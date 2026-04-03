This 22-Image Inkblot Poll Will Reveal How Rare Your Perception Is Compared To Others
Although the Rorschach inkblot test isn’t considered the most scientifically reliable today, it remains one of the most fascinating psychological tests ever created. People are naturally drawn to abstract images, and the question “what do you see?” What you notice may say something about how you think, interpret the world, and even how your imagination works.
So, in this interactive poll, you’ll explore 22 unique inkblot images and choose what stands out to you first. Compare your answers with other pandas, share your interpretations in the comments, and see just how differently people can view the same image!
When you’re done voting here, check out all the different types of polls that we offer by clicking here.
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
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What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
Two women with flowers in their hair and all around their body.
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
Two evil adults fighting over custody of their insect child.
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
Performing jester twins who bring ill news to their king, knowing that they might be slain for it.
What do you see?
What do you see?
A demon with wings, antennae, Edward scissor hands and stick legs.
What do you see?
What do you see?
What do you see?
I had a psychiatrist show me these tings once. Every single blow reminded me of various séxual acts. After about the fifteenth card he told me that I had a severe obsession with séx. I said "Me? How dare you? You're the one with all the mucky pictures!"
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COMLoad More Replies...
Started out of curiosity and got bored after number 10. Anyway, Roscharch tests are rubbish. There no scientific evidence to support it. I don't really feel like writing a lot. Google how it was developed. It's very interesting.
Btw, there is no scientific evidence to support most psychological theories.Load More Replies...
I agree they are rubbish and proof that some people will buy anything any crazy idea, go to a tea leaf reader. Just hope this little pointless exercise doesn't get into an FBI profilers hands. 😥
I had a psychiatrist show me these tings once. Every single blow reminded me of various séxual acts. After about the fifteenth card he told me that I had a severe obsession with séx. I said "Me? How dare you? You're the one with all the mucky pictures!"
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... LIVEJOB1.COMLoad More Replies...
Started out of curiosity and got bored after number 10. Anyway, Roscharch tests are rubbish. There no scientific evidence to support it. I don't really feel like writing a lot. Google how it was developed. It's very interesting.
Btw, there is no scientific evidence to support most psychological theories.Load More Replies...
I agree they are rubbish and proof that some people will buy anything any crazy idea, go to a tea leaf reader. Just hope this little pointless exercise doesn't get into an FBI profilers hands. 😥