Delhi-based photographer Navin Kumar Vatsa is known for capturing everyday life on the streets of India. From quiet corners lit by golden sunlight to the busy energy of street markets, his photos show both the beauty and the reality of daily life.

His portraits and candid shots highlight real people and real moments, always with a focus on emotion and connection.

Scroll down to see a selection of Navin Vatsa’s photos and get a glimpse into the reality of life in India.

More info: Instagram | navinvatsa.in