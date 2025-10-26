So we’ve gathered stories of “instant karma” from across the internet, where someone’s actions got a reaction very, very quickly. Get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorite tales and be sure to share your thoughts and own experiences in the comments section down below.

Karma has been described as many things, some good , some less so, but one thing most folks agree on is that it’s rarely fun to be on its bad side. Conversely, seeing someone get what they deserve (both positive and negative) is entertaining. Even if you don’t believe in it, humans always love a good story of justice being served.

#1 As a group of teenagers driving on a back road at night, in the snow, we were going pretty slow and a group of other teens went speeding around us and they had their windows rolled down and were hanging out, yelling and gesturing, being obnoxious because we were going slow. We went around a corner a few minutes later and they were in the ditch. We had a lot of fun yelling and gesturing at them as we slowly and safely drove by.

#2 Some teenage dudes throwing pebbles at the gorilla at the San Diego zoo...gorilla threw back with a fresh handful of [feces], right in the dudes face. My dad, the Marine, peed his pants laughing. Glorious!

#3 I was at a party one time, and this one girl couldn't stop talking [trash] about this other girl that was coming to the party. The other girl shows up and this dude picked her up and hugged her and spun her around in a way where her foot kicked the girl that was talking [trash] right in the head/face while she was sitting on the couch. Her beer spilled all over her and she caught a black eye.

#4 I was a $15/hr ski resort employee. I found a wallet containing $750 and turned it in. I was later asked to the office to meet the guy who owned the wallet. He gave me $100 as reward.

#5 Bully got put in the ICU by the new scrawny white kid he thought he could bully. Bully lost 4 teeth when he ate the concrete at full force.

#6 I was in the passing lane on the highway slowly coming up on a couple of cars in the right lane. The speed limit was about to decrease ahead and the another car came up behind me going pretty fast. Instead of gasing it to get ahead of the traffic to my right I slowed down and pulled in behind them, with the car behind me right on my [rear]. Once I got into the right lane the car floored it and passed me honking the horn and the passenger's body was half out of the car window yelling at me and flipping me off as they passed. Turns out the car I pulled in behind was an unmarked state trooper who promptly pulled them over. Justice.

#7 My cheating ex has become impotent. The kind of impotence where even a needle directly in the dingus won't help. It's glorious.

#8 My childhood bully making fun of me becuase I was very very short. At 33 I'm now 6 foot and he never really grew (like 5,5) and got bald at 24.

#9 I (17F) have a nice mountain bike, as it’s my sport. My brother’s friend (15M) used to tell me how ugly my bike was, and that it was a terrible color. Funny, he got the identical bike because he didn’t have a choice in the color. He has a severe inferiority complex, and told me that his bike was better because it was a year newer. Right after getting his new bike, he was hit by a car, and his bike was totaled. He can’t afford a new one. I feel for the guy, and I’m so sorry that his bike broke ($2,000 bike), and no one deserves that, but karma hit hard.

#10 Working at a restaurant, we had a 16yo girl working as a dishwasher/prep for the summer. One day she cut herself pretty bad, no stitches but it was a gusher and she was scared.



Couple days later, she comes back she has her finger bandaged up. She's getting ready to cut some veggies and one of the cooks, a [jerk] mid-20s, starts teasing her "Hey, don't cut yourself!!" then he proceeds to cut himself **immediately** after saying it. He actually needed a few stitches.



That karma was beautiful, but it got even better when he came back and she sarcastically razzes him with "Hey, don't cut yourself!!".

#11 When I was a Learner driver, I was driving the right speed during school zones (here, that's 40km/hr). There was a car tailgating me the entire time and then as we turned a corner with the school's bus bay it cut into the bay to overtake me and the driver threw his middle finger up at me out the window as he sped away.

We get to the end of the street to find that we have caught up with that car...being pulled over by the cops and receiving a ticket for speeding in a school zone. Dude was going at least 60k/hr and the fine for that can be up to $2000. Most satisfying moment of instant karma I've ever seen.

#12 I got rear ended in a turn lane by a girl texting. She was doing 45mph and I was stopped. No major injuries.



I went to her court date hoping she got a big fine or something. She got a $50 ticket. I was a little bit upset.



As I was sitting at the stop light to pull out of the court I watched her run a red light and tbone a cop. I don't normally laugh at other peoples misfortune, however, I laughed my a*s off at that one.

#13 When I was a kid, we visited Montreal. I had gotten a hockey puck as a souvenir. While we were in our hotel, my sister decided to mess with me by hiding it. I got mad and yelled in my high pitched voice "GIVE ME BACK MY HOCKEY PUCK!" before smacking her in the head with a pillow. Guess where she had hidden it.

#14 My dad kicked our dog because it was standing in front of the fridge and he wanted a beer, but as soon as he opened the fridge the shelf that was holding the beer fell off and every single can busted open.

#15 When I was driving my Jeep very carefully in a snow storm and someone in a Mustang passed me in an unsafe manner. He almost lost control of his car, which would have caused an accident that included me. Picture someone dangerously fish-tailing right in front of you with an 18 wheeler coming at you in the other lane.



Saw him in the ditch about 5 minutes later. Idiot.

#16 I work for a contracted unloading service in a warehouse. One of the guys on my crew is an absolute little [jerk] sometimes. Complains about his work, tries to leave early every day, bums cigarettes off everyone without ever bringing his own pack, etc. He even owes some of my other coworkers money, I believe. But I digress.



On Thursday, he lost his [cool] over a produce load and threw a temper tantrum: kicking boxes, tearing down tall pallets of product, and causing a lot of damage... Right as the site manager walked by his trailer door. Got suspended without pay and was told he is on his last chance with the company. Now it's only a matter of time before he gets fired. Sweet, sweet, karma.

#17 A co worker of mine (who I actually like) was riding passenger in a small crane rig, when he got on site he went to get out of the truck and start talking [trash], and in the middle of saying "hey I didn't know they sent the Girl Scou-" slipped and fell out of the cab and landed face first in the mud. It was insta-karma. And quite hilarious.

#18 Not my story but my mom's. Apparently when she was a young lass, there was a girl at school who was always a major [jerk] to her. Hated my mom for whatever reason and always made fun of her. Fast forward to my mom as a college aged woman now dating a guitarist from Bob Marley's band, out at a bar with him getting a drink. Dude goes to the bathroom and said [jerk] from back in the day comes up to my mom and says, "OMG, did you see who is here?!" At that moment, dude comes and puts his arm around my mom and says "hey babe, what's happening?" She said the look on that girl's face was priceless.

#19 On a trip backpacking around Greece once I had a bad experience in a hotel and decided to take one of their beautifully painted stone eggs from the bowl in the reception as compensation. When we were on the ferry to the next island I started noticing a horrible smell coming from my bag. It turns out that it was not a stone egg at all, but a painted boiled egg that had broken in my bag, the whole thing had become so rotten it had turned a nice shade of green and the smell was almost intolerable. I had to borrow a lot of my friends clothes for the rest of the trip but at least it taught me a good lesson.

#20 A classmate in school broke one of his legs and was using crutches, he was about to go down the stairs and another kid KICKED one his crutches down the stairs. I walked down there and got his crutch for him and while walking back up, the kid who kicked the crutches came tumbling down and I moved out of the way.. The kid broke his arm.

#21 I’m a server in a luxury hotel restaurant.



My coworker had a 10-top, and the guy who organized it was being a [jerk] the whole service.



When it came time to pay the bill, not only was he rude to rest of the staff about how he needed to pay so they could leave, he acted as though we had done him wrong by not accepting his payment in a timely manner.



His card gets declined and he has to ask his guests to cover the bill 😂.

#22 Former boss terminated me because I kept pushing to meet compliance.



The following month they got audited and slapped with some 7-8 figure fines.

#23 I was once in a play where I was double cast with another kid (Two people taking turns to play the same role). We were very different body types. When it came time to get costumes fitted, the crew rented me something off the rack, but they decided they'd have to make her something custom fitted. She was super mad that I got to have a costume before she did, so she tried to make me feel bad by saying it looked like I was wearing an old set of curtains. They ended up making her costume from scratch...out of a set of old curtains.

#24 When I was in 7th grade, after school, a bully picked a fight with another kid. The kid kind of wrestled the bully to the ground and the bullies head landed in a big pile of dog [dump].



Instant karma.

#25 My first IT related job, a shady AF computer store in the mid 1990's. The owner was about as egotistical as you can get. Shady AF, too. Big time software piracy, lying to people about computer specs, etc.



He owed all the vendors in New England (and possibly New York) hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars from previous businesses. He always had to pay them in cash (yeah, he'd routinely send me into Boston with $3,000 minimum (one time it was $25,000) in cash to buy equipment. He paid us in cashier's checks. He also harassed me and my friend (she didn't care, I couldn't do anything because male on male SA was not illegal at the time).



One of our vendors accused me of stealing and his version of "backing me up" was telling me to confess. Turns out, they acknowledged it wasn't me ( I have high morals). I ended up quitting when we got back. my friend quit less than a month later.



A year later I heard that he was raided by the FBI for check fraud (oddly, no charges of software piracy). Turns out, he and the lead sales person (another shady AF person) were both arrested (and later jailed). I don't know how long he was in jail but it was probably a while since he was convicted before.

#26 Imagine, if you will, a high school cafeteria, a microcosm of society with its own hierarchies and rituals, a place where the noise of adolescent chatter mingles with the clatter of plastic trays and the hum of fluorescent lights. Here, a teenager named Michael, confident and cocky, revels in his role as the class clown, always ready with a sharp word or a cruel joke at someone else's expense. His latest target is a quiet, bookish girl named Emily, who sits alone, her nose buried in a novel, trying to disappear into the pages and out of the cafeteria's unforgiving spotlight.



Michael, sensing an opportunity to entertain his audience of peers, approaches her table with exaggerated swagger, his voice rising above the din as he mocks her choice of reading, her clothes, her very existence. The laughter of his friends is a soundtrack to his cruelty, each chuckle and snicker fueling his confidence. Emily's face flushes, her eyes remain fixed on her book, but her shoulders tense, a silent testament to the sting of his words.



Then, in a twist of fate that feels almost scripted, Michael steps back, intending to make a grand exit, but instead his foot catches on the leg of a chair. He stumbles, his arms flailing in a desperate attempt to regain balance, but gravity has other plans. He crashes to the floor, his tray of food soaring into the air before descending in a slow-motion arc that ends with a splatter of spaghetti and meatballs across his chest.



The cafeteria falls silent for a heartbeat, the shock of the scene rendering everyone mute. Then, as if on cue, laughter erupts, but this time it is not directed at Emily. It is Michael who is the subject of mirth, his bravado reduced to humiliation in the space of a heartbeat. His friends, who moments before had cheered him on, now laugh the loudest, their loyalty as fickle as the tides.



Emily, still seated, glances up from her book, her eyes meeting Michael's. There is no malice in her gaze, only a quiet satisfaction, a recognition that sometimes the universe does balance the scales, that karma, swift and unrelenting, has its own way of exacting justice. Michael, covered in the remnants of his lunch, learns a lesson that day, not just about humility, but about the fragile nature of reputation and the unexpected ways in which it can be shattered.



As the cafeteria noise resumes its normal rhythm, the laughter and chatter now a background to Michael's shame, Emily turns a page in her book, a small, almost imperceptible smile playing at the corners of her mouth. The story she is reading is one of heroes and villains, much like her own, but today, she feels a little less like the victim, and a little more like the heroine.

#27 My uncle dumped his wife (my mom's sister) and kids and went traveling the world with some floozy while his family struggled to make ends meet. He went for a medical checkup and found he had malignant cancer that had spread everywhere, he [passed away] alone.

#28 Math teacher in HS gave me terrible grades in his class. I thought I had a solid B+ but was given barely passing grade. My home life was terrible so I didn’t have the wherewithal to figure out what was happening, I thought it was me. Gave up on math all together.



Eventually, at a CC, I discovered I was actually great at math. After many years of hard work, I finished an engineering degree.



I found out later several female students had taken this teacher and the school district to court over discrimination. They were all top students and he was failing them all. The case was settled out of court and he was told to retire immediately. It came out that he’d been doing this his entire career.



His retirement was short lived, he became very ill from a disease that [ended] him quickly. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone and I didn’t but it happened.

#29 I'm a teacher. In my country, all teachers get paid a set amount by the government that goes up the longer you're a teacher. There's different rates for extra responsibilities, relief, part time full time etc. In my first year, I worked at a really toxic school (staff were toxic, students were awesome). I was doing a mixture of relief and part time regular hours. They weren't paying me properly. They were only paying me for time I was actually teaching when they should have paid me for some non teaching hours since I'd often have classes at opposite ends of the day. I hard an argument at the time and was basically told, you're new, you don't understand the pay system, if you're going to complain we'll stop giving you hours. That was 10 years ago. A few weeks ago I got an email from the ministry of education. They had done an audit of that school, dating back to 2012, and found they'd been paying teachers incorrectly for relief work. I got a gigantic back pay.

#30 Some drunk AH driving Very close to my bumper on 290 in Chicago, all they way up by Itasca where 290 splits and goes N, while the south leg turns into 355. Dude was yelling at me and purple faced, bec I flipped him off in my rear view, and for about a mile, was screaming and coming very close to my car. I call 911, operator tells me there an officer right behind us - who follows the guy who sees the cop, and pulls off to the right, to exit N 290 toward Itasca. Last I saw his angry face and I was pointing and laughing, and cop lights up behind him, it was so glorious.

#31 I'm not going to go into detail, but i was talking to this girl, and then stopped very abruptly when I met another that I felt i liked way more, and she seemed into me as well. It was a pretty awesome couple of weeks, when she did the same to me. I certainly did not even think about talking to the first again after how i ended that.

#32 A new company came in and took over our contract. One of the things that was supposed to happen was they were going to buy us a couple Chevy Tahoes to patrol in. It was a part of the contract. Instead, they pocketed 4 of the 5 million dollars paid for 3 years and gave us Chevin Equinoxs instead.



