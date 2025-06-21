ADVERTISEMENT

We often think of history in black and white, quite literally. And that’s because most very old photographs are indeed monochrome, taken before a time when images could easily and affordably be developed in living color. While there’s a certain charm to black and white pics, they can sometimes give the impression that the past was a little duller, or less alive. Which couldn't be further from the truth.

Enter colorized historical photos. A trend that adds splashes of color to frozen moments, warming up faces, giving eyes some sparkle, and breathing new life into everyday scenes from years gone by. The reimagined photographs remind us that the people who came before us were real humans, with colorful clothing, rosy cheeks, sunlit surroundings, and lives as vivid as our own.

There’s an online community dedicated to sharing gorgeous colorized historical photographs. r/ColorizedHistory has clocked up more than 631,000 members. And it’s not hard to see why. The posts put a new spin on old photography, and turn the static past into a stunning, colorful gallery that somehow helps to bridge the gap between “then” and “now.” Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite ones. Keep scrolling and prepare to step back in time, while gaining a new perspective on history.

#1

"Do Your Bit! Skate To Work" Women Of The Uso Promoting Gas Rationing During WWII. New York City, 1940s

Four women roller skating on a city street holding a sign to save gas in interesting colorized history pics.

Urban2487 Report

The men are having a good old gander. The women in the crowd do not look impressed.

    #2

    A Photographer Uses His Own Backdrop To Mask Poland's World War II Ruins While Shooting A Portrait In Warsaw, November 1946

    Colorized history pic of a woman posing for a photo with a painted scenic backdrop in front of war-damaged buildings.

    marinamaral Report

    #3

    African American Boys On Easter Morning. Southside, Chicago, Illinois. April 1941

    Five boys dressed in vintage suits posing on a classic car in an interesting colorized history pics photo.

    marinamaral Report

    #4

    Senegalese Ww1 Soldier Who Lost Both His Arms Writes A Letter With His New Prosthetic Limbs. At Vocational Rehabilitation School For Amputees, 28 Avenue De New-York, Paris - 1918

    Nurse assisting a wounded soldier with a mechanical arm writing a letter in an interesting colorized history pic.

    mygrapefruit Report

    #5

    "The Giant Of Illinois" - Robert Wadlow, The Tallest Man In Recorded History, With His Family - 1935

    Tall man standing with smiling family in a garden, an interesting colorized history pics showing vintage clothing and setting.

    jecinci Report

    Some clarification required. Which one is Robert Wadlow, the tallest man in recorded history?

    #6

    Martin Luther King Jr.’s, 1958 Arrest In Montgomery, Alabama. A Photo Taken By Charles Moore

    Martin Luther King Jr. being escorted by police officers in an interesting colorized history pic on a city sidewalk.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #7

    A Dog Stealing A Postman's Glove, Minneapolis, CA. 1950, Photograph Courtesy Of The Minneapolis Historical Society

    Mail carrier in uniform giving a treat to a German shepherd dog on a snowy street in an interesting colorized history pic.

    zuzahin Report

    #8

    Father, Son, Grandfather And Great Grandfather, New Guinea, 1970, By Irving Penn Photos From The Collection "Worlds In A Small Room"

    Colorized history pic showing four indigenous men and a child in traditional attire posed against a simple background.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #9

    Baby Cage, 1930s

    Child in a metal cage balcony outside a building, a rare interesting colorized history pic showing past child safety measures.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #10

    Three Smoking Coal Breaker Boys, Pennsylvania, Between 1890 And 1910

    Three young coal miners posing in front of a wooden fence wearing dirty work clothes in colorized history pics.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #11

    A Japanese Mother And Child, Dressed In Traditional Clothing, Siting Amid Rubble And Burnt Trees In Hiroshima, 4 Months After The Atomic Bomb Was Dropped. December, 1945 By Alfred Eisenstaedt

    Woman holding child sitting by a barren tree in a desolate area, an interesting colorized history pic from the past.

    buba7q Report

    #12

    Comedian And Entertainer Lucille Ball Applies Makeup For A Performance In Her Dressing Room. 1934

    Woman in a black top hat and gloves with bright red nails, captured in an interesting colorized history pic setting.

