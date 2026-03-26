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Millions of moments have shaped the world as we know it today. Some were major turning points, like certain wars, inventions and discoveries. Others might seem less important... But even the events we perceive as slightly insignificant have played a big part in history.

Of course, so much has happened throughout the years that it could be easy to forget a lot of it. That's where photography, writing, documenting and archiving come in. They preserve the memories of people, places and things so that future generations can look back and see how far humanity has come, and how far we have yet to go.

If you dig taking a deep dive into the past, you might want to join an online community called Archive of Humanity. It has close to 100,000 weekly visitors, and is a "curated space dedicated to preserving the visual legacy of our species." From pivotal moments in human history to major breakthroughs in space exploration, science, and technology, the page is a beautiful, bottomless virtual archive.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of its most interesting posts for you to scroll through while even more history is made today.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

It Took 36 Years For This Archaeologist To Make The Most Accurate Model Of Ancient Rome

Detailed historical city model showcasing the archive of humanity through significant moments captured in intricate structures

Front-Coconut-8196 , Jean-Pierre Dalbéra Report

37points
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mhbonal avatar
pelemele
pelemele
Community Member
10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In the 17th century, Giovanni Pietro Bellori (an Italian curator, historian, and art critic) identified and studied fragments of the *Forma Urbis Romae*, a contemporary map of the city created during the reign of Emperor Septimius Severus (late 2nd to early 3rd century). Between 1893 and 1901, Rodolfo Lanciani (an Italian archaeologist specializing in the topography of ancient Rome) published a work on the Forma Urbis Romae that provided a better understanding of it. Then came the model seen here, created by Paul Bigot (a French architect) between 1908 and 1942, which still serves as a reference for the study of the ancient city.

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What were the most important events in history? The answer may vary depending on who you ask, where and when they were born, and what they've experienced in their own lifetime.

Some may include World War II, others could go straight to the invention of the cellphone, or man's first visit to the moon. There are hundreds, if not thousands, more potential responses. All are significant and all have shaped the world as we know it today - in one way or the other.

But certain events are so massive that they change the world instantly, forever...
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    #2

    One Of The First "Drone Shots" In History, 1911

    Archive of humanity photo showing early 1900s people launching a kite with hats flying in a historic moment.

    PerryAwesome Report

    36points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are they just.. launching a camera into the air?? It's amazing lol

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    #3

    Vincas Juška, A Lithuanian Book Smuggler That Transported Language Books Into Lithuania, Circa Late 1800s

    Elderly man with long beard carrying a sack and wooden staff, representing a moment in the archive of humanity history.

    Smugglers like Juška transported books a across the border to preserve the Lithuanian language and culture, March 16th is celebrated in Lithuania as the Day of the Book Smugglers

    Suspicious-Slip248 , Unknown author Report

    35points
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    Among the most recent is one that still haunts many of us: The Covid-19 pandemic. What a time to be alive...

    One moment we were living our (best-as-we-could) lives, the next we were in an unexpected global lockdown, watching the fatalities rise all around us.

    "On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, sending shockwaves across the planet. Overnight, borders closed, cities locked down, and daily life changed for billions—something unseen since previous pandemics, but on a much larger scale," reports the History Collection site. "The speed and scope of the response was unprecedented, with countries scrambling to adapt."

    More than 7 million people lost their lives to the virus, economies took a knock, businesses shut down, families were left homeless and many still haven't fully recovered from the crisis.
    #4

    The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Was Built In The 8th Century

    Ancient rock-cut temple with tourists exploring, showcasing architectural marvels from history in the archive of humanity.

    It Was Carved From A Single Massive Rock, Cut From The Top Down, Not Built With Stones Or Bricks. Nearly 400,000 Tons Of Rock Were Removed Using Simple Tools, Making It One Of The Most Impressive Engineering Feats In History.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    32points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It is absolutely mind boggling. Just walking around looking at it is impressive enough, but when you start to think about how it was done, that rocks you back on your heels

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    Another fairly recent date many of us will never forget is September 11, 2001, or 9/11, as it's since become known.

    Again, things began as normal on this fateful day in history until suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, two planes flew into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. A series of co-ordinated attacks followed. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another into a Pennsylvania field, leaving America and the rest of the world stunned.

    Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in those incidents. Air travel, politics, and daily life for many, would never be the same again.

