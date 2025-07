Tattoo Artist’s Cover-ups Go Viral With 2.1M Views, Internet Calls It Magic

ADVERTISEMENT

Not every tattoo ages well, and sometimes the art you thought you’d love forever ends up being your biggest regret.

Liv, an artist from Bristol, UK, is giving people a chance to fix that. Her flawless cover-ups have gone viral on TikTok, with viewers stunned at how she makes old tattoos vanish under fresh, beautiful designs.

Take a look below to see why her work has everyone talking.

Some tattoos don’t hold up the way their owners imagined

Luckily, Liv is an artist whose viral cover-ups are helping people leave those regrets behind

Her work leaves viewers so impressed, they find it hard to believe anything was ever hidden beneath

Liv also uses her skills to cover scars, helping clients feel more comfortable in their skin

And when she’s not doing cover-ups, she’s busy creating thoughtful new designs

