Bored Panda has put together a compilation of its most interesting posts for you to scroll through while even more history is made today.

If you dig taking a deep dive into the past, you might want to join an online community called Archive of Humanity . It has close to 100,000 weekly visitors, and is a "curated space dedicated to preserving the visual legacy of our species." From pivotal moments in human history to major breakthroughs in space exploration, science, and technology, the page is a beautiful, bottomless virtual archive.

Of course, so much has happened throughout the years that it could be easy to forget a lot of it. That's where photography, writing, documenting and archiving come in. They preserve the memories of people, places and things so that future generations can look back and see how far humanity has come, and how far we have yet to go.

Millions of moments have shaped the world as we know it today. Some were major turning points, like certain wars, inventions and discoveries. Others might seem less important... But even the events we perceive as slightly insignificant have played a big part in history .

#1 It Took 36 Years For This Archaeologist To Make The Most Accurate Model Of Ancient Rome

What were the most important events in history? The answer may vary depending on who you ask, where and when they were born, and what they've experienced in their own lifetime. Some may include World War II, others could go straight to the invention of the cellphone, or man's first visit to the moon. There are hundreds, if not thousands, more potential responses. All are significant and all have shaped the world as we know it today - in one way or the other. But certain events are so massive that they change the world instantly, forever...

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#2 One Of The First "Drone Shots" In History, 1911

#3 Vincas Juška, A Lithuanian Book Smuggler That Transported Language Books Into Lithuania, Circa Late 1800s Smugglers like Juška transported books a across the border to preserve the Lithuanian language and culture, March 16th is celebrated in Lithuania as the Day of the Book Smugglers

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Among the most recent is one that still haunts many of us: The Covid-19 pandemic. What a time to be alive... One moment we were living our (best-as-we-could) lives, the next we were in an unexpected global lockdown, watching the fatalities rise all around us. "On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, sending shockwaves across the planet. Overnight, borders closed, cities locked down, and daily life changed for billions—something unseen since previous pandemics, but on a much larger scale," reports the History Collection site. "The speed and scope of the response was unprecedented, with countries scrambling to adapt." More than 7 million people lost their lives to the virus, economies took a knock, businesses shut down, families were left homeless and many still haven't fully recovered from the crisis.

#4 The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Was Built In The 8th Century It Was Carved From A Single Massive Rock, Cut From The Top Down, Not Built With Stones Or Bricks. Nearly 400,000 Tons Of Rock Were Removed Using Simple Tools, Making It One Of The Most Impressive Engineering Feats In History.



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Another fairly recent date many of us will never forget is September 11, 2001, or 9/11, as it's since become known. Again, things began as normal on this fateful day in history until suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, two planes flew into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. A series of co-ordinated attacks followed. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another into a Pennsylvania field, leaving America and the rest of the world stunned. Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in those incidents. Air travel, politics, and daily life for many, would never be the same again. "In a single morning, global priorities shifted, leading to sweeping changes in security and foreign policy," notes History Collection. It wasn't long before a number of wars would be launched.

#5 King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925

#6 No One Wants To Remember The Horrors Of War. Poland, Warsaw, 1946

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When Pew Research Center asked Americans in 2016 what to name the 10 most significant events in their lifetime, 76% included 9/11. Barack Obama's election was the second-most frequently named event, listed by 40% of the 2,000 people surveyed. "Every other event is named by fewer than one-quarter of all adults," noted Pew. "This includes the changes ushered in by the internet, personal computers, smartphones and other innovations of the tech revolution, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the Vietnam War."

#7 Inky Paws Found On A 15th Century Manuscript

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#8 A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, 1920

#9 Zbigniew Religa - Most Famous Polish Cardiac Surgeon After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner. 1987

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Many South Africans may say that the release of Nelson Mandela, the end of apartheid, and the first democratic elections were among the most important events in history for them. Each was a step towards a more inclusive and fair country, and changed the lives of millions of people. "Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world," said Mandela in his presidential inauguration speech, "The Dawn of a New South Africa."

#10 Cracked And Faded Statue Of Vladimir Komarov, The First Human To Lose His Life During A Space Mission. Now Stands Forgotten At An Abandoned Children's Camp Outside Moscow

#11 In 1912, Jim Thorpe Had His Running Shoes Stolen The Morning Of His Olympic Events. He Found This Mismatched Pair Of Shoes In The Garbage And Ran In Them To Win Two Olympic Gold Medals

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#12 Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe Photographed In Glacier National Park, 1913

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But over in Germany and other European countries, those events might not rank as high on the list as something like the fall of the Berlin Wall, which took place the night of November 9, 1989. The wall was seen as the symbol of a divided Europe, so when it was suddenly opened, many were amazed. "East and West Berliners surged through, embracing, celebrating, and chipping away at the concrete barrier that had separated families for decades," reports the History Collection site. "This spontaneous event marked the beginning of the end for the Cold War, rivaling other political upheavals in its speed and significance."