    "In a single morning, global priorities shifted, leading to sweeping changes in security and foreign policy," notes History Collection. It wasn't long before a number of wars would be launched.
    #5

    King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925

    Indigenous woman carrying child in fur clothing, captured in a historic black and white photo from the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    30points
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    #6

    No One Wants To Remember The Horrors Of War. Poland, Warsaw, 1946

    Street photographer taking a portrait with painted backdrop amid ruins, captured in a historic archive of humanity moment.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    29points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This image is both heartwarming and heartbreaking

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    When Pew Research Center asked Americans in 2016 what to name the 10 most significant events in their lifetime, 76% included 9/11. Barack Obama's election was the second-most frequently named event, listed by 40% of the 2,000 people surveyed.

    "Every other event is named by fewer than one-quarter of all adults," noted Pew. "This includes the changes ushered in by the internet, personal computers, smartphones and other innovations of the tech revolution, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the Vietnam War."
    #7

    Inky Paws Found On A 15th Century Manuscript

    Open archive of humanity showing ancient handwritten documents with paw prints on the pages, highlighting historical preservation.

    PerryAwesome Report

    29points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cats have literally (in the true sense of the word) left their mark throughout human history!

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    #8

    A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, 1920

    Child playing banjo joyfully with dog beside them in a vintage scene from the archive of humanity's important moments.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    27points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm still hearing "Deliverance"...

    4
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    #9

    Zbigniew Religa - Most Famous Polish Cardiac Surgeon After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner. 1987

    Surgeon in operating room with patient on table connected to medical equipment, showing a historic medical moment.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    27points
    POST
    stacyknudson avatar
    RomanceRadish
    RomanceRadish
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But how could they wear masks that long? /s

    2
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    Many South Africans may say that the release of Nelson Mandela, the end of apartheid, and the first democratic elections were among the most important events in history for them. Each was a step towards a more inclusive and fair country, and changed the lives of millions of people.

    "Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world," said Mandela in his presidential inauguration speech, "The Dawn of a New South Africa." 
    #10

    Cracked And Faded Statue Of Vladimir Komarov, The First Human To Lose His Life During A Space Mission. Now Stands Forgotten At An Abandoned Children's Camp Outside Moscow

    Weathered statue of a cosmonaut holding a helmet, surrounded by overgrown vegetation in the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , sovietvisuals Report

    25points
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    #11

    In 1912, Jim Thorpe Had His Running Shoes Stolen The Morning Of His Olympic Events. He Found This Mismatched Pair Of Shoes In The Garbage And Ran In Them To Win Two Olympic Gold Medals

    Historic black and white photo of an athlete on the field wearing vintage sportswear from the archive of humanity.

    Front-Coconut-8196 , Gallica Report

    24points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let us not forget *why* his shoes were stolen; he was Native American and people didn't want him to compete, because you know...racism.

    44
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    #12

    Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe Photographed In Glacier National Park, 1913

    Three indigenous warriors standing on a rocky cliff overlooking a valley, part of archive of humanity moments in history.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , Roland W. Reed Report

    24points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This makes me want to cry. A beautiful people and civilization decimated.

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    But over in Germany and other European countries, those events might not rank as high on the list as something like the fall of the Berlin Wall, which took place the night of November 9, 1989. The wall was seen as the symbol of a divided Europe, so when it was suddenly opened, many were amazed.

    "East and West Berliners surged through, embracing, celebrating, and chipping away at the concrete barrier that had separated families for decades," reports the History Collection site. "This spontaneous event marked the beginning of the end for the Cold War, rivaling other political upheavals in its speed and significance."
    #13

    In The Late 1800s, Explorers Photographing The Jungles Of Guatemala Captured This Image Of Stela K At Quiriguá, An Ancient Maya City Near The Motagua River

    Ancient Mayan statue carved in stone with intricate details, standing in a forest with a man beside it, archive of humanity.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    24points
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    #14

    Algeria Is Home To Seven Unesco World Heritage Sites And Is The Second Country In The World With The Most Roman Ruins After Italy

    Aerial views of ancient city ruins with a prominent archway, part of the archive of humanity’s historical moments.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    24points
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    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia were early Christian strongholds, too. Many early saints were from North Africa, including St. Augustine of Hippo, famous for the doctrines of original sin and the immaculate conception; his Mom, St. Monica, who preserved history in the Holy Land; St. Anthony, the founder of monasticism; Sts. Felicity and Perpetua, martyrs whose story was the "best-selling" book of the ancient world; St Athanasius of Alexandria, who defended the divinity of Christ; St. Moses the Black, who converted scores of criminals; and three early popes.

