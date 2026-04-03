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Although the Rorschach inkblot test isn’t considered the most scientifically reliable today, it remains one of the most fascinating psychological tests ever created. People are naturally drawn to abstract images, and the question “what do you see?” What you notice may say something about how you think, interpret the world, and even how your imagination works.

So, in this interactive poll, you’ll explore 22 unique inkblot images and choose what stands out to you first. Compare your answers with other pandas, share your interpretations in the comments, and see just how differently people can view the same image!

When you’re done voting here, check out all the different types of polls that we offer by clicking here.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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#1

What do you see?

Abstract Rorschach inkblot featuring symmetrical black and gray shapes for visual interpretation and perception test.

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3points
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    #2

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with symmetrical black and gray shapes resembling a butterfly or tree branches on a white background.

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    3points
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    dmatters avatar
    D Matters
    D Matters
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lungs (the paler portions of the picture).

    18
    18points
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    #3

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with mirrored black and brown shapes resembling figures, part of 22 inkblots to vote on.

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    2points
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    #4

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling a symmetrical crab-like shape in black and gray tones on a white background.

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    2points
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    #5

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot showing symmetrical black shapes and profiles, inviting viewers to see first what appears.

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    2points
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    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two women with flowers in their hair and all around their body.

    24
    24points
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    #6

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with symmetrical black and gray shapes, inviting viewers to interpret and vote on their perception.

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    2points
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    meyrin-ch-lesuisse avatar
    Meyrin
    Meyrin
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly it's a butterfly beating the shît out of two fairies

    21
    21points
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    #7

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling symmetrical deer heads with antlers and intricate organic shapes in black and gray tones.

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    2points
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    yaegerl007 avatar
    Linda Lee
    Linda Lee
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dancing American First Nations.

    11
    11points
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    #8

    What do you see?

    Abstract black inkblot resembling a symmetrical Rorschach image with ambiguous shapes for perception and interpretation.

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    2points
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    #9

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with symmetrical black and gray shapes for visual perception and personality testing.

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    2points
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    #10

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot depicting mirrored humanoid figures with branching limbs on a light background for visual voting.

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    1point
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    sideshowbarb avatar
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Babs Ishkabibble
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Two evil adults fighting over custody of their insect child.

    34
    34points
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    #11

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot featuring symmetrical black and gray shapes resembling a spider and human profiles, used for visual perception.

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    1point
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    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A spider eating a ribcage whilst two uncaring elves look on

    17
    17points
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    #12

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling symmetrical insect-like figures with detailed wings and antlers for perception test.

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    1point
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    #13

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with symmetrical black shapes and intricate branching patterns on a light background

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    1point
    POST
    ethan_39 avatar
    Ethan
    Ethan
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These fairy insect people are are dancing at a rave and the x is kicking in.

    14
    14points
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    #14

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling branching trees and symmetrical shapes for visual perception test.

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    1point
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    #15

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling symmetrical figures with skeletal and antler-like shapes in black and gray tones.

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    1point
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    #16

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot in blue and black tones with symmetrical ink patterns for perception and interpretation.

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    1point
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    #17

    What do you see?

    Abstract black and gray Rorschach inkblot symmetrical design for psychological inkblots to vote and interpret.

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    1point
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    kitsunenocturne avatar
    Kitsune Nocturne
    Kitsune Nocturne
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Performing jester twins who bring ill news to their king, knowing that they might be slain for it.

    2
    2points
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    #18

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling a dark horned figure with symmetrical floral patterns and branching shapes on a light background.

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    1point
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    #19

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot showing symmetrical black and gray patterns resembling branches and figures on a white background.

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    0points
    POST
    elizabethpatrick_2 avatar
    Elizabeth Patrick
    Elizabeth Patrick
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A demon with wings, antennae, Edward scissor hands and stick legs.

    17
    17points
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    #20

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with symmetrical black shapes resembling creatures and organic forms on a white background.

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    0points
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    elizabethpatrick_2 avatar
    Elizabeth Patrick
    Elizabeth Patrick
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cherubs kissing little babes on top of a hill

    12
    12points
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    #21

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot resembling a symmetrical butterfly with dark and light ink patterns on a white background.

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    0points
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    #22

    What do you see?

    Abstract Rorschach inkblot with symmetrical black and gray shapes resembling trees and butterflies on a beige background.

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    0points
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