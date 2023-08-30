Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences

SPAR Slovenia, in cooperation with the advertising agency AV studio, has set up a special interactive citylight in front of the Interspar store entrance. It can determine musical taste based on a user’s style of clothing. Using artificial intelligence, it detects clothing styles and then serves up an entertaining result, playing music that matches the style of the person standing in front of the display. This way, a person can determine if he or she truly is a relentless rocker, an authentic metalhead, a modern hipster, and so on.

An interactive outdoor medium that answers with the selected music

As soon as the citylight was installed, the bravest users found out what style they had and enjoyed music of their style. Advanced artificial intelligence was previously trained to recognize clothing styles. Its machine learning algorithm analyzes the perceived image of a person and determines what style of clothing they have. Then it shows the result in the form of an avatar, which is also illustrated with the help of an artificial intelligence program Midjourney and plays appropriate music through the speaker.

Have a look at the video

Some people laughed, because the artificial intelligence surprised them by determining their style and subsequently suggesting music. The whole process takes just about ten seconds. The interaction is safe, as the system does not store user’s photos.

A fresh way of interactively connecting the brand with consumers

To find out exactly which speaker or headphones of the unique Dutch brand Fresh’n’Rebel, available exclusively in SPAR and Interspar stores, the artificial intelligence recommends for them.

“As the first retailer in Slovenia, we use the new technologies and bring unprecedented modern experiences to our customers. We bring the same mentality to our shelves, as the Dutch brand Fresh’n’Rebel is a real gamechanger, both for personal style and the experience of music,” stated Lidija Rakuša, marketing director of SPAR Slovenia.

AI & machine learning can provide a fun experience for every age

“The project put artificial intelligence to the real test. First, we wondered if it could recognize something as human as style. The first results were encouraging, and with additional machine learning, personal style recognition became quite accurate. The AI equally positively surprised us when it illustrated amazing characters for individual styles,“ said Gašper Štern, art director at the Slovenian advertising agency AV studio.