One of the guys responsible for this bait and switch was driving down the road on his motorcycle a few weeks later and crashed into an equinox. He [passed away] on impact.

#33 When I was a teacher, one of my students was extremely disruptive and I was at my wit’s end. I called his mom and she acted like I made the whole thing up because “she raised her son better and he wouldn’t do that.”



Two days later, he got caught vandalizing part of the school and his mom had to pay for the damages.

#34 I was running laps on a grass field in the military when I was about to lap a guy who'd ALWAYS lap the [life] out of me. So as I passed him I yelled "Gotcha!" and *immediately* stepped in a hole in the ground and twisted my ankle. Despite the pain of jacking my ankle up, I thought the karmic payout was hilariously timed.

#35 When I was in first grade, my class had recess and this bully pushed me to the ground. I fell and was about to go off on the kid when this 4th grader came over lifted the kid up and took the kid over to the principal.

#36 I'm from San Diego and during the summer, you have to a claim bonfire pits on the beach really in the morning if you want it for that night. So my friends and I got to the beach at 8am and stayed there so we can get a bonfire going into the night.



Just before sundown, this one couple asked if they could share the bonfire with us and since our group wasn't too big, we decided to share it with them. However that couple proceeded to bring a group of like 15 others and they literally surrounded the pit and pushed us out.



We were pissed but we were so tired from being at the beach all day so we decided to head out. Little did we know what that night had an extreme high tide warning and when we moved all of our stuff over the wall that divided the beachwalk with the beach, a huge wave came in and washed out that whole group surrounded by our bonfire.



The wave flipped over their table of food, took a handful of sandals back into the ocean, and destroyed all their stuff. The best part was this one girl was trying to jump the wall to save herself but she didnt jump high enough and ended up falling right back into the waters. Karma.

#37 Woman on a cell phone runs me off the road. Flips me off for laying on the horn.



The road ends a mile up the road. She was going right and I was a ways back going left. A van was in front of her at the red light and she just plows into the back of it.



I slow down as I passed with the window down. "Running me off the road wasn't enough to get your attention, huh?"



She flips out; I laugh and drive off into the sunset.

#38 This is one of my favourite stories to tell. So, when I see a thread about karma, I can hardly resist sharing this one.



I went to a small school, of about 80 students. In my class there was 12. Although our numbers were small, we still had the classic bully archetype. Let's call him Christopher. Christopher was one of those kids who felt like he could do whatever he wanted to anyone else, and he would be absolved of all blame if he finished his routine with "It's just a joke". Basically, he was a grade-A [jerk].



Enter the second major character. There was also a mentally challenged kid in our class. Let's call him Todd. Now, Todd was fond of asking questions. It was just his own way of obtaining information. I know this might sound bad, but we got annoyed with him pretty soon. Hey, we were just kids.



Now although Todd annoyed us, we still all looked after him, and made sure nobody gave him [a hard time]. He was one of us, sometimes that was a good thing, sometimes a bad thing.



The Karmic incident in place took place once when we were the oldest year in the school. We basically ruled the school, and naturally this power would go to our heads. And it corrupted nobody quite as much as Christopher.



We were playing rounders, (kind of a UK baseball) practicing for an upcoming competition. Split up into two teams, and made play each other. I was kinda mad because Todd was on my team, and as you can imagine, he wasn't the most athletically gifted. Picture Kermit The Frog trying to Run the 110m hurdles. THAT unathletic.



We were losing, due in no small part to the other teams superior members. I had lost interest, and only gave lackluster hits when it was my turn. Then it was Todd's turn. I watched, just to see how it would go. And I looked at the other team. Christopher was pitching the ball.



He wasn't even giving Todd a chance. He'd throw the ball at his feet, and burst out laughing with his team. Babe Ruth couldn't have done a thing with those kind of throws. It went on for 3 minutes.



Eventually his own team got sick of him, and told him to give a decent throw so Todd could strike out and the game could progress.



He throws it, and Todd braces himself. We're all watching by now. Todd has tears in his eyes, the kind of thing humiliation does to someone like that. And as the ball draws closer, the world moved in slow motion for me.



WHACK. Todd didn't just hit the ball with the bat, he anhilated it. The Bang was heard all over the school.



So what does a ball do when it's met with a force like that? I don't know for sure, but in this case it went back towards Christopher at Mach Speed. I didn't even see the ball on it's way back. It was like a bullet from a pistol.



When it got to Christopher, it hit him squarely in the eye. He fell down, out cold.



One of his friends helped him inside, while the rest of us, both teams, cheered and laughed.



We lifted Todd on our shoulders, and gave him a heroes support.



He was no longer just Todd.



He was Todd, the destroyer of [jerks].

#39 When my ex-husband who stole $4000 from me to go visit his mistress in another country called me to beg for money (actually my credit card number--as if!) because his lights got cut off.

