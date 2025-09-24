ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi-based photographer Navin Kumar Vatsa is known for capturing everyday life on the streets of India. From quiet corners lit by golden sunlight to the busy energy of street markets, his photos show both the beauty and the reality of daily life.

His portraits and candid shots highlight real people and real moments, always with a focus on emotion and connection.

Scroll down to see a selection of Navin Vatsa’s photos and get a glimpse into the reality of life in India.

More info: Instagram | navinvatsa.in

#1

Women in colorful traditional attire standing and praying near a reflective water body, capturing everyday life in India.

navinvatsa Report

johngrimes
Uncle Panda
Uncle Panda
Community Member
7 hours ago

How long did they have to stand until the water was perfectly smooth again?

    #2

    Black and white photo capturing everyday life in India with a person stretching near a dog by a reflective water body.

    navinvatsa Report

    #3

    Young child playing with a toy truck among concrete bricks, capturing everyday life in India through photography.

    navinvatsa Report

    #4

    A photographer captures everyday life in India with birds flying over a calm river at sunrise.

    navinvatsa Report

    #5

    Man washing buffaloes in muddy water, capturing everyday life in India from a unique aerial perspective.

    navinvatsa Report

    #6

    Two men rowing a wooden boat through a vibrant green algae-covered waterway in daily life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #7

    Man sweeping stone steps at historic stepwell, capturing everyday life in India with ancient architecture surrounding him.

    navinvatsa Report

    #8

    Orange cat peeking from under a covered scooter on a concrete street, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #9

    Cat hanging and climbing on electric wires between old buildings, showcasing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #10

    Silhouettes of people riding camels against mountain backdrop in a black and white shot capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #11

    Black and white photo of a goat under tents capturing everyday life in India with dramatic sky and clouds.

    navinvatsa Report

    #12

    Man pushing a snack cart on sandy shore near bridge, capturing everyday life in India with vibrant local activity.

    navinvatsa Report

    johngrimes
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    When you push, your body weight adds to the weight of the load. When you pull, you're lifting part of the load, making things much easier.

    #13

    Man wearing white cap overlooking a large crowd gathered for prayer at a historic mosque, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #14

    Man performing prayer in traditional clothing at a historic site, showcasing everyday life in India captured by photographer.

    navinvatsa Report

    #15

    Man adjusting large yellow fabric outdoors, capturing everyday life in India with vibrant colors and dynamic movement.

    navinvatsa Report

    #16

    Black and white image showing people walking under large tents, capturing everyday life in India through photography.

    navinvatsa Report

    #17

    Elderly man reading newspaper and woman walking with walker in a colorful courtyard capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #18

    Two women in orange sarees standing in water near cityscape, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #19

    Man harvesting lychee fruit in an orchard, capturing everyday life in India with vivid colors and natural setting.

    navinvatsa Report

    #20

    Geese standing by the water with two men on a boat, capturing everyday life in India’s rural landscape.

    navinvatsa Report

    #21

    Two people standing among thick foam near water, depicting everyday life in India with city buildings in background.

    navinvatsa Report

    johngrimes
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    7 hours ago

    That foam is pretty... awful. It's said to be industrial waste.

    #22

    Colorful street art depicting everyday life in India with a man reading, a girl with a book, and a balloon seller on a wall.

    navinvatsa Report

    #23

    Man carrying boxes down dimly lit stairs inside a blue-painted building, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #24

    Dog stretching on a pier with people and birds in the background, capturing everyday life in India scene.

    navinvatsa Report

    #25

    Man on a small boat and three people sitting by the water in India, surrounded by numerous floating birds.

    navinvatsa Report

    #26

    Young girl carrying a goat through water, capturing everyday life in India with a natural rural backdrop.

    navinvatsa Report

    #27

    Close-up of roller skates on a street with people skating and historic buildings, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #28

    Man in water holding fishing net, capturing everyday life in India with traditional fishing methods.

    navinvatsa Report

    #29

    View of traditional Indian village architecture captured through a torn blue fabric, showcasing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #30

    Man arranging bricks in a large field, showcasing everyday life in India through this photographer’s captured moment.

    navinvatsa Report

    #31

    Elderly man rowing a rustic raft at sunrise, capturing everyday life in India on a calm river.

    navinvatsa Report

    #32

    Monochrome image showing a boat with people surrounded by birds flying and reflected on calm water, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #33

    Aerial view of a boat with people navigating green and yellow waters showcasing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #34

    Person carrying harvested plants standing in reflective water, capturing everyday life in India rural landscape.

    navinvatsa Report

    #35

    Boy in a red shirt playing on bamboo structure beside road, capturing everyday life in India with vibrant street scenes.

    navinvatsa Report

    #36

    Silhouettes of people lighting candles inside an ancient archway depicting everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #37

    Black and white photo capturing everyday life in India with a man walking near historic building and palm trees in fog.

    navinvatsa Report

    #38

    Boat carrying people among many white birds on water, capturing everyday life in India by a photographer.

    navinvatsa Report

    #39

    Photographer captures everyday life in India with man pouring water by river surrounded by flying birds at sunrise.

    navinvatsa Report

    #40

    Cat resting on a scooter seat in a narrow street while two boys walk past, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #41

    Man in white tank top and shorts relaxing in grassy field, reflected in motorcycle mirrors, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #42

    Woman in traditional attire hanging clothes on a line in foggy morning, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #43

    Stacked chairs in foggy outdoor scene with a modern bridge under construction, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #44

    Indian women carrying grass and goats through a waterlogged field, capturing everyday life in India’s rural landscape.

    navinvatsa Report

    #45

    Man mending fishing net and child playing in green field under dramatic cloudy sky, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #46

    Young man reading a newspaper by the riverbank with birds flying overhead, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #47

    Street food vendor serving steaming traditional dishes, capturing everyday life in India with authentic local flavors.

    navinvatsa Report

    #48

    White van driving on a winding mountain road under a vibrant sky, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #49

    India Gate reflected in water with a street cleaner sweeping, capturing everyday life in India.

    navinvatsa Report

    #50

    Black and white photo capturing everyday life in India with two people walking near the iconic Taj Mahal in misty conditions.

    navinvatsa Report

