Influencer Heard ‘Screaming And Crying’ On 911 Call Before Husband Took Her Life After She Exposed Him On TikTok Trend

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New details have emerged in the passing of Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson, revealing that a 911 dispatcher heard a woman “screaming and crying” moments before police discovered Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, lifeless inside her home on July 23.

The newly released dispatch audio has added another heartbreaking chapter to a case that gained widespread attention after Gilson publicly accused Duffey of being a p*dophile in a viral TikTok just weeks before her passing.

Highlights A 911 call captured Sara Gilson screaming and crying moments before she and her husband were found lifeless in their home.

Sara Gilson publicly accused estranged husband Jeremiah Duffey of crimes against a child in a viral TikTok video weeks before her passing.

Duffey shot Gilson and then took his own life; a child living at the home called 911 during the tragic incident.

Authorities shared that Gilson was fatally wounded by Duffey, who then passed away by suicide.

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A dispatch audio captured Sara Gilson’s screams before police arrived at the crime scene

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

According to newly released 911 dispatch audio obtained by People, a child living at the home called for help on the night of July 23.

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While trying to reconnect with the caller, the dispatcher heard disturbing sounds in the background.

The dispatcher told responding officers, “I’m trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background.”

Moments later, another dispatcher reminded officers that the suspect was “a male that we were looking for a few weeks ago after he got caught kissing a juvenile.”

Image credits: mrsgilson/TikTok

The dispatcher also warned first responders that a gun was involved.

Police arrived at the home around 11:18 p.m., and found Gilson and Duffey lifeless from gunshot wounds to the head.

Authorities said Duffey shot Gilson before turning the firearm on himself.

Police have not publicly released the child’s age, only confirming that he is a minor. Family members later identified Gilson and Duffey as the two victims.

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Image credits: Sharon Phillips/Facebook

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The incident occurred after Gilson had accused Duffey of being a p*dophile

Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

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Less than two weeks before the shooting, Gilson shared a TikTok using the viral “Netflix documentary” trend.

Instead of making a joke, she used the trend to accuse her estranged husband of being a p*dophile.

The text on her video read, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a p*dophile.”

She added, “I wish I was joking.”

The video quickly spread across social media and brought widespread attention to the allegations against Duffey.

The post came while the couple was already involved in legal proceedings.

Court records also showed Gilson had filed for an emergency protective order against Duffey

Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

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According to the emergency protective order filing on July 10, Gilson alleged that Duffey had a gun, threatened suicide, and “went on the run.”

A judge ordered Duffey to leave the family home and stay at least 100 yards away from Gilson, as reported by Bored Panda.

Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

The protective order was later extended through August 24.

Records also showed Gilson had filed two previous protective orders against Duffey in 2021, although those cases were later dismissed after she did not attend the hearings.

The same day Gilson requested protection, another woman filed a separate protective order on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter.

Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

According to court records, the teenager played on a youth basketball team coached by Duffey.

The girl’s mother alleged that another coach witnessed Duffey kissing and touching her daughter.

She also claimed the teenager later reported additional incidents, including inappropriate messages, an invitation to his hotel room during a tournament, and an offer of money to “keep her quiet.”

The Owasso Police Department said another coach witnessed the alleged incident and immediately informed the girl’s parents.

According to published reports, Duffey was never arrested or charged over those allegations before his passing.

Following Gilson’s passing, friends and loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her two children

Image credits: mrsgilson/TikTok

TheGoFundMe described her as an “incredible mom” whose children meant everything to her.

“Sara was an incredible mom. Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them. She loved them fiercely, worked hard to provide for them, and dreamed of giving them the best life possible,” the description reads.

Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

“We are creating this GoFundMe to help support Sara’s children as they navigate the difficult days, months, and years ahead,” it continues.

Supporters said she worked hard to provide for her children and wanted to give them the best future possible.

As of writing, $27,288 has been raised.

“She wasn’t lying”, one comment reads