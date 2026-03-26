109 Pivotal Moments In Human History That Changed Our Course Forever
Millions of moments have shaped the world as we know it today. Some were major turning points, like certain wars, inventions and discoveries. Others might seem less important... But even the events we perceive as slightly insignificant have played a big part in history.
Of course, so much has happened throughout the years that it could be easy to forget a lot of it. That's where photography, writing, documenting and archiving come in. They preserve the memories of people, places and things so that future generations can look back and see how far humanity has come, and how far we have yet to go.
If you dig taking a deep dive into the past, you might want to join an online community called Archive of Humanity. It has close to 100,000 weekly visitors, and is a "curated space dedicated to preserving the visual legacy of our species." From pivotal moments in human history to major breakthroughs in space exploration, science, and technology, the page is a beautiful, bottomless virtual archive.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of its most interesting posts for you to scroll through while even more history is made today.
This post may include affiliate links.
It Took 36 Years For This Archaeologist To Make The Most Accurate Model Of Ancient Rome
In the 17th century, Giovanni Pietro Bellori (an Italian curator, historian, and art critic) identified and studied fragments of the *Forma Urbis Romae*, a contemporary map of the city created during the reign of Emperor Septimius Severus (late 2nd to early 3rd century). Between 1893 and 1901, Rodolfo Lanciani (an Italian archaeologist specializing in the topography of ancient Rome) published a work on the Forma Urbis Romae that provided a better understanding of it. Then came the model seen here, created by Paul Bigot (a French architect) between 1908 and 1942, which still serves as a reference for the study of the ancient city.
What were the most important events in history? The answer may vary depending on who you ask, where and when they were born, and what they've experienced in their own lifetime.
Some may include World War II, others could go straight to the invention of the cellphone, or man's first visit to the moon. There are hundreds, if not thousands, more potential responses. All are significant and all have shaped the world as we know it today - in one way or the other.
But certain events are so massive that they change the world instantly, forever...
One Of The First "Drone Shots" In History, 1911
Are they just.. launching a camera into the air?? It's amazing lol
Vincas Juška, A Lithuanian Book Smuggler That Transported Language Books Into Lithuania, Circa Late 1800s
Smugglers like Juška transported books a across the border to preserve the Lithuanian language and culture, March 16th is celebrated in Lithuania as the Day of the Book Smugglers
Among the most recent is one that still haunts many of us: The Covid-19 pandemic. What a time to be alive...
One moment we were living our (best-as-we-could) lives, the next we were in an unexpected global lockdown, watching the fatalities rise all around us.
"On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic, sending shockwaves across the planet. Overnight, borders closed, cities locked down, and daily life changed for billions—something unseen since previous pandemics, but on a much larger scale," reports the History Collection site. "The speed and scope of the response was unprecedented, with countries scrambling to adapt."
More than 7 million people lost their lives to the virus, economies took a knock, businesses shut down, families were left homeless and many still haven't fully recovered from the crisis.
The Kailasa Temple At Ellora Was Built In The 8th Century
It Was Carved From A Single Massive Rock, Cut From The Top Down, Not Built With Stones Or Bricks. Nearly 400,000 Tons Of Rock Were Removed Using Simple Tools, Making It One Of The Most Impressive Engineering Feats In History.
It is absolutely mind boggling. Just walking around looking at it is impressive enough, but when you start to think about how it was done, that rocks you back on your heels
Another fairly recent date many of us will never forget is September 11, 2001, or 9/11, as it's since become known.
Again, things began as normal on this fateful day in history until suddenly, seemingly out of nowhere, two planes flew into the Twin Towers at the World Trade Center in New York. A series of co-ordinated attacks followed. A third plane crashed into the Pentagon, and another into a Pennsylvania field, leaving America and the rest of the world stunned.
Close to 3,000 people lost their lives in those incidents. Air travel, politics, and daily life for many, would never be the same again.
"In a single morning, global priorities shifted, leading to sweeping changes in security and foreign policy," notes History Collection. It wasn't long before a number of wars would be launched.
King Island Inuit Woman And Child, King Island, Alaska, Taken Between 1915 And 1925
No One Wants To Remember The Horrors Of War. Poland, Warsaw, 1946
When Pew Research Center asked Americans in 2016 what to name the 10 most significant events in their lifetime, 76% included 9/11. Barack Obama's election was the second-most frequently named event, listed by 40% of the 2,000 people surveyed.
"Every other event is named by fewer than one-quarter of all adults," noted Pew. "This includes the changes ushered in by the internet, personal computers, smartphones and other innovations of the tech revolution, the assassination of John F. Kennedy, and the Vietnam War."
Inky Paws Found On A 15th Century Manuscript
Cats have literally (in the true sense of the word) left their mark throughout human history!
A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, 1920
Zbigniew Religa - Most Famous Polish Cardiac Surgeon After 23-Hour-Long (Successful) Heart Transplant. His Assistant Is Sleeping In The Corner. 1987
Many South Africans may say that the release of Nelson Mandela, the end of apartheid, and the first democratic elections were among the most important events in history for them. Each was a step towards a more inclusive and fair country, and changed the lives of millions of people.
"Never, never and never again shall it be that this beautiful land will again experience the oppression of one by another and suffer the indignity of being the skunk of the world," said Mandela in his presidential inauguration speech, "The Dawn of a New South Africa."
Cracked And Faded Statue Of Vladimir Komarov, The First Human To Lose His Life During A Space Mission. Now Stands Forgotten At An Abandoned Children's Camp Outside Moscow
In 1912, Jim Thorpe Had His Running Shoes Stolen The Morning Of His Olympic Events. He Found This Mismatched Pair Of Shoes In The Garbage And Ran In Them To Win Two Olympic Gold Medals
Let us not forget *why* his shoes were stolen; he was Native American and people didn't want him to compete, because you know...racism.
Members Of The Blackfoot Tribe Photographed In Glacier National Park, 1913
This makes me want to cry. A beautiful people and civilization decimated.
But over in Germany and other European countries, those events might not rank as high on the list as something like the fall of the Berlin Wall, which took place the night of November 9, 1989. The wall was seen as the symbol of a divided Europe, so when it was suddenly opened, many were amazed.
"East and West Berliners surged through, embracing, celebrating, and chipping away at the concrete barrier that had separated families for decades," reports the History Collection site. "This spontaneous event marked the beginning of the end for the Cold War, rivaling other political upheavals in its speed and significance."
In The Late 1800s, Explorers Photographing The Jungles Of Guatemala Captured This Image Of Stela K At Quiriguá, An Ancient Maya City Near The Motagua River
Algeria Is Home To Seven Unesco World Heritage Sites And Is The Second Country In The World With The Most Roman Ruins After Italy
Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia were early Christian strongholds, too. Many early saints were from North Africa, including St. Augustine of Hippo, famous for the doctrines of original sin and the immaculate conception; his Mom, St. Monica, who preserved history in the Holy Land; St. Anthony, the founder of monasticism; Sts. Felicity and Perpetua, martyrs whose story was the "best-selling" book of the ancient world; St Athanasius of Alexandria, who defended the divinity of Christ; St. Moses the Black, who converted scores of criminals; and three early popes.
Inside Esna Temple, Luxor — 2,000-Year-Old Ceilings That Still Look Unreal
Remarkable and beautiful. If I remember correctly, it was the layers of soot and dirt that protected the paint from the elements
One historical moment that had millions celebrating around the globe happened on July 20, 1969, and not on earth...
“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” said Neil Armstrong, as he stepped onto the lunar surface. NASA's website reveals that it took four days for the Lunar Module Eagle, carrying Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to travel to the moon. And an estimated 650 million people watched the landing.