    Klimbim Report

    #13

    British Soldier Receiving Painful Injection From A Nurse Along The Russian Front

    Colorized history pic of a World War I soldier receiving medical treatment from a nurse in a vintage clinic setting.

    Klimbim Report

    #14

    Guillaume Duchenne De Boulogne Performing Facial Electrostimulus Experiments, 1854 -1856

    Colorized history pic of a man in distress undergoing an old medical procedure with two men assisting him.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #15

    Titanic Orphans, Brothers Michel And Edmond Navratil, 1912. They Were The Only Children To Be Rescued From The Titanic Without A Parent Or Guardian

    Two young children with curly hair holding a ball and a stuffed cat in an interesting colorized history pic.

    marinamaral Report

    #16

    "The Kiss Of Life" - A Utility Worker Giving Mouth-To-Mouth To A Co-Worker After He Contacted A Low Voltage Wire - 1967

    Two utility workers share a kiss high on a pole in this interesting colorized history pic showing a dramatic rescue.

    jecinci Report

    #17

    June 6th, 1944: Into The Jaws Of Death

    Soldiers wading through water from a landing craft during a historic military invasion in interesting colorized history pics.

    photojacker Report

    #18

    A Serbian Soldier Sleeps With His Father Who Came To Visit Him On The Front Line Near Belgrade , 1914/1915

    Two soldiers resting on wooden pallets in a muddy area, showcasing interesting colorized history pics from wartime.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #19

    Swedish High Jumper Gunhild Larking From The 1956 Summer Olympics In Melbourne, Australia, From Archives Of Life Magazine

    Young female athlete wearing a Sweden jersey and shorts, resting on a track field in colorized interesting history pics.

    Klimbim Report

    #20

    American Troops On Board A Landing Craft Heading For The Beaches At Oran In Algeria During Operation 'Torch', November 1942

    Group of soldiers in helmets and uniforms sitting closely inside a military vehicle in an interesting colorized history pic.

    buba7q Report

    #21

    Anne Frank (1929 - 1945) - Amsterdam, Holland - May 1935

    Young girl with dark hair and green eyes wearing a pink dress and white collar in an interesting colorized history pic.

    jecinci Report

    #22

    Joseph Stalin In 1902

    Colorized history pic of a young man with dark hair wearing a patterned scarf and dark jacket against a plain background.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #23

    Soldier’s Goodbye & Bobbie The Cat In Sydney, Australia, 8 March 1941 During Ww2

    Colorized history pic of a cat nuzzling a woman's leg while standing next to a man on a porch step.

    mygrapefruit Report

    #24

    1902: Knife Grinders In Thiers, France

    Soldiers resting on beds in a dim room with a dog, an interesting colorized history pics showing wartime life.

    These knife grinders had the nickname of ventres jaunes or ‘yellow stomachs’ referring to the yellow dust released by the grinding wheels.

    By laying face down, these yellow stomachs would save their backs from being hunched over all day. Workers were encourage to bring their dogs to not only keep them company but to act as heaters to keep them warm by having the dogs lie on their legs!

    Angelina_retro Report

    #25

    Isaac & Rosa, Slave Children From New Orleans, CA 1863 / Photographed By Kimball, 477 Broadway, N. Y

    Two children from the 19th century posed together in colorized history pics, wearing period clothing and sturdy boots.

    buba7q Report

    #26

    Winnebago Men Looking Out Over The Dells, Wisconsin, 1925

    Colorized history pic of Native American men in traditional regalia participating in a cultural ceremony outdoors.

    mygrapefruit Report

    #27

    Cheyenne Dog Soldier "Black Wolf" - Date Unknown

    Indigenous warrior in traditional attire and face paint, photographed in an interesting colorized history pics collection.

    jecinci Report

    #28

    Ruth Malcolmson, Age 18, Crowned Miss America In 1924

    Young woman sitting on grass with large trophies in an interesting colorized history pics photograph.

    mygrapefruit Report

    #29

    State Cop's Motorcycle Admired By The Local Boys At The Annual County Fair In Albany, Vermont, 1936

    Police officer on a motorcycle talking to boys in vintage baseball uniforms in an interesting colorized history pic.

    mygrapefruit Report

    #30

    Frida Kahlo In 1953 At The English Hospital

    Frida Kahlo in a hospital bed with a nurse holding her hand, an interesting colorized history pic from the past.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #31

    Woman In White Bathing Suit On Beach Wearing Big Straw Hat. 03 August, 1938. Photo By H. Armstrong Roberts

    Woman in a vintage white swimsuit holding a large hat, sitting on a beach towel with a clear blue sky, interesting colorized history pics.

    Klimbim Report

    #32

    A Polish Woman, Holding Her Small Child, Stands On A Warsaw Street That Has Been Destroyed By Luftwaffe Bomber Raids At The Start Of World War II In Europe - September, 1939

    Woman holding baby wrapped in a blue blanket stands in ruined street, an interesting colorized history pics moment from war era.

    zuzahin Report

    #33

    Albert Einstein Receiving His U.S. Citizenship Certificate After His Naturalization Ceremony - Oct. 1, 1940

    Albert Einstein shaking hands with a man during an event in an interesting colorized history pic.

    jecinci Report

    #34

    Rosa May Billinghurst, The Suffragette Who Used Her Wheelchair To Charge Police Officers During Protests

    Colorized history pic of a woman in a wheelchair surrounded by police and people in early 20th-century clothing.

    marinamaral Report

    #35

    August 3, 1909, Children Stand Mesmerized As Louis Blériot's Plane Soars Above The Sands Of Calais

    Children on a beach watching an early model airplane in flight in an interesting colorized history pic.

    buba7q Report

    #36

    An American Couple Ride Around On An Autoped Scooter, Circa 1918

    Man and woman dressed in vintage clothing riding an early motor scooter in interesting colorized history pics.

    Angelina_retro Report

    #37

    Ginger Rogers In The Spotlight In Gold Diggers Of 1933

    Woman in a glamorous black dress sitting on a piano with city lights and beams in this interesting colorized history pic

    Klimbim Report

    #38

    October 29th, 1929 The Last Day Of The Stock Market Crash That Would Become Known As Black Tuesday

    Man in a suit holding a sign to sell a vintage car after losing money on the stock market in interesting colorized history pics.

    Urban2487 Report

    #39

    Goalkeeper Sam Bartram, Alone On The Pitch, Not Realizing That The Game Had Been Abandoned 15 Minutes Earlier Due To Heavy Fog - 25 Dec 1937

    Goalkeeper standing near a soccer net on a foggy field, shown in an interesting colorized history pic.

    jecinci Report

    #40

    A Black Union Soldier Posted At A Slave Auction House - Whitehall Street, Atlanta, United States - 1864

    Colorized history image showing old storefronts including China Glass Queensware and auction sales on a dusty street.

    jecinci Report

    #41

    Mark Twain And His Long-Time Friend John T. Lewis, The Inspiration For The Character "Jim" In "Huckleberry Finn", New York, 1903

    Interesting colorized history pic of two men in vintage clothing standing outdoors with a dark background.

    marinamaral Report

    #42

    Finnish Soldiers In NBC (Nuclear, Biological & Chemical) Gear, During An Exercise - 1961

    Three soldiers wearing gas masks and dark raincoats stand in a forest with autumn foliage in interesting colorized history pics.

    jecinci Report

    #43

    "Master & Apprentice" - IP Man And His Most Famous Student, Bruce Lee ~ 1957

    Two men posing indoors in a colorized history pic showcasing interesting colorized history pics details and expressions

    jecinci Report

    #44

    Abraham Lincoln, 1860

    Colorized history pic of Abraham Lincoln seated, wearing a black suit and bow tie, looking directly at the camera.

    IckyChris Report

    #45

    Mugshots Of Benito Mussolini, Dated June 19, 1903

    Colorized history pic of a man dressed in vintage clothing posing for a mugshot with front and side profile views.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #46

    Charles Manson Being LED Away In Handcuffs After Being Found Guilty Of M**der , 1971

    Man escorted by six uniformed officers in a hallway, interesting colorized history pics showing a historical arrest moment

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #47

    Ian Turner, Member Of The I.W.W. (Industrial Workers Of The World) At A Rally In Union Square, New York City, 11 April 1914

    Colorized history pic of a man wearing a bread or revolution sign on his hat at a crowded gathering.

    reddit.com Report

    #48

    1940, Palestinian Soap Factory In Nablus

    Young man packaging soap bars in a factory surrounded by stacks of soap in interesting colorized history pics.

    buba7q Report

    #49

    Palestinian Woman Wedad Khuri In Finely Embroidered Ramallah Costume, 1939

    Woman wearing traditional embroidered clothing and headwear in an interesting colorized history pic portrait.

    buba7q Report

    #50

    King George V's Uniformed Portrait, Which He Included In The Christmas Letter Sent To The British Armed Forces During The First World War In Christmas 1914

    Colorized history pic of a World War I British officer in full military uniform with medals and a leather strap.

    sefaoruc Report

    #51

    "The Father Of Basketball" - James Naismith In 1927

    Colorized history pic of a man in a suit holding a vintage leather soccer ball and a wooden basket outdoors.

    jecinci Report

    #52

    "The Old Samurai" - Yokohama, Japan - Circa 1865

    Colorized history pic of a stern samurai holding a traditional fan and katana against a dark background.

    jecinci Report

    #53

    Lawn Tennis Players, Probably In The Boston Area, Circa 1890

    Colorized history pic of early tennis players wearing vintage clothing and holding wooden rackets posing outdoors.

    marinamaral Report

    #54

    Rocky Marciano - The Only Heavyweight Champion To Have Finished His Career Undefeated - 1953

    Colorized history pic of a man with clenched fists leaning forward, showcasing an intense expression and vintage setting.

    jecinci Report

    #55

    Private First Class Margerum, Of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Walks The Road Through A Forest In The Bastogne Area, Returning From The Front Lines, December 27th(?) 1944

    Person walking on a sunlit forest path surrounded by tall trees in an interesting colorized history pics scene.

    zuzahin Report

    #56

    University Students At Restaurant ‘Flustrets’, Uppsala, Sweden 1896

    Group of young people dressed in early 20th century fashion sitting outdoors in an interesting colorized history pic.

    reddit.com Report

    #57

    W. E. B. Du Bois – American Civil Rights Activist And Leader, Sociologist, Writer, Educator, Poet, And Co-Founder Of The Naacp. In The Year 1907

    Colorized historical portrait of a man with a beard wearing a dark suit and white shirt in interesting colorized history pics style.

    mygrapefruit Report

    #58

    Edgar Allan Poe - 1849

    Colorized history pic of Edgar Allan Poe wearing a black formal suit with a serious expression against a dark background.

    jecinci Report

    #59

    FDR Pointing At The Map, 1942

    Franklin D. Roosevelt pointing at a world map during a speech with multiple microphones in front, interesting colorized history pics

    buba7q Report

    #60

    U.S Marines Crawling Under Enemy Fire On A Beach In Saipan. June, 1944

    Soldiers landing on a beach during World War II in an interesting colorized history pics scene.

    marinamaral Report

    #61

    Unknown Dutch Soldier Smiling With Indonesian Guerilla He Captured Earlier During A Routine Patrol In East Java, Indonesia, July 1946. Indonesian War Of Independence

    Two soldiers, one muddy and one in uniform, smiling together in a grassy field, an interesting colorized history pic.

