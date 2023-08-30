 Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences
11points
User submission
Science & Technology

Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences

John Banovitz
Community member

SPAR Slovenia, in cooperation with the advertising agency AV studio, has set up a special interactive citylight in front of the Interspar store entrance. It can determine musical taste based on a user’s style of clothing. Using artificial intelligence, it detects clothing styles and then serves up an entertaining result, playing music that matches the style of the person standing in front of the display. This way, a person can determine if he or she truly is a relentless rocker, an authentic metalhead, a modern hipster, and so on.

An interactive outdoor medium that answers with the selected music

Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences

As soon as the citylight was installed, the bravest users found out what style they had and enjoyed music of their style. Advanced artificial intelligence was previously trained to recognize clothing styles. Its machine learning algorithm analyzes the perceived image of a person and determines what style of clothing they have. Then it shows the result in the form of an avatar, which is also illustrated with the help of an artificial intelligence program Midjourney and plays appropriate music through the speaker.

Have a look at the video

Some people laughed, because the artificial intelligence surprised them by determining their style and subsequently suggesting music. The whole process takes just about ten seconds. The interaction is safe, as the system does not store user’s photos.

A fresh way of interactively connecting the brand with consumers

Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences

To find out exactly which speaker or headphones of the unique Dutch brand Fresh’n’Rebel, available exclusively in SPAR and Interspar stores, the artificial intelligence recommends for them.

“As the first retailer in Slovenia, we use the new technologies and bring unprecedented modern experiences to our customers. We bring the same mentality to our shelves, as the Dutch brand Fresh’n’Rebel is a real gamechanger, both for personal style and the experience of music,” stated Lidija Rakuša, marketing director of SPAR Slovenia.

AI & machine learning can provide a fun experience for every age

Interactive Ai Citylight By Spar Slovenia: How Your Outfit Strikes A Chord With Music Preferences

“The project put artificial intelligence to the real test. First, we wondered if it could recognize something as human as style. The first results were encouraging, and with additional machine learning, personal style recognition became quite accurate. The AI equally positively surprised us when it illustrated amazing characters for individual styles,“ said Gašper Štern, art director at the Slovenian advertising agency AV studio.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
John Banovitz
John Banovitz
Author, Community member

Interested in fun innovations

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda