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Although the Rorschach inkblot test isn’t considered the most scientifically reliable today, it remains one of the most fascinating psychological tests ever created. People are naturally drawn to abstract images, and the question “what do you see?” What you notice may say something about how you think, interpret the world, and even how your imagination works.

So, in this interactive poll, you’ll explore 22 unique inkblot images and choose what stands out to you first. Compare your answers with other pandas, share your interpretations in the comments, and see just how differently people can view the same image!

When you’re done voting here, check out all the different types of polls that we offer by clicking here.