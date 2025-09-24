50 Photos By Navin Kumar Vatsa That Bring India’s Streets To Life
Delhi-based photographer Navin Kumar Vatsa is known for capturing everyday life on the streets of India. From quiet corners lit by golden sunlight to the busy energy of street markets, his photos show both the beauty and the reality of daily life.
His portraits and candid shots highlight real people and real moments, always with a focus on emotion and connection.
Scroll down to see a selection of Navin Vatsa’s photos and get a glimpse into the reality of life in India.
More info: Instagram | navinvatsa.in
How long did they have to stand until the water was perfectly smooth again?
When you push, your body weight adds to the weight of the load. When you pull, you're lifting part of the load, making things much easier.
That foam is pretty... awful. It's said to be industrial waste.
More like this one please!
