in a rocky, wooded area.

    Astrasus Report

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    #20

    Reindeers Caught On Google Maps Three Times At The Same Spot In 3 Separate Years!!!

    Multiple images of reindeers on or near a road, captured in funny Google Street View photos, showcasing bizarre wildlife sightings.

    u1cameraman1u Report

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    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are elves’ cars in the back. They are the shepherds during the year. December gets them all stressed up.

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    #21

    They Sent This Street View Driver Through A Massive Brush Fire

    A field ablaze with fire, smoke rising, seen in a bizarre Google Street View image.

    Luigi64128 Report

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    #22

    This Dog’s Identity Must Be Protected

    A funny Google Street View image capturing a dog on a leash walking on a sidewalk in front of two doors.

    loveallison Report

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    Of course, Google Street View isn't just useful; it can also be incredibly entertaining. Because the cameras are constantly capturing real life as it happens, they sometimes stumble upon moments that no one could have planned. A person in a strange costume, an animal doing something unexpected, or someone making a hilariously awkward expression can suddenly become internet gold. Over the years, Street View has accidentally documented countless funny, bizarre, and downright confusing scenes. And honestly, that's part of its charm. It's a reminder that the world is full of wonderfully weird little moments happening all around us.
    #23

    Our House Was Photographed During A Huge Fundraising Yard Sale

    A yard sale with various items on a lawn, captured in a funny Google Street View image.

    mamadoedawn Report

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    #24

    What Is This Lmao

    A bizarre Google Street View photo showing a Spiderman figure next to a Coca-Cola machine and a giant Totoro.

    dzak8383 Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Deadpool, Coke machine, Halloween pumpkin and the famous Cat Bus.

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    #25

    Me And 6 Dogs On The Side Of A Trail

    A person with five dogs captured on Google Street View, on a grassy hillside.

    I didn’t expect to see a guy with a big camera rig hiking up this steep trail and something tells me they aren’t gonna ask anyone else to do that again so I will be immortalized on google street view forever.

    Fortestingporpoises Report

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    #26

    I Found Myself On Google Streetview And I Am Not Pleased

    A bizarre Google Street View photo showing police officers at the entrance of a blue house, with a woman in distress.

    I remember this day. I called police due to a sound of gunshots and a woman screaming for help. They cane to ask questions about what I heard. However, Google streetview did me soooo dirty. I look like I’m being arrested in both photos. I was not arrested that day. But Google is telling a different story. The timing, yo! What was I doing with my hands? Why did I not notice Google going by??? I am so appalled that everytime someone looks up my home they will see THIS. What if I need to sell my house? How do I fix it?

    SetFreeMyMelody Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They dont really look like in arrest mode?

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    Which brings us back to today's post. These images show that while Google Street View was created to help people navigate the world, it has also become an accidental comedy machine. Sometimes all it takes is perfect timing and a camera driving by at exactly the right moment to create a picture that leaves the internet laughing for years. From strange encounters to completely unexplainable scenes, these snapshots remind us that real life can be funnier than fiction. So, pandas, which one made you laugh the most? And which photo left you wondering, "What on earth was this person doing?" Let us know in the comments!
    #27

    Trendy Russian Fashion

    Three people in colorful hazmat suits walk in a funny Google Street View photo on a snowy street.

    Found in Norilsk Russia.

    LostinZwoods Report

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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've seen these goes on for a while..

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    #28

    Oh Well

    A bizarre Google Street View photo of a Google Street View car involved in an accident, with front-end damage.

    olufsk Report

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    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Belgrade, Serbia. Too much rakija?

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    #29

    Caught In Act

    A bizarre Google Street View photo showing a man in a blue shirt and jeans appearing to punch a white car.

    olufsk Report

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    #30

    Void

    A funny Google Street View image featuring a large, dark, distorted area obscuring part of a city.

    ArtistaFortunato Report

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    #31

    I Couldn't Stop Laughing At This Image

    A bizarre Google Street View photo with distorted people in formal wear outside a church, showing funny anomalies.

    Nowi776 Report

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    #32

    Flipped Car In Nowhere Wyoming

    An overturned white truck lies in a dry, grassy ditch next to a dirt road, captured in Google Street View.

    irongi8nt Report

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    #33

    Stumbled Upon Performance Art(?) In A Geoguessr Duel

    Two people wearing pixelated masks and a dog, waving at the camera in a funny Google Street View photo, highlighting bizarre encounters.

    diamondrel Report

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    #34

    Dog Running Along The Google Maps Car For A Bit

    A brown dog running in a split image, a funny moment caught by Google Street View.

    nsjehebsj3me Report

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    #35

    Street View Footage Taken Inside Of A Google Maps Car

    A car interior with Google Street View camera equipment, showcasing the bizarre setup for capturing Google Street View photos.

