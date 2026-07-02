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Modern life has a way of turning even the smallest inconveniences into shared experiences. From endless work meetings and information overload to the growing presence of artificial intelligence and the pressure to keep up with an always-online world, many of the frustrations people deal with today are surprisingly universal. Cartoonist David Reddick has built an entire comic series around those moments, finding humor in the everyday situations that most readers will immediately recognize. Rather than escaping reality, his comics encourage people to laugh at it.

Reddick is no stranger to the comic world. With more than 25 years of experience as a professional cartoonist, he has worked on iconic franchises including Garfield, Blondie, Popeye, Flash Gordon, and Star Trek, while also creating his own syndicated series, Intelligent Life, through King Features Syndicate. Originally conceived as a celebration of geek culture, the strip has gradually expanded beyond fandom to explore the quirks of modern living, blending office humor, relationships, technology, pop culture, and everyday observations into witty, character-driven comics.

Below, we've collected some of our favorite Intelligent Life comics. Whether you're a longtime fan of newspaper comics or simply looking for a clever take on the absurdities of everyday life, these strips offer plenty of sharp observations, and perhaps a reminder that sometimes the best way to deal with modern life is simply to laugh at it.

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