It marked a major milestone in the space race and showed many that what might seem impossible can be achieved.
The Blue Void Earth’s Most Isolated Hemisphere, This Is The Pacific-Centered View Of Earth The Side We Rarely See In Maps Or Textbooks
Unlike The Familiar Africa–europe Or Asia View, This Hemisphere Is Dominated Almost Entirely By The Pacific Ocean, The Largest And Deepest Ocean On The Planet.
An Ottoman Supply Train Still Resting Where It Was Ambushed By Lawrence Of Arabia Over 100 Years Ago On The Hejaz Railway
A 1966 Photo From The Netherlands Dubbed The “Dutchiest Father Of All Time” Captures A Father Fully Embracing Classic Mid-1960s Dutch Practicality
As mentioned earlier, someone's idea of what the most significant historical events are can depend on where and when they were born.
Pew Research Center's 2016 survey found this to be true, noting that Americans are primarily bound together by their generation and the major events that occurred during their formative years.
"For the oldest Americans, the Silent and Greatest generations, that unifying event is World War II. For Baby Boomers, the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the Vietnam War are defining moments," reads the site. "For Millennials and Gen Xers, 9/11 and the Obama election leads the list by a greater margin than for other generations."
Golden Chamber (Burial Chamber), The Reliefs Are Not Just Colors, But Are A Recessed And Relieved, Ultra-Precise Sculpture, Which Has Preserved Its Bright Colors For More Than 3000 Years
Cueva De Las Manos (Cave Of The Hands) In The Río Pinturas Canyon In Southern Argentina, The Handprints Were Placed In Waves From 7,300 Bc All The Way To Ad 700
1500 Year Old Ceramic Mayan Figure With Removable Helmet
Photograph Of A Man Eating Rice, 1904
The World's Last Commercial Ocean-Going Sailing Ship - The Pamir - Rounding Cape Horn, 1949
What a thrill it must have been to see those ships sailing into ports!
Colorized Image Of Young Boy Who Lost His Parents To A V2 Rocket London Wwii
A Fishermen Returns With His Fish In Istanbul 1930s
The Stadium At Aphrodisias In Modern Turkey, Built During The 1st Century Ad, Is Among The Best-Preserved Examples Of Ancient Greek Stadiums
A Bedouin Woman From Tunisia In 1907
Group Of Japanese Samurai In Front Of Egypt’s Sphinx, 1864
This Is What Mount Saint Helens Looked Like Before And After Its 1980 Eruption
One of the Seven Sisters in the Cascade Mountain range in western US
The Cosquer Cave Is A Palaeolithic Decorated Cave, Located In France, That Contains Numerous Cave Drawings Dating Back As Far As 27,000 Years Bp
The professional diver who discovered the cave (named after him), kept it secret for years. Had to check the dates: Discovered in 1985, discovery reported in 1991
Woman Kneeling Next To Bed Of Child, In An Underground Tunnel During The Bombing Of London, World War II, January 1945
Nagasaki, 20 Minutes After The Atomic Bombing In Japan, 1945
I think most of us really don't know what the time lapse of an atomic explosion is like. Nor do we want to know.
Classroom Doodles Of 6 Or 7 Yo Boy Onfim From Novgorod Around 800 Years Ago
Wow, they had Microsoft paint 800 years ago?!/j I know it's probably a digital rendering... probably...
Norwegian Ethnologist Thor Heyerdahl And His Raft 'Kon-Tiki' Crossing The Pacific Ocean
Heyerdahl Built The Boat And Sailed It From Peru To Polynesia In 101 Days, Thus Demonstrating That Trips Of That Magnitude Were Within The Realm Of Possibility For Prehistoric Peoples (1947)
Thor Heyerdahl's raft was photographed in colour. There's no need for black and white.
