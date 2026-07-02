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Modern life has a way of turning even the smallest inconveniences into shared experiences. From endless work meetings and information overload to the growing presence of artificial intelligence and the pressure to keep up with an always-online world, many of the frustrations people deal with today are surprisingly universal. Cartoonist David Reddick has built an entire comic series around those moments, finding humor in the everyday situations that most readers will immediately recognize. Rather than escaping reality, his comics encourage people to laugh at it.

Reddick is no stranger to the comic world. With more than 25 years of experience as a professional cartoonist, he has worked on iconic franchises including Garfield, Blondie, Popeye, Flash Gordon, and Star Trek, while also creating his own syndicated series, Intelligent Life, through King Features Syndicate. Originally conceived as a celebration of geek culture, the strip has gradually expanded beyond fandom to explore the quirks of modern living, blending office humor, relationships, technology, pop culture, and everyday observations into witty, character-driven comics. 

Below, we've collected some of our favorite Intelligent Life comics. Whether you're a longtime fan of newspaper comics or simply looking for a clever take on the absurdities of everyday life, these strips offer plenty of sharp observations, and perhaps a reminder that sometimes the best way to deal with modern life is simply to laugh at it.

More info: Instagram | davidreddickstudio.com | Facebook

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#1

A comic strip by cartoonist David Reddick showing two men discussing their dreams and reality about living in today's world with AI ads.

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At the center of the series are four recurring characters - Skip, Gwen, Mike, and Barry - whose different personalities allow Reddick to examine life from multiple perspectives. Whether they're debating artificial intelligence, surviving another Monday at the office, navigating friendships, or simply trying to make sense of a world that never seems to slow down, their conversations often feel like exaggerated versions of discussions many people have every day.

The comics also reflect how much everyday life has changed over the past decade. Social media, constant notifications, digital burnout, and AI have become part of daily routines, providing Reddick with an endless source of material. While some strips poke fun at modern technology, others explore universal experiences such as procrastination, awkward social encounters, workplace politics, or the quiet realization that adulthood rarely turns out the way people imagined. That mix of timely topics and relatable humor has helped Intelligent Life remain fresh while speaking to readers from a wide range of backgrounds.

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    #2

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick depicting two women talking about no news and a feeling of disappointment in today's world.

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    #3

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick showing two women discussing the lack of exciting new things in today's world.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Couldn't agree more

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    #4

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick about living in today's world, featuring a man complaining about a long workday at 10 AM.

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    #5

    A comic strip by cartoonist David Reddick depicting two men discussing wealth inequality and comparing it to a Star Trek episode, reflecting today's world.

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    #6

    A comic strip by cartoonist David Reddick illustrating two men feeling drained and needing coffee, reflecting today's world's energy levels.

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    #7

    Cartoonist David Reddick comic illustrating the joy of pets playing together and a cat demanding a bribe of catnip.

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    #8

    Cartoonist David Reddick comic showing a father and son talking about Father's Day, highlighting annual calls.

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    #9

    Cartoonist David Reddick comic showing two characters discussing a Cat-tober prompt for an astro project.

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    #10

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick showing two women discussing feeling left behind by the fast-moving world and wanting to relax.

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    #11

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick about living in today's world, featuring two men celebrating Friday with hot wings and beer.

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    #12

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick about living in today's world, featuring a man using AI for his sales report.

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    #13

    A comic strip by cartoonist David Reddick featuring a cat and a dog discussing humans cleaning carpets and pets using litter boxes.

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    #14

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick showing characters in a car, discussing Christmas shopping with sarcasm.

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    #15

    Cartoonist David Reddick comic featuring two friends exchanging Christmas gifts, one regifting a present.

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    #16

    A comic by David Reddick depicts a cartoonist drawing a 'Bat Wing' cat, embodying the art, and living in today's world.

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    #17

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick illustrating a man whose head opens to reveal a tiny person having a party, reflecting today's world.

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    #18

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick about living in today's world, featuring two men overwhelmed by constant news.

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    #19

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick about living in today's world, featuring a woman wishing for more sleep from the sleep fairy.

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    #20

    A comic strip by cartoonist David Reddick showing two men in a car discussing movie titles and wordplay, reflecting today's world's humor.

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    #21

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick with a woman and her cat discussing a dog coming to play, highlighting cat preferences.

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    #22

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick featuring characters discussing a dream about billionaires controlling minds with AI chips.

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    #23

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick illustrating characters talking about technology going too far and AI chips.

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    #24

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick depicting characters discussing the loss of Christmas spirit and consumerism.

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    #25

    Cartoonist David Reddick comic depicting a man trapped in a cat carrier while cat-sitting.

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    #26

    A comic by David Reddick shows a man asking his cat about dinner options, representing daily life in today's world.

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    #27

    A comic by David Reddick features a cartoonist drawing an 'Alien Cat,' reflecting a unique view of today's world.

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    #28

    A comic by David Reddick illustrates the feeling of hope and possibility in today's world, and paying for dating apps.

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    #29

    A comic by David Reddick shows a cartoonist creating a 'Mushroom Cat' drawing, capturing the essence of living in today's world.

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    #30

    A comic by cartoonist David Reddick depicting two men discussing comics, with a humorous exaggerated muscular character imagining Absolute Batman.

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