We often think of history in black and white, quite literally. And that’s because most very old photographs are indeed monochrome, taken before a time when images could easily and affordably be developed in living color. While there’s a certain charm to black and white pics, they can sometimes give the impression that the past was a little duller, or less alive. Which couldn't be further from the truth.

Enter colorized historical photos. A trend that adds splashes of color to frozen moments, warming up faces, giving eyes some sparkle, and breathing new life into everyday scenes from years gone by. The reimagined photographs remind us that the people who came before us were real humans, with colorful clothing, rosy cheeks, sunlit surroundings, and lives as vivid as our own.

There’s an online community dedicated to sharing gorgeous colorized historical photographs. r/ColorizedHistory has clocked up more than 631,000 members. And it’s not hard to see why. The posts put a new spin on old photography, and turn the static past into a stunning, colorful gallery that somehow helps to bridge the gap between “then” and “now.” Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite ones. Keep scrolling and prepare to step back in time, while gaining a new perspective on history.