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    #15

    Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal

    Ancient Egyptian columns and hieroglyphs inside a historic temple, showcasing moments from the archive of humanity.

    Artifexa Report

    24points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Remarkable and beautiful. If I remember correctly, it was the layers of soot and dirt that protected the paint from the elements

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    One historical moment that had millions celebrating around the globe happened on July 20, 1969, and not on earth...

    “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” said Neil Armstrong, as he stepped onto the lunar surface. NASA's website reveals that it took four days for the Lunar Module Eagle, carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to travel to the moon. And an estimated 650 million people watched the landing.

    It marked a major milestone in the space race and showed many that what might seem impossible can be achieved.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Blue Void Earth’s Most Isolated Hemisphere, This Is The Pacific-Centered View Of Earth The Side We Rarely See In Maps Or Textbooks

    View of Earth from space showing the vast ocean surface and outlining continents in the archive of humanity photos.

    Unlike The Familiar Africa–europe Or Asia View, This Hemisphere Is Dominated Almost Entirely By The Pacific Ocean, The Largest And Deepest Ocean On The Planet.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    24points
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    mj_adamson avatar
    Marie Adamson
    Marie Adamson
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New Zealand! That's where I live.

    24
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    #17

    An Ottoman Supply Train Still Resting Where It Was Ambushed By Lawrence Of Arabia Over 100 Years Ago On The Hejaz Railway

    Rusting train wreck buried in desert sand, symbolizing a powerful moment in the archive of humanity's history.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    22points
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    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    thought that was a water truck

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    #18

    A 1966 Photo From The Netherlands Dubbed The “Dutchiest Father Of All Time” Captures A Father Fully Embracing Classic Mid-1960s Dutch Practicality

    Man riding bicycle with child in front seat and pulling another child in a stroller in historic archive of humanity photo.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    22points
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    nicole-brookshaw avatar
    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nothing has changed

    1
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    As mentioned earlier, someone's idea of what the most significant historical events are can depend on where and when they were born.

    Pew Research Center's 2016 survey found this to be true, noting that Americans are primarily bound together by their generation and the major events that occurred during their formative years.

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    "For the oldest Americans, the Silent and Greatest generations, that unifying event is World War II. For Baby Boomers, the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Vietnam War are defining moments," reads the site. "For Millennials and Gen Xers, 9/11 and the Obama election leads the list by a greater margin than for other generations."

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    #19

    Golden Chamber (Burial Chamber), The Reliefs Are Not Just Colors, But Are A Recessed And Relieved, Ultra-Precise Sculpture, Which Has Preserved Its Bright Colors For More Than 3000 Years

    Ancient Egyptian tomb interior with detailed hieroglyphics and artwork, showcasing important moments in history archive.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    22points
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    normadennis2004 avatar
    Norma
    Norma
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Meantime, nearly everything made in the last 50 years floats in our oceans...

    0
    0points
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    #20

    Cueva De Las Manos (Cave Of The Hands) In The Río Pinturas Canyon In Southern Argentina, The Handprints Were Placed In Waves From 7,300 Bc All The Way To Ad 700

    Ancient handprints on a cave wall representing early human expression from the archive of humanity's history.

    Deaconstpawn , Mariano Report

    22points
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    #21

    1500 Year Old Ceramic Mayan Figure With Removable Helmet

    Ancient artifact from the archive of humanity showing a unique humanoid figure with removable helmet and exaggerated eyes.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    22points
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    #22

    Photograph Of A Man Eating Rice, 1904

    Black and white photo from the archive of humanity showing a man happily eating rice with chopsticks.

    PerryAwesome Report

    21points
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    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a modern advertisement

    18
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    #23

    The World's Last Commercial Ocean-Going Sailing Ship - The Pamir - Rounding Cape Horn, 1949

    Historic tall ship with full sails in the ocean, representing an important moment in the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    20points
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    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a thrill it must have been to see those ships sailing into ports!

    13
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    #24

    Colorized Image Of Young Boy Who Lost His Parents To A V2 Rocket London Wwii

    Young boy in a war-torn setting, captured in a powerful moment from the archive of humanity’s historic events.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    20points
    POST
    submirco avatar
    azubi
    azubi
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My grandparents ' generation did this to him and I am so sorry.