#40 My brother was making fun of an old man slowly shuffling across a parking lot. "Look at Speedy Gonzalez " or something and 2 seconds after he (my brother) bashes his foot on the cement parking barrier! He limped back to the car as I laughed hysterically.

#41 Last spring I didn't get a date to the junior prom. I wasn't thrilled but I figured I'd go stag. I found the perfect dress and was actually really excited. Then my group of friends said I couldn't come with them. Why?



I didn't have a date and it would 'ruin the pictures' if I stood by myself. And since I wasn't going to be in the pictures, they said, wouldn't it just be so awkward for me to get ready with them and be at Claudia's (the ringleader)house before hand? And of course, wouldn't I just be so uncomfortable being the only one in the limo with no boyfriend? And what would I do afterwards anyways? I mean everyone knows what happens at the parties after prom. So I didn't go at all.



Guess who's limo never showed up?

#42 I was in daycare as a child. I had very long hair that my dad always put into a ponytail. There was girl that would pull my ponytail all the time.



We were doing a musical chairs thing at the end of the day while parents were picking us up. The girl was behind me and kept yanking my ponytail, I kept telling her to stop. The teacher "didn't see anything so I can't do anything about it"



There were a bunch of parents waiting for us to finish our game, my mom included and she kept doing it and the teacher "didn't see it" so I turned around and punched her as hard as I could, she stumbled into the "cubbies" where we kept our coats. The teacher tried to chastise me and my mom was like "nope. I didn't see anything"



Didn't even get in trouble.

#43 My first job was in a kitchen at a nursing home. Our manager was going to leave for a new job elsewhere, so his spot opened up. One of the nurses decided that he wanted that spot, so he started learning how to run the kitchen. He was a huge jerk that thought he was better than us because he was nursing staff, but wanted to be our boss because I think it paid more. He gets the job and I quit because I hated him. I learn that a few weeks after I left, he did such a bad job that he was fired and they wouldn’t let him have his old job back.

#44 There was a man who lived on the next block who used to ride his dirtbike on the streets, which is illegal here. He wouldn't just ride to a trail, he would ride recklessly weaving through traffic.



When his kid learned to ride, he began teaching his kid how to cut off cars and weave through traffic.



One day either him or his kid caused a significant accident on a major crossroad. Another time a driver swerved into a telephone pole to avoid hitting him. We all knew it was him but, camera's weren't prevalent at the time and there was no real evidence of it.



Then finally he was showing off on the nearby highway when he cut someone off, then fell off his bike hitting the ground so hard his helmet flew off, and was then run over by one of the cars he cut off.



He lived through it but is down an arm and confined to a wheelchair.

#45 I work up the street from a court house. Guy gets in his car, pissed after losing his case. Does like 7000km up the street, smashes his car into another car, slides off of that & totals a brand new $50k truck which flies backwards into a Kia behind it.



Cops pull up the street in 4 seconds & arrest him for driving with an expired license.

#46 At an old job there was a manager who openly stated that he got his position because he was golf buddies with one of the district managers. At first when he took over things seemed to stay the same but things started getting weird. He'd always tell us that he would take care of electronic returns and items and to not worry about putting them away. If things were quiet around the store he would keep an eye out for "attractive" women and those wearing low cut shirts and would always go to the cashier these women were at and tell the cashier to go help someone else (usually a member doing stock or something). He would also stop caring about certain procedures but will put the blame on someone else should something go wrong.



After a couple of months of working for him he suddenly stops showing up along with another member of staff. I thought they were on vacation but as it turns out both of them were arrested for various charges the main one of which was for grand larceny. Apparently the two were marking high end electronic items as damaged (mostly ipads) and instead of throwing them into the bin for returns would take them and try to sell them. They blamed each other and both were charged one of who was handcuffed and led out the front door on a day I wasn't working.

#47 I had a student who was the most annoying guy ever. He loved to push buttons and taunt, then claim he was the victim. He was in my English class and one of the few students I can ever say I disliked.



Also in my class were 2 brothers -B and C. Both decent kids who'd spent some time in juvie and were trying to get on the right track. They had just moved to out district to live with their dad. Unbeknownst to other students their mother [had] AIDS.



It was right at the end of class and the kids were putting their books up and I let them stand around and chat for 5 minutes until the bell rang. I didn't hear the conversation but was filled in later. Annoying kid had focused on the brothers - specifically the younger one and was telling him he was dirt and worthless. The bell rang and as it did annoying kid made his big mistake. He told the younger brother "Yeah I'm better than you, that's why you're going to get AIDS and [pass away]." He then got exactly 3 steps out into the hallway when older brother sucker punched him.



Annoying kid was out cold with a broken jaw. As another teacher and I tended to him and called for help, older brother calmly walked to the office, and took a seat outside the assistant principals office to face his consequences.



