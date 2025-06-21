80 Photos That Offer A Special Glimpse Into History In Full Color (New Pics)
"Do Your Bit! Skate To Work" Women Of The Uso Promoting Gas Rationing During WWII. New York City, 1940s
A Photographer Uses His Own Backdrop To Mask Poland's World War II Ruins While Shooting A Portrait In Warsaw, November 1946
African American Boys On Easter Morning. Southside, Chicago, Illinois. April 1941
Senegalese Ww1 Soldier Who Lost Both His Arms Writes A Letter With His New Prosthetic Limbs. At Vocational Rehabilitation School For Amputees, 28 Avenue De New-York, Paris - 1918
"The Giant Of Illinois" - Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Man In Recorded History, With His Family - 1935
Martin Luther King Jr.’s, 1958 Arrest In Montgomery, Alabama. A Photo Taken By Charles Moore
A Dog Stealing A Postman's Glove, Minneapolis, CA. 1950, Photograph Courtesy Of The Minneapolis Historical Society
Father, Son, Grandfather And Great Grandfather, New Guinea, 1970, By Irving Penn Photos From The Collection "Worlds In A Small Room"
Baby Cage, 1930s
Three Smoking Coal Breaker Boys, Pennsylvania, Between 1890 And 1910
A Japanese Mother And Child, Dressed In Traditional Clothing, Siting Amid Rubble And Burnt Trees In Hiroshima, 4 Months After The Atomic Bomb Was Dropped. December, 1945 By Alfred Eisenstaedt
Comedian And Entertainer Lucille Ball Applies Makeup For A Performance In Her Dressing Room. 1934
British Soldier Receiving Painful Injection From A Nurse Along The Russian Front
Guillaume Duchenne De Boulogne Performing Facial Electrostimulus Experiments, 1854 -1856
Titanic Orphans, Brothers Michel And Edmond Navratil, 1912. They Were The Only Children To Be Rescued From The Titanic Without A Parent Or Guardian
"The Kiss Of Life" - A Utility Worker Giving Mouth-To-Mouth To A Co-Worker After He Contacted A Low Voltage Wire - 1967
June 6th, 1944: Into The Jaws Of Death
A Serbian Soldier Sleeps With His Father Who Came To Visit Him On The Front Line Near Belgrade , 1914/1915
Swedish High Jumper Gunhild Larking From The 1956 Summer Olympics In Melbourne, Australia, From Archives Of Life Magazine
American Troops On Board A Landing Craft Heading For The Beaches At Oran In Algeria During Operation 'Torch', November 1942
Anne Frank (1929 - 1945) - Amsterdam, Holland - May 1935
Joseph Stalin In 1902
Soldier’s Goodbye & Bobbie The Cat In Sydney, Australia, 8 March 1941 During Ww2
1902: Knife Grinders In Thiers, France
Isaac & Rosa, Slave Children From New Orleans, CA 1863 / Photographed By Kimball, 477 Broadway, N. Y
Winnebago Men Looking Out Over The Dells, Wisconsin, 1925
Cheyenne Dog Soldier "Black Wolf" - Date Unknown
Ruth Malcolmson, Age 18, Crowned Miss America In 1924
State Cop's Motorcycle Admired By The Local Boys At The Annual County Fair In Albany, Vermont, 1936
Frida Kahlo In 1953 At The English Hospital
Woman In White Bathing Suit On Beach Wearing Big Straw Hat. 03 August, 1938. Photo By H. Armstrong Roberts
A Polish Woman, Holding Her Small Child, Stands On A Warsaw Street That Has Been Destroyed By Luftwaffe Bomber Raids At The Start Of World War II In Europe - September, 1939
Albert Einstein Receiving His U.S. Citizenship Certificate After His Naturalization Ceremony - Oct. 1, 1940
Rosa May Billinghurst, The Suffragette Who Used Her Wheelchair To Charge Police Officers During Protests
August 3, 1909, Children Stand Mesmerized As Louis Blériot's Plane Soars Above The Sands Of Calais
An American Couple Ride Around On An Autoped Scooter, Circa 1918
Ginger Rogers In The Spotlight In Gold Diggers Of 1933
October 29th, 1929 The Last Day Of The Stock Market Crash That Would Become Known As Black Tuesday
Goalkeeper Sam Bartram, Alone On The Pitch, Not Realizing That The Game Had Been Abandoned 15 Minutes Earlier Due To Heavy Fog - 25 Dec 1937
A Black Union Soldier Posted At A Slave Auction House - Whitehall Street, Atlanta, United States - 1864
Mark Twain And His Long-Time Friend John T. Lewis, The Inspiration For The Character "Jim" In "Huckleberry Finn", New York, 1903
Finnish Soldiers In NBC (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical) Gear, During An Exercise - 1961
"Master & Apprentice" - IP Man And His Most Famous Student, Bruce Lee ~ 1957
Abraham Lincoln, 1860
Mugshots Of Benito Mussolini, Dated June 19, 1903
Charles Manson Being LED Away In Handcuffs After Being Found Guilty Of M**der , 1971
Ian Turner, Member Of The I.W.W. (Industrial Workers Of The World) At A Rally In Union Square, New York City, 11 April 1914
1940, Palestinian Soap Factory In Nablus
Palestinian Woman Wedad Khuri In Finely Embroidered Ramallah Costume, 1939
King George V's Uniformed Portrait, Which He Included In The Christmas Letter Sent To The British Armed Forces During The First World War In Christmas 1914
"The Father Of Basketball" - James Naismith In 1927
"The Old Samurai" - Yokohama, Japan - Circa 1865
Lawn Tennis Players, Probably In The Boston Area, Circa 1890
Rocky Marciano - The Only Heavyweight Champion To Have Finished His Career Undefeated - 1953
Private First Class Margerum, Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Walks The Road Through A Forest In The Bastogne Area, Returning From The Front Lines, December 27th(?) 1944
University Students At Restaurant ‘Flustrets’, Uppsala, Sweden 1896
W. E. B. Du Bois – American Civil Rights Activist And Leader, Sociologist, Writer, Educator, Poet, And Co-Founder Of The Naacp. In The Year 1907
Edgar Allan Poe - 1849
FDR Pointing At The Map, 1942
U.S Marines Crawling Under Enemy Fire On A Beach In Saipan. June, 1944
Unknown Dutch Soldier Smiling With Indonesian Guerilla He Captured Earlier During A Routine Patrol In East Java, Indonesia, July 1946. Indonesian War Of Independence
The Rolling Stones - On The Day Of Their First TV Appearance - 7th July 1963