    12
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    #25

    A Fishermen Returns With His Fish In Istanbul 1930s

    Man carrying a giant fish on his back walking down a cobblestone street in a historic archive of humanity photo.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    20points
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    #26

    The Stadium At Aphrodisias In Modern Turkey, Built During The 1st Century Ad, Is Among The Best-Preserved Examples Of Ancient Greek Stadiums

    Aerial view of an ancient stone amphitheater surrounded by farmland, part of the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    20points
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    #27

    A Bedouin Woman From Tunisia In 1907

    Portrait of a woman in traditional attire, representing a significant moment in the archive of humanity's history.

    DonnaHistoria , commons.wikimedia.org Report

    20points
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    #28

    Group Of Japanese Samurai In Front Of Egypt’s Sphinx, 1864

    Historic archive photo of a group of people in front of the Great Sphinx, capturing important moments in history.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    20points
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    #29

    This Is What Mount Saint Helens Looked Like Before And After Its 1980 Eruption

    Before and after photos of Mount St. Helens eruption, featured in an archive of humanity's important historical moments.

    Front-Coconut-8196 , Everett Report

    19points
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    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of the Seven Sisters in the Cascade Mountain range in western US

    7
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    #30

    The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp

    Man exploring prehistoric cave paintings in Cosquer cave, an important moment in the archive of humanity history.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    18points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The professional diver who discovered the cave (named after him), kept it secret for years. Had to check the dates: Discovered in 1985, discovery reported in 1991

    8
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    #31

    Woman Kneeling Next To Bed Of Child, In An Underground Tunnel During The Bombing Of London, World War II, January 1945

    Black and white photo of children in an underground shelter, representing a significant moment in the archive of humanity history.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , Toni Frissell Report

    18points
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    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do we learn? No!

    20
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    #32

    Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After The Atomic Bombing In Japan, 1945

    Massive mushroom cloud over cityscape captured in historic archive of humanity photo showing a pivotal moment in our history.

    Front-Coconut-8196 , Hiromichi Matsuda Report

    18points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think most of us really don't know what the time lapse of an atomic explosion is like. Nor do we want to know.

    13
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    #33

    Classroom Doodles Of 6 Or 7 Yo Boy Onfim From Novgorod Around 800 Years Ago

    Ancient cave drawings depicting human and animal figures, representing early moments in the archive of humanity.

    dumpaccount882212 Report

    18points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, they had Microsoft paint 800 years ago?!/j I know it's probably a digital rendering... probably...

    2
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    #34

    Norwegian Ethnologist Thor Heyerdahl And His Raft 'Kon-Tiki' Crossing The Pacific Ocean

    Raft with sailors on open sea, a significant moment captured in the archive of humanity's history.

    Heyerdahl Built The Boat And Sailed It From Peru To Polynesia In 101 Days, Thus Demonstrating That Trips Of That Magnitude Were Within The Realm Of Possibility For Prehistoric Peoples (1947)

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    18points
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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Thor Heyerdahl's raft was photographed in colour. There's no need for black and white.

    2
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    #35

    A Page From The Voynich Manuscript Written Sometime In The 1400s. The Book Has Unknown Plants And Is Written In A Language That Has Yet To Be Deciphered

    Manuscript page from an archive of humanity featuring mysterious text and detailed botanical illustrations.

    Deaconstpawn Report

    18points
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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Currently kept at the Yale University's library of rare books and manuscripts

    1
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    #36

    Norwegian Storyteller Eiliv Braatene Spent Much Of His Life As A Wandering Vagabond, Carrying All His Possessions In A Tin Can And A Small Bundle, 1897

    Elderly man carrying belongings with a cane outside a wooden building, representing moments in the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    17points
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    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He worked as a tinsmith and cobbler.

    6
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    #37

    The First Ever Underwater Photograph Taken In The South Of France At A Depth Of 164 Feet By Louis Boutan In 1899

    Vintage deep-sea diver underwater holding an object, showcasing a historic moment in the archive of humanity photos.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    17points
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    deedeem2010 avatar
    Deeelite
    Deeelite
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm always amazed at this photo

    3
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    #38

    Astronaut Frank Culbertson, Aboard The Iss, Was The Only American To Witness The 9/11 Events From Space; His Historic Photograph Captures A Visible Plume Of Smoke Rising Over Manhattan

    Aerial view of New York City showing smoke rising, a powerful photo from the archive of humanity capturing historic moments.

