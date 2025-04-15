ADVERTISEMENT

Escaping the problems of the world and imagining life in a miniature universe can be surprisingly comforting. More than ever, people are finding joy in the work of artists who create tiny realms, whether they’re recreating real-life scenes or conjuring up magical ones. So, today, we’re excited to introduce you to the incredible works of Tamar Cohen, an artist from Montreal, whose miniature creations have been transporting people to the most fascinating places since 2021.

In an interview with Bored Panda, Tamar shared that in her opinion, the true magic of miniatures lies in their ability to evoke a personal narrative within each observer. “This is why I consciously choose to exclude figures from my scenes, preferring to empower viewers to craft their own stories and imagine the lives within,” wrote Tamar.

If you’re ready, we invite you to jump in and see which miniature artwork makes you want to shrink and explore it further.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | patreon.com | msha.ke