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When we think of the wonders our universe has to offer, our minds instantly drift to the heavy hitters: the Grand Canyon, the Northern Lights, or ancient cathedrals. These spectacles easily leave us speechless, and that’s the profound power of nature and architecture.

But true wonder also includes the goosebump-inducing awe we feel when we witness human ingenuity — like the Wright brothers defying gravity, or an ancient cave painting of a handprint.

To remind you that we are part of a massive, living ecosystem, we’ve shortlisted the most mind-blowing posts from r/DiscoverEarth, a community tracking the spectacles of space, nature, and history.

Prepare to see the world, and your place in it, in a completely new light.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Interesting Plant Is Native To Australia

Green bird-shaped flowers held in hand from an incredible world plant

subcompvac Report

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RELATED:
    #2

    Trimeresurus Insularis, A Venomous Viper Native To Indonesia

    Blue snake covered in water droplets showing incredible world nature

    dioconttal Report

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    Ever stood at the edge of an active volcano, or watched a massive pod of orcas cut through the dark surface of an icy ocean? Or simply spent the night under a vast canopy of stars, waiting for a meteor shower to light up the sky?

    You must've felt your chest tighten, and your jaw drop — this mental pause is called awe.

    For centuries, science ignored it. If you couldn’t weigh it or put it in a test tube, it belonged to poets and philosophers.

    But about twenty years ago, UC Berkeley psychologist Dacher Keltner decided to actually measure what happens when reality blows our minds.

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    His research led him to discover that awe physically rewires our brain on the spot.
    #3

    A Jellyfish Called The ‘Psychedelic Medusa’

    Transparent deep-sea jellyfish with pink center showing incredible world marine life

    discover_earth Report

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    #4

    There Are Only About 1,500 Andean Cats Left In The Wild

    Rare wild cat stretching on mountain rocks with snowy peaks in background

    Highest_ENTity Report

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    #5

    Newly Discovered Species Found In Madagascar In 2021! Nano Chameleon (Brookesia Nana)

    Tiny baby chameleon perched on a matchstick showcasing incredible world wildlife

    Highest_ENTity Report

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    When you experience something so vast it breaks your mental scale, your brain’s Default Mode Network (DMN) — the chatter center responsible for your ego, anxieties, and internal monologue — instantly shuts up.

    Experts call this the “small self” phenomenon. Your brain stops obsessing over text messages and bills because it realizes it’s part of a massive and interconnected system.

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    “That was this big surprise in this research, is how ordinary awe can be. It’s everywhere, right? So it’s the flowers blooming and the moral beauty of people, and some pattern of light on the sidewalk,” said Keltner, who carried out the research.

    “I think one of the broader lessons that awe provides for us is, you know, these ideas of separate self. Like, ‘oh, I’m different from other people.’ Which is true, but we’re also synced up with other people. ‘I’m different from nature.’ That’s true. But we’re also part of an ecosystem,” he added.
    #6

    A Short-Eared Owl Battles A Northern Harrier. Photo By Kathy Mcculloch Wade In Skagit County, Washington

    Two birds in mid-air confrontation showing detailed plumage

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #7

    This Ascidian Is Not From Avatar Or Outer Space. This Is A Real-Life Creature From The Ocean Floor In Tulamben, Bali

    Glowing green bioluminescent underwater sea creature closeup

    discover_earth Report

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    #8

    Hummingbirds Are So Tiny That This One Built A Nest And Laid Its Eggs On Top Of A Peach

    Hummingbird nesting inside a hollow peach hanging on a tree

    discover_earth Report

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    The physical perks of being amazed are just as real.

    Research shows that awe actively calms your nervous system. It dramatically lowers interleukin-6 (IL-6), a biomarker of inflammation. High levels of IL-6 are linked to depression and heart disease, meaning a heavy dose of wonder is quite literally medicine for your body.

    Your heart rate slows, breathing deepens, and the body enters a state of deep repair when you experience awe. At the same time, you might feel chills run down your spine or arms, but in a good way.

