The Instagram account 'Factbytes' has earned itself 522,000 followers by sharing random trivia about the world. And while numbers alone aren't always indicative of quality content, you have to admit, such a high figure surely looks intriguing.

Why do so many people want to see this account's posts? Well, the main reason is probably diversity. From the Earth's geography to human behavior, 'Factbytes' touches on a wide variety of topics. So we decided to compile some of its most popular uploads and ask you if you think it's worth half a million fans.

#1

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
2 hours ago

the planet sometimes reminds humans how small they are

#2

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cute, but where's the candles?

#3

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

And yet "Alpha Males" instead try to gather as many women as possible and disrespect them at every turn...only to be surprised when nobody wants them.

#4

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
1 hour ago

And in my country they can't even fix a pot hole!

#5

Edward E. Edwards
Edward E. Edwards
Community Member
2 hours ago

That’s rad

#6

Monday
Monday
Community Member
2 hours ago

Can confirm, Mondays are terrible. But don't be fooled....Tuesdays are even worse.

#7

Natalie Bohrteller
Natalie Bohrteller
Community Member
2 hours ago

That is adorably goofy.

#8

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago

Until she gets a hankering for bacon...

#9

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 hour ago

Better job then the shops do and they prob love playing wit the jeans, know i woild

#10

kathoco
kathoco
Community Member
2 hours ago

Many European countries offer free or nearly free university studies. Also, I’m sure students have to apply and be accepted. The title makes it sound like they can just show up. And given the cost of living in Norway, it may still be too expensive for many.

#11

Ian Webling
Ian Webling
Community Member
2 hours ago

Technicality: Neither atheist nor agnostic are religions. Weed smoker too, though it it probably done religiously.

#12

Jonathan
Jonathan
Community Member
1 hour ago

luckist man alive

#13

ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
1 hour ago

I’d do the same with a Mando helmet. This is the way. That’s $1,036,580 at todays exchange rate.

#14

Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I bet vodka was involved. 🤔

#15

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
2 hours ago

This happend to an old guy who had a small kiosk. As children my friends, my brother and I would always go their with our pocket money to get candy after school. The shop was owned by him and his wife. They were a really sweet older couple who loved kids and were always fun and welcoming. They were married for ages before she passed away due to cancer. He managed the shop alone for maybe 4 to 6 weeks. It than closed down. My mom told me he didn't wanted to have the shop on his own. Several years later I found out that he died only a few weeks after her because of his broken heart. He missed her so much that being alive wasn't an option for his body. His house was empty for years before it got sold to another family. I still walk by the building the kiosk was in when I walk my dog. It's such a sad story but they'll stay a part of my childhood memory.

#16

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
2 hours ago

pretty sure that history can be summarised as: Thag hit Grug with club. Grug hit Thag with club.

#17

Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago

Crying invites a lot of attentions that would put more stress on my mind and heart

#18

kathoco
kathoco
Community Member
2 hours ago

Gross.

#19

Jellicle bat
Jellicle bat
Community Member
1 hour ago

Don't they have different movies? Are the toilets available without buying a ticket? If not, what if someone has to go but doesn't have a Ticket? So many questions

#20

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
2 hours ago

Imagine surviving one of the greatest maritime disasters in history, coming back to your country (probably traumatised) and being fired because you didn't die?

#21

Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is it legal?

#22

AJay
AJay
Community Member
2 hours ago

Today years old

#23

PickleRick
PickleRick
Community Member
1 hour ago

Some of these are certainly not facts. I don't mind an opinion until someone believes theirs are fact.

#24

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

And the sad thing is....the voice we hear on recordings is the same one other people hear when we talk. How do I still have friends?

#25

DC
DC
Community Member
52 minutes ago

This needs more background.

#26

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

So the ancient aliens stuff IS true! 🤪

#27

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
2 hours ago

Maybe it's just me but this sounds so peaceful

#28

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
34 minutes ago

Since Norway is a very long country, this is only true for the parts that are north of appr. 65°N

#29

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
1 hour ago

What's the possibility the dad wrote this?

#30

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 hours ago

Talk about bad decisions.

#31

Nilsen
Nilsen
Community Member
2 hours ago

Provided one of them is a female.