A Page From The Voynich Manuscript Written Sometime In The 1400s. The Book Has Unknown Plants And Is Written In A Language That Has Yet To Be Deciphered
Currently kept at the Yale University's library of rare books and manuscripts
Norwegian Storyteller Eiliv Braatene Spent Much Of His Life As A Wandering Vagabond, Carrying All His Possessions In A Tin Can And A Small Bundle, 1897
The First Ever Underwater Photograph Taken In The South Of France At A Depth Of 164 Feet By Louis Boutan In 1899
Astronaut Frank Culbertson, Aboard The Iss, Was The Only American To Witness The 9/11 Events From Space; His Historic Photograph Captures A Visible Plume Of Smoke Rising Over Manhattan
Aloha Airlines Flight 243 Lost Its Fuselage Midair And Landed Safely On 28th April 1988
Not everyone landed safely: "the one fatality, flight attendant Clarabelle "C.B." Lansing, was ejected from the airplane." - Wikipedia.
On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Shot This Epic Photo Of The Eruption Of Mount St. Helens
Lasher Was Forced To Abandon His Pinto And Flee The Giant Plume Of Ash On His Motorcycle. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not.
He needed to outrun the wall of mud from the melted glaciers on the mountain. That's what is the danger of one of the other volcanic mountains in the Cascade Mountain range, seeing as a couple are very close to metropolitan areas. The entire area around Mt Rainier, for example, is posted on city streets and country lanes for evacuation directions to avoid a mud tsunami should it erupt. Mt St Helens taught vulcanists alot, and the mountains still active have monitoring devices on them to measure movement, including earthquakes. You can visit the park around Mt Saint Helens, it's beautiful and full of flowers and young trees.
A Migratory Mexican Field Worker Stands Beside His Makeshift Home Near A Pea Field In Imperial Valley, California, 1937
Photographed By Dorothea Lange During The Great Depression, Capturing The Stark Realities Of Agricultural Labor And Displacement.
Dorothea Lange is one of my favorite photographers. I wrote a paper on her in college.
The Only Surviving War Elephant Armour In The World From 17th Century India Displayed At The Royal Armouries Museum In Leeds, England
Native American Looking At The Newly Built Transcontinental Railroad, 1868
Whoa! The things he'd see in the years to come.
A Tree House Of The Koiari People, East Of Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, 1886
Last Eruption Of MT. Vesuvius,1944 - Colorised
Faces Of Passersby Upon Seeing The 9/11 Incident
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Maybe the photographer should have been looking the other way?
Human Creativity 30,000 Years Ago, Prehistoric Cave Paintings Of Bhimbetka Rock Shelters (Unesco World Heritage Site)
Buddhas Of Bamiyan Statue In Afghanistan Before Its Destruction In 2001 By Taliban
Leicester, England, 1950s. When Coal Was Very Much The Number One Energy Source
No those hyperbolic cooling towers were not a nuke. They used them on very large coal and oil plants too. Coal is such a sh!tty energy source. Just let it die already.
The Full-Scale Recreation Of The Roman Forum Built For The Filming Of ‘The Fall Of The Roman Empire’ (1964)
Constructed In Las Matas Near Madrid, It Was The Largest Outdoor Film Set In History At That Time, At 92,000 M2 (23 Acres). No Matte Paintings Were Used To Extend The Set
Soviet Northern Explorer Nikolai Machulyak Feeds Polar Bears With Condensed Milk. Chukchi Sea, 1976
When Humanity Tried To Ride Zebras: A Forgotten 1890–1940 Experiment That Failed Spectacularly
Man Guards His Family From The Cannibals During The Madras Famine Of 1877 At The Time Of British Raj, India
Typical British move. Move in, steal anything worth stealing, including the food. Move on and do it to the next country. Pardon, I don't have a nice opinion of the 19th Century British Empire.