    Experts tracked this down to a specific nerve pathway. Awe triggers a massive spike in vagal tone, which is the activity of your vagus nerve. This nerve acts as the body’s primary brake button for stress.
    #9

    Ribbon Eel

    Colorful ribbon eel swimming over coral reef

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #10

    You Share A Planet With This Alien Creature! The Hammerhead Flatworm

    Close-up of a rare striped caterpillar on a textured leaf

    discover_earth Report

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    #11

    Closeup Of A Wolf Spider's Face

    Macro photo of incredible jumping spider face with detailed hairs and large eyes

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    A brief look at stunning nature photography or a short walk through a park alters your nervous system for the rest of the day.

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    “Even small moments of awe and calm accumulate and can be comparable to longer periods of sustained relaxation,” neuroscientist Virginia Sturm at the University of California told National Geographic.

    In 2021, her study tracking older adults found that those who took weekly “awe walks” reported a massive boost in daily happiness. Compared to regular walkers, their stress and anxiety levels came down dramatically.
    #12

    The Water Beading Off The Waterproof Feathers On A Loon

    Black bird eye with red iris covered in water droplets

    iim2 Report

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    #13

    🔥 A Bush Pig Cooling Off In A Mud Puddle

    Incredible world baby wild boar with brown stripes walking on muddy ground

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #14

    Ancient Kraken - Weighing Over A Tonne With A Shell Up To 3.5m In Diameter, Parapuzosia Seppenradensis Is The Largest Invertebrate To Have Ever Lived

    Giant squid swimming in underwater kelp forest showcasing incredible marine life

    the_karma_llama Report

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    A study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology found that experiencing awe can actually turn you into a better human.

    In the experiments, researchers showed participants different kinds of videos. Some watched intense footage of active volcanoes and natural disasters. Others watched beautiful and slow-motion close-ups of colored water drops bouncing and splashing.

    Even though the videos were totally different, the result was the exact same. After watching them, people became measurably kinder, more empathetic, and much more willing to help out a complete stranger.

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    #15

    The Sweet Track Is A 5830-Year-Old Neolithic Timber Walkway, Located In The Somerset Levels In England And Discovered In 1970. It Was Originally Part Of A Network Of Tracks Built To Provide A Dry Path Across The Marshy Ground

    Reconstruction of ancient wooden walkway highlighting incredible world historical structures

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Fractal Growth Pattern Of An Ammonite Septum

    Close-up of an ammonite fossil showing incredible world details

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #17

    A Hermit Crab With A Glass Shell

    Hermit crab using a glass shell in an incredible world showcase

    discover_earth Report

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    Scientists believe you don’t need to hike Patagonia to unlock these feelings.

    While some people are just naturally wired to feel wonder more deeply, anyone can train themselves to find it. It is entirely possible to build daily micro-habits that trigger awe right where you are.

    Even better, you don’t have to go at it alone — awe actually peaks when we share it.
    #18

    Spectators At The Fagradalsfjall Eruption, Getting As Close As They Can To Lava Without Getting Singed 🔥

    Lava flowing surrounded by people showcasing an incredible world event

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #19

    Meet The Skeleton Panda Sea Squirts, Also Known As Ascidians 💀🐼

    Two bioluminescent sea creatures showing internal structures underwater

    discover_earth Report

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    A 2019 study at the University of Amsterdam put people through fMRI brain scanners and had them watch simple videos of awe-inspiring nature.

    Even on a flat digital screen, watching footage of the vast cosmos or deep oceans caused the brain’s ego-driven Default Mode Network to instantly drop its activity.

    “When people experience awe, they really want to share that experience with other people, suggesting that it has this particularly viral component to it,” said Paul Piff, an assistant professor of psychology and social behavior at UC Irvine.
    #20

    Fossil Trees As Tall As Modern-Day Redwoods Have Been Found In Northern Thailand

    Massive fossilized dinosaur bone with people walking nearby for scale

    discover_earth Report

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    #21

    Blue Sea Dragons Are Basically Real-Life Pokémon

    Blue dragon sea slug showcasing marine life wonders of our world

    discover_bot Report

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    #22

    Have You Ever Seen A Dragon Moray Eel

    Harlequin ghost pipefish blending into coral reef underwater

    coconut_truck Report

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    We need this perspective now more than ever. In this highly digitized, fast-paced world, leaning into things that feel beautifully overwhelming can instantly ground you.