#32

Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago

Yep, last time someone put a bowl of food in front of me, I leaped straight to their lap and started purring.

#33

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

cuteness overload

#34

The Frenchiest Fry
The Frenchiest Fry
Community Member
2 hours ago

A) not a fact, B) not necessarily true. She may be complaining, she may be looking for advice. How could you generalise something so vague and vast?

#35

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago

Looks like a furry creamsicle.

#36

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
1 hour ago

this penguin is more independent than my ex boyfriend

#37

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Community Member
57 minutes ago

Every BP here, including me.

#38

Gemma jones
Gemma jones
Community Member
2 hours ago

that explains a lot

#39

CC
CC
Community Member
1 hour ago

One hundred *A*nd one?

#40

Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

When does she find multiple partners in a pride? Isn't there usually only 1 or 2 males?

#41

AJay
AJay
Community Member
2 hours ago

Is it successful? Does the tree often survive this process?

#42

Ali H M Salehuddin
Ali H M Salehuddin
Community Member
2 hours ago

? I am seeing the dog first before the man.

#43

Buren
Buren
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited)

Somebody please stop him

#44

Agata Konador
Agata Konador
Community Member
1 hour ago

My man, on our first date told me, that all his knowledge about women is from this book 😅 and he gave me this one. I laughed hard 😂 We are together for 15 years already 😁

#45

Serial pacifist
Serial pacifist
Community Member
48 minutes ago

I would live there.

#46

Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

I don't want to attract anyone, thank you very much.

#47

karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
1 hour ago

To quote meatloaf "I love you, so told you a lie".

#48

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Never gonna give you up" is beautiful at all times, though

#49

Monday
Monday
Community Member
1 hour ago

Progeria. It's a b***h of disease. Average lifespan for these kiddos is around 13.

#50

AJay
AJay
Community Member
2 hours ago

Unless you don't like bananas.

#51

Daria
Daria
Community Member
1 hour ago

I do this every morning, it works wonders!

#52

Kosnian
Kosnian
Community Member
1 hour ago

Spy monkey, I suppose it makes some kind of sense

#53

Sarah Turney
Sarah Turney
Community Member
1 hour ago

Did u know that the man in that image is hella fine 😍😛

#54

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
2 hours ago

A perfect example of how each rule has its exceptions

#55

censorshipsucks
censorshipsucks
Community Member
2 hours ago

Is this a fact or an aesthetic opinion?

#56

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

One of the reasons it's my favourite colour

#57

Karen Jones
Karen Jones
Community Member
25 minutes ago

Many many seeds are good for you. Nuts are a kind of seed come to think of it.

#58

Owen Jarvis
Owen Jarvis
Community Member
1 hour ago

I never understand how people are more scared of spiders, because scorpions will defintely f**k you up.

#59

wifeofweasley
wifeofweasley
Community Member
2 hours ago

this is true! the best Döner Kepab I ever had was at 3 am in Berlin. It was a shitty area with only a few things still open so we went in the next best shop. They were about to close down so the guy mixed everything they still had (otherwise they would have had to throw it away) and gave it to us for free. It. was. delicious! We were a little drunk so maybe it wasn't actually as great as I remember but that night it was the best thing ever. Fun times!

#60

JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago

Except for the puffy red eyelids, beet red nose, and congestion for hours that makes it hard to swallow.

#61

Dill
Dill
Community Member
1 hour ago

George Crum is said to have done this in 1853. William Kitchiner’s 1822 cookbook Apicius Redivivus 'The Cook’s Oracle' was a best selling book in Britain and the USA and it includes the first recipe for potato crisps: “Potatoes fried in Slices or Shavings” and cooked to a crisp.

#62

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
15 minutes ago

If you're a woman. The release of oxytocin in men are both less and slower.

#63

Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Aroace tiger (she/they/he)
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think everyone knows this

#64

Autistic apricot
Autistic apricot
Community Member
1 hour ago

I saw something else about this and it actually got him to quit

#65

AJay
AJay
Community Member
2 hours ago

Damn I'm just trying to enjoy my snack here but this post is so deep that now I'm questioning my existence.

#66