A 10 day suspension later, he returned and the only thing he would say about the incident was "It was worth it." Annoying kid began to keep his mouth shut after that.

#48 Honestly? The relationship I have with my family now. It’s very distant and I never ask for help from them. My parents used to yell at me constantly about how I needed to stop relying on them and grow up. As a 10 year old. They now try to give me money or help me with things and I just don’t take any of the offers. I don’t want to be a burden like they treated as ever again. I can do it myself.

#49 I went to this guy's house to check out an ATV he had for sale as "needs nothing". He was telling me that he's moving and had to get rid of it. So I drive it up and down the street a few times and it seems okay but on my last lap, I hear a pop and the thing starts pulling HARD to the right. I look down and the right wheel is almost perpendicular to the road. I wrestle the thing back to his house and tell him something to the effect of "no thanks. It's pulling hard to the right. You've got a front end problem". The guy just nods emotionless as if he knew all along. He probably just popped something back into place and crossed his fingers, hoping that I'd be the sucker that took it off his hands.



As I turn to leave, I see a DARK black tire print running the entire 75 foot length of his newly power washed driveway. Apparently, that tire had melted from the friction of running sideways on my return trip and dropped melted rubber all the way down his driveway. I didn't say a word.



Now he has to power wash or probably sand blast the entire length of his driveway for the new owners.



Gotta love that karma.

#50 At my former job the assistant manager put in an anonymous tip to HR how the new district manager was trying to pull a power move by threatening workers if they didn't do what she told them to do. She wasn't, assistant manager was just mad our boss got fired and the new one sucked. The head of the entire HR for this nationwide company comes to our store with the regional manager.

Assistant Manager ends up talking herself into a hole and got demoted when she got hysterical and claimed everyone was against her and went off how they're all dumb.

#51 The other day I was taking my dog for a walk around the neighborhood. She squatted down to take [feces] and I reached for my doggie bags only to realize I was fresh out. So I peeked around making sure nobody was looking, and I just left it.



10 minutes later I'm walking across the road and I cut through a thin grass median in the center and what do you know-- I step in dog [feces].



I wasn't even mad, I knew I deserved it.

#52 When I was a kid I threw a basketball into a puddle in front of a friend of mine, splashing him. I'm walking backwards, pointing and laughing. I then turn around right into a pole and knock myself out.

#53 Sitting on a highway late at night because of a bad car accident. The highway was packed and barely moving.



One guy thinks he's smarter than everyone else and tries to drive on the shoulder. He makes it a good little ways before running into an on ramp, also packed with cars. He had no where to go, and no one let him in. He was stuck between cars in the right most lane and cars from the on ramp. Everyone stuck bumper to bumper and flowed around him.



I went from watching him pass me and almost getting out of my view to passing him and losing sight of him in my rear view.

#54 I was kicking a customer out for being racist and cursing at one of my employees. He yelled offensive stuff all and then he tried to slam the door on his way out, but it had one of those things on it that makes the door close slowly. He pushed it hard, it didn't budge and he slipped and fell on the floor. We had a good laugh.

#55 Neighbors on the balcony next door having a smashing time throwing bottles to the sidewalk, can't get any sleep and I have to wake up at 7:30am. Make the decision to get my rest and request officers to survey the scene. Watching from my window I see three fratties picking up glass under the flashlights of two deputies. With this issue resolved, I guess you could say I called the KARMA POLICE.

#56 I worked as a bartender at a bowling alley. For some reason one of the other bartenders *hated* me. She was constantly poaching people on my side (horseshoe-shaped bar, so we each got a side), we split tips and whenever it was her turn to count them down I *know* she wasn't splitting them properly, tried to get the scheduling manager to put her on my days, etc. One of my regulars even said she caught her pocketing tips and not putting them in our communal bucket while I was working with her.



Well, tournament season started, which everyone dreaded/looked forward to. Dreaded because the shifts were twice or three times as long as normal and there was a constant rush of people at the bar. Looked forward to because shifts were two or three times as long as normal and there was a constant rush of people at the bar, so we'd make as much in a day as we did in a week.



Well, the first tournament was teams that she considered 'hers,' they bowled on her side on days she worked, so she knew them well and was looking forward to their tournament tips. She came in, saw that I was scheduled to bar tend that day, and flipped out. She started ranting to the manager (who happened to be the scheduling manager) and the owner of the place happened to be standing there. The owner pretty much said I was one of the better bartenders so I was getting put on the tournaments, and if she didn't like it she could just leave.



My coworker left. And then I got to work her normal shifts as well.

#57 My old manager was a monster. Belittled people, made a hostile environment, denied anything that would make coworkers happy while giving himself every comfort, even denied me a half day to go to my mothers funeral, adding, "Would it be a big deal if you couldn't go?" He wrote up a fictitious counseling statement about someone and the entire office revolted. The manager wasn't fired like we wanted, but he was relieved.



