Escaping the problems of the world and imagining life in a miniature universe can be surprisingly comforting. More than ever, people are finding joy in the work of artists who create tiny realms, whether they’re recreating real-life scenes or conjuring up magical ones. So, today, we’re excited to introduce you to the incredible works of Tamar Cohen, an artist from Montreal, whose miniature creations have been transporting people to the most fascinating places since 2021.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Tamar shared that in her opinion, the true magic of miniatures lies in their ability to evoke a personal narrative within each observer. “This is why I consciously choose to exclude figures from my scenes, preferring to empower viewers to craft their own stories and imagine the lives within,” wrote Tamar.

If you’re ready, we invite you to jump in and see which miniature artwork makes you want to shrink and explore it further.

#1

Miniature library scene by Tamar Cohen, featuring intricate teal architecture and bookshelves, with a hand for scale.

miniatureit Report

Tamar also walked us through her creative process.

“Each miniature project begins with a vivid mental image, which I then deconstruct into the necessary building stages, a more intricate puzzle when incorporating lighting. Whether I'm envisioning a room or a piece of furniture, I analyze the steps required to bring it to life. Material selection is always driven by the project's demands, and the practicalities of secure, lightweight shipping are a constant consideration. I often start by constructing the floor, as it provides an immediate framework for the scale. Interestingly, my approach to scale involves prioritizing the visual coherence and harmonious fit of elements over strict adherence to measurements, allowing my eye to guide the process.”

    #2

    Hand interacting with Tamar Cohen's intricate miniature library, showcasing tiny books and a chandelier.

    miniatureit Report

    #3

    Miniature boulangerie model with green facade and tiny chairs, showcasing the intricate work of Tamar Cohen in tiny worlds.

    miniatureit Report

    As for the materials and tools, Tamar shared her preferences when working on such a small scale.

    “I find a deeper connection to my miniature work when I can directly feel the materials, which is why I typically avoid gloves, tweezers and a magnifying glass, making exceptions only when necessary. My background in jewelry making has made a jewelry saw an extension of my hand, a tool I use constantly. Initially, I worked with whatever materials were available, but I now often specify balsa for its user-friendly nature and paintability, along with particular glues. Despite having access to a laser cutter and a 3D printer, I often prefer the intuitive control of my hand saw. Ultimately, I believe the most vital instrument in this craft is the spark of creativity that allows one to transform humble materials into something truly exceptional.”

    #4

    Miniature scene by Tamar Cohen featuring a quaint house exterior with floral details and a hand for scale.

    miniatureit Report

    #5

    Miniature scene of a detailed door and window surrounded by greenery in a framed setting by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    Moreover, Tamar expanded on the topic of what emotions or stories she tries to capture with her work.

    “When I create a miniature setting, I immerse myself in the moments just before the scene becomes still, or the anticipation of what is about to unfold. The presence of an open book hints at a recently interrupted reader, a kitchen table displaying freshly baked bread suggests an imminent meal, and open scrolls in a castle chamber imply ongoing study of secret plans. Even the suggestion of what lies beyond a closed door can spark a multitude of possibilities. By carefully curating the atmosphere through specific colors and evocative props, I aim to plant subtle clues that ignite the imagination and allow each viewer to become the author of their own miniature tale.”

    #6

    A hand holding a frame with a detailed, illuminated miniature depicting a tiny world by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    #7

    Miniature scene by Tamar Cohen depicting a detailed small house entrance with plants, framed and held in hand.

    miniatureit Report

    Lastly, Tamar shared what has been the most challenging piece to date.

    “If I had to pinpoint the miniature piece that tested my skills the most, it would undoubtedly be ‘The Greenhouse Library,’ created in 2023. The primary obstacle lay in the intricate, curved, handmade roof. I began with several cardboard mockups to determine the precise shape, dimensions, and angle of the supporting structure. Once the design felt right, I meticulously cut sixteen supports from sturdy MDF using my saw. To achieve the desired greenhouse aesthetic, I finished the roof with Plexiglas, which not only reflected light beautifully but also added significant stability to the overall structure. The Art Nouveau aesthetic served as the foundation for the greenhouse's entire structure, a choice that, while inspiring, also presented substantial challenges and necessitated significant creative problem-solving.”
    #8

    Miniature blue storefront by Tamar Cohen, titled "Sophia's," featuring intricate interior details and a person holding it.

    miniatureit Report

    #9

    Miniature art by Tamar Cohen featuring a hand adjusting a tiny blue door on a rustic wall.

    miniatureit Report

    #10

    Miniature by Tamar Cohen depicting a tiny rustic room with shelves, bottles, and a stool.

    miniatureit Report

    #11

    Miniature gypsy wagon by Tamar Cohen with intricate details, showcasing a tiny world inside and out.

    miniatureit Report

    #12

    Miniature art by Tamar Cohen, framed and featuring intricate stained glass design with ornate details in a vivid color palette.

    miniatureit Report

    #13

    A hand touches a lit miniature greenhouse by Tamar Cohen, showcasing intricate tiny worlds.

    miniatureit Report

    #14

    Miniature house facade with purple flowers and teal doors, showcasing detailed tiny world craftsmanship.

    miniatureit Report

    #15

    Miniature wooden bookshelf with tiny ornate jars and books, crafted by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    #16

    Miniature hallway by Tamar Cohen featuring intricate arches and plants, with a large hand for scale.