#13 In The Late 1800s, Explorers Photographing The Jungles Of Guatemala Captured This Image Of Stela K At Quiriguá, An Ancient Maya City Near The Motagua River

#14 Algeria Is Home To Seven Unesco World Heritage Sites And Is The Second Country In The World With The Most Roman Ruins After Italy

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#15 Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal

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One historical moment that had millions celebrating around the globe happened on July 20, 1969, and not on earth... “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” said Neil Armstrong, as he stepped onto the lunar surface. NASA's website reveals that it took four days for the Lunar Module Eagle, carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to travel to the moon. And an estimated 650 million people watched the landing. It marked a major milestone in the space race and showed many that what might seem impossible can be achieved.

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#16 The Blue Void Earth’s Most Isolated Hemisphere, This Is The Pacific-Centered View Of Earth The Side We Rarely See In Maps Or Textbooks Unlike The Familiar Africa–europe Or Asia View, This Hemisphere Is Dominated Almost Entirely By The Pacific Ocean, The Largest And Deepest Ocean On The Planet.



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#17 An Ottoman Supply Train Still Resting Where It Was Ambushed By Lawrence Of Arabia Over 100 Years Ago On The Hejaz Railway

#18 A 1966 Photo From The Netherlands Dubbed The “Dutchiest Father Of All Time” Captures A Father Fully Embracing Classic Mid-1960s Dutch Practicality

As mentioned earlier, someone's idea of what the most significant historical events are can depend on where and when they were born. Pew Research Center's 2016 survey found this to be true, noting that Americans are primarily bound together by their generation and the major events that occurred during their formative years. ADVERTISEMENT "For the oldest Americans, the Silent and Greatest generations, that unifying event is World War II. For Baby Boomers, the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Vietnam War are defining moments," reads the site. "For Millennials and Gen Xers, 9/11 and the Obama election leads the list by a greater margin than for other generations." ADVERTISEMENT

#19 Golden Chamber (Burial Chamber), The Reliefs Are Not Just Colors, But Are A Recessed And Relieved, Ultra-Precise Sculpture, Which Has Preserved Its Bright Colors For More Than 3000 Years

#20 Cueva De Las Manos (Cave Of The Hands) In The Río Pinturas Canyon In Southern Argentina, The Handprints Were Placed In Waves From 7,300 Bc All The Way To Ad 700

#21 1500 Year Old Ceramic Mayan Figure With Removable Helmet

#22 Photograph Of A Man Eating Rice, 1904

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#23 The World's Last Commercial Ocean-Going Sailing Ship - The Pamir - Rounding Cape Horn, 1949

#24 Colorized Image Of Young Boy Who Lost His Parents To A V2 Rocket London Wwii

#25 A Fishermen Returns With His Fish In Istanbul 1930s

#26 The Stadium At Aphrodisias In Modern Turkey, Built During The 1st Century Ad, Is Among The Best-Preserved Examples Of Ancient Greek Stadiums

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#27 A Bedouin Woman From Tunisia In 1907

#28 Group Of Japanese Samurai In Front Of Egypt’s Sphinx, 1864

#29 This Is What Mount Saint Helens Looked Like Before And After Its 1980 Eruption

#30 The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp

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#31 Woman Kneeling Next To Bed Of Child, In An Underground Tunnel During The Bombing Of London, World War II, January 1945

#32 Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After The Atomic Bombing In Japan, 1945

#33 Classroom Doodles Of 6 Or 7 Yo Boy Onfim From Novgorod Around 800 Years Ago

#34 Norwegian Ethnologist Thor Heyerdahl And His Raft 'Kon-Tiki' Crossing The Pacific Ocean Heyerdahl Built The Boat And Sailed It From Peru To Polynesia In 101 Days, Thus Demonstrating That Trips Of That Magnitude Were Within The Realm Of Possibility For Prehistoric Peoples (1947)



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#35 A Page From The Voynich Manuscript Written Sometime In The 1400s. The Book Has Unknown Plants And Is Written In A Language That Has Yet To Be Deciphered

#36 Norwegian Storyteller Eiliv Braatene Spent Much Of His Life As A Wandering Vagabond, Carrying All His Possessions In A Tin Can And A Small Bundle, 1897

#37 The First Ever Underwater Photograph Taken In The South Of France At A Depth Of 164 Feet By Louis Boutan In 1899

#38 Astronaut Frank Culbertson, Aboard The Iss, Was The Only American To Witness The 9/11 Events From Space; His Historic Photograph Captures A Visible Plume Of Smoke Rising Over Manhattan

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#39 Aloha Airlines Flight 243 Lost Its Fuselage Midair And Landed Safely On 28th April 1988

#40 On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Shot This Epic Photo Of The Eruption Of Mount St. Helens Lasher Was Forced To Abandon His Pinto And Flee The Giant Plume Of Ash On His Motorcycle. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not.