    Front-Coconut-8196 , NASA Report

    16points
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    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And something about that looks like a creepy skull... 😭

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    #39

    Aloha Airlines Flight 243 Lost Its Fuselage Midair And Landed Safely On 28th April 1988

    Passengers sitting in a damaged airplane fuselage after a crash landing in a historic archive of humanity photo.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    16points
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    fred_18 avatar
    FreeDragon
    FreeDragon
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not everyone landed safely: "the one fatality, flight attendant Clarabelle "C.B." Lansing, was ejected from the airplane." - Wikipedia.

    10
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    #40

    On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Shot This Epic Photo Of The Eruption Of Mount St. Helens

    Volcanic eruption viewed from forest road with vintage car and motorcycle, capturing a historic moment in humanity's archive.

    Lasher Was Forced To Abandon His Pinto And Flee The Giant Plume Of Ash On His Motorcycle. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    16points
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    sallymoen avatar
    Sally Moen
    Sally Moen
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He needed to outrun the wall of mud from the melted glaciers on the mountain. That's what is the danger of one of the other volcanic mountains in the Cascade Mountain range, seeing as a couple are very close to metropolitan areas. The entire area around Mt Rainier, for example, is posted on city streets and country lanes for evacuation directions to avoid a mud tsunami should it erupt. Mt St Helens taught vulcanists alot, and the mountains still active have monitoring devices on them to measure movement, including earthquakes. You can visit the park around Mt Saint Helens, it's beautiful and full of flowers and young trees.

    6
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    #41

    A Migratory Mexican Field Worker Stands Beside His Makeshift Home Near A Pea Field In Imperial Valley, California, 1937

    Depressed family outside makeshift shack with vintage car in dusty landscape, archive of humanity showing hardship moments.

    Photographed By Dorothea Lange During The Great Depression, Capturing The Stark Realities Of Agricultural Labor And Displacement.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    16points
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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dorothea Lange is one of my favorite photographers. I wrote a paper on her in college.

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    #42

    The Only Surviving War Elephant Armour In The World From 17th Century India Displayed At The Royal Armouries Museum In Leeds, England

    Armored elephant display in a museum showcasing an important moment in history from the archive of humanity collection.

    SwiPerHaHa Report

    15points
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    #43

    Native American Looking At The Newly Built Transcontinental Railroad, 1868

    Man standing on cliff overlooking winding river and railway track in historic archive of humanity photo

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    15points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Whoa! The things he'd see in the years to come.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #44

    A Tree House Of The Koiari People, East Of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 1886

    Historic treehouse with thatched roof high above the ground, showcasing a unique moment in the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    15points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They're still built. Saw a television programme about this many years ago.

    5
    5points
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    #45

    Last Eruption Of MT. Vesuvius,1944 - Colorised

    People observing a massive volcanic eruption cloud, a powerful moment captured in the archive of humanity's history.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    15points
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    #46

    Faces Of Passersby Upon Seeing The 9/11 Incident

    Crowd of people looking up in a historic city street, captured in a black and white photo from the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    15points
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    10 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Maybe the photographer should have been looking the other way?

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    #47

    Human Creativity 30,000 Years Ago, Prehistoric Cave Paintings Of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters (Unesco World Heritage Site)

    Ancient cave paintings depicting humans and animals, showcasing important moments in the archive of humanity history.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    15points
    POST
    #48

    Buddhas Of Bamiyan Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 2001 By Taliban

    Ancient giant Buddha statue carved into rock with people playing volleyball in its shadow, archive of humanity historic moment.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    15points
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    #49

    Leicester, England, 1950s. When Coal Was Very Much The Number One Energy Source

    Archive of humanity photo showing industrial era city covered in smoke from factories and chimneys.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    14points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No those hyperbolic cooling towers were not a nuke. They used them on very large coal and oil plants too. Coal is such a sh!tty energy source. Just let it die already.

    13
    13points
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    #50

    The Full-Scale Recreation Of The Roman Forum Built For The Filming Of ‘The Fall Of The Roman Empire’ (1964)

    Ancient Roman procession reenactment with chariots, soldiers, and crowds capturing important moments in history.