So in comes the new manager. Very well regarded, 20 year Air Force veteran (retired at E-9), humble guy who knew how to handle people. We have our first awkward team meeting, old manager bitterly in attendance. As the new manager is giving his "nice to meet you" speech, he sees the [jerk] glaring around the table trying to intimidate people. He stops talking, pauses for a few seconds, and then says, "You know, when I was in the Air Force I learned that if you take care of your people, they'll take care of you." He then stared directly at the old manager and said, "And if you don't take care of your people, they'll take care of you."

#58 Driving to Chicago and a crazy guy is road raging swerving erratically while yelling about shooting us. He zooms off.



5 or so miles later we see his van upside-down in the ditch. He's standing on the shoulder talking to a cop.

#59 I used to live a street or two behind a central suburban bus stop ontop of a big hill and I would take the bus every day to University about an hour's bus ride away.



One morning I get on the bus and the bus pulls up to the intersection waiting for the intersection lights to turn red so it gets the green and pulls out. We get the green and start pulling out.



All of a sudden this primped up snooty middle aged woman in a red suit (I still remember the details because it made me so mad) FLEW through the red light in her huge silver Cadillac going the same way that the bus was turning.



The bus driver had to slam on the brakes quite suddenly and then honked at the woman. The woman, who clearly *intentionally* ran the red because he head was never down **FLIPS THE BUS DRIVER OFF** and keeps speeding. The bus driver, this really jovial large black lady, cursed and carried on.



From the bus terminal to the city you drive down a really big hill before it flattens out in the valley. In the mornings/evenings cops like to patrol the intersection right at the bottom of the hill especially because they can radar gun cars coming down the hill as the bus was because there is a curve in the road and if you're going too fast the cops can catch you before you have a chance to see them and slow down.



Well guess what happened?



We get to the bottom of the hill and see that the cops had pulled over a silver cadillac into the cross street and were issuing her a ticket.



The bus driver saw it and said, "Oh yeah baby!" and pulled the bus over to the sidewalk near to where the intersection was and flagged down one of the cops.



He came on and asked what was up and the bus driver asked if she had been caught speeding. The cop said she had and the bus driver said, "oh yeah? Is it still illegal to run a red light?" The cop laughed and said that it was, then asked her if the lady in the caddy had done that and the bus driver said yes.



The cop asks, "Well we will add that to her ticket--would you be willing to come in as a witness in court for that?"



Then the bus driver said, "HONEY, I GET PAID TO GO TO COURT FOR STUFF LIKE THIS. IT'D BE MY PLEASURE."



And the whole bus started clapping. It was such a good day.

#60 On my drive back from school I witnessed a car run a red light in front of a cop; the car was subsequently pulled over. I pointed laughing and then immediately smashed into the car in front of me.

#61 Guy who used to make fun of me in middle school turned into the kid all the teachers made jokes about.

#62 Once, I spit my gum out on the floor in the hallway at school . After that class period, I stepped in it.

#63 This is from my younger years. A friend of mine had a cousin visiting around Victoria day in Canada (aka firecracker day). When I went to visit him, I was told he was in the backyard. I go back there and he and his cousin are setting off firecrackers. They have a big bowl of loose firecrackers. I ask if I can set a couple off as well and both my friend and his cousin start tossing lit firecrackers at me while laughing.



I figure that they are both acting like greedy [jerks], so I decided to leave. Just as I'm about to leave a spark gets into the bowl. The entire bowl of firecrackers ignite leaving only a few unexploded. This lasted about 10 or 15 seconds.



The stunned look on my friend and cousin's face was pure "karma is [real]". I'm laughing at them. I'm sure they planned a whole afternoon of setting them off.

#64 I work in an ER and once a girl got brought in by ambulance after being [attacked]. She was walking down the street when some guy tackled her to the ground and tried to drag her down an alley. A Good Samaritan managed to chase him off and call the cops.



Like 20 minutes later they brought in a guy in full cardiac arrest. Turns out the police found the attacker and chased him several blocks when he collapsed and his heart gave out. The victim IDed him right in the ER.

#65 Had a moron driver in a Porsche convertible tailgating me on a 6 lane highway. I wasn't in the far right lane, but I was in the middle so he still could have passed if he wanted to. He finally passes me and blows his horn at me as he blows past. We get on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge and it immediately starts torrentially pouring. There was nowhere for him to stop so he had to drive a several mile long bridge with his top down the whole way.

#66 With glee, I ran over a bee on my tricycle once. Aimed for it on purpose and then SPLAT. Minutes later I got called into the house and I stepped on that same bee, stuck with stinger up, in my bare feet. It hurt so badly. I told my mom everything and she told me I got exactly what I deserved. I agreed.