    So, consider this your sign to step away from the noise. Go outside, look up, capture the most awe-inspiring thing you can find today, and share it with the world. Your brain will thank you.
    #23

    A Comparison Showing The Jaws Of An Ancient Megalodon Shark (That Lived Approximately 23 To 3.6 Million Years Ago), Compared To A Modern Day Reef Shark

    Model of a shark inside gigantic prehistoric jaws displaying ocean history

    discover_earth Report

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    #24

    The First Flower Ever Grown Entirely In Space

    Flower growing on the International Space Station with Earth background

    discover_earth Report

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    #25

    A New Species Of Bioluminescent Earthworm Has Been Discovered In Japan

    Bioluminescent caterpillar glowing green in dark natural environment

    discover_earth Report

    4points
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    #26

    Diamond Squid Rarely Disappoint When Encountered. Blackwater Off Kona, Hawaii. Size About 1.5+ Inches

    Bioluminescent squid glowing blue and orange against black background

    discover_earth Report

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    #27

    🦭

    Seal teeth close-up showing unique seal teeth structure in nature

    cibefi Report

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    #28

    The Spotted Eagle Ray Looks Like Some Kind Of Ancient Ocean Spirit

    Spotted eagle ray swimming underwater with wide pectoral fins

    discover_earth Report

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    #29

    Look At This Moth From The Genus Phalera

    Walking stick insect camouflaged as a twig on finger

    discover_earth Report

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    #30

    I Hope To See A Swimming Feather Star In Person One Day

    Feather star marine animal on ocean floor

    discover_earth Report

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    #31

    If Our Eyes Were Able To See Magnetic Fields, This Is More Or Less How Jupiter’s Magnetosphere Would Appear In The Night Sky

    Magnetosphere visual with the moon and a building silhouette at night

    discover_earth Report

    4points
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    #32

    Bioluminescent Ghost Mushrooms In Australia

    Glowing bioluminescent mushrooms in dark forest showcasing our world's natural wonders

    discover_earth Report

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    #33

    This Is A Tree That Got Hit By Lightning And It Exposed It’s Vascular System. Nature Is So Complex

    Intricate orange worm trails etched into burnt tree bark highlighting nature's complexity

    discover_earth Report

    4points
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    #34

    I’m Not Sure What I Expected A Puffer Fish Skeleton To Look Like But I Don’t Think This Was It

    Skeleton of a pufferfish held in hand showing unique marine life structure

    discover_earth Report

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    #35

    Curiosity Has Send A Breathtakingly Beautiful Panorama Back To Earth

    Mars rover exploring rocky Martian landscape at sunset showcasing our incredible world

    discover_earth Report

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    #36

    An Otherworldly Photo Of A Bush

    Close-up aerial view of dense green plant pattern showing nature's detail

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #37

    Whale Sharks Look Like Submerged Galaxies

    Whale shark swimming underwater with distinctive white spots in dark ocean

    discover_bot Report

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    #38

    Sample From A Small Forrest Pond

    Microscopic view of colorful single-celled organisms and microbes

    coconut_truck Report

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    #39

    Sometimes Nature Is So Cool It Takes Your Breath Away. I Feel That Way About Octopus. This Really Is Such An Amazing Animal

    Octopus resting on ocean floor with tentacles spread out

    discover_earth Report

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    #40

    Very Cool Pic Of Myxomycetes Slime Mould In A Water Droplet

    Tiny water bear creature with transparent body and black spotted limbs

    discover_earth Report

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    #41

    Meet The “Bagworm Caterpillar”. It Collects And Saws Little Sticks To Construct Elaborate Spiral Log Cabins To Live In. They Build Their Homes Out Of Silk, Sand, Soil, And Plant Materials

    Insect camouflaged with sticks on a branch demonstrating natural camouflage

    discover_earth Report

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    #42

    The Ultimate Blackwater Find. Deep Water Cusk Eel Species. Palm Beach, Florida

    Transparent deep-sea creature illustrating oceanic wonders

    discover_earth Report

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    #43

    New Crab Species Recently Discovered Off The Coast Of Australia Called "Lamarckdromia Beagle", The Ylook Like Little Underwater Fuzzballs

