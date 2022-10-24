The Instagram account 'Factbytes' has earned itself 522,000 followers by sharing random trivia about the world. And while numbers alone aren't always indicative of quality content, you have to admit, such a high figure surely looks intriguing.

Why do so many people want to see this account's posts? Well, the main reason is probably diversity. From the Earth's geography to human behavior, 'Factbytes' touches on a wide variety of topics. So we decided to compile some of its most popular uploads and ask you if you think it's worth half a million fans.

More info: Instagram