    Any-Ad-5373 Report

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    #36

    Street View Bike And Car Just So Happened To Cross And Are Visible To Each Other On Street View

    A person on a tricycle with a camera capturing a Google Street View in a park.

    reddit33450 Report

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    #37

    My Dog Attacking The Google Car

    A person with a dog jumping on a leash, captured in a funny Google Street View photo, highlighting bizarre street view moments.

    ActualAres Report

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    #38

    Ford S-Max Glitchy-Stretch-Limo

    A white car driving down a street, captured in a funny Google Street View photo.

    Goldenj27 Report

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    #39

    What Is This?

    An aerial view from Google Street View showing a large, white, cloud-like shape in the dark ocean.

    Afraid_Assignment741 Report

    4points
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    sarah-vroom avatar
    SummerVeE
    SummerVeE
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    44°12'16.0"S 176°34'39.3"W (near chatham island, NZ)

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    #40

    Google Street Carriage

    A dog on a bridge, with a motorcycle and car, visible in a funny Google Street View photo.

    S0me_Bum Report

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    #41

    💩

    A funny Google Street View moment showing a dog defecating on a lawn while on a walk with its owner.

    BigRustyJoe Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope you picked that up.

    1
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    #42

    A Man And His Dog. Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

    A bizarre Google Street View image of a person with a camera sitting on steps next to a dog holding a stick.

    rrsafety Report

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    #43

    Why Did They Censor The Statue Of Liberty?

    The iconic Statue of Liberty captured in a funny Google Street View photo against a clear sky.

    wastl37 Report

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    ner_diz avatar
    Serial pacifist
    Serial pacifist
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fair enough at times such as these to put an effort to save the face of liberty.

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    #44

    Car Crash Captured Frame By Frame By A Google Car In South Africa

    A sequence of funny Google Street View photos showing a car parked precariously on a highway barrier.

    Seen on N17 in Johannesburg surburbs just before the Gosforth Toll Plaza, seems falled asleep while driving.

    Katsuo48 Report

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    #45

    Ice Road In Yellowknife Nt

    A bizarre Google Street View photo taken from a vehicle driving on an icy, snow-covered road.

    bubblegummerr Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sure they're not on a runway?

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    #46

    Pigeon With A Stick

    A pigeon in flight with outstretched wings, mid-air, a funny Google Street View photo.

    Muhfuga Report

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lovely wood pigeon. There's one that builds a high rise in my tree every spring.

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    #47

    Alpaca Machu Picchu Oct. 2025

    A beautiful Google Street View photo of Machu Picchu with a llama resting on a ridge, showcasing the historic sanctuary.

    MisterCascadia Report

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    #48

    Italy 2024 - Fixing Fiat Cinquecento

    A person working under a small blue car, captured in a funny Google Street View photo.

    -NewYork- Report

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    #49

    I Found This On The Indonesia Street View Of March 2023

    A Mickey Mouse character riding a scooter, captured in a bizarre Google Street View photo.

    e----e Report

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    #50

    Found In Atl

    Two Google Street View images side-by-side show the same location a year apart, featuring a funny transformation.

    aremjay24 Report

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    #51

    Camera Being Repaired

    A distorted, close-up human face and arm are captured in a bizarre Google Street View photo on a tree-lined street.

    kvasny_mak Report

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    #52

    Google Car Broke Down

    Three men are humorously captured half-buried in sand, creating a funny Google Street View moment.

    Ta7plus Report

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    #53

    Poodle Gangs Of Mexico City

    A woman and several fluffy white dogs captured in a funny Google Street View photo on a busy city sidewalk.

    found_a_thing Report

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    #54

    Oyrarbakki, Faroe Islands

    Two kids captured in a bizarre Google Street View photo, one crawling, the other pointing, on a residential street.

    yerbamateblood Report

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    #55

    Cartwheels!

    A person performing a handstand on a sidewalk next to a brick building, a bizarre Google Street View moment.

    nathan155 Report

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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Town Hall in Hadleigh, Suffolk.

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    #56

    Found A Sinking Ship While Playing Geoguessr

    An aerial view of a capsized ship partially submerged near a rocky coastline, a bizarre scene captured in Google Street View photos.

    fontofile Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Isn't that the cruiseship that sank in Italy?

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    #57

    Found A Man Running In The Australian Desert

    A runner on Eyre Highway, captured by Google Street View, with an expansive desert landscape.

    ImSwoone Report

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The Eyre Highway is a 1,675 km epic outback drive connecting Norseman in Western Australia to Port Augusta in South Australia. It features the 90 Mile Straight—an stretch of road without a single bend.” This is not a stretch of road you want to run, with or without a support vehicle.

