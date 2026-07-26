Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Influencer Heard ‘Screaming And Crying’ On 911 Call Before Husband Took Her Life After She Exposed Him On TikTok Trend
Smiling influencer with long blonde hair, wearing a black top and delicate necklace, inside a vehicle.
Crime

Influencer Heard ‘Screaming And Crying’ On 911 Call Before Husband Took Her Life After She Exposed Him On TikTok Trend

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

New details have emerged in the passing of Oklahoma influencer Sara Gilson, revealing that a 911 dispatcher heard a woman “screaming and crying” moments before police discovered Gilson and her estranged husband, Jeremiah “Shawn” Duffey, lifeless inside her home on July 23.

The newly released dispatch audio has added another heartbreaking chapter to a case that gained widespread attention after Gilson publicly accused Duffey of being a p*dophile in a viral TikTok just weeks before her passing.

Highlights
  • A 911 call captured Sara Gilson screaming and crying moments before she and her husband were found lifeless in their home.
  • Sara Gilson publicly accused estranged husband Jeremiah Duffey of crimes against a child in a viral TikTok video weeks before her passing.
  • Duffey shot Gilson and then took his own life; a child living at the home called 911 during the tragic incident.

Authorities shared that Gilson was fatally wounded by Duffey, who then passed away by suicide.

RELATED:

    A dispatch audio captured Sara Gilson’s screams before police arrived at the crime scene

    Influencer with long blonde hair and bright blue eyes, wearing a black top, after exposing husband on TikTok.

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    According to newly released 911 dispatch audio obtained by People, a child living at the home called for help on the night of July 23.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While trying to reconnect with the caller, the dispatcher heard disturbing sounds in the background.

    The dispatcher told responding officers, “I’m trying to reach him back, but I could hear a female in the background screaming and crying. Some sort of loud bang in the background.”

    Moments later, another dispatcher reminded officers that the suspect was “a male that we were looking for a few weeks ago after he got caught kissing a juvenile.”

    Influencer sitting, looking up, with text about exposing her husband on TikTok, leading to a 911 call.

    Image credits: mrsgilson/TikTok

    The dispatcher also warned first responders that a gun was involved.

    Police arrived at the home around 11:18 p.m., and found Gilson and Duffey lifeless from gunshot wounds to the head.

    Authorities said Duffey shot Gilson before turning the firearm on himself.

    Police have not publicly released the child’s age, only confirming that he is a minor. Family members later identified Gilson and Duffey as the two victims.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Man in a green Eagles jersey and a woman in a light blue top, related to the influencer's husband and TikTok trend.

    Image credits: Sharon Phillips/Facebook

    A social media comment saying RIP mamas, referencing the influencer and husband, and a failed system to protect women.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment stating It's safer to be single these days, reflecting on the influencer's tragedy with her husband.

    The incident occurred after Gilson had accused Duffey of being a p*dophile

    Influencer in a restaurant, holding a menu. This image relates to the story of an influencer and her husband.

    Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Less than two weeks before the shooting, Gilson shared a TikTok using the viral “Netflix documentary” trend.

    Instead of making a joke, she used the trend to accuse her estranged husband of being a p*dophile.

    The text on her video read, “Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a p*dophile.”

    She added, “I wish I was joking.”

    The video quickly spread across social media and brought widespread attention to the allegations against Duffey.

    The post came while the couple was already involved in legal proceedings.

    Court records also showed Gilson had filed for an emergency protective order against Duffey

    An influencer smiling with her husband in a car, capturing a moment from their life before the tragic event.

    Image credits: Sara Gilson/Facebook

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing the children affected by the influencer's d***h.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to the emergency protective order filing on July 10, Gilson alleged that Duffey had a gun, threatened suicide, and “went on the run.”

    A judge ordered Duffey to leave the family home and stay at least 100 yards away from Gilson, as reported by Bored Panda.

    The influencer posing at night with her children, highlighting her family life.

    Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

    The protective order was later extended through August 24.

    Records also showed Gilson had filed two previous protective orders against Duffey in 2021, although those cases were later dismissed after she did not attend the hearings.

    The same day Gilson requested protection, another woman filed a separate protective order on behalf of her 15-year-old daughter.

    The influencer taking a selfie with her two children in a car, showing her family.

    Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an influencer's exposed husband on TikTok trend.

    Screenshot of a social media comment validating an influencer's accusations on TikTok.

    According to court records, the teenager played on a youth basketball team coached by Duffey.

    The girl’s mother alleged that another coach witnessed Duffey kissing and touching her daughter.

    She also claimed the teenager later reported additional incidents, including inappropriate messages, an invitation to his hotel room during a tournament, and an offer of money to “keep her quiet.”

    The Owasso Police Department said another coach witnessed the alleged incident and immediately informed the girl’s parents.

    According to published reports, Duffey was never arrested or charged over those allegations before his passing.

    Following Gilson’s passing, friends and loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign to support her two children

    Image of an influencer's husband packing a bag, relevant to the TikTok trend exposure.

    Image credits: mrsgilson/TikTok

    TheGoFundMe described her as an “incredible mom” whose children meant everything to her.

    “Sara was an incredible mom. Her children were the center of her world, and everything she did was for them. She loved them fiercely, worked hard to provide for them, and dreamed of giving them the best life possible,” the description reads.

    Image of an influencer posing in a bathroom, prior to her exposed husband's actions.

    Image credits: sarajgilson/Instagram

    “We are creating this GoFundMe to help support Sara’s children as they navigate the difficult days, months, and years ahead,” it continues.

    Supporters said she worked hard to provide for her children and wanted to give them the best future possible.

    As of writing, $27,288 has been raised.

    “She wasn’t lying”, one comment reads

    Screenshot of a detailed social media comment discussing protection for the influencer.

    Screenshot of a comment about restraining orders not being enough to prevent an influencer's d***h.

    Screenshot of a comment stating the system failed an influencer, but she died a hero protecting children.

    Screenshot of a comment offering condolences and support for an influencer's children after her d***h.

    Screenshot of a comment criticizing the justice system's failure in an influencer's case.

    Screenshot of a comment calling for police officers to be charged after an influencer's d***h exposed on TikTok.

    Influencer's 911 call: A social media comment reflecting sadness and concern for the child after a tragic event.

    Influencer's 911 call: A social media comment discussing the frequency of such incidents and restraining orders.

    Influencer's 911 call: A social media comment expressing prayers for the babies involved in the tragic event.

    Influencer's 911 call: A social media comment clarifying accusations made against the husband, exposing him.

    Influencer's 911 call: A social media comment offering condolences and a blessing for the influencer's memory.

    Screenshot of a comment, family, friends, and the entire world knows. This relates to an influencer's tragedy.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing respect for the influencer, praising her for exposing her husband on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a comment about the husband, stating he was always murderous, regardless of being exposed on TikTok.

    Screenshot of a concise comment stating, It's sad that she had to pay for his sins, referring to the influencer.

    Screenshot of a top fan comment suggesting not to make things public, mourning the influencer's passing.

    Screenshot showing a comment about why women dont 'out' their abusers after an influencer exposed her husband on TikTok.

    Screenshot showing a comment suggesting an escape plan for domestic a***e victims, after an influencer exposed her husband on TikTok.

    Screenshot showing a comment advising quiet departure from a*****e relationships, referencing an influencer who exposed her husband on TikTok.

    Screenshot showing a comment questioning why victims confront attackers directly, after an influencer exposed her husband on TikTok.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT