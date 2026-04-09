Yet technique alone does not define the work. What elevates it is Markovic’s insistence on movement as a central force. Guided by preparatory drawings, he approaches each figure as a living form: “The initial stage involves modeling the anatomical form… with special emphasis placed on depicting movement; especially that which characterizes the subject.” This sensitivity continues through every phase, from the addition of clothing and personal objects to the final rendering of faces and hands. Even in stillness, his figures seem to breathe.

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Perhaps the most poetic contradiction lies in the material itself. Once completed, the sculptures dry into a surprising solidity. “The layers of paper are hard and become rigid to the touch, yet maintain a certain degree of fragility,” he explained. Over time, they may develop a subtle patina, “much like marble or plaster,” gaining warmth rather than losing clarity. Protected in lucite cases or displayed freely, they endure, quietly resisting the impermanence we associate with their medium.