    Furry crab with impressive hair-like structures showcasing incredible marine creature

    iim2 Report

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    #44

    Lime Cross-Section

    Close-up cross section of a citrus fruit showing intricate veins and segments

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #45

    A Photo Of Pluto – 24 Years Apart (1994-2018)

    Comparison of pixelated and clear Pluto images from space exploration

    discover_earth Report

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    #46

    The Veiled Virgin By Giovanni Strazza (Created In 1850s). The Veil Gives The Appearance Of Being Translucent, But In Fact, It Is Carved Of Marble

    Marble sculpture of a veiled face demonstrating incredible world art craftsmanship

    Front-Coconut-8196 Report

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    #47

    Longhorn Cowfish

    Yellow sea creatures floating in water highlighting ocean diversity

    discover_earth Report

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    #48

    The Golden Chrysalises Of The Tithorea Tarricina Butterfly

    Golden butterfly pupae resting on hand showing natural beauty

    coconut_truck Report

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    #49

    Muscle Tissue Through An Electron Microscope

    Microscopic close-up image of human muscle fibers under magnification

    discover_earth Report

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    #50

    At 661 Pounds, This Giant Freshwater Stingray (Urogymnus Polyepis) Just Dethroned The Mekong Giant Catfish To Become The World's Largest Freshwater Fish!

    Large stingray resting on green tarp with people around a river

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #51

    You’ve Seen A Hammerhead Shark Before. But Have You Seen A Winghead Shark?

    Person holding a hammerhead shark near a muddy river bank

    discover_earth Report

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    #52

    A High Resolution Composite Image Of Solar Eclipse

    Solar eclipse with glowing corona revealing incredible astronomical phenomenon

    discover_earth Report

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    #53

    This Incredible Variety Of Sea Slugs Found Around Misaki, Japan

    Colorful variety of nudibranchs displayed against black background illustrating marine biodiversity

    discover_bot Report

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    #54

    Earth At Night Viewed From Space

    Night view of Earth from space with city lights visible

    discover_bot Report

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    #55

    Imam Mosque, Isfahan, Iran

    Intricate blue tile patterns in Islamic architecture

    discover_earth Report

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    #56

    If The Earth Was Roughly The Size Of Pluto

    Aerial space view of cityscape and harbor highlighting our incredible world

    discover_earth Report

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    #57

    ‘Nudibranch’ Means ‘Naked Gills’ And Refers To The Branchial Plumes On Their Backs

    Close-up of a colorful sea slug showcasing marine biodiversity

    discover_earth Report

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    #58

    That’s Not A Bad Pixel. That’s Mercury

    Sun and black dot showing a rare astronomical transit

    discover_earth Report

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    #59

    This Beautiful Creature Is A Wooly Monkey, And There Only About 1000 Of Them

    Photo of a baby monkey with dense brown fur sitting against black background

    iim2 Report

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    #60

    Sea Of Japan Where Snow And Beach And Sea Meet

    Incredible world beach showing snow meeting sand and ocean waves with lone person walking

    iim2 Report

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    #61

    Comparison Between Hubble And James Webb's Look At The Cartwheel Galaxy

    Incredible view of galaxies captured by Hubble and Webb space telescopes side by side

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #62

    Beautiful Markings On This White Sturgeon (Acipenser Transmontanus)

    Close-up of incredible patterned fish head held by person near water background

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #63

    A Spectacular Wide Shot Of Saturn Captured By NASA’s Groundbreaking Cassini Spacecraft!

    Saturn with detailed rings casting a shadow in space view

    discover_earth Report

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    #64

    Last Pic Of Earth Taken By NASA’s Cassini Spacecraft Before It Went On A Death Dive Into Saturn

    View of Earth from Saturn's rings labeled with you are here

    discover_earth Report

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    #65

    🔥 The Blue Dragon River In Portugal 🐉

    Aerial view of a river winding through dry landscape showcasing incredible natural formations

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #66

    Saturn’s Rings And One Of Its Moons, Dione (Cassini)

    Moon crossing in front of Saturn’s rings in a stunning space photo

    discover_earth Report

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    #67

    Never Seen A Red Velvet Mite? Well Now You Have

    Close-up of a bright red velvet mite on dry soil showing unique wildlife

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #68

    Nice To Meet You, I'm Octopus

    Octopus curiously touching a human finger underwater near seashell, fascinating marine life

