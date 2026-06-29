My dog Maya is from Chapala, Mexico. I live in San Diego. She was rescued in Chapala, which is 1,300 miles away, in October 2020 with eight puppies (she was the mom). They estimated her age as two years old.



One weekend, I decided to check out Chapala on Google Street View, and I went to a date she theoretically could’ve been there. May 2019 had a batch of images of much of the town, which has 56,000 people. I spent hours, like 16 total hours. I was not expecting to find her because the chances of that are just incredibly low. I saw hundreds of dogs and some with superficial similarities. On day two of looking, I came across this street and boom, I immediately screamed. It’s one of those things where you know your dog well, and I just knew.



Based on her estimated age, she would’ve been about six months old here. I reached out to the rescue group in Chapala, and when they saw it, they said, “That’s Ivy!” which was her name while at the rescue.



All photos of her pre-2022 show she had a whiter right paw that gradually got more tan as she’s gotten older. In the photo of her next to the chain-link fence, which is the oldest confirmed photo of her, her right paw is clearly pretty white. Also, I know her resting pose isn’t incredibly unique, but it’s exactly how she rests the majority of the time (my other two have their own go-to resting poses as well). Not to mention, Maya has a floppy left ear. She can kind of stand it depending on how she’s lying down, but if she is standing it, it flops a bit at the midway point, exactly like this dog on Street View.



I’m 99% sure it’s her, and I fully recognize I had like a 5% chance of actually finding her at best. But… when you know, you just know.

