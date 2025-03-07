“Is America Great Yet?” Guy Shares Insane Grocery Prices In The US, Sparks Outrage
Americans are concerned about several economic issues: 72 percent claim the role of money in politics is a very big problem, 67 percent say the same about healthcare affordability, and 63 percent believe inflation is also a major issue.
The latter can feel particularly threatening when you see that your favorite food products are becoming more expensive, stretching your budget to a point where you have to make concessions to afford the basics.
Sparked by frustration, one TikToker filmed the prices at a local store and asked if his followers agreed with him that things were getting out of hand.
Americans are starting to notice that certain food prices are going up
Some, like TikToker ‘Knightfall Vader,’ even fear that it will lead to great civil unrest
He filmed the tags on local store shelves
His video immediately went viral
@knightfall__vader Will people just start taking stuff when they inevitably can’t afford anything anymore !? This is crazy ! #foodprices#grocery#shopping#prices#inflation#2025#walmart♬ Suspicious, slow and simple song – Kohrogi
So, the guy made another one with even more examples
Which also received a lot of attention
@knightfall__vader Part 2, are these prices crazy? I feel like this is getting out of hand 🤦♂️ #grocery#groceryprices#prices#shopping#inflation#fyp#foryoupage♬ Occult/Mystery/Horror Suspense(844669) – ｍｍ
But is the situation really that concerning?
‘Knightfall Vader’ is really trying to sound the alarm bell, however, if you strip his videos of intimidating soundtracks and police siren emojis, you’re the prices of those items alone don’t mean much—we need to look at more numbers to paint ourselves a more accurate picture.
According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of economy-wide inflation, increased 0.7 percent from December 2024 to January 2025 and was up 3.0 percent from January 2024.
The CPI for all food increased 0.6 percent from December 2024 to January 2025, and food prices were 2.5 percent higher than they were in January 2024.
However, if we take a step back at look at a longer timeframe, the change is more dramatic. Food prices are up 31% since 2019, and according to experts, there’s no single factor that we can blame for it. Things like rising operating costs, supply-chain disruptions, corporate profits, and political instability all play a part.
But different sectors have different challenges, and not all of them are hurting the same. While the price of eggs has gone up about 53% in the last year (and 15% in the last month), it shot up largely because of a highly contagious and fatal bird flu that hit the US in 2022 and has been wreaking havoc ever since. The price of fresh fruits, on the other hand, went up by just 1.4% since twelve months ago (and 0.5% in the last month).
The USDA speculates that in 2025, prices for all food should increase by about 3.4 percent, with a prediction interval of 1.1 to 5.9 percent. Food-at-home prices are expected to grow by 3.3 percent (with a prediction interval of -0.2 to 7.0 percent), while food-away-from-home prices are anticipated to increase by 3.4 percent (or between 2.1 to 4.7 percent).
Many of the TikTokers viewers are pretty alarmed and uneasy about what’s to come
This is exactly what Trump voters voted for. It takes a really simple stupid person to vote for a 6 time bankrupt rapist and think they will fix anything. Every Trump voter better STFU the next 4 years and gladly pay inflated prices.
4 years? Maybe more...
Nah. I honestly believe (maybe it’s just hope, but I am sticking with it for now) that people WILL have had enough and something will be done. Republicans are already looking at angry constituents. They will stop kissing drumps enormous a&& soon enough if it starts to look like they won’t get re-elected to their cushy jobs and free healthcare. It will be painful, but I have to believe Americans will wake up and DO SOMETHING ABOUT THIS sooner rather than later.
Unfortunately, the people who didn't vote for him have to pay for the stupid decisions the MAGA supporters made.
Yes, Iampenny....shout it to those in the back that didn't vote at all TOO. They are part of this problem.
Tik-Tok does not easily translate to BP. It just irritating with all those pix with captions.
Tbh, readily prepared food is also expensive here in northern Italy and an average, good middle class salary is 1500-2000 € (after taxes and healthcare) a month, so a lot less than US wages. But we cook a lot! Flour, potatoes, rice, seasonal veggies are low cost and I suspect they're also in the US. I love meat, but I just eat it 1-2 times a week. That's healthier and also saves money. Highly processed food is s****y and very expensive
I agree, the focus seemed to be on ultra-processed foods.