#41 A Migratory Mexican Field Worker Stands Beside His Makeshift Home Near A Pea Field In Imperial Valley, California, 1937 Photographed By Dorothea Lange During The Great Depression, Capturing The Stark Realities Of Agricultural Labor And Displacement.



#42 The Only Surviving War Elephant Armour In The World From 17th Century India Displayed At The Royal Armouries Museum In Leeds, England

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#43 Native American Looking At The Newly Built Transcontinental Railroad, 1868

#44 A Tree House Of The Koiari People, East Of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 1886

#45 Last Eruption Of MT. Vesuvius,1944 - Colorised

#46 Faces Of Passersby Upon Seeing The 9/11 Incident

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#47 Human Creativity 30,000 Years Ago, Prehistoric Cave Paintings Of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters (Unesco World Heritage Site)

#48 Buddhas Of Bamiyan Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 2001 By Taliban

#49 Leicester, England, 1950s. When Coal Was Very Much The Number One Energy Source

#50 The Full-Scale Recreation Of The Roman Forum Built For The Filming Of ‘The Fall Of The Roman Empire’ (1964) Constructed In Las Matas Near Madrid, It Was The Largest Outdoor Film Set In History At That Time, At 92,000 M2 (23 Acres). No Matte Paintings Were Used To Extend The Set



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#51 Soviet Northern Explorer Nikolai Machulyak Feeds Polar Bears With Condensed Milk. Chukchi Sea, 1976

#52 When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly

#53 Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India

#54 Chief John Smith Was An Ojibwe (Chippewa) Indian Who Lived In The Area Of Cass Lake, Minnesota. He Passed In 1922 At The (Alleged) Ripe Old Age Of 137

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#55 In 2003, Fast Attack Submarine Uss Connecticut (Ssn-22) Had Partly Surfaced In An Ice Pack When A Polar Bear Began To Lick And Paw The Exposed Rudder To Determine If It Was Worth Eating

#56 Mihailo Tolotos, A Greek Orthodox Monk That Lived For 82 Years (1856 To 1938) Without Having Ever Seen A Woman In His Life

#57 Vision Of The Future In The 1930's Soviet Futurism Art, Electro-Magnetic Rapid Transit System

#58 Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting

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#59 Intricate Marble Carvings Inside The Luna Vasahi Temple, Part Of The Renowned Dilwara Temples In Mount Abu, Photographed Circa 1948

#60 Aerial View Of Timber Blowdown, Destroyed By The May 18 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens, In Skamania County, Washington, On June 8, 1980

#61 Heliphants, Indian Air Force Helicopter Unit 116 Were Hal Chetak Helicopters Covered With Elephant-Shaped Decorations Used In Air Displays, 1970s

#62 A Polar Bear Cub And Child Meet, (1975), Wrangel Island, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russian Sfsr

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#63 A Young American Boy Examines Radioactive Samples From A Chemistry Set In 1950, Wearing Headphones Connected To A Geiger Counter Sensitive Enough To Detect Radiation From A Wristwatch

#64 Empire State Building From New Jersey Before The City Grew Skyscrapers, 1930s

#65 During The 19th Century, Rich British Landowners Ordered Exaggerated Portraits Of Their Livestock As Symbols Of Wealth, Frequently Depicting Them With Unusually Large Rectangular Bodies

#66 Engraved Handprints On White Mountain Wyoming, Sacred To The Shoshone, Arapaho And Ute Tribes Today

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#67 President John F. Kennedy Leans Over His Desk In This Iconic Photo, Dubbed "The Lonliest Job." February 11, 1961

#68 Series Of Photos Of Calcutta, British India Taken In 1860s By Samuel Bourne Titled "Views Of Calcutta And Barrackpore", Colourised

#69 Native American Rock Art In The Lower Pecos Canyonlands Of Texas And Northern Mexico, With A Tradition Lasting Over 4,000 Years And Beginning Nearly 6,000 Years Ago

#70 Belka The Space Dog Upon Returning From Her Cosmic Voyage. Ussr, August 1960

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#71 Soviet Soldiers Feeding A Polar Bear From Their Tank, 1950

#72 A New Guinea Resident Was Stunned To See A White Man For The First Time. Until 1930, Mountain Tribes Believed They Were The Only People On Earth

#73 Ultraviolet Bath Given To Soviet Kids, Ussr, 1980s

#74 The First Self Portrait In Space, Taken By Buzz Aldrin In 1966

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#75 There Is A Spacecraft Graveyard In The South Pacific Ocean Known As“Point Nemo”, It Is The Furthest Place On The Earth From Land It Is Home To Over 300 Spacecraft And Associated Space Debris, Including The Mir Space Station, The First Ever Object Assembled In Planetary Orbit By Russian Cosmonauts