Chief John Smith Was An Ojibwe (Chippewa) Indian Who Lived In The Area Of Cass Lake, Minnesota. He Passed In 1922 At The (Alleged) Ripe Old Age Of 137
In 2003, Fast Attack Submarine Uss Connecticut (Ssn-22) Had Partly Surfaced In An Ice Pack When A Polar Bear Began To Lick And Paw The Exposed Rudder To Determine If It Was Worth Eating
Mihailo Tolotos, A Greek Orthodox Monk That Lived For 82 Years (1856 To 1938) Without Having Ever Seen A Woman In His Life
Vision Of The Future In The 1930's Soviet Futurism Art, Electro-Magnetic Rapid Transit System
And here we are, having finally learned not to eat laundry detergent.
Geologist Thomas Griffith Taylor And Meteorologist Charles Wright In The Entrance Of An Ice Grotto. Terra Nova Expedition, Ross Island, 5 January 1911. Photo Taken By Herbert Ponting
Intricate Marble Carvings Inside The Luna Vasahi Temple, Part Of The Renowned Dilwara Temples In Mount Abu, Photographed Circa 1948
Aerial View Of Timber Blowdown, Destroyed By The May 18 Eruption Of Mount St. Helens, In Skamania County, Washington, On June 8, 1980
Heliphants, Indian Air Force Helicopter Unit 116 Were Hal Chetak Helicopters Covered With Elephant-Shaped Decorations Used In Air Displays, 1970s
Omg omg omg...any other "Adventure Time" nerds out there think about Ancient Psychic Tandem War Elephant..?? 😅 No, just me....?
A Polar Bear Cub And Child Meet, (1975), Wrangel Island, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug, Russian Sfsr
A Young American Boy Examines Radioactive Samples From A Chemistry Set In 1950, Wearing Headphones Connected To A Geiger Counter Sensitive Enough To Detect Radiation From A Wristwatch
"Mommy has a headache, so just sit quietly and play with your uranium."
Empire State Building From New Jersey Before The City Grew Skyscrapers, 1930s
During The 19th Century, Rich British Landowners Ordered Exaggerated Portraits Of Their Livestock As Symbols Of Wealth, Frequently Depicting Them With Unusually Large Rectangular Bodies
My first thought was cow but the face and feet tells me it's supposed to be a sheep... Did anybody actually believe that?? 😂
Engraved Handprints On White Mountain Wyoming, Sacred To The Shoshone, Arapaho And Ute Tribes Today
President John F. Kennedy Leans Over His Desk In This Iconic Photo, Dubbed "The Lonliest Job." February 11, 1961
Unlike some presidents, JFK didn't need dozens of sycophants to constantly lick his boots to keep him happy.
Series Of Photos Of Calcutta, British India Taken In 1860s By Samuel Bourne Titled "Views Of Calcutta And Barrackpore", Colourised
Native American Rock Art In The Lower Pecos Canyonlands Of Texas And Northern Mexico, With A Tradition Lasting Over 4,000 Years And Beginning Nearly 6,000 Years Ago
My family and I saw these on a hike near the Pecos river in the 1980s. It's incredible that they've survived on the rock for so long!
Belka The Space Dog Upon Returning From Her Cosmic Voyage. Ussr, August 1960
Soviet Soldiers Feeding A Polar Bear From Their Tank, 1950
A New Guinea Resident Was Stunned To See A White Man For The First Time. Until 1930, Mountain Tribes Believed They Were The Only People On Earth
Appropriate response to a white man randomly stepping into your homeland
Ultraviolet Bath Given To Soviet Kids, Ussr, 1980s
This is how children in the dark far north of the country would get vitamin D.
The First Self Portrait In Space, Taken By Buzz Aldrin In 1966
Given what's written on the camera, it's really for a very different kind of photo.
There Is A Spacecraft Graveyard In The South Pacific Ocean Known As“Point Nemo”, It Is The Furthest Place On The Earth From Land
It Is Home To Over 300 Spacecraft And Associated Space Debris, Including The Mir Space Station, The First Ever Object Assembled In Planetary Orbit By Russian Cosmonauts