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    #58

    Same Guy Found 11 Blocks Apart

    A series of funny Google Street View images depicting a person walking in various locations, including a gas station and a parking lot.

    TomFordy Report

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    #59

    My Cat Was In Witness Protection

    A funny Google Street View photo capturing a cat curiously peeking out of a window in a residential building.

    Plus_Pangolin_8924 Report

    3points
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    #60

    Just Normal Things

    A funny Google Street View photo capturing a horse-drawn cart on a dirt road with people nearby.

    olufsk Report

    3points
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    #61

    This Car I Found

    A bizarre Google Street View photo showing a car with distorted, extra wheels parked on a street.

    davish1 Report

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    #62

    Butterfly

    A funny Google Street View photo capturing a blurry, large butterfly flying in front of a stone house.

    rofnorb Report

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    #63

    I Saw The Street View Car Order McDonald's Outside Of The Niagara Road Location In September 2008

    A reflection of a Google Street View car in a window, captured in a bizarre Google Street View photo.

    extraskyler14 Report

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    #64

    Indian Air Force Su-30mki Caught On Google Streetview

    A military jet flying high in the sky, captured in a funny Google Street View photo.

    Few_Bet_8952 Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In addition to Street View, there's now Sky View.

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    #65

    Twins Or Glitch?

    Two men in matching floral swim shorts walking on a sunny beach, captured in a bizarre Google Street View photo.

    Odd_Breakfast_2877 Report

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    #66

    Got Roasted By Geoguessr

    A tanker truck with DANGER PETROL on the back, seen on Google Street View, highlights a bizarre scene.

    HopefulSwine2 Report

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    #67

    Suspicious Gathering

    A group of people stand in a field with a statue as captured by Google Street View, showing a bizarre moment.

    Short-Vegetable-6109 Report

    2points
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    #68

    Look, Dude, I'm On Google Now

    A man in a mask making a funny pose next to a blue car, captured in a Google Street View photo.

    ReActive9499 Report

    2points
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    #69

    Glitchy Road Found In Norway

    A bizarre Google Street View photo showing a road at night with intense pink and purple noise overlaying the image.

    Beneficial-Code8026 Report

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    #70

    Extremely Distorted Colors

    A glitchy Google Street View photo showing a road with distorted colors in the sky and foreground.

    CarsonDaGamer Report

    2points
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    #71

    Poor Guy 😭

    Three sequential Google Street View photos showing a person skiing down a snowy hill, falling, and sliding.

    AstroThaDragon Report

    2points
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    #72

    Spotted In North Chicago

    A funny Google Street View photo of two men on a sidewalk, one appearing to stretch while holding a leash.

    nat2r Report

    2points
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    #73

    Came Across This Van Whilst Exploring Split, Croatia

    A car with graffiti on its back window parked by the water, seen in a funny Google Street View photo.

    nareik1988 Report

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    #74

    Umm Guys.... Is This Normal In Ohio?

    A funny Google Street View photo showing two purple animal figures on a green lawn near a large tree and a house.

    zoroichigo Report

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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think they're cutouts.

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    #75

    Found This Woman Waving At The Street View Car With A...box Of Chicken Drumsticks?

    A funny Google Street View photo of a person walking on a sidewalk in front of a brick house, waving.

    lars2k1 Report

    2points
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    #76

    Grandpa Taking A Picture

    A scenic Google Street View shot of a person taking a picture of a river and mountains surrounded by trees.

    DutchBakerery Report

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    #77

    A Certain Location From A Certain Game, Do You Know It?

    A historic castle reflected in water, captured in a bizarre Google Street View image.

    BladeEater23 Report

    2points
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    #78

    Dog Getting Into Trash In Front Yard

    A small dog stands next to garbage bags on a grassy lawn from Google Street View, with a Wendy's in the background, showing a funny Google Street View moment.

    InternalCommercial Report

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    #79

    Guy Lifting Weights In A Construction Area, Downey, California

    A funny Google Street View photo capturing a man doing a bizarre exercise with a dumbbell next to a white car.

    xdd869 Report

    1point
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    #80

    Me And My 85 Year Old Grandma Gardening 😊

    Two people working outside a house with palm trees, one reaching up, in a bizarre Google Street View image.

    hdgun Report

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    #81

    Cows In The Middle Of The Woods

    A funny Google Street View photo of several cows walking along a dirt road lined with trees.

    Maglich64 Report

    1point
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have Devon Ruby cattle in my local woods. They are there for conservation grazing. These look to be Ayrshire dairy cattle and the cow in the foreground is in calf.

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