#67 Exwife cheated on me while I was deployed, drained our bank accounts, and sold all my tools ( 2 snap on rollaways filled with tools). After we divorced she lost her job, totalled her car, the guy she cheated with left her, her mom [passed away] and she lost her apartment.

#68 This happened to me. When I was younger (high school) my city had automatic sprinklers in most of the parks and areas with grass - they would turn on automatically at like 3 or 4 am. So being a young dumb kid me and my friends figured out if you kicked them hard enough the top would break off and the sprinkler would full force shoot a huge stream into the air from then on. We thought it was hilarious and were never caught. We kept on with this until one day they started replacing them with new super strong steel ones. I kicked one and broke my big toe and while in agony rolled my ankle so bad it was bruised up for a week and has never been the same.

#69 A cyclist flew through a red light at an intersection and I almost clobbered him. I'm used to these guys so I just harumphed and slowed down. This guy cuts me off AGAIN and flicks me off in the same motion.



I used to be a smoker and a litterer back then so in my frustration I flicked my but out my window and put both hands on the wheel. The [jerk] caught the wind and flicked back into the cyclists face causing him to crash into the median.



I'm not too happy about how satisfying it is still thinking about it.

#70 When i was in middle school i was sitting at lunch with my normal lunch group. There wasnt enoungh room for this one guy at the table so he sat at the table next to us by himself. One of our friends felt bad so he left our table and sat next to him. The kid who was originally sitting by himself moved to our table, took the other guys old spot and leaving the other guy completely alone. We all moved to the other table and left him alone again.

#71 Late to the party... some little toddler punk grabbed at the just poured hot coffee meant for me. The barrista tried to stop the kid but this kid was not having it. He took a huge sip, I think mistaking it for the pumpkin spice latte his momma ordered for him while in line before me, and promptly made a face, spit it out, and dropped the hot coffee all over himself. Cries ensue. Mom berates the employee for letting this happen. Waving her own large frapp wildly in the air. Little hellion is still throwing full tantrum on the floor, pulls at his mom's pants and then the frapp falls on him too.

I giggled.

#72 Walking back from a job training, I see two young boys, maybe 11 years old, playfully throwing rocks at each other from the top stories of two adjacent construction sites. Boy one sees me approaching, breaks the gaze of his friend and starts shouting "ferengi ferengi China China MONEEEEE!" at me. Boy two takes this as the perfect opportunity to wind up and throw a rock directly into his friends testicles. Boy one crumples to the ground, while boy two and I share a laugh over this incredible moment.

#73 My sons mom. She left me and my son when he was 2 months old. She decided all she wanted to do was be out at the clubs and [sleep with] random guys instead of being a mom. My son is ten now. We don't talk to her, but judging from her Facebook her life is a mess. Now has 4 kids with different dads and has been in jail n and out. Child protective services have a scope on her. She doesn't have anything at all to do with my son. But..... she posted on her Facebook that the reason her life is a mess is because her first born child's father (me) put witch craft on her. Hahahah nope not me. That is called karma! Meanwhile me and my son have lives a wonderful life :-).

#74 When I was about 14, my friend was in a different school than me. He saw his English teacher out walking and mentioned it and said his name. I ran and hid and shouted, "Mr Jones, I love you." The teacher turned around and saw his student standing by himself.

Over the summer, the teacher transferred to become vice principal at my school. I moved house shortly after and ended up living about 4 houses away from my new vice principal. My prank got returned many, many times.

#75 A bunch of fools in their car flying down the highway, flashing their lights and giving everybody the finger as they drive-by. Three minutes later down the road, there was a speed trap and you see them pulled over by the cops. Sweet sweet justice.

#76 Not gonna lie, I felt pretty good when I found out my school bully had been arrested for shoplifting.

#77 Be Better, a tiktok star. They kept posting criticism videos of celebrities titled "The Downfall of X." And it was always a celebrity with a big following, but the "downfall" was always a bunch of exaggerated sweet nothings that never quite added up to a real criticism.



Finally karma caught up to them when they posted one about Kamala Harris that was so stupid that people finally had enough, prompting a wave of criticism, which of course people called "The Downfall of Be Better".

#78 Big convenience store network ( "Circle K" style ) HQ in my country, rejected me for a contract IT job for an undisclosed reason, despite the IT firm that proposed me told that everything was fine. A few years later, that company was sued for not paying taxes, was a big $$$ lawsuit ...

#79 Some instant karma I witnessed once:



Mom n I were driving in a school zone adjacent to my neighborhood. On a main-ish road that connects two major arterial roads. We were honoring the school zone speed limit as it was mid day and active, and this dude zooms around us (single lane in each direction separated by double solid yellow). Cop is waiting on a side street, speed trapping people. Dude gets pulled over right in front of us. Amazing.