    Constructed In Las Matas Near Madrid, It Was The Largest Outdoor Film Set In History At That Time, At 92,000 M2 (23 Acres). No Matte Paintings Were Used To Extend The Set

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    14points
    POST
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    #51

    Soviet Northern Explorer Nikolai Machulyak Feeds Polar Bears With Condensed Milk. Chukchi Sea, 1976

    Person in cold gear shaking paw with a polar bear while its cub clings to their leg in historical archive of humanity photo.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    13points
    POST
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    #52

    When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly

    Historic archive photo showing zebras used for transportation and sport, capturing unique moments in history and human culture.

    Front-Coconut-8196 , rarehistoricalphotos.com Report

    13points
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    11 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lord Rothschild driving his zebra. Ge was a banker and zoologist.

    3
    3points
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    #53

    Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India

    Black and white photo of starving children depicting a tragic moment in the archive of humanity history collection.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    13points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Typical British move. Move in, steal anything worth stealing, including the food. Move on and do it to the next country. Pardon, I don't have a nice opinion of the 19th Century British Empire.

    11
    11points
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    #54

    Chief John Smith Was An Ojibwe (Chippewa) Indian Who Lived In The Area Of Cass Lake, Minnesota. He Passed In 1922 At The (Alleged) Ripe Old Age Of 137

    Elderly Native American man in traditional regalia, representing important moments in the archive of humanity.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    12points
    POST
    deedeem2010 avatar
    Deeelite
    Deeelite
    Community Member
    6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought this one was false too - his age anyways. I thought it was determined the human body isn't capable of functioning after 120 years

    3
    3points
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    #55

    In 2003, Fast Attack Submarine Uss Connecticut (Ssn-22) Had Partly Surfaced In An Ice Pack When A Polar Bear Began To Lick And Paw The Exposed Rudder To Determine If It Was Worth Eating

    Archive of humanity showing a polar bear emerging from a hole in Arctic ice in black and white photos.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , upload.wikimedia.org , upload.wikimedia.org Report

    12points
    POST
    jorinda-rankin1 avatar
    BarkingSquirell
    BarkingSquirell
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wish these poor guys weren't always so hungry.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #56

    Mihailo Tolotos, A Greek Orthodox Monk That Lived For 82 Years (1856 To 1938) Without Having Ever Seen A Woman In His Life

    Elderly man in traditional religious robes and hood, captured in a historic moment from the archive of humanity photos.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    12points
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    #57

    Vision Of The Future In The 1930's Soviet Futurism Art, Electro-Magnetic Rapid Transit System

    Futuristic cityscape illustrating advanced transportation and architecture in a visionary archive of humanity moment.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    12points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And here we are, having finally learned not to eat laundry detergent.

    18
    18points
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    #58

    Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting

    Black and white photo from the archive of humanity showing explorers near icy cave with ship in the distance.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , Herbert Ponting Report

    12points
    POST
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    #59

    Intricate Marble Carvings Inside The Luna Vasahi Temple, Part Of The Renowned Dilwara Temples In Mount Abu, Photographed Circa 1948

    Intricately carved ancient temple interior with statues, showcasing important historical moments in humanity's archive.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    12points
    POST
    #60

    Aerial View Of Timber Blowdown, Destroyed By The May 18 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens, In Skamania County, Washington, On June 8, 1980

    Vast archive of humanity showing aftermath of a massive natural disaster with mountains covered in fallen trees and debris.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    12points
    POST
    #61

    Heliphants, Indian Air Force Helicopter Unit 116 Were Hal Chetak Helicopters Covered With Elephant-Shaped Decorations Used In Air Displays, 1970s

    Historic photos of helicopters creatively designed to resemble elephants showcasing unique moments in archive of humanity.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    11points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Omg omg omg...any other "Adventure Time" nerds out there think about Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant..?? 😅 No, just me....?

    8
    8points
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    #62

    A Polar Bear Cub And Child Meet, (1975), Wrangel Island, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russian Sfsr

    Child in winter clothing standing near a baby polar bear in snow, capturing a rare moment in the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    11points
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    #63

    A Young American Boy Examines Radioactive Samples From A Chemistry Set In 1950, Wearing Headphones Connected To A Geiger Counter Sensitive Enough To Detect Radiation From A Wristwatch

    Young boy examining a device with headphones, surrounded by scientific objects in a historic moment from the archive of humanity.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    11points
    POST
    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Mommy has a headache, so just sit quietly and play with your uranium."