    WinterFritz Report

    #62

    The Rolling Stones - On The Day Of Their First TV Appearance - 7th July 1963

    Young men in matching checkered blazers and ties smiling in an alley, interesting colorized history pics style photograph.

    jecinci Report

    #63

    8/1/1914-Berlin, Germany: World War I Mobilization In Berlin, August 1, 1914. Two Officers Putting Up A Poster Announcing Decree In Tiergarden While German Boys Watch

    Colorized history pic showing a soldier posting notices while children and adults watch on a tree-lined street.

    buba7q Report

    #64

    The Titanic Leaving Belfast For Her Sea Trials - 2 April 1912

    Colorized historical photo of the Titanic ship sailing at sunset with a cloudy sky and smaller boats nearby.

    jecinci Report

    #65

    Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865), Seated And Holding His Spectacles And A Pencil, Ca 1865

    Colorized history pic of Abraham Lincoln seated, wearing a black suit and bow tie, against a muted gray background.

    buba7q Report

    #66

    Yeoman Warders Outside The Gates Of The Tower Of London - 1898

    Beefeaters in traditional red and gold uniforms holding spears, posed on stone steps in an old historical setting, colorized history.

    jecinci Report

    #67

    William Lyon Mackenzie King, Prime Minister Of Canada; Winston Churchill, Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom And Franklin D. Roosevelt, President Of The United States Of America During The Québec Conference 1943

    Historical leaders captured in an interesting colorized history pic, seated outdoors with flags in the background.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #68

    Pele, One Of The Greatest Players Ever To Grace The Sport Of Football, And Labeled The Greatest By Fifa, Unknown Date But Likely In The Late 50's/Early 60's

    Colorized history pic of a smiling man holding a soccer ball on a grassy field with trees in the background.

    zuzahin Report

    #69

    Pope Leo XIII In 1887

    Colorized portrait of an elderly man in religious attire sitting on an ornate chair in an elegant historical setting.

    Lorenzo-Folli Report

    #70

    Operation Torch November 1942 : American Soliders Arriving To Algiers, Algeria (Former French Colony At That Time)

    Colorized history photo of World War II soldiers greeting joyful civilians in a lively street scene with smiles and peace signs.

    buba7q Report

    #71

    "The Destroyer Of Worlds" - Julius Robert Oppenheimer ~ 1952

    Colorized history photo of a serious man in a suit with blue eyes, showcasing interesting colorized history pics style.

    jecinci Report

    #72

    A Fashionable Lady From Moscow, 1860s

    Young woman in a colorized historical portrait wearing a black and white striped Victorian-era dress standing by a carved pedestal.

    Klimbim Report

    #73

    Marie Curie, Ca 1900

    Colorized history pic of a woman with blue eyes and curly hair wearing a black dress against a neutral background.

    buba7q Report

    #74

    Young JFK, Ca1953

    Colorized historic portrait of a man in a suit and tie, showcasing interesting colorized history pics with clear facial features.

    buba7q Report

    #75

    Baron Rothschild And His Brother Leopold De Rothschild (In Top Hat), 1906

    Two men in top hats and coats talking on a street with a police officer in this interesting colorized history pic.

    Klimbim Report

    #76

    First U.S. Army Infantrymen Start Through Heavy Woods On Way To Attack German-Held Barracks Near Siegen, Germany. 6 April, 1945

    Soldiers moving through a dense forest in a historic wartime scene, an interesting colorized history pic.

    formerherosander Report

    #77

    Pauline Cushman (1833-1893), American Actress And Spy For Union Army During American Civil War, Mathew Brady Studio, 1864

    Woman in a dark Civil War uniform with a red sash, arms crossed, in an interesting colorized history pic.

    Klimbim Report

    #78

    A Young Man From The Levant Wearing Traditional Bedouin Clothes, Early 1900s

    Colorized history image of a traditional man wearing a green headscarf and brown robe holding a long object.

    buba7q Report

    #79

    Unknown Woman Loading Cabbage Into Her 1941 Pontiac Torpedo. 1941-1945

    Young woman placing a basket of cabbage in the trunk of a vintage car in an interesting colorized history pic outdoors.

    formerherosander Report

    #80

    Teddy Roosevelt, 1907

    Colorized history pic of a serious man with glasses and mustache wearing a suit and tie against a dark background.

    formerherosander Report