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #69

    Lithops Are South African Plants That Have Evolved To Look Like Stones

    Variety of colorful lithops succulents arranged in a round pot

    iim2 Report

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    #70

    Cuttlefish

    Close-up and side views of a cuttlefish underwater near coral reefs

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #71

    The Common Seadragon. This Guy Was Found In Waikiki, Hawaii

    Colorful leafy sea dragon swimming with blurred deep ocean background

    discover_bot Report

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    #72

    On May 18, 1980, Richard Lasher Shot This Epic Photo Of The Eruption Of Mount St. Helens. Lasher Was Forced To Abandon His Pinto And Flee The Giant Plume Of Ash On His Motorcycle. Lasher Survived, His Pinto Did Not

    Volcanic eruption with large ash cloud and red car parked on forest road

    Suspicious-Slip248 Report

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    #73

    Lace Bugs Looks Like Their Wings Are Made Of Stained Glass

    Close-up of lacewing insect with iridescent wings on a leaf showcasing nature's beauty

    iim2 Report

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    #74

    Orchid Mantis

    Pink orchid mantis camouflaged on a green leaf blending with the environment

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #75

    An Incredible Shot Showing The Raw Power Of Lightning Striking A Tree At The Exact Moment The Picture Is Taken

    Lightning striking a tree causing fire illustrating nature's power

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #76

    Elm Scribblings: Carved By Creatures Who Live Beneath The Bark, Revealed Only When Storm Eunice Brought Their World Crashing Down. 🌳😊

    Intricate wood carvings showcasing the incredible patterns of our world

    discover_earth Report

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    #77

    A Never Before Seen Species Of Cusk Eel

    Bioluminescent deep sea creature glowing in the dark ocean

    discover_earth Report

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    #78

    The Zebra Shark (Stegostoma Tigrinum) Is The Closest Living Relative To The Whale Shark (Rhincodon Typus)

    Leopard shark swimming alongside whale shark underwater

    discover_earth Report

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    #79

    The Glasswing Butterfly. One Of The Most Delicately Beautiful Creatures To Exist

    Glasswing butterfly perched on vibrant flowers

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #80

    There’s A Moth Bigger Than Your Hand, With A Wingspan Of 1 Foot. A Few Have Been Sighted In The UK

    Large moth resting on a person's hand showing nature's diversity

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #81

    This Is Mission Golden-Eyed Tree Frog Or Amazon Milk Frog. It Was First Discovered Along The Maracanã River In Brazil

    Blue and white frogs perched on a green leaf in a natural habitat

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #82

    Found A Bunch Of Tiny Grasshoppers While I Was Surveying A Corn Field. They're So Cute!

    Group of small grasshopper nymphs gathered on a bright green leaf

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #83

    Ercolania Caerulea, A Nudibranch Who Carries Galaxies On Its Back

    Macro view of a tiny blue and white nudibranch on a sandy surface

    discover_earth Report

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    #84

    Art In Nature

    Transparent juvenile fish with spotted fin glowing against black background

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    #85

    This Gigantic Deep Sea Sponge Is The Size Of A Small Bus

    Deep sea exploration with robot illuminating unique marine life

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    #86

    🔥 Mandarin Fish

    Vibrant mandarin fish displaying bright colors on coral reef

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    #87

    A Coconut Octopus Peeking Out From His Shell Home

    Octopus peeking from inside a seashell underwater

    discover_earth Report

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    #88

    The Brilliantly Colored Purple Firefish. Bali, Indonesia

    Colorful purple and red fish underwater displaying incredible marine biodiversity

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    #89

    The Comet Moth (Madagascar Moon Moth)

    Yellow Madagascan moon moth hanging on branch showing incredible insect detail

    Highest_ENTity Report

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    #90

    Glowing Blue Spider Is Among The Dozens Of New Discoveries Uncovered During An Expedition To Angola's Lisma Plateau

    Blue and black spider with striking blue markings highlighting incredible wildlife

    davalkatro Report

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    #91

    Curves Of A Giant Clam #coralmorphologic

    Close-up of giant clam with intricate green and black patterned mantle

    discover_earth Report

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    #92

    A Magnificent Moment Captured Between A Freediver And A Southern Right Whale And Calf, In Skeleton Bay, Tasmania