    6
    6points
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    #64

    Empire State Building From New Jersey Before The City Grew Skyscrapers, 1930s

    Black and white photo showing the Empire State Building towering over early 20th century cityscape in archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    11points
    POST
    #65

    During The 19th Century, Rich British Landowners Ordered Exaggerated Portraits Of Their Livestock As Symbols Of Wealth, Frequently Depicting Them With Unusually Large Rectangular Bodies

    Man standing next to an unusually large sheep in a rural landscape, captured in archive of humanity moments.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    10points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought was cow but the face and feet tells me it's supposed to be a sheep... Did anybody actually believe that?? 😂

    5
    5points
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    #66

    Engraved Handprints On White Mountain Wyoming, Sacred To The Shoshone, Arapaho And Ute Tribes Today

    Hand placed inside ancient rock handprints carved in stone, showcasing a unique moment in the archive of humanity history.

    Deaconstpawn Report

    10points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does anyone know their original purpose?

    1
    1point
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    #67

    President John F. Kennedy Leans Over His Desk In This Iconic Photo, Dubbed "The Lonliest Job." February 11, 1961

    Historic archive photo showing a man in a presidential office reflecting by the desk near large windows and flags.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    10points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unlike some presidents, JFK didn't need dozens of sycophants to constantly lick his boots to keep him happy.

    16
    16points
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    #68

    Series Of Photos Of Calcutta, British India Taken In 1860s By Samuel Bourne Titled "Views Of Calcutta And Barrackpore", Colourised

    Historic architecture and daily life scenes captured in an archive of humanity’s most important moments in history photos.

    MayankNoob Report

    10points
    POST
    #69

    Native American Rock Art In The Lower Pecos Canyonlands Of Texas And Northern Mexico, With A Tradition Lasting Over 4,000 Years And Beginning Nearly 6,000 Years Ago

    Ancient cave painting of a humanoid figure with outstretched arms, part of the archive of humanity’s historical artwork.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    10points
    POST
    ortaduchess avatar
    Stephanie Did It
    Stephanie Did It
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My family and I saw these on a hike near the Pecos river in the 1980s. It's incredible that they've survived on the rock for so long!

    2
    2points
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    #70

    Belka The Space Dog Upon Returning From Her Cosmic Voyage. Ussr, August 1960

    Historic photo of a dog in an early diving suit helmet, showcasing a unique moment in Archive of Humanity history.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    10points
    POST
    rayceeyarayceeya avatar
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Made out better than the first dog, Laika.

    14
    14points
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    #71

    Soviet Soldiers Feeding A Polar Bear From Their Tank, 1950

    Polar bears interacting with a soldier on a snow-covered tank, archive of humanity capturing historic wildlife moments.

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

    10points
    POST
    #72

    A New Guinea Resident Was Stunned To See A White Man For The First Time. Until 1930, Mountain Tribes Believed They Were The Only People On Earth

    Black and white archive of humanity photo showing an emotional indigenous man in natural wilderness surroundings.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    9points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Appropriate response to a white man randomly stepping into your homeland

    13
    13points
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    #73

    Ultraviolet Bath Given To Soviet Kids, Ussr, 1980s

    Four children wearing goggles and minimal clothing stand around a glowing device in a dark room, archive of humanity moment.

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    9points
    POST
    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is how children in the dark far north of the country would get vitamin D.

    8
    8points
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    #74

    The First Self Portrait In Space, Taken By Buzz Aldrin In 1966

    Astronaut taking a selfie in space with Earth visible in the background, a key moment in the archive of humanity.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , NASA/Buzz Aldrin Report

    9points
    POST
    readcat avatar
    NightOwlPanda
    NightOwlPanda
    Community Member
    13 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given what's written on the camera, it's really for a very different kind of photo.

    8
    8points
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    #75

    There Is A Spacecraft Graveyard In The South Pacific Ocean Known As“Point Nemo”, It Is The Furthest Place On The Earth From Land

    Underwater photo of a rusted historical artifact on the ocean floor from the archive of humanity collection.

    It Is Home To Over 300 Spacecraft And Associated Space Debris, Including The Mir Space Station, The First Ever Object Assembled In Planetary Orbit By Russian Cosmonauts

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

    9points
    POST
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    #76

    Astronaut Chimpanzee, Ham, Gets An Apple After His First Successful Flight Into Space 31 January 1961 By NASA, Ham Was The First American Primate In Space

    Space monkey wearing a suit reaching for an orange during historic moments in the archive of humanity photos.

    Suspicious-Slip248 , NASA Report

    9points
    POST
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