    miniatureit Report

    #17

    Miniatures by Tamar Cohen, featuring a tiny apothecary shop with green bottles and a hand adjusting items.

    miniatureit Report

    #18

    Miniature room by Tamar Cohen featuring shelves with jars, pottery, and decorations, creating a tiny world atmosphere.

    miniatureit Report

    #19

    Tamar Cohen examining a detailed miniature house model featuring intricate interior designs and spiral staircase.

    miniatureit Report

    #20

    Tamar Cohen showcasing mesmerizing miniatures, featuring a detailed tiny world with intricate architecture and vibrant decor.

    miniatureit Report

    #21

    Fingers pointing at intricate miniature doors with lace panels, showcasing Tamar Cohen's mesmerizing tiny worlds.

    miniatureit Report

    #22

    Miniature workshop setup with a rustic wooden table and barrel, filled with tiny boxes and bottles, showcasing intricate details.

    miniatureit Report

    #23

    Miniature wooden bookshelf with tiny books and bottles, showcasing Tamar Cohen's mesmerizing miniatures.

    miniatureit Report

    #24

    A hand holds a miniature scene by Tamar Cohen, featuring a tiny arched window and desk with books.

    miniatureit Report

    #25

    Miniatures by Tamar Cohen showcase a detailed tiny room with a round window, ornate fireplace, and bookshelf.

    miniatureit Report

    #26

    Miniature scene by Tamar Cohen featuring a cozy patio with vibrant flowers, a table, and a classic white door.

    miniatureit Report

    #27

    Miniature scene by Tamar Cohen featuring a detailed house facade with steps, plants, and a table, evoking tiny worlds.

    miniatureit Report

    #28

    Miniature rustic room by Tamar Cohen, featuring detailed furniture and decorations in a wooden frame.

    miniatureit Report

    #29

    Miniature vibrant scene with ornate windows and a lush tree by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    #30

    Miniature art by Tamar Cohen featuring an ornate, framed miniature doorway with intricate architectural details.

    miniatureit Report

    #31

    Miniature bookshelf with scrolls and books, featuring a tiny desk and chair, crafted by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    #32

    Miniature scene by Tamar Cohen featuring a tiny brick floor with a table, pumpkins, and various small objects.

    miniatureit Report

    #33

    Miniature library scene by Tamar Cohen, featuring a green armchair and bookshelves, creating a tiny world atmosphere.

    miniatureit Report

    #34

    Miniature witchcraft-themed house by Tamar Cohen, featuring detailed stonework and greenery, held by a person's hand.

    miniatureit Report

    #35

    Miniature bookshelf by Tamar Cohen, featuring tiny books and scrolls, topped with a small animal figure.

    miniatureit Report

    #36

    Miniature kitchen scene by Tamar Cohen featuring shelves with jars, a wooden table, and a chair, all in intricate detail.

    miniatureit Report

    #37

    Miniature archway with shelves of books and vines, showcasing tiny worlds by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    #38

    Miniature rustic kitchen scene by Tamar Cohen, featuring intricate details of pots, pans, and vintage decor.

    miniatureit Report

    #39

    Miniatures by Tamar Cohen featuring a detailed tiny wizard's study with books, scrolls, and an owl.

    miniatureit Report

    #40

    Miniature room design by Tamar Cohen, featuring intricate details, a blue ceiling, and elegant shelves in a tiny world.

    miniatureit Report

    #41

    Miniature art by Tamar Cohen showcasing a tiny, detailed facade with pink flowers, held in a white frame.

    miniatureit Report

    #42

    Miniature urban scene with vibrant details by Tamar Cohen, depicting a tiny world with intricate brick buildings and bright lights.

    miniatureit Report

    #43

    Miniature scene by Tamar Cohen depicting a detailed tiny desk with books, papers, and a stool, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    miniatureit Report

    #44

    Miniature hobbit home by Tamar Cohen, featuring a green door and vibrant plants, held in a white frame.

    miniatureit Report

    #45

    Miniature kitchen scene by Tamar Cohen, featuring a tiny fireplace, wooden shelves, and glass bottles, with a hand for scale.

    miniatureit Report

    #46

    Miniature storefront by Tamar Cohen, showing detailed green facade with a penny for scale.

    miniatureit Report

    #47

    Miniatures by Tamar Cohen feature a detailed, rustic room with jars and dried flowers, evoking tiny worlds of wonder.

    miniatureit Report

    #48

    Miniature house by Tamar Cohen with pink walls, green doors, and flowers, featuring a bench and hand for scale.

    miniatureit Report

    #49

    Miniature red door with oversized key, showcasing Tamar Cohen's tiny worlds artistry.

    miniatureit Report

    #50

    A hand reaches towards a rustic miniature door marked "55" on a textured wall, showcasing detailed tiny worlds.

    miniatureit Report

    #51

    Miniature bookshelf with tiny books and scrolls by Tamar Cohen, creating a mesmerizing tiny world.

    miniatureit Report

    #52

    Miniature garden scene by Tamar Cohen with tiny terracotta pots and lush green plants on a round tiled base.

    miniatureit Report

    #53

    Hand holding a colorful miniature scene with a blue wall, red door, and vintage scooter, by Tamar Cohen.

    miniatureit Report

    #54

    Miniature library sculpture by Tamar Cohen featuring intricate wooden shelves filled with colorful books and a small ladder.

    miniatureit Report

    #55

    Miniature art studio in a wooden frame, featuring tiny furniture and paintings, capturing a detailed tiny world.

    miniatureit Report