    Freediver approaching large whale underwater

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    #93

    Endangered Mexican Alligator Lizard. They’re Arboreal 🌳, And Look A Bit Like A Baby Dragon 🐉

    Bright blue lizard resting on person's hand

    Highest_ENTity Report

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    #94

    A Wildlife Photographer Captured A Super Rare White Risso's Dolphin Off The Coast Of California

    Ocean scene with a breaching whale showcasing incredible marine life

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #95

    The Biggest Volcano In Our Solar System, Olympus Mons On Mars (H27km, W648km)

    Massive Martian volcano Olympus Mons demonstrating incredible planetary features

    discover_earth Report

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    #96

    Vinicunca (Rainbow Mountain) In Peru

    Person sitting by stone wall with colorful mountain landscape

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    #97

    One Of The Most Oddball Animals In History. Diplocaulus, An Amphibian From The Carboniferous-Permian

    Two-headed salamander in shallow water near branch

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #98

    Sailfish Have Been Clocked At Speeds In Excess Of 68mph/112km, Some Experts Consider The Sailfish The Fastest Fish In The World's Oceans

    Person touching a large sailfish fin in clear ocean water

    iim2 Report

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    #99

    A Long Arm Octopus, Photographed In Hawaii

    Glowing deep-sea squid with long tentacles on black background

    discover_bot Report

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    #100

    Baby Sloth!!

    Cute sloth hanging on green railing with a curious expression

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #101

    Sleeping Squirrels In Their Nest On Someone's Window Ledge

    Two squirrels sleeping closely together in a nest by a window

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    #102

    Under The Plant

    Incredible world with lush green ferns and twisted roots in forest environment

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #103

    Tapir Frog (Synapturanus Danta). A New Species Of Tapir Frog Found In The Putumayo Basin In Peru. They’ve Become Known As The Real Life Chocolate Frog From Harry Potter!

    Incredible world close-up of a shiny brown frog on leaf against black background

    Highest_ENTity Report

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    #104

    🔥 Blue Jay Feathers Close Up

    Incredible world detailed blue jay bird feathers with white and black markings

    ApocalypseThou Report

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    #105

    An Incredible Shot Of A Sharpear Enope Squid 🦑

    Incredible world glowing blue deep-sea squid with tentacles against black

    discover_bot Report

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    #106

    🔥close Up Of A Dragonfly🔥

    Close-up macro of blue damselfly with large eyes in nature

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    #107

    The Great Eared Nightjar, Looks Like A Little Dragon

    Rare bird with unique patterned feathers perched on branch

    iim2 Report

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    #108

    Parasitic Fungus (Akanthomyces Sp) Which Has Infected A Moth

    Close-up of a thorny seed pod on green grass showcasing nature's detail

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #109

    Pink-Necked Green Pigeons Are Common In Southeast Asia

    Colorful pigeon with vibrant plumage highlighting incredible bird species

    iim2 Report

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    #110

    These Are Neurons Trying To Connect. Your Memories, Your Dreams, Everything You Know About The Universe Is Thanks To These Little Guys And How They Interact

    Microscopic view of glowing plankton illustrating incredible world microscopic life

    discover_earth Report

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    #111

    Starfish Walk Using Hundreds Of Tiny Tube Feet On The Underside Of Their Arms, As Seen In This Fascinating Timelapse By Juliette Horn At The Frost Museum Of Science

    Close-up of starfish showing texture and red patterns

    discover_earth Report

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    #112

    Beautiful Colours Of Galathea Pilosa, A Species Of Squat Lobster

    Close-up of colorful tiny marine crab showcasing incredible world diversity

    discover_earth Report

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    #113

    An Emperor Angelfish, With No Filter

    Juvenile emperor angelfish showing vibrant blue and white circular patterns underwater

    discover_earth Report

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    #114

    🔥 A Rare Pink Manta Ray

    Pink manta ray swimming underwater with sunlight above

    the_karma_llama Report

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    #115

    A Tunnel In Brazil Dug By The Extinct Giant Sloth

    Person exploring red clay tunnel illustrating incredible underground world

    the_karma_llama Report

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